Dahua Technology : to Launch Three-in-One Camera Solution (TiOC)

Traditional security systems are having problems catching up with increasingly demanding scenarios: too much false alarms triggered by non-target objects; can only rely on video playback for confirmation after events; difficult evidence retrieval with uncolored images at night; extra cost and complicated installation for a relatively comprehensive system, etc.

To address these issues, Dahua Technology (SZSE: 002236) launches its innovative and powerful Three-in-One Camera solution (TiOC), presenting the following features.

Accurate Alarm. False alarm is always a headache for users. With AI-powered perimeter protection and SMD Plus, the Dahua TiOC offers accurate alarm function by precisely targeting people and vehicles with an accuracy rate above 98%, filtering out non-target objects like pets, leaves, etc., considerably improving the efficiency of TiOC.

Active Deterrence & Real-time Alarm. The TiOC can respond during the event with Active Deterrence and Real-time Alarm functions. Active deterrence is more effective with red and blue light, which is eye-catching and also visible in dense fog and heavy rain. An enhanced speaker delivers up to 110 dB, featuring a wailing siren or a recorded voice. The TiOC also provides real-time alarm notifications, allowing users to respond in time.

Full-color. Enough reliable information is key during evidence retrieval. With industry-leading Full-color technology, the Dahua TiOC delivers color images day and night, largely enhancing the ability to identify suspects.

Three-in-One. TiOC integrates 24/7 full-color monitoring, active deterrence and AI into one smart, innovative solution, greatly saving time and cost for distributors and installers.

Application Scenarios

TiOC is suitable for private places that need to maintain orderliness and warn off intruders, such as villas, shops, warehouses, etc. TiOC can accurately identify real targets, effectively warn them off, and notify the user in real-time. The full-color image provides more useful human/vehicle evidence for future analysis.

TiOC is also ideal for outdoor scenarios like fire lanes, which need to be always free of vehicles. Give it a try, and TiOC will work like a responsible guardian, effectively maintaining emergency lanes clear.

Dahua TiOC Solution comprises WizSense IP cameras, HDCVI 6.0 cameras & XVRs, and upcoming PTZ cameras, and is applicable to villas, shops, warehouses, fire lanes, and places alike. With its mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to serve its partners and customers around the world.

