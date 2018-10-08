Zhaojin Mining Industry : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED * םږᘤٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 19 October 2018, for the purpose of considering and approving the unaudited consolidated third quarterly report of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 and the publication of the related announcement.

