Zhejiang Shibao : INSIDE INFORMATION - 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT
0
10/27/2019 | 06:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited*
浙江世寶股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1057)
INSIDE INFORMATION
2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT
This announcement is made by Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements as set out in Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The quarterly report (unaudited) contained in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the "China Accounting Standards of Business Enterprises" and in accordance with the requirements on preparation and disclosure of quarterly report issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC"), and has been considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee, Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company undertake that this quarterly report is true, accurate and complete, and does not contain false accounting, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept full legal responsibilities for its contents.
All Directors were present at the Board meeting to consider and approve this quarterly report.
Zhang Shi Quan, the Legal Representative, Zhang Lan Jun, the Person-in-Charge of Accounting Work, and Li Gen Mei, the Person-in-Charge of Accounting Organisation (Head of the Accounting Department), of the Company declare that the financial statements contained in this quarterly report are true, accurate and complete.
* For identification purpose only
1
KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND SHAREHOLDERS' SITUATION
1. KEY ACCOUNTING INFORMATION AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
The Company had no retrospective adjustments or restatement of the financial data in the previous periods made in respect of change in accounting policies and correction of accounting errors.
Unit: RMB
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Change
Total assets
1,963,877,379.45
2,045,077,333.85
-3.97%
Net assets attributable to shareholders of
1,443,757,138.87
1,478,546,682.81
-2.35%
the listed company
July - September
Change
January -
Change
2019
September 2019
Operating revenue
236,322,449.51
-19.78%
686,835,516.68
-22.49%
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
-16,361,424.73
-3,645.43%
-34,789,543.94
-544.85%
the listed company
Net profit after non-recurring gains and
losses attributable to shareholders of the
-20,113,429.09
-428.47%
-45,769,468.89
-130.64%
listed company
Net cash flows from operating activities
21,397,736.69
308.55%
14,254,463.95
300.52%
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
-0.0208
-3,566.67%
-0.0441
-548.53%
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
-0.0208
-3,566.67%
-0.0441
-548.53%
Weighted average return on net assets
-1.13%
-1.16%
-2.38%
-2.01%
(%)
Items of non-recurring gains and losses and their amounts
Unit: RMB
Item
January - September 20189
Gain or loss on disposal of non-current assets (including those provision for asset
352,630.44
impairment write-off)
Government subsidy included in profit or loss for the period (except for those
closely related to business of the Company and those granted by the government in10,208,336.20 fixed amount or quantity according to national standards)
Gain or loss on entrusted investment or asset management
927,949.33
Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above
-200,355.73
Less: Effect on enterprise income tax
Effect on interest of minority shareholders (after tax)
308,635.29
Total
10,979,924.95
Note: During the reporting period, no non-recurring gains and losses defined and listed in the "Disclosure
Explaining Announcement No.1 for Companies Offering Securities Publicly - Non-Recurring Gains and
Losses" were defined as recurring gains and losses.
2
2. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND LIST OF SHAREHOLDING FOR TOP TEN SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
1) Number of shareholders and list of shareholding for top ten shareholders
Unit: Share
Total number of shareholders of
ordinary shares as at the end of37,698 the reporting period
Shareholding of top ten shareholders
Number of
Status on pledge
Name of shareholders
Nature of
Shareholding
Number of
shares held
or lock-up
shareholders
percentage
shares held
with selling
Status
Number
restrictions
Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group
Domestic
43.28%
341,786,098
Co., Ltd.
non-state owned
legal person
HKSCC Nominees Limited
Foreign legal
27.48%
216,964,273
person
Zhang Shi Quan
Domestic natural
3.34%
26,391,580
19,793,685
person
Li Hong Quan
Domestic natural
0.82%
6,487,263
person
Li Dan
Domestic natural
0.19%
1,530,851
person
Jian Rong Kang
Domestic natural
0.14%
1,118,600
person
Xiao Hui Qiong
Domestic natural
0.14%
1,084,000
person
Chen Wen Ping
Domestic natural
0.12%
920,755
person
Ying Ling Li
Domestic natural
0.11%
897,900
person
Zheng Xiu Feng
Domestic natural
0.10%
812,656
person
3
Shareholding of top ten shareholders of ordinary shares without selling restrictions
Number of ordinary shares
Types of shares
Name of shareholders
held without selling
Types of shares
Number
restrictions
Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd.
