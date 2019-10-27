Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited    002703   CNE1000004W6

ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LIMITED

(002703)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhejiang Shibao : INSIDE INFORMATION - 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 06:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited*

浙江世寶股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1057)

INSIDE INFORMATION

2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

This announcement is made by Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements as set out in Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The quarterly report (unaudited) contained in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the "China Accounting Standards of Business Enterprises" and in accordance with the requirements on preparation and disclosure of quarterly report issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC"), and has been considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

  1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee, Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company undertake that this quarterly report is true, accurate and complete, and does not contain false accounting, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept full legal responsibilities for its contents.

All Directors were present at the Board meeting to consider and approve this quarterly report.

Zhang Shi Quan, the Legal Representative, Zhang Lan Jun, the Person-in-Charge of Accounting Work, and Li Gen Mei, the Person-in-Charge of Accounting Organisation (Head of the Accounting Department), of the Company declare that the financial statements contained in this quarterly report are true, accurate and complete.

* For identification purpose only

1

  1. KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND SHAREHOLDERS' SITUATION

1. KEY ACCOUNTING INFORMATION AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

The Company had no retrospective adjustments or restatement of the financial data in the previous periods made in respect of change in accounting policies and correction of accounting errors.

Unit: RMB

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

Change

Total assets

1,963,877,379.45

2,045,077,333.85

-3.97%

Net assets attributable to shareholders of

1,443,757,138.87

1,478,546,682.81

-2.35%

the listed company

July - September

Change

January -

Change

2019

September 2019

Operating revenue

236,322,449.51

-19.78%

686,835,516.68

-22.49%

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

-16,361,424.73

-3,645.43%

-34,789,543.94

-544.85%

the listed company

Net profit after non-recurring gains and

losses attributable to shareholders of the

-20,113,429.09

-428.47%

-45,769,468.89

-130.64%

listed company

Net cash flows from operating activities

21,397,736.69

308.55%

14,254,463.95

300.52%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

-0.0208

-3,566.67%

-0.0441

-548.53%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

-0.0208

-3,566.67%

-0.0441

-548.53%

Weighted average return on net assets

-1.13%

-1.16%

-2.38%

-2.01%

(%)

Items of non-recurring gains and losses and their amounts

Unit: RMB

Item

January - September 20189

Gain or loss on disposal of non-current assets (including those provision for asset

352,630.44

impairment write-off)

Government subsidy included in profit or loss for the period (except for those

closely related to business of the Company and those granted by the government in10,208,336.20 fixed amount or quantity according to national standards)

Gain or loss on entrusted investment or asset management

927,949.33

Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above

-200,355.73

Less: Effect on enterprise income tax

Effect on interest of minority shareholders (after tax)

308,635.29

Total

10,979,924.95

Note: During the reporting period, no non-recurring gains and losses defined and listed in the "Disclosure

Explaining Announcement No.1 for Companies Offering Securities Publicly - Non-Recurring Gains and

Losses" were defined as recurring gains and losses.

2

2. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND LIST OF SHAREHOLDING FOR TOP TEN SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

1) Number of shareholders and list of shareholding for top ten shareholders

Unit: Share

Total number of shareholders of

ordinary shares as at the end of37,698 the reporting period

Shareholding of top ten shareholders

Number of

Status on pledge

Name of shareholders

Nature of

Shareholding

Number of

shares held

or lock-up

shareholders

percentage

shares held

with selling

Status

Number

restrictions

Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group

Domestic

43.28%

341,786,098

Co., Ltd.

non-state owned

legal person

HKSCC Nominees Limited

Foreign legal

27.48%

216,964,273

person

Zhang Shi Quan

Domestic natural

3.34%

26,391,580

19,793,685

person

Li Hong Quan

Domestic natural

0.82%

6,487,263

person

Li Dan

Domestic natural

0.19%

1,530,851

person

Jian Rong Kang

Domestic natural

0.14%

1,118,600

person

Xiao Hui Qiong

Domestic natural

0.14%

1,084,000

person

Chen Wen Ping

Domestic natural

0.12%

920,755

person

Ying Ling Li

Domestic natural

0.11%

897,900

person

Zheng Xiu Feng

Domestic natural

0.10%

812,656

person

3

Shareholding of top ten shareholders of ordinary shares without selling restrictions

Number of ordinary shares

Types of shares

Name of shareholders

held without selling

Types of shares

Number

restrictions

Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd.

