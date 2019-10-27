Zhejiang Shibao : Inside Information - Announcement on Related Expenses Borne by A Subsidiary for Product Quality

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LIMITED*
浙江世寶股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1057)
Inside Information
Announcement on Related Expenses Borne by A Subsidiary for Product Quality
This announcement is made by Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
1. SUMMARY OF THE EVENT
Hangzhou Shibao Auto Steering Gear Co., Ltd. ("Hangzhou Shibao"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a qualified supplier of steering gears for Daimler AG ("Daimler"), which has supplied steering gear assemblies required for some vehicle models manufactured by Daimler in its German factory since January 2018. Due to product quality problems in partial batches of steering gears, Daimler needed to replace steering gears and recall relevant vehicles for repair, resulting in a total cost of EUR2,840,628, which was undertaken by Hangzhou Shibao.
Hangzhou Shibao will pay the above fees to Daimler in three installments. The first installment of EUR1,440,628 will be paid before 2 December 2019, the second installment of EUR700,000 will be paid before 1 June 2020 and the third installment of EUR700,000 will be paid before 1 November 2020.