341,786,098
RMB-dominated
341,786,098
ordinary shares
Overseas listed
216,489,450
HKSCC Nominees Limited
216,964,273
foreign shares
RMB-dominated
474,823
ordinary shares
Zhang Shi Quan
6,597,895
RMB-dominated
6,597,895
ordinary shares
Li Hong Quan
6,487,263
RMB-dominated
6,487,263
ordinary shares
Li Dan
1,530,851
RMB-dominated
1,530,851
ordinary shares
Jian Rong Kang
1,118,600
RMB-dominated
1,118,600
ordinary shares
Xiao Hui Qiong
1,084,000
RMB-dominated
1,084,000
ordinary shares
Chen Wen Ping
920,755
RMB-dominated
920,755
ordinary shares
Ying Ling Li
897,900
RMB-dominated
897,900
ordinary shares
Zheng Xiu Feng
812,656
RMB-dominated
812,656
ordinary shares
Illustrations on the connected relationship or acting in concert for the shareholders above
Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd. is the controlling shareholder of the Company and Zhang Shi Quan is the de facto controller of the Company. The Company is not aware of other shareholders who were connected or acted in concert with each other.
Margin trading and short selling by top ten
Nil.
shareholders of ordinary shares without selling
restrictions (if any)
Note: None of the Company's top ten shareholders of ordinary shares and top ten shareholders of ordinary
shares without selling restrictions has conducted agreed repurchase transactions during the reporting
period.
4
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
1. MATERIAL CHANGES TO MAJOR ACCOUNTING ITEMS AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THEIR REASONS
1) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated balance sheet
Unit: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Change
Amount
% to total assets
Amount
% to total assets
Cash on hand and at bank
126,133,679.60
6.42%
129,531,349.92
6.33%
0.09%
Notes receivable
132,864,262.76
6.77%
142,065,764.04
6.95%
-0.18%
Accounts receivable
395,759,436.92
20.15%
468,614,553.04
22.91%
-2.76%
Inventories
288,339,859.21
14.68%
296,617,482.37
14.50%
0.18%
Fixed assets
682,345,444.53
34.74%
648,472,200.05
31.71%
3.04%
Accounts payable
283,210,992.62
14.42%
308,232,664.17
15.07%
-0.65%
During the reporting period, there was no significant change in the asset composition of the Company.
2) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated income statement
Unit: RMB
Item
January-September 2019
January-September 2018
Change
Financial expenses
1,752,264.67
-355,239.00
593.26%
Investment gains
927,949.33
3,020,563.44
-69.28%
Credit impairment losses
-1,302,921.78
1,305,096.97
199.83%
("-" for loss)
Gains from disposal of assets
352,630.44
-102,951.37
442.52%
("-" for loss)
Income tax expenses
-1,265,518.58
112,271.25
-1227.20%
The reasons for the increase/decrease of more than 30% in the figures for the reporting period compared to the corresponding period of last year were analyzed as follows:
Financial expenses increased by 593.26% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in interest income. Investment gains decreased by 69.28% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in purchase of short-term bank wealth management products causing the decrease in the relevant income. Credit impairment losses increased by 199.83% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in provision of bad debt on accounts receivable. Gains from disposal of assets increased by 442.52% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which mainly come from the gains of disposal of old equipment. Income tax expenses decreased by 1227.20% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in provision of deferred income expenses.