341,786,098

RMB-dominated

341,786,098

ordinary shares

Overseas listed

216,489,450

HKSCC Nominees Limited

216,964,273

foreign shares

RMB-dominated

474,823

ordinary shares

Zhang Shi Quan

6,597,895

RMB-dominated

6,597,895

ordinary shares

Li Hong Quan

6,487,263

RMB-dominated

6,487,263

ordinary shares

Li Dan

1,530,851

RMB-dominated

1,530,851

ordinary shares

Jian Rong Kang

1,118,600

RMB-dominated

1,118,600

ordinary shares

Xiao Hui Qiong

1,084,000

RMB-dominated

1,084,000

ordinary shares

Chen Wen Ping

920,755

RMB-dominated

920,755

ordinary shares

Ying Ling Li

897,900

RMB-dominated

897,900

ordinary shares

Zheng Xiu Feng

812,656

RMB-dominated

812,656

ordinary shares

Illustrations on the connected relationship or acting in concert for the shareholders above

Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd. is the controlling shareholder of the Company and Zhang Shi Quan is the de facto controller of the Company. The Company is not aware of other shareholders who were connected or acted in concert with each other.

Margin trading and short selling by top ten

Nil.

shareholders of ordinary shares without selling

restrictions (if any)

Note: None of the Company's top ten shareholders of ordinary shares and top ten shareholders of ordinary

shares without selling restrictions has conducted agreed repurchase transactions during the reporting

period.

4

  1. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

1. MATERIAL CHANGES TO MAJOR ACCOUNTING ITEMS AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THEIR REASONS

1) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated balance sheet

Unit: RMB

Item

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

Change

Amount

% to total assets

Amount

% to total assets

Cash on hand and at bank

126,133,679.60

6.42%

129,531,349.92

6.33%

0.09%

Notes receivable

132,864,262.76

6.77%

142,065,764.04

6.95%

-0.18%

Accounts receivable

395,759,436.92

20.15%

468,614,553.04

22.91%

-2.76%

Inventories

288,339,859.21

14.68%

296,617,482.37

14.50%

0.18%

Fixed assets

682,345,444.53

34.74%

648,472,200.05

31.71%

3.04%

Accounts payable

283,210,992.62

14.42%

308,232,664.17

15.07%

-0.65%

During the reporting period, there was no significant change in the asset composition of the Company.

2) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated income statement

Unit: RMB

Item

January-September 2019

January-September 2018

Change

Financial expenses

1,752,264.67

-355,239.00

593.26%

Investment gains

927,949.33

3,020,563.44

-69.28%

Credit impairment losses

-1,302,921.78

1,305,096.97

199.83%

("-" for loss)

Gains from disposal of assets

352,630.44

-102,951.37

442.52%

("-" for loss)

Income tax expenses

-1,265,518.58

112,271.25

-1227.20%

The reasons for the increase/decrease of more than 30% in the figures for the reporting period compared to the corresponding period of last year were analyzed as follows:

Financial expenses increased by 593.26% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in interest income. Investment gains decreased by 69.28% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in purchase of short-term bank wealth management products causing the decrease in the relevant income. Credit impairment losses increased by 199.83% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in provision of bad debt on accounts receivable. Gains from disposal of assets increased by 442.52% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which mainly come from the gains of disposal of old equipment. Income tax expenses decreased by 1227.20% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in provision of deferred income expenses.

5

3) Illustrations of items with significant changes in the consolidated statement of cash flows

Item

Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities

Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities

Net cash flows from operating activities

Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities

Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities

Net cash flows from investing activities

Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities

Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities

Net cash flows from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Unit: RMB

January-September 2019

January-September 2018

Change

485,779,401.43

511,083,181.74

-4.95%

471,524,937.48

518,192,001.04

-9.01%

`14,254,463.95

-7,108,819.30

300.52%

136,545,058.98

310,360,503.37

-56.00%

199,238,941.43

338,339,191.96

-41.11%

-62,693,882.45

-27,978,688.59

-124.08%

218,700,000.00

224,000,000.00

-2.37%

178,411,688.67

206,734,869.61

-13.70%

40,288,311.33

17,265,130.39

133.35%

-7,930,316.56

-17,817,132.73

55.49%

The reasons for the increase/decrease of more than 30% in the figures for the reporting period compared to the corresponding period of last year were analyzed as follows:

Net cash flows from operating activities increased by 300.52% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in sales scale causing the payment of materials purchased decrease, and the decrease in the number of staff of production lines causing the payment of salary decrease. Net cash flows from investing activities decreased by 124.08% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in funds used for purchase of wealth management products. Net cash flows from financing activities increased by 133.35% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in bank borrowings. In view of the above, the net cash and cash equivalents increased by 55.49% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

2. PROGRESS OF IMPORTANT EVENTS AND THEIR IMPACT AND SOLUTIONS During the reporting period, there was no significant event progress of the Company.

6

3. UNDERTAKINGS HAS BEEN FULFILLED DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND HAS NOT BEEN FULFILLED AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD BY THE COMPANY, SHAREHOLDERS, DE FACTO CONTROLLERS, ACQUIRERS, DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT OR OTHER RELATED PARTIES

Party

Particulars

involved in

Type of

Undertaking

Term for

Under-taking

Details of undertaking

on the

under-

undertaking

date

undertaking

performance

taking

Under-

taking made on initial public offering or refinancing

Whether undertaking was fulfilled on time

Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co.,

Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the

Under-

Company, undertakes that within 36

On and after 2

Zhejiang

months from the date the A Shares issued

November

Shibao

taking on

under the issue are listed, no transfer or

2 November

2015 of being

Holding

shares with

no entrust others to manage the A Shares

In progress

2012

a controlling

Group Co.,

selling

held by it, and no purchase of these

shareholder of

Ltd.

restrictions

shares by the Company. After the above

the Company

period is expired, no transfer of more than

25% of the total A Shares held by it each

year.

Zhang Shi Quan, Zhang Bao Yi, Tang

Hao Han, Zhang Lan Jun and Zhang Shi

Zhong, the de facto controllers of the

On and after 2

Company, undertake that within 36

November

Zhang Shi

months from the date the A Shares issued

Under-

2015 of being

Quan, Zhang

under the issue are listed, no transfer of

a de facto

Bao Yi, Tang

taking on

paid capital in Shibao Holding. After the

2 November

controller,

Hao Han,

shares with

above period is expired, no transfer of

In progress

2012

director and

Zhang Lan

selling

more than 25% of the total paid capital

senior

Jun, Zhang

restrictions

held by him/her each year during his/her

management

Shi Zhong

term of office; no transfer of the total paid

of the

capital held by him/her within 6 months

Company

after he/she leaves the post as the

Company's director and senior

management.

Zhang Shi Quan, a shareholder of the

Company, undertakes that within 36

months from the date the A Shares issued

On and after 2

under the issue are listed, no transfer or

November

Under-

no entrust others to manage the A Shares

2015 of being

held by him, and no purchase of these

a de facto

taking on

Zhang Shi

shares by the Company. As a director and

2 November

controller,

In progress

shares with

Quan

senior management of the Company, after

2012

director and

selling

the above period is expired, no transfer of

senior

restrictions

more than 25% of the total A Shares held

management

by him each year during his term of

of the

office; no transfer of the A Shares held by

Company

him within 6 months after he leaves the

post.

Yes

7

4. FORECAST ON THE OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2019

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company

-15,000.00

To

-10,000.00

of 2019 (RMB ten thousands)

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company

727.84

of 2018 (RMB ten thousands)

Poor performance in the automotive industry has led to a

decline in operating income and earnings. The

Illustrations on reasons attributable to the movements in

deterioration in performance of individual customers has

made it difficult to collect due payment, and it is

results

expected that bad debts will occur. Due to product

quality problems, relevant replacement and repair costs

need to be undertaken.

5. FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE

Unit: RMB

Gain/loss on

Cumulative

Amount sold

Type of assets

Initial investment

changes in fair

changes in fair

Amount purchased

cost

value for the

value recorded in

for the period

for the period

period

equity

Bank wealth

management

60,000,000.00

90,000,000.00

130,000,000.00

products

Bank wealth

management

10,000,000.00

products

Total

60,000,000.00

100,000,000.00

130,000,000.00

(Continued)

Type of assets

Cumulative

Amount as at the

Source of fund

investment gains

end of the period

Bank wealth

management

927,949.33

20,000,000.00

Fund raising

products

Bank wealth

management

10,000,000.00

Internal fund

products

Total

927,949.33

30,000,000.00

--

  1. INFORMATION ON ILLEGAL EXTERNAL GUARANTEES
    During the reporting period, the Company had no illegal external guarantee.
  2. INFORMATION ON NON-OPERATING USE OF FUNDS OF THE COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND ITS RELATED PARTIES
    During the reporting period, there was no non-operating use of funds of the Company by the controlling shareholder of the Company and its related parties.

8

8. ENTRUSTED WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RMB ten thousands

Source of funds of

Amount of entrusted

Overdue amount not

Type

entrusted wealth

Unexpired balance

wealth management

recovered

management

Bank wealth

Fund raising

9,000.00

2,000.00

management products

Bank wealth

Own funds

1,000.00

1,000.00

management products

Total

10,000.00

3,000.00

9. REGISTRATION FORM FOR HOSTING RESEARCHERS, COMMUNICATIONS AND INTERVIEWS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

During the reporting period, there was no hosting of researchers, communications and interviews.

9

  1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Unit: RMB

Item

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

Current Assets:

Cash on hand and at bank

126,133,679.60

129,531,349.92

Financial assets held for trading

30,000,000.00

60,000,000.00

Notes receivable

132,864,262.76

142,065,764.04

Accounts receivable

395,759,436.92

468,614,553.04

Prepayments

6,784,401.54

5,961,331.19

Other receivables

8,087,161.53

7,223,954.38

includinginterest receivable

dividend receivable

Inventories

288,339,859.21

296,617,482.37

Other current assets

18,711,761.96

14,024,896.78

Total current assets

1,006,680,563.52

1,124,039,331.72

Non-current Assets:

Investment property

37,051,586.86

23,875,050.98

Fixed assets

682,345,444.53

648,472,200.05

Construction in progress

94,026,971.32

101,847,457.97

Intangible assets

87,485,483.16

90,633,988.60

Goodwill

4,694,482.34

4,694,482.34

Deferred income tax assets

4,801,409.28

3,795,739.02

Other non-current assets

46,791,438.44

47,719,083.17

Total non-current assets

957,196,815.93

921,038,002.13

Total Assets

1,963,877,379.45

2,045,077,333.85

10

1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued)

Unit: RMB

Item

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

Current Liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

63,000,000.00

20,000,000.00

Notes payable

66,000,931.03

120,498,802.21

Accounts payable

283,210,992.62

308,232,664.17

Receipts in advance

4,217,254.48

2,090,618.17

Contract liabilities

6,622,026.05

3,902,211.90

Staff costs payable

12,928,293.70

13,581,085.61

Taxes payable

1,106,229.89

1,905,954.69

Other payables

2,603,213.80

1,884,413.39

includinginterest payable

952,871.19

910,048.62

dividend payable

Other current liabilities

17,930,129.86

18,038,269.86

Total current liabilities

457,619,071.43

490,134,020.00

Non-current Liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

9,080,000.00

9,080,000.00

Deferred income

45,323,459.34

52,234,573.03

Deferred income tax liabilities

2,843,889.25

3,106,579.85

Total non-current liabilities

57,247,348.59

64,421,152.88

Total Liabilities

514,866,420.02

554,555,172.88

Shareholders' Equity:

Share capital

789,644,637.00

789,644,637.00

Capital reserve

182,334,093.78

182,334,093.78

Surplus reserve

135,379,620.20

135,379,620.20

Retained earnings

336,398,787.89

371,188,331.83

Equity attributable to equity holders of the

1,443,757,138.87

1,478,546,682.81

parent

Minority interests

5,253,820.56

11,975,478.16

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,449,010,959.43

1,490,522,160.97

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

1,963,877,379.45

2,045,077,333.85

Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan

Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun

Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei

11

2) Balance Sheet of the Parent

Unit: RMB

Item

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

Current Assets:

Cash on hand and at bank

43,915,776.25

38,118,008.66

Financial assets held for trading

10,000,000.00

20,000,000.00

Notes receivable

1,840,000.00

Accounts receivable

56,338,960.14

59,046,603.56

Prepayments

1,288,453.01

1,325,090.40

Other receivables

371,815,146.35

373,291,338.80

includinginterest receivable

dividend receivable

Inventories

9,715,439.76

10,821,449.25

Other current assets

13,317,248.23

3,907,924.37

Total current assets

506,391,023.74

508,350,415.04

Non-current Assets:

Long-term receivables

288,000,000.00

288,000,000.00

Long-term equity investments

185,159,214.87

185,159,214.87

Investment property

17,223,110.79

17,889,608.94

Fixed assets

111,285,896.06

77,182,953.94

Construction in progress

47,536,895.42

24,842,997.63

Intangible assets

34,013,410.47

34,646,333.12

Deferred income tax assets

97,282.93

97,276.77

Other non-current assets

11,027,015.05

14,091,246.43

Total non-current assets

694,342,825.59

641,909,631.70

Total Assets

1,200,733,849.33

1,150,260,046.74

12

2) Balance Sheet of the Parent (continued)

Unit: RMB

Item

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

Current Liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

63,000,000.00

20,000,000.00

Notes payable

3,530,000.00

2,450,000.00

Accounts payable

29,323,087.48

12,605,259.36

Receipts in advance

2,950,347.54

2,090,618.17

Contract liabilities

5,500.00

5,500.00

Staff costs payable

437,530.27

1,200,727.74

Taxes payable

209,410.18

798,591.50

Other payables

756,771.20

333,967.46

includinginterest payable

73,880.87

27,912.50

dividend payable

Other current liabilities

660,000.00

880,000.00

Total Liabilities

100,872,646.67

40,364,664.23

Non-current Liabilities

Total Liabilities

100,872,646.67

40,364,664.23

Shareholders' Equity:

Share capital

789,644,637.00

789,644,637.00

Capital reserve

187,767,058.72

187,767,058.72

Surplus reserve

74,376,643.16

74,376,643.16

Retained earnings

48,072,863.78

58,107,043.63

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,099,861,202.66

1,109,895,382.51

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

1,200,733,849.33

1,150,260,046.74

Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan

Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun

Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei

13

3) Consolidated Income Statement

Unit: RMB

Item

July -

July -

January -

January -

September 2019

September 2018

September 2019

September 2018

1. Total operating revenue

236,322,449.51

294,586,754.54

686,835,516.68

886,165,531.85

Including: Operating revenue

236,322,449.51

294,586,754.54

686,835,516.68

886,165,531.85

2. Total operating costs

258,808,308.53

299,507,977.72

737,867,077.81

910,449,464.70

Including: Operating costs

197,921,911.91

242,637,303.38

570,763,375.85

740,661,930.26

Taxes and surcharges

1,625,410.11

1,525,213.24

5,567,756.49

6,426,732.63

Selling expenses

28,658,547.60

20,248,197.42

68,817,873.76

60,777,060.75

General and administrative

16,953,540.58

17,702,015.31

49,651,446.21

53,210,462.33

expenses

Research and development

13,460,452.95

17,419,220.51

41,314,360.83

49,728,517.73

expenses

Financial expenses

188,445.38

-23,972.14

1,752,264.67

-355,239.00

Including: Interest expenses

991,106.57

878,154.31

2,754,511.24

2,501,368.36

Interest income

595,828.32

931,821.94

1,280,186.34

3,252,406.40

Add : Other gains

3,559,793.23

4,310,443.65

10,208,336.20

11,382,166.44

Investment gains ("-" for loss)

269,260.27

583,972.60

927,949.33

3,020,563.44

Credit impairment losses

-284,653.91

-1,302,921.78

1,305,096.97

("-" for loss)

Assets impairment losses

-581,899.85

315,037.57

-1,651,818.68

-1,489,862.15

("-" for loss)

Gains from disposal of assets

56,632.76

-216,859.28

352,630.44

-102,951.37

("-" for loss)

3. Operating profit ("-" for loss)

-19,466,726.52

71,371.36

-42,497,385.62

-10,168,919.52

Add : Non-operating income

37,142.52

89,447.44

68,819.72

656,868.22

Less : Non-operating expenses

50,348.12

108,988.80

348,154.22

523,542.81

4. Total profit ("-" for total loss)

-19,479,932.12

51,830.00

-42,776,720.12

-10,035,594.11

Less : Income tax expenses

-493,456.83

-236,485.52

-1,265,518.58

112,271.25

5. Net profit ("-" for net loss)

-18,986,475.29

288,315.52

-41,511,201.54

-10,147,865.36

(1) Classification by business continuity

1. Net profit from continuing operation

-18,986,475.29

288,315.52

-41,511,201.54

-10,147,865.36

("-" for net loss)

