Zhaojin Mining Industry : REPLY SLIP H SHARE CLASS MEETING

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED*
招金礦業股份有限公司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1818)
REPLY SLIP
H SHARE CLASS MEETING
To: Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited* (the "Company")
Name(s) and registered address(es) of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :
Number of Shares held (Note 2) :H Shares
I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the H Share Class Meeting of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited to be held at the Company's conference room at No. 299 Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019.
Date:
Signature of Shareholder(s):
Name of Shareholder(s):
Notes:
Please insert full name(s) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) inblock letters.
Please insert the number of H Shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
This completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's H Shares registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, on or before 25 October 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar by hand, by post, by telegram or by fax (fax no: (852) 2865 0990). For holders of H Shares of the Company, in order to qualify to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting, all instruments of transfer must be delivered to the Company's H Shares registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on 14 October 2019 (Hong Kong time).
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019 and/or the circular of the Company to be despatched in due course.
