Zhejiang Shibao : INSIDE INFORMATION - 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited* 浙江世寶股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1057) INSIDE INFORMATION 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT This announcement is made by Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements as set out in Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The quarterly report (unaudited) contained in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the "China Accounting Standards of Business Enterprises" and in accordance with the requirements on preparation and disclosure of quarterly report issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC"), and has been considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. IMPORTANT NOTICE The Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee, Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company undertake that this quarterly report is true, accurate and complete, and does not contain false accounting, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept full legal responsibilities for its contents. All Directors were present at the Board meeting to consider and approve this quarterly report. Zhang Shi Quan, the Legal Representative, Zhang Lan Jun, the Person-in-Charge of Accounting Work, and Li Gen Mei, the Person-in-Charge of Accounting Organisation (Head of the Accounting Department), of the Company declare that the financial statements contained in this quarterly report are true, accurate and complete. * For identification purpose only 1 KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND SHAREHOLDERS' SITUATION 1. KEY ACCOUNTING INFORMATION AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS The Company had no retrospective adjustments or restatement of the financial data in the previous periods made in respect of change in accounting policies and correction of accounting errors. Unit: RMB 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Change Total assets 1,963,877,379.45 2,045,077,333.85 -3.97% Net assets attributable to shareholders of 1,443,757,138.87 1,478,546,682.81 -2.35% the listed company July - September Change January - Change 2019 September 2019 Operating revenue 236,322,449.51 -19.78% 686,835,516.68 -22.49% Net profit attributable to shareholders of -16,361,424.73 -3,645.43% -34,789,543.94 -544.85% the listed company Net profit after non-recurring gains and losses attributable to shareholders of the -20,113,429.09 -428.47% -45,769,468.89 -130.64% listed company Net cash flows from operating activities 21,397,736.69 308.55% 14,254,463.95 300.52% Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) -0.0208 -3,566.67% -0.0441 -548.53% Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) -0.0208 -3,566.67% -0.0441 -548.53% Weighted average return on net assets -1.13% -1.16% -2.38% -2.01% (%) Items of non-recurring gains and losses and their amounts Unit: RMB Item January - September 20189 Gain or loss on disposal of non-current assets (including those provision for asset 352,630.44 impairment write-off) Government subsidy included in profit or loss for the period (except for those closely related to business of the Company and those granted by the government in10,208,336.20 fixed amount or quantity according to national standards) Gain or loss on entrusted investment or asset management 927,949.33 Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above -200,355.73 Less: Effect on enterprise income tax Effect on interest of minority shareholders (after tax) 308,635.29 Total 10,979,924.95 Note: During the reporting period, no non-recurring gains and losses defined and listed in the "Disclosure Explaining Announcement No.1 for Companies Offering Securities Publicly - Non-Recurring Gains and Losses" were defined as recurring gains and losses. 2 2. