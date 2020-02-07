Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Co Ltd    002687   CNE100001HJ9

ZHEJIANG GIUSEPPE GARMENT CO LTD

(002687)
No quotes available
-- CNY   --.--%
12:28aFoxconn, Chinese firms refit production lines to make masks amid virus outbreak
RE
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foxconn, Chinese firms refit production lines to make masks amid virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei

A number of Chinese manufacturers including a subsidiary of Apple Inc partner Foxconn have refitted production lines to make masks and medical clothing, as a deadly coronavirus spreads across China.

The move highlights how private companies are pitching in to alleviate a nationwide shortage of medical gear amid the health crisis, at times expanding beyond their core lines of business.

In a social media post on Thursday, Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - said it has begun trial production of surgical masks at its Longhua Park plant in Shenzhen, and expects to produce 2 million masks daily by the end of the month.

The Taiwanese company said the masks would initially be produced for internal use by its hundreds of thousands of employees, the majority of whom work in factories in mainland China.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co Ltd, a joint venture automaker formed by General Motors Co and two Chinese partners, also announced on Thursday via social media that it will set up 14 production lines with the goal of making 1.7 million masks daily.

On Tuesday, Hongdou Group Co Ltd [HONGD.UL], a clothing manufacturer founded in the 1950s, wrote on social media it had refitted a factory to make disposable medical suits.

The company said it intends to produce about 60,000 protective suits a month and will send them to the government for allocation and distribution. Hongdou employs 30,000 people, its website showed.

Apparel peers Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Co Ltd and Jihua Group Corp Ltd have launched similar initiatives, state media outlets reported this week.

Factories inside and outside of China have worked around the clock to keep up with demand since the outbreak of the virus at the end of last year in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province. High street pharmacies have posted signs telling customers masks are not in stock.

One Czech mask manufacturer told Reuters in late January that orders had increased 57,000% with in four days.

To cope with the shortage, localities in China have set up rationing systems.

In Shanghai, individuals wanting to obtain masks must provide a neighbourhood committee with their ID and phone number, after which they are contacted when they can retrieve a set of masks.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.17% 325.21 Delayed Quote.9.47%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.00% 34.33 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.13% 1543 End-of-day quote.2.66%
JIHUA GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 4.16% 4.51 End-of-day quote.26.69%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION 0.57% 21.01 End-of-day quote.-14.47%
ZHEJIANG GIUSEPPE GARMENT CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZHEJIANG GIUSEPPE GARMENT
12:28aFoxconn, Chinese firms refit production lines to make masks amid virus outbre..
RE
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Fang Ran Chi Chairman & General Manager
Hong Da Shen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fu Hua Li Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Yi Pin Huang Chief Technology Officer
Yong Xia Chen Director & Director-Commercial Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHEJIANG GIUSEPPE GARMENT CO LTD296
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE0.93%221 605
VF CORPORATION-15.11%33 771
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.5.23%31 762
MONCLER S.P.A.-0.27%11 011
UNDER ARMOUR-4.03%8 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group