5
3) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated statement of cash flows
Item
Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities
Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities
Net cash flows from operating activities
Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities
Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities
Net cash flows from investing activities
Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities
Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities
Net cash flows from financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Unit: RMB
January-September 2019
January-September 2018
Change
485,779,401.43
511,083,181.74
-4.95%
471,524,937.48
518,192,001.04
-9.01%
`14,254,463.95
-7,108,819.30
300.52%
136,545,058.98
310,360,503.37
-56.00%
199,238,941.43
338,339,191.96
-41.11%
-62,693,882.45
-27,978,688.59
-124.08%
218,700,000.00
224,000,000.00
-2.37%
178,411,688.67
206,734,869.61
-13.70%
40,288,311.33
17,265,130.39
133.35%
-7,930,316.56
-17,817,132.73
55.49%
The reasons for the increase/decrease of more than 30% in the figures for the reporting period compared to the corresponding period of last year were analyzed as follows:
Net cash flows from operating activities increased by 300.52% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in sales scale causing the payment of materials purchased decrease, and the decrease in the number of staff of production lines causing the payment of salary decrease. Net cash flows from investing activities decreased by 124.08% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in funds used for purchase of wealth management products. Net cash flows from financing activities increased by 133.35% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in bank borrowings. In view of the above, the net cash and cash equivalents increased by 55.49% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
2. PROGRESS OF IMPORTANT EVENTS AND THEIR IMPACT AND SOLUTIONS During the reporting period, there was no significant event progress of the Company.
6
3. UNDERTAKINGS HAS BEEN FULFILLED DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND HAS NOT BEEN FULFILLED AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD BY THE COMPANY, SHAREHOLDERS, DE FACTO CONTROLLERS, ACQUIRERS, DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT OR OTHER RELATED PARTIES
Party
Particulars
involved in
Type of
Undertaking
Term for
Under-taking
Details of undertaking
on the
under-
undertaking
date
undertaking
performance
taking
Under-
taking made on initial public offering or refinancing
Whether undertaking was fulfilled on time
Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co.,
Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the
Under-
Company, undertakes that within 36
On and after 2
Zhejiang
months from the date the A Shares issued
November
Shibao
taking on
under the issue are listed, no transfer or
2 November
2015 of being
Holding
shares with
no entrust others to manage the A Shares
In progress
2012
a controlling
Group Co.,
selling
held by it, and no purchase of these
shareholder of
Ltd.
restrictions
shares by the Company. After the above
the Company
period is expired, no transfer of more than
25% of the total A Shares held by it each
year.
Zhang Shi Quan, Zhang Bao Yi, Tang
Hao Han, Zhang Lan Jun and Zhang Shi
Zhong, the de facto controllers of the
On and after 2
Company, undertake that within 36
November
Zhang Shi
months from the date the A Shares issued
Under-
2015 of being
Quan, Zhang
under the issue are listed, no transfer of
a de facto
Bao Yi, Tang
taking on
paid capital in Shibao Holding. After the
2 November
controller,
Hao Han,
shares with
above period is expired, no transfer of
In progress
2012
director and
Zhang Lan
selling
more than 25% of the total paid capital
senior
Jun, Zhang
restrictions
held by him/her each year during his/her
management
Shi Zhong
term of office; no transfer of the total paid
of the
capital held by him/her within 6 months
Company
after he/she leaves the post as the
Company's director and senior
management.
Zhang Shi Quan, a shareholder of the
Company, undertakes that within 36
months from the date the A Shares issued
On and after 2
under the issue are listed, no transfer or
November
Under-
no entrust others to manage the A Shares
2015 of being
held by him, and no purchase of these
a de facto
taking on
Zhang Shi
shares by the Company. As a director and
2 November
controller,
In progress
shares with
Quan
senior management of the Company, after
2012
director and
selling
the above period is expired, no transfer of
senior
restrictions
more than 25% of the total A Shares held
management
by him each year during his term of
of the
office; no transfer of the A Shares held by
Company
him within 6 months after he leaves the
post.
Yes
7
4. FORECAST ON THE OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2019
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company
-15,000.00
To
-10,000.00
of 2019 (RMB ten thousands)
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company
727.84
of 2018 (RMB ten thousands)
Poor performance in the automotive industry has led to a
decline in operating income and earnings. The
Illustrations on reasons attributable to the movements in
deterioration in performance of individual customers has
made it difficult to collect due payment, and it is
results
expected that bad debts will occur. Due to product
quality problems, relevant replacement and repair costs
need to be undertaken.
5. FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE
Unit: RMB
Gain/loss on
Cumulative
Amount sold
Type of assets
Initial investment
changes in fair
changes in fair
Amount purchased
cost
value for the
value recorded in
for the period
for the period
period
equity
Bank wealth
management
60,000,000.00
90,000,000.00
130,000,000.00
products
Bank wealth
management
10,000,000.00
products
Total
60,000,000.00
100,000,000.00
130,000,000.00
(Continued)
Type of assets
Cumulative
Amount as at the
Source of fund
investment gains
end of the period
Bank wealth
management
927,949.33
20,000,000.00
Fund raising
products
Bank wealth
management
10,000,000.00
Internal fund
products
Total
927,949.33
30,000,000.00
--
INFORMATION ON ILLEGAL EXTERNAL GUARANTEES
During the reporting period, the Company had no illegal external guarantee.
INFORMATION ON NON-OPERATING USE OF FUNDS OF THE COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND ITS RELATED PARTIES
During the reporting period, there was no non-operating use of funds of the Company by the controlling shareholder of the Company and its related parties.
8
8. ENTRUSTED WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RMB ten thousands
Source of funds of
Amount of entrusted
Overdue amount not
Type
entrusted wealth
Unexpired balance
wealth management
recovered
management
Bank wealth
Fund raising
9,000.00
2,000.00
management products
Bank wealth
Own funds
1,000.00
1,000.00
management products
Total
10,000.00
3,000.00
9. REGISTRATION FORM FOR HOSTING RESEARCHERS, COMMUNICATIONS AND INTERVIEWS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
During the reporting period, there was no hosting of researchers, communications and interviews.
9
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Unit: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Current Assets:
Cash on hand and at bank
126,133,679.60
129,531,349.92
Financial assets held for trading
30,000,000.00
60,000,000.00
Notes receivable
132,864,262.76
142,065,764.04
Accounts receivable
395,759,436.92
468,614,553.04
Prepayments
6,784,401.54
5,961,331.19
Other receivables
8,087,161.53
7,223,954.38
including：interest receivable
dividend receivable
Inventories
288,339,859.21
296,617,482.37
Other current assets
18,711,761.96
14,024,896.78
Total current assets
1,006,680,563.52
1,124,039,331.72
Non-current Assets:
Investment property
37,051,586.86
23,875,050.98
Fixed assets
682,345,444.53
648,472,200.05
Construction in progress
94,026,971.32
101,847,457.97
Intangible assets
87,485,483.16
90,633,988.60
Goodwill
4,694,482.34
4,694,482.34
Deferred income tax assets
4,801,409.28
3,795,739.02
Other non-current assets
46,791,438.44
47,719,083.17
Total non-current assets
957,196,815.93
921,038,002.13
Total Assets
1,963,877,379.45
2,045,077,333.85
10
1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued)
Unit: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
63,000,000.00
20,000,000.00
Notes payable
66,000,931.03
120,498,802.21
Accounts payable
283,210,992.62
308,232,664.17
Receipts in advance
4,217,254.48
2,090,618.17
Contract liabilities
6,622,026.05
3,902,211.90
Staff costs payable
12,928,293.70
13,581,085.61
Taxes payable
1,106,229.89
1,905,954.69
Other payables
2,603,213.80
1,884,413.39
including：interest payable
952,871.19
910,048.62
dividend payable
Other current liabilities
17,930,129.86
18,038,269.86
Total current liabilities
457,619,071.43
490,134,020.00
Non-current Liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
9,080,000.00
9,080,000.00
Deferred income
45,323,459.34
52,234,573.03
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,843,889.25
3,106,579.85
Total non-current liabilities
57,247,348.59
64,421,152.88
Total Liabilities
514,866,420.02
554,555,172.88
Shareholders' Equity:
Share capital
789,644,637.00
789,644,637.00
Capital reserve
182,334,093.78
182,334,093.78
Surplus reserve
135,379,620.20
135,379,620.20
Retained earnings
336,398,787.89
371,188,331.83
Equity attributable to equity holders of the
1,443,757,138.87
1,478,546,682.81
parent
Minority interests
5,253,820.56
11,975,478.16
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,449,010,959.43
1,490,522,160.97
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
1,963,877,379.45
2,045,077,333.85
Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan
Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun
Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei
11
2) Balance Sheet of the Parent