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND LIST OF SHAREHOLDING FOR TOP TEN SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD 1) Number of shareholders and list of shareholding for top ten shareholders Unit: Share Total number of shareholders of ordinary shares as at the end of37,698 the reporting period Shareholding of top ten shareholders Number of Status on pledge Name of shareholders Nature of Shareholding Number of shares held or lock-up shareholders percentage shares held with selling Status Number restrictions Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Domestic 43.28% 341,786,098 Co., Ltd. non-state owned legal person HKSCC Nominees Limited Foreign legal 27.48% 216,964,273 person Zhang Shi Quan Domestic natural 3.34% 26,391,580 19,793,685 person Li Hong Quan Domestic natural 0.82% 6,487,263 person Li Dan Domestic natural 0.19% 1,530,851 person Jian Rong Kang Domestic natural 0.14% 1,118,600 person Xiao Hui Qiong Domestic natural 0.14% 1,084,000 person Chen Wen Ping Domestic natural 0.12% 920,755 person Ying Ling Li Domestic natural 0.11% 897,900 person Zheng Xiu Feng Domestic natural 0.10% 812,656 person 3 Shareholding of top ten shareholders of ordinary shares without selling restrictions Number of ordinary shares Types of shares Name of shareholders held without selling Types of shares Number restrictions Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd. 341,786,098 RMB-dominated 341,786,098 ordinary shares Overseas listed 216,489,450 HKSCC Nominees Limited 216,964,273 foreign shares RMB-dominated 474,823 ordinary shares Zhang Shi Quan 6,597,895 RMB-dominated 6,597,895 ordinary shares Li Hong Quan 6,487,263 RMB-dominated 6,487,263 ordinary shares Li Dan 1,530,851 RMB-dominated 1,530,851 ordinary shares Jian Rong Kang 1,118,600 RMB-dominated 1,118,600 ordinary shares Xiao Hui Qiong 1,084,000 RMB-dominated 1,084,000 ordinary shares Chen Wen Ping 920,755 RMB-dominated 920,755 ordinary shares Ying Ling Li 897,900 RMB-dominated 897,900 ordinary shares Zheng Xiu Feng 812,656 RMB-dominated 812,656 ordinary shares Illustrations on the connected relationship or acting in concert for the shareholders above Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd. is the controlling shareholder of the Company and Zhang Shi Quan is the de facto controller of the Company. The Company is not aware of other shareholders who were connected or acted in concert with each other. Margin trading and short selling by top ten Nil. shareholders of ordinary shares without selling restrictions (if any) Note: None of the Company's top ten shareholders of ordinary shares and top ten shareholders of ordinary shares without selling restrictions has conducted agreed repurchase transactions during the reporting period. 4 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 1. MATERIAL CHANGES TO MAJOR ACCOUNTING ITEMS AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THEIR REASONS 1) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated balance sheet Unit: RMB Item 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Change Amount % to total assets Amount % to total assets Cash on hand and at bank 126,133,679.60 6.42% 129,531,349.92 6.33% 0.09% Notes receivable 132,864,262.76 6.77% 142,065,764.04 6.95% -0.18% Accounts receivable 395,759,436.92 20.15% 468,614,553.04 22.91% -2.76% Inventories 288,339,859.21 14.68% 296,617,482.37 14.50% 0.18% Fixed assets 682,345,444.53 34.74% 648,472,200.05 31.71% 3.04% Accounts payable 283,210,992.62 14.42% 308,232,664.17 15.07% -0.65% During the reporting period, there was no significant change in the asset composition of the Company. 2) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated income statement Unit: RMB Item January-September 2019 January-September 2018 Change Financial expenses 1,752,264.67 -355,239.00 593.26% Investment gains 927,949.33 3,020,563.44 -69.28% Credit impairment losses -1,302,921.78 1,305,096.97 199.83% ("-" for loss) Gains from disposal of assets 352,630.44 -102,951.37 442.52% ("-" for loss) Income tax expenses -1,265,518.58 112,271.25 -1227.20% The reasons for the increase/decrease of more than 30% in the figures for the reporting period compared to the corresponding period of last year were analyzed as follows: Financial expenses increased by 593.26% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in interest income. Investment gains decreased by 69.28% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in purchase of short-term bank wealth management products causing the decrease in the relevant income. Credit impairment losses increased by 199.83% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in provision of bad debt on accounts receivable. Gains from disposal of assets increased by 442.52% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which mainly come from the gains of disposal of old equipment. Income tax expenses decreased by 1227.20% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in provision of deferred income expenses. 