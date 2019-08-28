Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical : China's Zhejiang Satellite wins approval for $4 bln shale-based petchem plant

Zhejiang Satellite will start in September building a 1.25 million tonnes per year (tpy) ethylene plant in Lianyungang in the Jiangsu province, which will use U.S. ethane, a byproduct from shale gas, as feedstock, Ding Liping, an investor relation officer, told Reuters over phone.

"This is the company's phase-one investment for a total of 2.5 million tonnes per year ethylene production facilities that will process fully U.S. ethane," said Ding, adding that the mechanical construction for phase-one facilities is slated for completion by August next year.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)