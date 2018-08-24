Zhaojin Mining Industry : RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

(1) Mr. Xie Xueming resigned from his position as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company with effect from 24 August 2018; and

(2) Mr. Zou Chao was appointed as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company with effect from 24 August 2018.

RESIGNATION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Xie Xueming ("Mr. Xie") resigned from his position as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company due to the re-allocation of his work arrangement, with effect from 24 August 2018.

Mr. Xie confirms that he had no disagreements with the supervisory committee ("Supervisory Committee") of the Company and there was no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

The Company would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Xie for his valuable contribution to the Company during his term of office and offer its best wishes to Mr. Xie.

APPOINTMENT OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

The Company also announces that, Mr. Zou Chao ("Mr. Zou") was appointed as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company with effect from 24 August 2018.

The biographical details of Mr. Zou are set out below:

Mr. Zou Chao, aged 36, was born in 1982 and graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with a master's degree in business management. He is currently the vice president and chief financial officer of Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co., Ltd. ( ɪऎ፝෤༷ࣚਠٰ۬΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Zou has previously served as the senior manager of Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited ( ൳ӸΆุ€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ), the senior director and financial director of Fosun Property Holdings Limited ( ూ݋ήପછٰϞࠢʮ̡ ), the president assistant and chief financial officer of Shanghai Forte Land Company Limited ( ూή€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), and has accumulated extensive experience in respect of financial management of large scale enterprises.

Save as disclosed above, as of the date of this announcement, (1) Mr. Zou did not hold any directorships in any other listed companies in the preceding three years; (2) Mr. Zou does not have any relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (3) Mr. Zou does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Zou will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term commencing from 24 August 2018 and ending on the expiry of the term of the current session of the Supervisory Committee and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zou will not be entitled to receive any supervisor's emolument from the Company by being its shareholder representative supervisor.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning the appointment of Mr. Zou as a shareholder representative supervisor that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders, and there are no other matters that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

Zhaoyuan, the PRC, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Mr. Weng Zhanbin, Mr. Dong Xin and Mr. Wang Ligang as executive directors; Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Liu Yongsheng, Mr. Yao Ziping and Mr. Gao Min as non-executive directors; Ms. Chen Jinrong, Mr. Choy Sze Chung Jojo, Mr. Wei Junhao and Mr. Shen Shifu as independent non-executive directors.