5 3) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated statement of cash flows Item Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities Net cash flows from operating activities Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities Net cash flows from investing activities Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities Net cash flows from financing activities Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Unit: RMB January-September 2019 January-September 2018 Change 485,779,401.43 511,083,181.74 -4.95% 471,524,937.48 518,192,001.04 -9.01% `14,254,463.95 -7,108,819.30 300.52% 136,545,058.98 310,360,503.37 -56.00% 199,238,941.43 338,339,191.96 -41.11% -62,693,882.45 -27,978,688.59 -124.08% 218,700,000.00 224,000,000.00 -2.37% 178,411,688.67 206,734,869.61 -13.70% 40,288,311.33 17,265,130.39 133.35% -7,930,316.56 -17,817,132.73 55.49% The reasons for the increase/decrease of more than 30% in the figures for the reporting period compared to the corresponding period of last year were analyzed as follows: Net cash flows from operating activities increased by 300.52% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in sales scale causing the payment of materials purchased decrease, and the decrease in the number of staff of production lines causing the payment of salary decrease. Net cash flows from investing activities decreased by 124.08% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in funds used for purchase of wealth management products. Net cash flows from financing activities increased by 133.35% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in bank borrowings. In view of the above, the net cash and cash equivalents increased by 55.49% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. 2. PROGRESS OF IMPORTANT EVENTS AND THEIR IMPACT AND SOLUTIONS During the reporting period, there was no significant event progress of the Company. 6 3. UNDERTAKINGS HAS BEEN FULFILLED DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND HAS NOT BEEN FULFILLED AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD BY THE COMPANY, SHAREHOLDERS, DE FACTO CONTROLLERS, ACQUIRERS, DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT OR OTHER RELATED PARTIES Party Particulars involved in Type of Undertaking Term for Under-taking Details of undertaking on the under- undertaking date undertaking performance taking Under- taking made on initial public offering or refinancing Whether undertaking was fulfilled on time Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the Under- Company, undertakes that within 36 On and after 2 Zhejiang months from the date the A Shares issued November Shibao taking on under the issue are listed, no transfer or 2 November 2015 of being Holding shares with no entrust others to manage the A Shares In progress 2012 a controlling Group Co., selling held by it, and no purchase of these shareholder of Ltd. restrictions shares by the Company. After the above the Company period is expired, no transfer of more than 25% of the total A Shares held by it each year. Zhang Shi Quan, Zhang Bao Yi, Tang Hao Han, Zhang Lan Jun and Zhang Shi Zhong, the de facto controllers of the On and after 2 Company, undertake that within 36 November Zhang Shi months from the date the A Shares issued Under- 2015 of being Quan, Zhang under the issue are listed, no transfer of a de facto Bao Yi, Tang taking on paid capital in Shibao Holding. After the 2 November controller, Hao Han, shares with above period is expired, no transfer of In progress 2012 director and Zhang Lan selling more than 25% of the total paid capital senior Jun, Zhang restrictions held by him/her each year during his/her management Shi Zhong term of office; no transfer of the total paid of the capital held by him/her within 6 months Company after he/she leaves the post as the Company's director and senior management. Zhang Shi Quan, a shareholder of the Company, undertakes that within 36 months from the date the A Shares issued On and after 2 under the issue are listed, no transfer or November Under- no entrust others to manage the A Shares 2015 of being held by him, and no purchase of these a de facto taking on Zhang Shi shares by the Company. As a director and 2 November controller, In progress shares with Quan senior management of the Company, after 2012 director and selling the above period is expired, no transfer of senior restrictions more than 25% of the total A Shares held management by him each year during his term of of the office; no transfer