Unit: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Current Assets:
Cash on hand and at bank
43,915,776.25
38,118,008.66
Financial assets held for trading
10,000,000.00
20,000,000.00
Notes receivable
1,840,000.00
Accounts receivable
56,338,960.14
59,046,603.56
Prepayments
1,288,453.01
1,325,090.40
Other receivables
371,815,146.35
373,291,338.80
including：interest receivable
dividend receivable
Inventories
9,715,439.76
10,821,449.25
Other current assets
13,317,248.23
3,907,924.37
Total current assets
506,391,023.74
508,350,415.04
Non-current Assets:
Long-term receivables
288,000,000.00
288,000,000.00
Long-term equity investments
185,159,214.87
185,159,214.87
Investment property
17,223,110.79
17,889,608.94
Fixed assets
111,285,896.06
77,182,953.94
Construction in progress
47,536,895.42
24,842,997.63
Intangible assets
34,013,410.47
34,646,333.12
Deferred income tax assets
97,282.93
97,276.77
Other non-current assets
11,027,015.05
14,091,246.43
Total non-current assets
694,342,825.59
641,909,631.70
Total Assets
1,200,733,849.33
1,150,260,046.74
12
2) Balance Sheet of the Parent (continued)
Unit: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
63,000,000.00
20,000,000.00
Notes payable
3,530,000.00
2,450,000.00
Accounts payable
29,323,087.48
12,605,259.36
Receipts in advance
2,950,347.54
2,090,618.17
Contract liabilities
5,500.00
5,500.00
Staff costs payable
437,530.27
1,200,727.74
Taxes payable
209,410.18
798,591.50
Other payables
756,771.20
333,967.46
including：interest payable
73,880.87
27,912.50
dividend payable
Other current liabilities
660,000.00
880,000.00
Total Liabilities
100,872,646.67
40,364,664.23
Non-current Liabilities
Total Liabilities
100,872,646.67
40,364,664.23
Shareholders' Equity:
Share capital
789,644,637.00
789,644,637.00
Capital reserve
187,767,058.72
187,767,058.72
Surplus reserve
74,376,643.16
74,376,643.16
Retained earnings
48,072,863.78
58,107,043.63
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,099,861,202.66
1,109,895,382.51
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
1,200,733,849.33
1,150,260,046.74
Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan
Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun
Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei
13
3) Consolidated Income Statement
Unit: RMB
Item
July -
July -
January -
January -
September 2019
September 2018
September 2019
September 2018
1. Total operating revenue
236,322,449.51
294,586,754.54
686,835,516.68
886,165,531.85
Including: Operating revenue
236,322,449.51
294,586,754.54
686,835,516.68
886,165,531.85
2. Total operating costs
258,808,308.53
299,507,977.72
737,867,077.81
910,449,464.70
Including: Operating costs
197,921,911.91
242,637,303.38
570,763,375.85
740,661,930.26
Taxes and surcharges
1,625,410.11
1,525,213.24
5,567,756.49
6,426,732.63
Selling expenses
28,658,547.60
20,248,197.42
68,817,873.76
60,777,060.75
General and administrative
16,953,540.58
17,702,015.31
49,651,446.21
53,210,462.33
expenses
Research and development
13,460,452.95
17,419,220.51
41,314,360.83
49,728,517.73
expenses
Financial expenses
188,445.38
-23,972.14
1,752,264.67
-355,239.00
Including: Interest expenses
991,106.57
878,154.31
2,754,511.24
2,501,368.36
Interest income
595,828.32
931,821.94
1,280,186.34
3,252,406.40
Add : Other gains
3,559,793.23
4,310,443.65
10,208,336.20
11,382,166.44
Investment gains ("-" for loss)
269,260.27
583,972.60
927,949.33
3,020,563.44
Credit impairment losses
-284,653.91
-1,302,921.78
1,305,096.97
("-" for loss)
Assets impairment losses
-581,899.85
315,037.57
-1,651,818.68
-1,489,862.15
("-" for loss)
Gains from disposal of assets
56,632.76
-216,859.28
352,630.44
-102,951.37
("-" for loss)
3. Operating profit ("-" for loss)
-19,466,726.52
71,371.36
-42,497,385.62
-10,168,919.52
Add : Non-operating income
37,142.52
89,447.44
68,819.72
656,868.22
Less : Non-operating expenses
50,348.12
108,988.80
348,154.22
523,542.81
4. Total profit ("-" for total loss)
-19,479,932.12
51,830.00
-42,776,720.12
-10,035,594.11
Less : Income tax expenses
-493,456.83
-236,485.52
-1,265,518.58
112,271.25
5. Net profit ("-" for net loss)
-18,986,475.29
288,315.52
-41,511,201.54
-10,147,865.36
(1) Classification by business continuity
1. Net profit from continuing operation
-18,986,475.29
288,315.52
-41,511,201.54
-10,147,865.36
("-" for net loss)
(2) Classification by ownership
1. Net profit attributable to equity
-16,361,424.73
461,478.88
-34,789,543.94
-5,395,018.74
holders of the parent
