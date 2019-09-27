Log in
ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED

(1818)
Zhaojin Mining Industry : REPLY SLIP DOMESTIC SHARE CLASS MEETING

09/27/2019

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED*

招金礦業股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

REPLY SLIP

DOMESTIC SHARE CLASS MEETING

To: Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited* (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :

Number of Shares held (Note 2) :Domestic Shares

I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the Domestic Share Class Meeting of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited to be held at the Company's conference room at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

Date:

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Name of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) in block letters.
  2. Please insert the number of Domestic Shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. This completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company at its registered address at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the PRC on or before 25 October 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post, by telegram or by fax (fax no: (86 535) 8227541).
  4. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019 and/or the circular of the Company to be despatched in due course.
  • For identification purpose only

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 13:57:01 UTC