of the A Shares held by Company him within 6 months after he leaves the post. Yes 7 4. FORECAST ON THE OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2019 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company -15,000.00 To -10,000.00 of 2019 (RMB ten thousands) Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company 727.84 of 2018 (RMB ten thousands) Poor performance in the automotive industry has led to a decline in operating income and earnings. The Illustrations on reasons attributable to the movements in deterioration in performance of individual customers has made it difficult to collect due payment, and it is results expected that bad debts will occur. Due to product quality problems, relevant replacement and repair costs need to be undertaken. 5. FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE Unit: RMB Gain/loss on Cumulative Amount sold Type of assets Initial investment changes in fair changes in fair Amount purchased cost value for the value recorded in for the period for the period period equity Bank wealth management 60,000,000.00 90,000,000.00 130,000,000.00 products Bank wealth management 10,000,000.00 products Total 60,000,000.00 100,000,000.00 130,000,000.00 (Continued) Type of assets Cumulative Amount as at the Source of fund investment gains end of the period Bank wealth management 927,949.33 20,000,000.00 Fund raising products Bank wealth management 10,000,000.00 Internal fund products Total 927,949.33 30,000,000.00 -- INFORMATION ON ILLEGAL EXTERNAL GUARANTEES

During the reporting period, the Company had no illegal external guarantee. INFORMATION ON NON-OPERATING USE OF FUNDS OF THE COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND ITS RELATED PARTIES

During the reporting period, there was no non-operating use of funds of the Company by the controlling shareholder of the Company and its related parties. 8 8. ENTRUSTED WEALTH MANAGEMENT RMB ten thousands Source of funds of Amount of entrusted Overdue amount not Type entrusted wealth Unexpired balance wealth management recovered management Bank wealth Fund raising 9,000.00 2,000.00 management products Bank wealth Own funds 1,000.00 1,000.00 management products Total 10,000.00 3,000.00 9. REGISTRATION FORM FOR HOSTING RESEARCHERS, COMMUNICATIONS AND INTERVIEWS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD During the reporting period, there was no hosting of researchers, communications and interviews. 9 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Consolidated Balance Sheet Unit: RMB Item 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Current Assets: Cash on hand and at bank 126,133,679.60 129,531,349.92 Financial assets held for trading 30,000,000.00 60,000,000.00 Notes receivable 132,864,262.76 142,065,764.04 Accounts receivable 395,759,436.92 468,614,553.04 Prepayments 6,784,401.54 5,961,331.19 Other receivables 8,087,161.53 7,223,954.38 including：interest receivable dividend receivable Inventories 288,339,859.21 296,617,482.37 Other current assets 18,711,761.96 14,024,896.78 Total current assets 1,006,680,563.52 1,124,039,331.72 Non-current Assets: Investment property 37,051,586.86 23,875,050.98 Fixed assets 682,345,444.53 648,472,200.05 Construction in progress 94,026,971.32 101,847,457.97 Intangible assets 87,485,483.16 90,633,988.60 Goodwill 4,694,482.34 4,694,482.34 Deferred income tax assets 4,801,409.28 3,795,739.02 Other non-current assets 46,791,438.44 47,719,083.17 Total non-current assets 957,196,815.93 921,038,002.13 Total Assets 1,963,877,379.45 2,045,077,333.85 10 1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued) Unit: RMB Item 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 63,000,000.00 20,000,000.00 Notes payable 66,000,931.03 120,498,802.21 Accounts payable 283,210,992.62 308,232,664.17 Receipts in advance 4,217,254.48 2,090,618.17 Contract liabilities 6,622,026.05 3,902,211.90 Staff costs payable 12,928,293.70 13,581,085.61 Taxes payable 1,106,229.89 1,905,954.69 Other payables 2,603,213.80 1,884,413.39 including：interest payable 952,871.19 910,048.62 dividend payable Other current liabilities 17,930,129.86 18,038,269.86 Total current liabilities 457,619,071.43 490,134,020.00 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term borrowings 9,080,000.00 9,080,000.00 Deferred income 45,323,459.34 52,234,573.03 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,843,889.25 3,106,579.85 Total non-current liabilities 