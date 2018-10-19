Zhaojin Mining Industry : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED * םږᘤٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2018

This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 7 July 2015, Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") issued the second tranche of medium-term notes for 2015. Details of the relevant documents relating to medium-term notes have been published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com).

Pursuant to the relevant regulations in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), the Company's unaudited quarterly financial statement shall be published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com) during the subsistence period of the medium-term notes.

The following is the unaudited third quarterly consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP, which is also published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (Consolidated)

Unit: RMB Yuan

Assets 31 December 2017 30 September 2018 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,124,991,583.47 1,087,065,066.35 Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss 279,077,748.90 385,813,743.64 Notes receivables 190,537,490.00 80,370,288.08 Trade receivables 45,769,128.69 157,045,217.93 Advance to customers 392,117,422.60 937,689,993.97 Interest receivable 17,678,675.78 46,928,497.79 Dividend receivable 11,940,675.71 Other receivables 208,504,077.17 463,625,619.60 Inventories 3,564,584,121.15 4,296,371,730.35 Current portion of non-current assets Other current assets 1,231,084,383.66 1,807,534,129.65 Total current assets 8,054,344,631.42 9,274,384,963.07 Non-current Assets: Available-for-sale financial assets 38,350,315.28 28,760,670.43 Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables Long-term investments 402,850,920.49 370,017,655.46 Investments in real estates Property, plant and equipment 11,283,318,066.52 10,879,095,643.98 Construction in progress 2,355,039,273.85 3,335,118,019.00 Project goods and material Disposal of fixed assets 1,613,318.97 Productive biological assets Oil and gas assets Intangible assets 8,588,913,883.18 9,250,630,369.88 Development expenditure 582,524.27 Goodwill 709,844,457.86 709,844,457.86 Long-term prepaid expenses 35,823,715.23 29,256,276.40 Deferred tax assets 170,055,353.93 170,055,353.93 Other long-term assets 2,086,839,926.83 1,601,875,831.06 Total non-current assets 25,671,035,913.17 26,376,850,121.24 TOTAL ASSETS 33,725,380,544.59 35,651,235,084.31

(OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 31 December 2017 30 September 2018 Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 8,711,058,997.92 8,598,023,934.22 Held for trading financial liabilities Notes payables 18,945,591.43 128,133,122.81 Trade payables 426,636,752.88 473,532,104.02 Advance from customers 221,783,243.63 150,971,490.11 Payroll payables 99,232,152.40 91,099,329.46 Tax payables 182,784,393.11 36,883,117.47 Interest payables 88,798,501.01 141,007,805.30 Dividend payables 108,765,287.09 118,134,874.05 Other payables 1,349,487,506.90 1,173,868,122.10 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 770,968,432.00 Other current liabilities 1,815,727,795.14 1,059,164,838.31 Total current liabilities 13,794,188,653.51 11,970,818,737.85 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term borrowings 619,338,322.00 684,868,322.00 Corporate bond 1,794,963,890.83 5,100,954,849.47 Long-term payables 43,288,000.00 18,413,725.91 Special payable 364,522,741.65 325,402,932.49 Estimated liabilities 33,692,053.01 58,365,309.60 Deferred tax liabilities 348,063,219.32 384,051,394.17 Other long-term liabilities 24,917,537.94 22,514,812.03 Total non-current liabilities 3,228,785,764.75 6,594,571,345.67 Total liabilities 17,022,974,418.26 18,565,390,083.52 Owners' Equity (or Shareholders' Equity): Issued capital 3,220,696,195.00 3,220,696,195.00 Capital reserve 2,656,133,236.64 2,656,133,236.64 Less: treasury stock Surplus reserve 1,011,401,344.14 922,969,546.23 Accumulated profit 3,594,026,854.84 3,756,339,273.83 Translation gain and loss -8,425,426.75 -1,462,436.99 Perpetual capital instruments 2,664,599,589.00 2,667,174,927.59 Equity attributable to the parent 13,138,431,792.87 13,221,850,742.30 Non-controlling interests 3,563,974,333.46 3,863,994,258.49 Total equity 16,702,406,126.33 17,085,845,000.79 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 33,725,380,544.59 35,651,235,084.31

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited

Unit: RMB Yuan Assets 31 December 2017 30 September 2018 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 590,084,121.86 535,726,107.94 Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss 64,411,800.00 41,020,400.00 Notes receivables 175,982,000.00 124,810.60 Trade receivables 122,764,346.07 136,184,146.61 Advance to customers 293,584,764.27 239,470,305.21 Interest receivable 1,175,227,987.01 1,302,888,428.89 Dividend receivable 186,206,497.63 255,297,097.38 Other receivables 1,399,613,241.32 2,075,762,454.73 Inventories 2,119,536,608.70 2,406,154,210.14 Current portion of non-current assets Other current assets 5,262,878,406.53 5,650,441,897.26 Total current assets 11,390,289,773.39 12,643,069,858.76 Non-current Assets: Available-for-sale financial assets 8,740,188.53 8,740,188.53 Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables Long-term investments 8,706,546,888.15 8,764,973,962.44 Investments in real estates Property, plant and equipment 4,922,983,374.58 4,748,277,444.16 Construction in progress 872,078,247.33 1,218,803,216.87 Project goods and material Disposal of fixed assets Productive biological assets Oil and gas assets Intangible assets 1,193,047,961.97 1,180,242,642.70 Development expenditure Goodwill 84,335,610.38 84,335,610.38 Long-term prepaid expenses 17,941,837.70 13,410,189.62 Deferred tax assets 68,422,532.88 68,422,532.88 Other long-term assets 593,411,628.27 596,890,051.92 Total non-current assets 16,467,508,269.79 16,684,095,839.50 TOTAL ASSETS 27,857,798,043.18 29,327,165,698.26