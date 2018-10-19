Zhaojin Mining Industry : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2018

Log in
10/19/2018 | 06:33am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED * םږᘤٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2018

This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 7 July 2015, Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") issued the second tranche of medium-term notes for 2015. Details of the relevant documents relating to medium-term notes have been published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com).

Pursuant to the relevant regulations in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), the Company's unaudited quarterly financial statement shall be published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com) during the subsistence period of the medium-term notes.

The following is the unaudited third quarterly consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP, which is also published on the websites of ChinaMoney (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (Consolidated)

Unit: RMB Yuan

Assets

31 December 2017

30 September 2018

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

2,124,991,583.47

1,087,065,066.35

Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

279,077,748.90

385,813,743.64

Notes receivables

190,537,490.00

80,370,288.08

Trade receivables

45,769,128.69

157,045,217.93

Advance to customers

392,117,422.60

937,689,993.97

Interest receivable

17,678,675.78

46,928,497.79

Dividend receivable

11,940,675.71

Other receivables

208,504,077.17

463,625,619.60

Inventories

3,564,584,121.15

4,296,371,730.35

Current portion of non-current assets

Other current assets

1,231,084,383.66

1,807,534,129.65

Total current assets

8,054,344,631.42

9,274,384,963.07

Non-current Assets:

Available-for-sale financial assets

38,350,315.28

28,760,670.43

Held-to-maturity investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term investments

402,850,920.49

370,017,655.46

Investments in real estates

Property, plant and equipment

11,283,318,066.52

10,879,095,643.98

Construction in progress

2,355,039,273.85

3,335,118,019.00

Project goods and material

Disposal of fixed assets

1,613,318.97

Productive biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Intangible assets

8,588,913,883.18

9,250,630,369.88

Development expenditure

582,524.27

Goodwill

709,844,457.86

709,844,457.86

Long-term prepaid expenses

35,823,715.23

29,256,276.40

Deferred tax assets

170,055,353.93

170,055,353.93

Other long-term assets

2,086,839,926.83

1,601,875,831.06

Total non-current assets

25,671,035,913.17

26,376,850,121.24

TOTAL ASSETS

33,725,380,544.59

35,651,235,084.31

(OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)

31 December 2017

30 September 2018

Current Liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

8,711,058,997.92

8,598,023,934.22

Held for trading financial liabilities

Notes payables

18,945,591.43

128,133,122.81

Trade payables

426,636,752.88

473,532,104.02

Advance from customers

221,783,243.63

150,971,490.11

Payroll payables

99,232,152.40

91,099,329.46

Tax payables

182,784,393.11

36,883,117.47

Interest payables

88,798,501.01

141,007,805.30

Dividend payables

108,765,287.09

118,134,874.05

Other payables

1,349,487,506.90

1,173,868,122.10

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

770,968,432.00

Other current liabilities

1,815,727,795.14

1,059,164,838.31

Total current liabilities

13,794,188,653.51

11,970,818,737.85

Non-current Liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

619,338,322.00

684,868,322.00

Corporate bond

1,794,963,890.83

5,100,954,849.47

Long-term payables

43,288,000.00

18,413,725.91

Special payable

364,522,741.65

325,402,932.49

Estimated liabilities

33,692,053.01

58,365,309.60

Deferred tax liabilities

348,063,219.32

384,051,394.17

Other long-term liabilities

24,917,537.94

22,514,812.03

Total non-current liabilities

3,228,785,764.75

6,594,571,345.67

Total liabilities

17,022,974,418.26

18,565,390,083.52

Owners' Equity (or Shareholders' Equity):

Issued capital

3,220,696,195.00

3,220,696,195.00

Capital reserve

2,656,133,236.64

2,656,133,236.64

Less: treasury stock

Surplus reserve

1,011,401,344.14

922,969,546.23

Accumulated profit

3,594,026,854.84

3,756,339,273.83

Translation gain and loss

-8,425,426.75

-1,462,436.99

Perpetual capital instruments

2,664,599,589.00

2,667,174,927.59

Equity attributable to the parent

13,138,431,792.87

13,221,850,742.30

Non-controlling interests

3,563,974,333.46

3,863,994,258.49

Total equity

16,702,406,126.33

17,085,845,000.79

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY

(OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)

