MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd    603456   CNE100001W36

ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

(603456)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/16
19.46 CNY   -1.32%
Zhejiang Jiuzhou to Acquire Suzhou Unit of Novartis AG for CNY790 Million
DJ
Zhejiang Jiuzhou to Acquire Suzhou Unit of Novartis AG for CNY790 Million

09/04/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co. (603456.SH) on Thursday said it will acquire a unit of Novartis AG in eastern China for 790 million yuan (US$110.5 million).

Zhejiang Jiuzhou said it is buying all of Suzhou Novartis except its technology and drug-development assets. Suzhou Novartis is a branch of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, which manufactures, develops and sells its drugs in China.

The acquisition will help Zhejiang Jiuzhou cement its position as a strategic supplier to Novartis, support its business development in Europe and the U.S., and improve its drug development and manufacturing capacities in China, it said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS -1.07% 70.19 Delayed Quote.-22.80%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 7.0024 Delayed Quote.0.65%
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD -1.32% 19.46 End-of-day quote.41.46%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 007 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,8x
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,96x
Capitalization 15 678 M
Chart ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,95  CNY
Last Close Price 19,46  CNY
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Hong Chen General Manager & Director
Li Rong Hua Chairman
Meng Sheng Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yun You Dai Chief Financial Officer
Yuan Qiang Li Director-Technology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD41.46%2 267
ECOLAB INC.-6.69%51 890
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-25.97%31 002
GIVAUDAN-9.44%26 539
SIKA AG-21.12%21 325
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-16.42%13 050