(2) Classification by ownership

1. Net profit attributable to equity

-16,361,424.73

461,478.88

-34,789,543.94

-5,395,018.74

holders of the parent

2. Minority interests

-2,625,050.56

-173,163.36

-6,721,657.60

-4,752,846.62

14

3) Consolidated Income Statement (continued)

Unit: RMB

Item

July -

July -

January -

January -

September 2019

September 2018

September 2019

September 2018

6. Other comprehensive income after tax,

-

-

-

-

net

7. Total comprehensive income

-18,986,475.29

288,315.52

-41,511,201.54

-10,147,865.36

Total comprehensive income attributable to

-16,361,424.73

461,478.88

-34,789,543.94

-5,395,018.74

equity holders of the parent

Total comprehensive income attributable to

-2,625,050.56

-173,163.36

-6,721,657.60

-4,752,846.62

minority interests

8. Earnings per share:

(1) Basic earnings per share

-0.0208

0.0006

-0.0441

-0.0068

(2) Diluted earnings per share

-0.0208

0.0006

-0.0441

-0.0068

Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan

Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun

Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei

15

4) Income Statement of the Parent

Unit: RMB

Item

July -

July -

January -

January -

September 2019

September 2018

September 2019

September 2018

1. Operating revenue

11,769,867.58

8,696,733.82

31,104,244.78

32,202,072.98

Less : Operating costs

10,700,115.85

8,198,908.98

29,880,483.14

27,252,822.33

Taxes and surcharges

126,002.89

6,442.63

427,066.64

220,730.63

Selling expenses

176,241.15

170,442.50

660,084.71

391,226.57

General and administrative

3,079,800.85

2,848,025.96

9,594,488.77

10,072,084.29

expenses

Research and development

911,168.84

1,559,904.74

2,603,966.70

5,075,089.55

expenses

Financial expenses

-701,875.25

-984,828.77

-1,971,913.51

-2,723,966.70

Including: Interest expenses

753,321.20

263,881.94

2,085,979.41

716,250.01

Interest income

1,475,542.51

1,256,189.09

4,091,441.80

3,468,696.40

Add : Other gains

279,790.00

192,177.00

618,184.45

192,177.00

Investment gains ("-" for loss)

159,317.65

2,287,030.23

Credit impairment losses

-26.54

-24.62

("-" for loss)

Gains on disposal of assets

-695,999.98

-698,496.38

("-" for loss)

2. Operating profit ("-" for loss)

-2,937,823.27

-2,909,985.22

-10,010,950.57

-5,606,706.46

Add : Non-operating income

4,000.00

4,400.00

20,741.81

Less : Non-operating expenses

4,810.00

1,750.23

24,793.16

2,910.23

3. Total profit ("-" for total loss)

-2,938,633.27

-2,911,735.45

-10,031,343.73

-5,588,874.88

Less : Income tax expenses

-6.64

2,836.12

-8,679.70

4. Net profit ("-" for net loss)

-2,938,626.63

-2,911,735.45

-10,034,179.85

-5,580,195.18

(1) Net profit from continuing operation

-2,938,626.63

-2,911,735.45

-10,034,179.85

-5,580,195.18

("-" for net loss)

5. Other comprehensive income after tax,

-

-

-

-

net

6. Total comprehensive income

-2,938,626.63

-2,911,735.45

-10,034,179.85

-5,580,195.18

Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan

Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun

Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei

16

5) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Unit: RMB

Item

January - September 2019

January - September 2018

1. Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services

466,180,745.75

474,393,217.05

Return of taxes and levies

5,038,284.32

4,469,089.06

Cash received relating to other operating activities

14,560,371.36

32,220,875.63

Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities

485,779,401.43

511,083,181.74

Cash paid for goods purchased and services accepted

248,605,552.93

268,152,315.22

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

109,893,038.82

126,135,682.44

Payment of taxes and levies

21,403,421.22

28,283,733.80

Cash paid relating to other operating activities

91,622,924.51

95,620,269.58

Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities

471,524,937.48

518,192,001.04

Net cash flows from operating activities

14,254,463.95

-7,108,819.30

2. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from return of investments