33,725,380,544.59

35,651,235,084.31

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited

Unit: RMB Yuan

Assets

31 December 2017

30 September 2018

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

590,084,121.86

535,726,107.94

Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

64,411,800.00

41,020,400.00

Notes receivables

175,982,000.00

124,810.60

Trade receivables

122,764,346.07

136,184,146.61

Advance to customers

293,584,764.27

239,470,305.21

Interest receivable

1,175,227,987.01

1,302,888,428.89

Dividend receivable

186,206,497.63

255,297,097.38

Other receivables

1,399,613,241.32

2,075,762,454.73

Inventories

2,119,536,608.70

2,406,154,210.14

Current portion of non-current assets

Other current assets

5,262,878,406.53

5,650,441,897.26

Total current assets

11,390,289,773.39

12,643,069,858.76

Non-current Assets:

Available-for-sale financial assets

8,740,188.53

8,740,188.53

Held-to-maturity investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term investments

8,706,546,888.15

8,764,973,962.44

Investments in real estates

Property, plant and equipment

4,922,983,374.58

4,748,277,444.16

Construction in progress

872,078,247.33

1,218,803,216.87

Project goods and material

Disposal of fixed assets

Productive biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Intangible assets

1,193,047,961.97

1,180,242,642.70

Development expenditure

Goodwill

84,335,610.38

84,335,610.38

Long-term prepaid expenses

17,941,837.70

13,410,189.62

Deferred tax assets

68,422,532.88

68,422,532.88

Other long-term assets

593,411,628.27

596,890,051.92

Total non-current assets

16,467,508,269.79

16,684,095,839.50

TOTAL ASSETS

27,857,798,043.18

29,327,165,698.26

(OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)

31 December 2017

30 September 2018

Current Liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

8,583,138,822.72

7,982,089,454.22

Held for trading financial liabilities

Notes payables

Trade payables

173,543,827.25

153,269,200.38

Advance from customers

16,413,086.40

24,985,048.55

Payroll payables

47,929,448.23

35,995,529.59

Tax payables

51,745,667.62

-36,925,961.71

Interest payables

62,993,476.10

91,573,602.48

Dividend payables

Other payables

811,094,815.00

637,449,445.51

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

18,708,182.00

Other current liabilities

999,384,265.37

Total current liabilities

10,764,951,590.69

8,888,436,319.02

Non-current Liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

583,198,322.00

442,198,322.00

Corporate bond

1,794,963,890.83

5,100,954,849.47

Long-term payables

2,419,725.91

Special payables

227,766,700.32

198,038,528.25

Estimated liabilities

34,751,337.55

35,866,673.20

Deferred tax liabilities

101,669,567.81

101,669,567.81

Other long-term liabilities

24,917,537.94

22,514,812.03

Total non-current liabilities

2,767,267,356.45

5,903,662,478.67

Total liabilities

13,532,218,947.14

14,792,098,797.69

Owners' Equity (or Shareholders' Equity):

Issued capital

3,220,696,195.00

3,220,696,195.00

Capital reserve

2,867,778,357.03

2,867,778,357.03

Less: treasury stock

Surplus reserve

989,676,572.21

975,922,535.25

Accumulated profit

4,582,828,382.76

4,803,494,885.70

Translation gain and loss

Perpetual capital instruments

2,664,599,589.04

2,667,174,927.59

Equity attributable to the parent

14,325,579,096.04

14,535,066,900.57

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

14,325,579,096.04

14,535,066,900.57

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY

(OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)

27,857,798,043.18

29,327,165,698.26

Disclaimer

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 04:32:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 6 515 M
EBIT 2018 1 508 M
Net income 2018 693 M
Debt 2018 11 007 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 28,17
P/E ratio 2019 23,86
EV / Sales 2018 4,74x
EV / Sales 2019 4,44x
Capitalization 19 885 M
