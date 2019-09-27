Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited    1818   CNE1000004R6

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED

(1818)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zhaojin Mining Industry : NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARE CLASS MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED*

招金礦業股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARE CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting of the Domestic Share Shareholders (the "Domestic Share Class Meeting") of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Company's conference room at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on 14 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

To consider and approve the following as special resolution:

"THAT

1. The Connected Transaction

  1. the transfer agreement dated 27 September 2019 (the "Transfer Agreement") entered into between the Company as purchaser and Zhaojin Group as vendor in relation to the sale and purchase of (i) 100% equity interest in Zhaojin Geology Exploration; (ii) 100% equity interest in the Supplies Centre; (iii) 67.37% equity interest of Goldsoft Technology; and (iv) the Target Assets, which will be satisfied in full by the allotment and issue of 49,697,009 Domestic Shares of nominal value of RMB1 each in the share capital of the Company and at the issue price of RMB8.09 each which will be credited as fully paid up and rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), a copy of which is produced to the meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification, and the transactions contemplated thereunder, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
  • For identification purpose only
  1. the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") be and is hereby granted the Specific Mandates to allot and issue the Consideration Shares to Zhaojin Group pursuant to the Transfer Agreement; and
  2. any executive director(s) of the Company be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to sign, seal, execute and deliver all such documents and deeds, and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their discretion consider necessary or desirable to implement and/or effect the transactions contemplated under the Transfer Agreement and the amendment, variation or modification of the terms and conditions of the Transfer Agreement on such terms and conditions as such director(s) may think fit."

By order of the Board

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited*

Weng Zhanbin

Chairman

Zhaoyuan, the PRC, 27 September 2019

Notes:

  1. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019 and/or the circular of the Company to be despatched in due course.
  2. In order to determine the holders of Domestic Shares who are entitled to attend the Domestic Share Class Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 15 October 2019 to 14 November 2019, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of Shares will be registered.
    For qualifying to attend and vote at the Domestic Share Class Meeting, the holders of Domestic Shares whose transfer have not been registered must lodge all transfer instruments accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the registered address of the Company at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the PRC for holders of Domestic Shares for registration at or before 4:30 p.m. on 14 October 2019.
  3. Shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Domestic Shares on 14 November 2019 will be entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Share Class Meeting or any adjourned meetings. Shareholders who have the right to attend and vote at the Domestic Share Class Meeting are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the Domestic Share Class Meeting on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.
  4. If a Shareholder appoints more than one proxy to attend the meeting, its proxy can only vote by poll.
  5. Holders of Domestic Shares who have the right to attend and vote at the Domestic Share Class Meeting are entitled to appoint one or more proxies (whether or not a shareholder) in writing to attend and vote at such meeting on his/her behalf. For those Shareholders who appoint more than one proxy, such proxies can only exercise their voting rights by way of poll. Shareholders who intend to appoint one or more proxies should first read the circular of the Company to be despatched in due course.
  6. If a proxy is appointed to attend the Domestic Share Class Meeting on behalf of a Shareholder, the proxy must produce proof of identity and the authorisation instrument with the date of issue and duly signed by the proxy or its legal personal representative, and in the case of legal representatives of legal person Shareholders, such legal representatives must produce proof of identity and effective document to identify its identity as legal representative. If a legal person Shareholder appoints a company representative other than its legal representative to attend the Domestic Share Class Meeting, such representative must produce proof of identity and the authorisation instrument bearing the company chop of the legal person Shareholder and duly authorised by its legal representative.

- 2 -

  1. If the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, the power of attorney or other authority must be notarially certified. In order to be valid, the notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed together with the proxy form must be deposited at the registered address of the Company in the PRC not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the Domestic Share Class Meeting.
  2. Shareholders who intend to attend the Domestic Share Class Meeting should return the reply slip by hand, by post, by telegram or by fax to the registered address of the Company on or before 25 October 2019. Completion and return of the reply slip of the Domestic Share Class Meeting will not preclude a shareholder from attending the Domestic Share Class Meeting.
  3. The Domestic Share Class Meeting is expected to be held for less than half a day. Shareholders and their proxies who attend the meeting shall arrange for their own transportation and accommodation at their own expenses.

The registered address of the Company is as follows:

No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, PRC

Tel: (86 535) 8256086

Fax: (86 535) 8227541

Postal code: 265400

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Weng Zhanbin, Mr. Dong Xin and Mr. Wang Ligang

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Liu Yongsheng, Mr. Yao Ziping and

Mr. Gao Min

Independent non-executive Directors: Ms. Chen Jinrong, Mr. Choy Sze Chung Jojo, Mr. Wei Junhao and Mr. Shen Shifu

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 13:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY CO
10:13aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for domestic share class meeting
PU
10:08aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for h share class meeting
PU
10:04aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for 2019 second extraordinary general me..
PU
09:58aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Reply slip h share class meeting
PU
09:58aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Reply slip domestic share class meeting
PU
09:53aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Notice of domestic share class meeting
PU
09:53aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Reply slip 2019 second extraordinary general meeting
PU
09:48aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Notice of 2019 second extraordinary general meeting
PU
09:48aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Notice of h share class meeting
PU
09:43aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : (1)connected transaction in relation to acquisition of..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 260 M
EBIT 2019 1 708 M
Net income 2019 750 M
Debt 2019 14 583 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 36,8x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,67x
EV / Sales2020 5,06x
Capitalization 26 574 M
Chart ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,65  CNY
Last Close Price 8,37  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiu Chen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhan Bin Weng President & Executive Director
Xin Dong President & Executive Director
Han Bao Dai Chief Financial Officer
Jin Rong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED14.00%3 781
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION13.62%32 270
BARRICK GOLD CORP30.77%32 197
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED64.63%18 599
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 112
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD43.39%13 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group