130,000,000.00

302,000,000.00

Cash received from investment gains

943,835.61

3,166,758.90

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

5,601,223.37

4,564,544.47

assets and other long-term assets

Cash received relating to other investing activities

629,200.00

Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities

136,545,058.98

310,360,503.37

Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and

99,238,941.43

113,339,191.96

other long-term assets

Cash paid for investments

100,000,000.00

225,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities

199,238,941.43

338,339,191.96

Net cash flows from investing activities

-62,693,882.45

-27,978,688.59

3. Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from borrowings

218,700,000.00

224,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities

218,700,000.00

224,000,000.00

Cash paid for debt repayments

175,700,000.00

204,000,000.00

Cash paid for distribution of dividends, profit or interest

2,711,688.67

2,461,257.66

expenses

Cash paid relating to other financing activities

273,611.95

Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities

178,411,688.67

206,734,869.61

Net cash flows from financing activities

40,288,311.33

17,265,130.39

4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and

220,790.61

5,244.77

cash equivalents

5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

-7,930,316.56

-17,817,132.73

Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents

120,293,184.97

160,425,712.97

6. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents

112,362,868.41

142,608,580.24

Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan

Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun

Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei

17

6) Statement of Cash Flows of the Parent

Unit: RMB

Item

January - September 2019

January -September 2018

1. Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services

35,919,419.48

36,578,303.26

Return of taxes and levies

539,462.49

Cash received relating to other operating activities

38,199,438.16

9,372,955.69

Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities

74,658,320.13

45,951,258.95

Cash paid for goods purchased and services accepted

25,225,758.49

29,432,931.99

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

9,604,572.82

12,309,973.02

Payment of taxes and levies

3,574,247.61

2,067,206.63

Cash paid relating to other operating activities

25,853,173.71

40,926,367.50

Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities

64,257,752.63

84,736,479.14

Net cash flows from operating activities

10,400,567.50

-38,785,220.19

2. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from return of investments

20,000,000.00

220,000,000.00

Cash received from investment gains

168,876.71

2,424,252.05

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

484,808.16

assets and other long-term assets

Cash received relating to other investing activities

80,000,000.00

80,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities

100,653,684.87

302,424,252.05

Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and

56,540,473.74

64,846,566.29

other long-term assets

Cash paid for investments

10,000,000.00

150,000,000.00

Cash paid relating to other investing activities

80,000,000.00

70,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities

146,540,473.74

284,846,566.29

Net cash flows from investing activities

-45,886,788.87

17,577,685.76

3. Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from borrowings

189,000,000.00

180,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities

189,000,000.00

180,000,000.00

Cash paid for debt repayments

146,000,000.00

160,000,000.00

Cash paid for distribution of dividend and profit or

2,040,011.04

693,412.51

payment of interest expenses

Cash paid relating to other financing activities

273,611.95

Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities

148,040,011.04

160,967,024.46

Net cash flows from financing activities

40,959,988.96

19,032,975.54

4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

5.

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

5,473,767.59

-2,174,558.89

Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents

37,383,008.66

16,695,331.03

6.

Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents

42,856,776.25

14,520,772.14

Legal Representative: Zhang Shi Quan

Chief Financial Officer: Zhang Lan Jun

Head of Finance Section: Li Gen Mei

18

2. AUDIT REPORT

The third quarter report of the Company is not audited.

By order of the Board

Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited

Zhang Shi Quan

Chairman

Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the PRC

25 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Bao Yi, Mr. Tang Hao Han, Ms. Zhang Lan Jun and Ms. Liu Xiao Ping as executive directors; Mr. Zhang Shi Quan and Mr. Zhang Shi Zhong as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lin Yi, Mr. Guo Kong Hui and Mr. Shum Shing Kei as independent non-executive directors.

19

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LI
06:52aZHEJIANG SHIBAO : Inside information - 2019 third quarterly report
PU
06:47aZHEJIANG SHIBAO : Inside Information - Announcement on Related Expenses Borne by..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 3 064 M
Chart ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,94  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LIMITED-8.74%434
CUMMINS INC.33.58%27 628
RHEINMETALL41.14%5 094
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-7.89%2 727
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-3.09%2 628
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-36.06%2 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group