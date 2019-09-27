Zhaojin Mining Industry : REPLY SLIP 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/27/2019 | 09:53am EDT
ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED*
招金礦業股份有限公司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1818)
REPLY SLIP
2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To: Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited* (the "Company")
Name(s) and registered address(es) of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :
Number of Shares held (Note 2) :Domestic Shares/H Shares
I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited to be held at the Company's conference room at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019.
Date:
Signature of Shareholder(s):
Name of Shareholder(s):
Notes:
Please insert full name(s) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) inblock letters.
Please insert the number of Shares of the Company registered under your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
This completed and signed reply slip should be delivered, for Domestic Share Shareholders, to the Company at its registered address at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the PRC (fax no: (86 535) 8227541), or, for H Shares Shareholders, to the Company's H Shares registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (fax no: (852) 2865 0990) on or before 25 October 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company/the Company's H Shares registrar by hand, by post, by telegram or by fax. To be entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of the Company, the Shareholders whose transfer of Shares have not been registered must lodge all transfer instruments accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's H Shares registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for H Share Shareholders or the registered address of the Company at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the PRC for Domestic Share Shareholders for registration at or before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 October 2019 (Hong Kong time).
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019 and/or the circular of the Company to be despatched in due course.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 13:52:06 UTC