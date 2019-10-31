Zhejiang Expressway : Proposed Issue of H Share Convertible Bonds under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED ISSUE OF H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The Company announces that, on October 31, 2019, the Board approved a proposal to submit to the Shareholders at a General Meeting to be convened in due course for consideration and approval of a proposed offer and issue of H Share Convertible Bonds. Such proposed H Share Convertible Bonds would have an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR400 million or its equivalent. The funds raised by any issue of the H Share Convertible Bonds are intended to be used for repaying existing borrowings, satisfying the operation needs, adjusting the debt structure, replenishing general working capital for the Group and project investments.

The Conversion Shares will be issued pursuant to the General Mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on May 31, 2019 to allot and issue additional H Shares.

A circular containing, among others, details of the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds and a notice to Shareholders convening the General Meeting will be dispatched to Shareholders as soon as practicable.

THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS IS SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AT THE GENERAL MEETING, THE ENTERING INTO OF DEFINITIVE LEGAL DOCUMENTATION TO CONSTITUTE THE H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND MARKET CONDITIONS AND THEREFORE MAY OR MAY NOT MATERIALISE. SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN DEALING IN THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY.