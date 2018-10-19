Zhaojin Mining Industry : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2018
0
10/19/2018 | 06:33am CEST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED*םږᘤٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1818)
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2018
This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).
On 7 July 2015, Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") issued the second tranche of medium-term notes for 2015. Details of the relevant documents relating to medium-term notes have been published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com).
Pursuant to the relevant regulations in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), the Company's unaudited quarterly financial statement shall be published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com) during the subsistence period of the medium-term notes.
The following is the unaudited third quarterly consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP, which is also published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONZhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (Consolidated)
Unit: RMB Yuan
Assets
31 December 2017
30 September 2018
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,124,991,583.47
1,087,065,066.35
Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss
279,077,748.90
385,813,743.64
Notes receivables
190,537,490.00
80,370,288.08
Trade receivables
45,769,128.69
157,045,217.93
Advance to customers
392,117,422.60
937,689,993.97
Interest receivable
17,678,675.78
46,928,497.79
Dividend receivable
11,940,675.71
Other receivables
208,504,077.17
463,625,619.60
Inventories
3,564,584,121.15
4,296,371,730.35
Current portion of non-current assets
Other current assets
1,231,084,383.66
1,807,534,129.65
Total current assets
8,054,344,631.42
9,274,384,963.07
Non-current Assets:
Available-for-sale financial assets
38,350,315.28
28,760,670.43
Held-to-maturity investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term investments
402,850,920.49
370,017,655.46
Investments in real estates
Property, plant and equipment
11,283,318,066.52
10,879,095,643.98
Construction in progress
2,355,039,273.85
3,335,118,019.00
Project goods and material
Disposal of fixed assets
1,613,318.97
Productive biological assets
Oil and gas assets
Intangible assets
8,588,913,883.18
9,250,630,369.88
Development expenditure
582,524.27
Goodwill
709,844,457.86
709,844,457.86
Long-term prepaid expenses
35,823,715.23
29,256,276.40
Deferred tax assets
170,055,353.93
170,055,353.93
Other long-term assets
2,086,839,926.83
1,601,875,831.06
Total non-current assets
25,671,035,913.17
26,376,850,121.24
TOTAL ASSETS
33,725,380,544.59
35,651,235,084.31
(OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
31 December 2017
30 September 2018
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
8,711,058,997.92
8,598,023,934.22
Held for trading financial liabilities
Notes payables
18,945,591.43
128,133,122.81
Trade payables
426,636,752.88
473,532,104.02
Advance from customers
221,783,243.63
150,971,490.11
Payroll payables
99,232,152.40
91,099,329.46
Tax payables
182,784,393.11
36,883,117.47
Interest payables
88,798,501.01
141,007,805.30
Dividend payables
108,765,287.09
118,134,874.05
Other payables
1,349,487,506.90
1,173,868,122.10
Current portion of other long-term liabilities
770,968,432.00
Other current liabilities
1,815,727,795.14
1,059,164,838.31
Total current liabilities
13,794,188,653.51
11,970,818,737.85
Non-current Liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
619,338,322.00
684,868,322.00
Corporate bond
1,794,963,890.83
5,100,954,849.47
Long-term payables
43,288,000.00
18,413,725.91
Special payable
364,522,741.65
325,402,932.49
Estimated liabilities
33,692,053.01
58,365,309.60
Deferred tax liabilities
348,063,219.32
384,051,394.17
Other long-term liabilities
24,917,537.94
22,514,812.03
Total non-current liabilities
3,228,785,764.75
6,594,571,345.67
Total liabilities
17,022,974,418.26
18,565,390,083.52
Owners' Equity (or Shareholders' Equity):
Issued capital
3,220,696,195.00
3,220,696,195.00
Capital reserve
2,656,133,236.64
2,656,133,236.64
Less: treasury stock
Surplus reserve
1,011,401,344.14
922,969,546.23
Accumulated profit
3,594,026,854.84
3,756,339,273.83
Translation gain and loss
-8,425,426.75
-1,462,436.99
Perpetual capital instruments
2,664,599,589.00
2,667,174,927.59
Equity attributable to the parent
13,138,431,792.87
13,221,850,742.30
Non-controlling interests
3,563,974,333.46
3,863,994,258.49
Total equity
16,702,406,126.33
17,085,845,000.79
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY
(OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
33,725,380,544.59
35,651,235,084.31
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONZhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited
Unit: RMB Yuan
Assets
31 December 2017
30 September 2018
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
590,084,121.86
535,726,107.94
Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 04:32:01 UTC