57,247,348.59 64,421,152.88 Total Liabilities 514,866,420.02 554,555,172.88 Shareholders' Equity: Share capital 789,644,637.00 789,644,637.00 Capital reserve 182,334,093.78 182,334,093.78 Surplus reserve 135,379,620.20 135,379,620.20 Retained earnings 336,398,787.89 371,188,331.83 Equity attributable to equity holders of the 1,443,757,138.87 1,478,546,682.81 parent Minority interests 5,253,820.56 11,975,478.16 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,449,010,959.43 1,490,522,160.97 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 1,963,877,379.45 2,045,077,333.85 Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei 11 2) Balance Sheet of the Parent Unit: RMB Item 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Current Assets: Cash on hand and at bank 43,915,776.25 38,118,008.66 Financial assets held for trading 10,000,000.00 20,000,000.00 Notes receivable 1,840,000.00 Accounts receivable 56,338,960.14 59,046,603.56 Prepayments 1,288,453.01 1,325,090.40 Other receivables 371,815,146.35 373,291,338.80 including：interest receivable dividend receivable Inventories 9,715,439.76 10,821,449.25 Other current assets 13,317,248.23 3,907,924.37 Total current assets 506,391,023.74 508,350,415.04 Non-current Assets: Long-term receivables 288,000,000.00 288,000,000.00 Long-term equity investments 185,159,214.87 185,159,214.87 Investment property 17,223,110.79 17,889,608.94 Fixed assets 111,285,896.06 77,182,953.94 Construction in progress 47,536,895.42 24,842,997.63 Intangible assets 34,013,410.47 34,646,333.12 Deferred income tax assets 97,282.93 97,276.77 Other non-current assets 11,027,015.05 14,091,246.43 Total non-current assets 694,342,825.59 641,909,631.70 Total Assets 1,200,733,849.33 1,150,260,046.74 12 2) Balance Sheet of the Parent (continued) Unit: RMB Item 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 63,000,000.00 20,000,000.00 Notes payable 3,530,000.00 2,450,000.00 Accounts payable 29,323,087.48 12,605,259.36 Receipts in advance 2,950,347.54 2,090,618.17 Contract liabilities 5,500.00 5,500.00 Staff costs payable 437,530.27 1,200,727.74 Taxes payable 209,410.18 798,591.50 Other payables 756,771.20 333,967.46 including：interest payable 73,880.87 27,912.50 dividend payable Other current liabilities 660,000.00 880,000.00 Total Liabilities 100,872,646.67 40,364,664.23 Non-current Liabilities Total Liabilities 100,872,646.67 40,364,664.23 Shareholders' Equity: Share capital 789,644,637.00 789,644,637.00 Capital reserve 187,767,058.72 187,767,058.72 Surplus reserve 74,376,643.16 74,376,643.16 Retained earnings 48,072,863.78 58,107,043.63 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,099,861,202.66 1,109,895,382.51 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 1,200,733,849.33 1,150,260,046.74 Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei 13 3) Consolidated Income Statement Unit: RMB Item July - July - January - January - September 2019 September 2018 September 2019 September 2018 1. Total operating revenue 236,322,449.51 294,586,754.54 686,835,516.68 886,165,531.85 Including: Operating revenue 236,322,449.51 294,586,754.54 686,835,516.68 886,165,531.85 2. Total operating costs 258,808,308.53 299,507,977.72 737,867,077.81 910,449,464.70 Including: Operating costs 197,921,911.91 242,637,303.38 570,763,375.85 740,661,930.26 Taxes and surcharges 1,625,410.11 1,525,213.24 5,567,756.49 6,426,732.63 Selling expenses 28,658,547.60 20,248,197.42 68,817,873.76 60,777,060.75 General and administrative 16,953,540.58 17,702,015.31 49,651,446.21 53,210,462.33 expenses Research and development 13,460,452.95 17,419,220.51 41,314,360.83 49,728,517.73 expenses Financial expenses 188,445.38 -23,972.14 1,752,264.67 -355,239.00 Including: Interest expenses 991,106.57 878,154.31 2,754,511.24 2,501,368.36 Interest income 595,828.32 931,821.94 1,280,186.34 3,252,406.40 Add : Other gains 3,559,793.23 4,310,443.65 10,208,336.20 11,382,166.44 Investment gains ("-" for loss) 269,260.27 583,972.60 927,949.33 3,020,563.44 Credit impairment losses -284,653.91 -1,302,921.78 1,305,096.97 ("-" for loss) Assets impairment losses -581,899.85 315,037.57 -1,651,818.68 -1,489,862.15 ("-" for loss) Gains from disposal of assets 56,632.76 -216,859.28 352,630.44 -102,951.37 ("-" for loss) 3. Operating profit ("-" for loss) -19,466,726.52 71,371.36 -42,497,385.62 -10,168,919.52 Add : Non-operating income 37,142.52 89,447.44 68,819.72 656,868.22 Less : Non-operating expenses 50,348.12 