2. Minority interests
-2,625,050.56
-173,163.36
-6,721,657.60
-4,752,846.62
14
3) Consolidated Income Statement (continued)
Unit: RMB
Item
July -
July -
January -
January -
September 2019
September 2018
September 2019
September 2018
6. Other comprehensive income after tax,
-
-
-
-
net
7. Total comprehensive income
-18,986,475.29
288,315.52
-41,511,201.54
-10,147,865.36
Total comprehensive income attributable to
-16,361,424.73
461,478.88
-34,789,543.94
-5,395,018.74
equity holders of the parent
Total comprehensive income attributable to
-2,625,050.56
-173,163.36
-6,721,657.60
-4,752,846.62
minority interests
8. Earnings per share:
(1) Basic earnings per share
-0.0208
0.0006
-0.0441
-0.0068
(2) Diluted earnings per share
-0.0208
0.0006
-0.0441
-0.0068
Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan
Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun
Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei
15
4) Income Statement of the Parent
Unit: RMB
Item
July -
July -
January -
January -
September 2019
September 2018
September 2019
September 2018
1. Operating revenue
11,769,867.58
8,696,733.82
31,104,244.78
32,202,072.98
Less : Operating costs
10,700,115.85
8,198,908.98
29,880,483.14
27,252,822.33
Taxes and surcharges
126,002.89
6,442.63
427,066.64
220,730.63
Selling expenses
176,241.15
170,442.50
660,084.71
391,226.57
General and administrative
3,079,800.85
2,848,025.96
9,594,488.77
10,072,084.29
expenses
Research and development
911,168.84
1,559,904.74
2,603,966.70
5,075,089.55
expenses
Financial expenses
-701,875.25
-984,828.77
-1,971,913.51
-2,723,966.70
Including: Interest expenses
753,321.20
263,881.94
2,085,979.41
716,250.01
Interest income
1,475,542.51
1,256,189.09
4,091,441.80
3,468,696.40
Add : Other gains
279,790.00
192,177.00
618,184.45
192,177.00
Investment gains ("-" for loss)
159,317.65
2,287,030.23
Credit impairment losses
-26.54
-24.62
("-" for loss)
Gains on disposal of assets
-695,999.98
-698,496.38
("-" for loss)
2. Operating profit ("-" for loss)
-2,937,823.27
-2,909,985.22
-10,010,950.57
-5,606,706.46
Add : Non-operating income
4,000.00
4,400.00
20,741.81
Less : Non-operating expenses
4,810.00
1,750.23
24,793.16
2,910.23
3. Total profit ("-" for total loss)
-2,938,633.27
-2,911,735.45
-10,031,343.73
-5,588,874.88
Less : Income tax expenses
-6.64
2,836.12
-8,679.70
4. Net profit ("-" for net loss)
-2,938,626.63
-2,911,735.45
-10,034,179.85
-5,580,195.18
(1) Net profit from continuing operation
-2,938,626.63
-2,911,735.45
-10,034,179.85
-5,580,195.18
("-" for net loss)
5. Other comprehensive income after tax,
-
-
-
-
net
6. Total comprehensive income
-2,938,626.63
-2,911,735.45
-10,034,179.85
-5,580,195.18
Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan
Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun
Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei
16
5) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Unit: RMB
Item
January - September 2019
January - September 2018
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services
466,180,745.75
474,393,217.05
Return of taxes and levies
5,038,284.32
4,469,089.06
Cash received relating to other operating activities
14,560,371.36
32,220,875.63
Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities
485,779,401.43
511,083,181.74
Cash paid for goods purchased and services accepted
248,605,552.93
268,152,315.22
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
109,893,038.82
126,135,682.44
Payment of taxes and levies
21,403,421.22
28,283,733.80
Cash paid relating to other operating activities
91,622,924.51
95,620,269.58
Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities
471,524,937.48
518,192,001.04
Net cash flows from operating activities
14,254,463.95
-7,108,819.30
2. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from return of investments
130,000,000.00
302,000,000.00
Cash received from investment gains
943,835.61
3,166,758.90
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible
5,601,223.37
4,564,544.47
assets and other long-term assets
Cash received relating to other investing activities
629,200.00
Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities
136,545,058.98
310,360,503.37
Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and
99,238,941.43
113,339,191.96
other long-term assets
Cash paid for investments
100,000,000.00
225,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities
199,238,941.43
338,339,191.96
Net cash flows from investing activities
