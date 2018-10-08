Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited    1818   CNE1000004R6

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED (1818)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zhaojin Mining Industry : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED * םږᘤٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 19 October 2018, for the purpose of considering and approving the unaudited consolidated third quarterly report of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 and the publication of the related announcement.

By order of the Board

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited*

Weng Zhanbin

Chairman

Zhaoyuan, the PRC, 8 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive directors:

Mr. Weng Zhanbin, Mr. Dong Xin and Mr. Wang Ligang

Non-executive directors:

Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Liu Yongsheng, Mr. Yao Ziping

and Mr. Gao Min

Independent non-executive directors:

Ms. Chen Jinrong, Mr. Choy Sze Chung Jojo, Mr. Wei Junhao

and Mr. Shen Shifu

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY CO
10:53aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Notice of board meeting
PU
09/15ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Sparky International, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Zha..
AQ
09/13ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Sparky International, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Zha..
AQ
09/13ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Notice of 2018 second extraordinary general meeting
PU
09/13ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Reply slip for 2018 second extraordinary general meeti..
PU
09/13ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for 2018 second extraordinary general me..
PU
09/13ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Voluntary announcement - proposed absorption-and-merge..
PU
08/24ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Change of company secretary and agent for the acceptan..
PU
08/24ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Resignation and appointment of shareholder representat..
PU
08/03ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Announcement - update of information in relation to an..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016A Breakthrough For Chinese And Russian Gold Miners? 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 6 515 M
EBIT 2018 1 508 M
Net income 2018 693 M
Debt 2018 11 007 M
Yield 2018 1,29%
P/E ratio 2018 24,40
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 17 109 M
Chart ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,04  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Dong Executive President & Executive Director
Xiu Chen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhan Bin Weng Chairman
Han Bao Dai Chief Financial Officer
Jin Rong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.17%2 491
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-18.50%16 311
BARRICK GOLD CORP-17.16%13 391
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.15%10 637
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 320
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-21.98%8 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.