108,988.80 348,154.22 523,542.81 4. Total profit ("-" for total loss) -19,479,932.12 51,830.00 -42,776,720.12 -10,035,594.11 Less : Income tax expenses -493,456.83 -236,485.52 -1,265,518.58 112,271.25 5. Net profit ("-" for net loss) -18,986,475.29 288,315.52 -41,511,201.54 -10,147,865.36 (1) Classification by business continuity 1. Net profit from continuing operation -18,986,475.29 288,315.52 -41,511,201.54 -10,147,865.36 ("-" for net loss) (2) Classification by ownership 1. Net profit attributable to equity -16,361,424.73 461,478.88 -34,789,543.94 -5,395,018.74 holders of the parent 2. Minority interests -2,625,050.56 -173,163.36 -6,721,657.60 -4,752,846.62 14 3) Consolidated Income Statement (continued) Unit: RMB Item July - July - January - January - September 2019 September 2018 September 2019 September 2018 6. Other comprehensive income after tax, - - - - net 7. Total comprehensive income -18,986,475.29 288,315.52 -41,511,201.54 -10,147,865.36 Total comprehensive income attributable to -16,361,424.73 461,478.88 -34,789,543.94 -5,395,018.74 equity holders of the parent Total comprehensive income attributable to -2,625,050.56 -173,163.36 -6,721,657.60 -4,752,846.62 minority interests 8. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share -0.0208 0.0006 -0.0441 -0.0068 (2) Diluted earnings per share -0.0208 0.0006 -0.0441 -0.0068 Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei 15 4) Income Statement of the Parent Unit: RMB Item July - July - January - January - September 2019 September 2018 September 2019 September 2018 1. Operating revenue 11,769,867.58 8,696,733.82 31,104,244.78 32,202,072.98 Less : Operating costs 10,700,115.85 8,198,908.98 29,880,483.14 27,252,822.33 Taxes and surcharges 126,002.89 6,442.63 427,066.64 220,730.63 Selling expenses 176,241.15 170,442.50 660,084.71 391,226.57 General and administrative 3,079,800.85 2,848,025.96 9,594,488.77 10,072,084.29 expenses Research and development 911,168.84 1,559,904.74 2,603,966.70 5,075,089.55 expenses Financial expenses -701,875.25 -984,828.77 -1,971,913.51 -2,723,966.70 Including: Interest expenses 753,321.20 263,881.94 2,085,979.41 716,250.01 Interest income 1,475,542.51 1,256,189.09 4,091,441.80 3,468,696.40 Add : Other gains 279,790.00 192,177.00 618,184.45 192,177.00 Investment gains ("-" for loss) 159,317.65 2,287,030.23 Credit impairment losses -26.54 -24.62 ("-" for loss) Gains on disposal of assets -695,999.98 -698,496.38 ("-" for loss) 2. Operating profit ("-" for loss) -2,937,823.27 -2,909,985.22 -10,010,950.57 -5,606,706.46 Add : Non-operating income 4,000.00 4,400.00 20,741.81 Less : Non-operating expenses 4,810.00 1,750.23 24,793.16 2,910.23 3. Total profit ("-" for total loss) -2,938,633.27 -2,911,735.45 -10,031,343.73 -5,588,874.88 Less : Income tax expenses -6.64 2,836.12 -8,679.70 4. Net profit ("-" for net loss) -2,938,626.63 -2,911,735.45 -10,034,179.85 -5,580,195.18 (1) Net profit from continuing operation -2,938,626.63 -2,911,735.45 -10,034,179.85 -5,580,195.18 ("-" for net loss) 5. Other comprehensive income after tax, - - - - net 6. Total comprehensive income -2,938,626.63 -2,911,735.45 -10,034,179.85 -5,580,195.18 Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei 16 5) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Unit: RMB Item January - September 2019 January - September 2018 1. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services 466,180,745.75 474,393,217.05 Return of taxes and levies 5,038,284.32 4,469,089.06 Cash received relating to other operating activities 14,560,371.36 32,220,875.63 Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities 485,779,401.43 511,083,181.74 Cash paid for goods purchased and services accepted 248,605,552.93 268,152,315.22 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 109,893,038.82 126,135,682.44 Payment of taxes and levies 21,403,421.22 28,283,733.80 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 91,622,924.51 95,620,269.58 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 471,524,937.48 518,192,001.04 Net cash flows from operating activities 14,254,463.95 -7,108,819.30 2. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from return of investments 130,000,000.00 302,000,000.00 Cash received from investment gains 943,835.61 3,166,758.90 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible 5,601,223.37 4,564,544.47 assets and other long-term assets Cash received relating to other investing activities 629,200.00 Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities 136,545,058.98 310,360,503.37 Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and 99,238,941.43 113,339,191.96 other long-term assets Cash paid for investments 100,000,000.00 225,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 199,238,941.43 338,339,191.96 Net cash flows from investing activities -62,693,882.45 -27,978,688.59 3. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings 218,700,000.00 224,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 218,700,000.00 224,000,000.00 Cash paid for debt repayments 175,700,000.00 204,000,000.00 Cash paid for distribution of dividends, profit or interest 2,711,688.67 2,461,257.66 expenses Cash paid relating to other financing activities 273,611.95 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 178,411,688.67 206,734,869.61 Net cash flows from financing activities 40,288,311.33 17,265,130.39 4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and 220,790.61 5,244.77 cash equivalents 5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -7,930,316.56 -17,817,132.73 Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 120,293,184.97 160,425,712.97 6. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 112,362,868.41 142,608,580.24 Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei 17 6) Statement of Cash Flows of the Parent Unit: RMB Item January - September 2019 January -September 2018 1. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services 35,919,419.48 36,578,303.26 Return of taxes and levies 539,462.49 Cash received relating to other operating activities 38,199,438.16 9,372,955.69 Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities 74,658,320.13 45,951,258.95 Cash paid for goods purchased and services accepted 25,225,758.49 29,432,931.99 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 9,604,572.82 12,309,973.02 Payment of taxes and levies 3,574,247.61 2,067,206.63 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 25,853,173.71 40,926,367.50 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 64,257,752.63 84,736,479.14 Net cash flows from operating activities 10,400,567.50 -38,785,220.19 2. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from return of investments 20,000,000.00 220,000,000.00 Cash received from investment gains 168,876.71 2,424,252.05 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible 484,808.16 assets and other long-term assets Cash received relating to other investing activities 80,000,000.00 80,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities 100,653,684.87 302,424,252.05 Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and 56,540,473.74 64,846,566.29 other long-term assets Cash paid for investments 10,000,000.00 150,000,000.00 Cash paid relating to other investing activities 80,000,000.00 70,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 146,540,473.74 284,846,566.29 Net cash flows from investing activities -45,886,788.87 17,577,685.76 3. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings 189,000,000.00 180,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 189,000,000.00 180,000,000.00 Cash paid for debt repayments 146,000,000.00 160,000,000.00 Cash paid for distribution of dividend and profit or 2,040,011.04 693,412.51 payment of interest expenses Cash paid relating to other financing activities 273,611.95 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 148,040,011.04 160,967,024.46 Net cash flows from financing activities 40,959,988.96 19,032,975.54 4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,473,767.59 -2,174,558.89 Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 37,383,008.66 16,695,331.03 6. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 42,856,776.25 14,520,772.14 Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei 18 2. AUDIT REPORT The third quarter report of the Company is not audited. By order of the Board Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited Zhang Shi Quan Chairman Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the PRC 25 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Bao Yi, Mr. Tang Hao Han, Ms. Zhang Lan Jun and Ms. Liu Xiao Ping as executive directors; Mr. Zhang Shi Quan and Mr. Zhang Shi Zhong as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lin Yi, Mr. Guo Kong Hui and Mr. Shum Shing Kei as independent non-executive directors. 19 Attachments Original document