-62,693,882.45
-27,978,688.59
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from borrowings
218,700,000.00
224,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities
218,700,000.00
224,000,000.00
Cash paid for debt repayments
175,700,000.00
204,000,000.00
Cash paid for distribution of dividends, profit or interest
2,711,688.67
2,461,257.66
expenses
Cash paid relating to other financing activities
273,611.95
Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities
178,411,688.67
206,734,869.61
Net cash flows from financing activities
40,288,311.33
17,265,130.39
4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and
220,790.61
5,244.77
cash equivalents
5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
-7,930,316.56
-17,817,132.73
Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents
120,293,184.97
160,425,712.97
6. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents
112,362,868.41
142,608,580.24
Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan
Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun
Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei
17
6) Statement of Cash Flows of the Parent
Unit: RMB
Item
January - September 2019
January -September 2018
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services
35,919,419.48
36,578,303.26
Return of taxes and levies
539,462.49
Cash received relating to other operating activities
38,199,438.16
9,372,955.69
Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities
74,658,320.13
45,951,258.95
Cash paid for goods purchased and services accepted
25,225,758.49
29,432,931.99
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
9,604,572.82
12,309,973.02
Payment of taxes and levies
3,574,247.61
2,067,206.63
Cash paid relating to other operating activities
25,853,173.71
40,926,367.50
Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities
64,257,752.63
84,736,479.14
Net cash flows from operating activities
10,400,567.50
-38,785,220.19
2. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from return of investments
20,000,000.00
220,000,000.00
Cash received from investment gains
168,876.71
2,424,252.05
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible
484,808.16
assets and other long-term assets
Cash received relating to other investing activities
80,000,000.00
80,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities
100,653,684.87
302,424,252.05
Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and
56,540,473.74
64,846,566.29
other long-term assets
Cash paid for investments
10,000,000.00
150,000,000.00
Cash paid relating to other investing activities
80,000,000.00
70,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities
146,540,473.74
284,846,566.29
Net cash flows from investing activities
-45,886,788.87
17,577,685.76
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from borrowings
189,000,000.00
180,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities
189,000,000.00
180,000,000.00
Cash paid for debt repayments
146,000,000.00
160,000,000.00
Cash paid for distribution of dividend and profit or
2,040,011.04
693,412.51
payment of interest expenses
Cash paid relating to other financing activities
273,611.95
Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities
148,040,011.04
160,967,024.46
Net cash flows from financing activities
40,959,988.96
19,032,975.54
4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
5.
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
5,473,767.59
-2,174,558.89
Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents
37,383,008.66
16,695,331.03
6.
Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents
42,856,776.25
14,520,772.14
Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan
Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun
Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei
18
2. AUDIT REPORT
The third quarter report of the Company is not audited.
By order of the Board
Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited
Zhang Shi Quan
Chairman
Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the PRC
25 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Bao Yi, Mr. Tang Hao Han, Ms. Zhang Lan Jun and Ms. Liu Xiao Ping as executive directors; Mr. Zhang Shi Quan and Mr. Zhang Shi Zhong as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lin Yi, Mr. Guo Kong Hui and Mr. Shum Shing Kei as independent non-executive directors.
Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:51:03 UTC