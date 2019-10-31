Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.    0576   CNE1000004S4

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(0576)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zhejiang Expressway : Proposed Issue of H Share Convertible Bonds under General Mandate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The Company announces that, on October 31, 2019, the Board approved a proposal to submit to the Shareholders at a General Meeting to be convened in due course for consideration and approval of a proposed offer and issue of H Share Convertible Bonds. Such proposed H Share Convertible Bonds would have an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR400 million or its equivalent. The funds raised by any issue of the H Share Convertible Bonds are intended to be used for repaying existing borrowings, satisfying the operation needs, adjusting the debt structure, replenishing general working capital for the Group and project investments.

The Conversion Shares will be issued pursuant to the General Mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on May 31, 2019 to allot and issue additional H Shares.

A circular containing, among others, details of the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds and a notice to Shareholders convening the General Meeting will be dispatched to Shareholders as soon as practicable.

THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS IS SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AT THE GENERAL MEETING, THE ENTERING INTO OF DEFINITIVE LEGAL DOCUMENTATION TO CONSTITUTE THE H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND MARKET CONDITIONS AND THEREFORE MAY OR MAY NOT MATERIALISE. SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN DEALING IN THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY.

1

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

PROPOSED ISSUE OF H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

  1. Background
    The Company announces that on October 31, 2019, the Board approved a proposal to submit to the Shareholders at a General Meeting to be convened in due course for consideration and approval of a proposed offer and issue of H Share Convertible Bonds. Such proposed H Share Convertible Bonds would have an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR400 million or its equivalent. The funds raised by any issue of the H Share Convertible Bonds are intended to be used for repaying existing borrowings, satisfying the operation needs, adjusting the debt structure, replenishing general working capital for the Group and project investments.
    The Conversion Shares will be issued pursuant to the General Mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on May 31, 2019 to allot and issue additional H Shares.
    In compliance with the Articles of Association, the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds requires approval of the Shareholders by special resolution. Accordingly, the Company proposes to convene a General Meeting for the consideration and approval of the proposal.
    The proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds also requires the obtaining of approvals and/or consents from the relevant PRC regulatory authorities including the CSRC. The timing of any actual offer and issue of H Share Convertible Bonds will depend on, among other things, investor demand and market conditions.
  2. Granting of authority to the Board to deal with matters relating to the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds
    It is proposed to be submitted to the Shareholders for consideration and approval the granting of authority to the Board to deal with all matters relating to the proposed issue and listing of H Share Convertible Bonds in the absolute discretion of the Board in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. Details of the authority proposed to be granted to the Board will be included in a circular containing, among others, details of the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds and a notice to Shareholders convening the relevant General Meeting.
  3. Reasons and benefits for the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds
    The Board believes that the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds will provide the Company with a further source of funding. The Board considers that the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds will improve the debt structure, increase liquidity to meet financial and operational needs and enhance the investment capability of the Group.

2

GENERAL MEETING

The General Meeting will be convened to approve the special resolution regarding the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds.

A circular containing, among others, details of the proposed issue of H Share Convertible Bonds and a notice to Shareholders convening the General Meeting will be despatched to Shareholders as soon as practicable.

THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS IS SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AT THE GENERAL MEETING, THE ENTERING INTO OF DEFINITIVE LEGAL DOCUMENTATION TO CONSTITUTE THE H SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND MARKET CONDITIONS AND THEREFORE MAY OR MAY NOT MATERIALISE. SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN DEALING IN THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context specifies otherwise, the following defined expressions have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the Board of Directors of the Company

"Company"

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (浙江滬杭甬高速公路

股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company

established in the PRC on March 1, 1997, whose shares

are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

(stock code: 0576)

"Conversion Shares"

H Shares which fall to be allotted and issued upon

exercise of the conversion rights attached to the H

Share Convertible Bonds

"CSRC"

China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監

督管理委會) of the PRC

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"EUR"

Euro, the lawful currency of the European Union

"General Mandate"

the general mandate granted to the Directors by the

Shareholders pursuant to an ordinary resolution passed

at the annual general meeting of the Company held on

May 31, 2019 to allot, issue and/or deal with additional

H Shares representing up to the limit of 20% of H

Shares in issue on the date of the passing of the

relevant resolution

3

"General Meeting"

the general meeting of the Shareholders of the

Company to be convened for the purposes of, among

other things, approval of the special resolution

regarding the proposed issue of H Share Convertible

Bonds

"H Shares"

the overseas listed foreign shares of RMB1.00 each in

the share capital of the Company which are primarily

listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and traded in

Hong Kong dollars since May 15, 1997

"H Share Convertible Bonds"

the convertible bonds with an aggregate principal

amount of up to EUR400 million or its equivalent

proposed to be issued by the Company, which are

convertible into H Shares

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or

otherwise modified from time to time

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose

of this announcement only, excludes Hong Kong, the

Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and

Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

  • For identification purposes only

On behalf of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

YU Zhihong

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, October 31, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.

4

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., L
05:22aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Proposed Issue of H Share Convertible Bonds under General ..
PU
05:12aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : 2019 Third Quarterly Results Announcement
PU
10/28ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Announcement Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securit..
PU
10/14ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Voluntary Announcement on Business Update
PU
09/23ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Voluntary Announcement Issuance of Asset-backed Securities
PU
09/12ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Announcement Connected Transactions between the Group and ..
PU
09/05ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Voluntary Announcement on Business Update
PU
06/06ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Express to buy Hangzhou hotel at RMB1.01bn
AQ
06/04ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : UBS lifts Zhejiang Expressway to HK$10
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 10 968 M
EBIT 2019 5 805 M
Net income 2019 3 660 M
Debt 2019 25 665 M
Yield 2019 6,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,02x
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 25 208 M
Chart ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,68  CNY
Last Close Price 5,80  CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hu Luo General Manager & Executive Director
Hui Liang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Hong Yu Chairman
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Ker Wei Pei Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.-6.11%3 573
TRANSURBAN GROUP26.27%27 605
GRUPO CCR47.41%8 390
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%7 215
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 509
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.44%4 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group