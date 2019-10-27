Zhejiang Shibao : Inside Information - Announcement on Related Expenses Borne by A Subsidiary for Product Quality 0 10/27/2019 | 06:47am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LIMITED* 浙江世寶股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1057) Inside Information Announcement on Related Expenses Borne by A Subsidiary for Product Quality This announcement is made by Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). 1. SUMMARY OF THE EVENT Hangzhou Shibao Auto Steering Gear Co., Ltd. ("Hangzhou Shibao"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a qualified supplier of steering gears for Daimler AG ("Daimler"), which has supplied steering gear assemblies required for some vehicle models manufactured by Daimler in its German factory since January 2018. Due to product quality problems in partial batches of steering gears, Daimler needed to replace steering gears and recall relevant vehicles for repair, resulting in a total cost of EUR2,840,628, which was undertaken by Hangzhou Shibao. Hangzhou Shibao will pay the above fees to Daimler in three installments. The first installment of EUR1,440,628 will be paid before 2 December 2019, the second installment of EUR700,000 will be paid before 1 June 2020 and the third installment of EUR700,000 will be paid before 1 November 2020. For identification purpose only - 1 - 2. IMPACT ON THE COMPANY It is expected that the above event will make total profit of the Company in the year of 2019 reduce by approximately RMB22.38 million (unaudited), and the specific amount affected shall be subject to the amount recorded at the time of actual payment. The Company attaches great importance to this event and has carried out an internal rectification. The Company hereby apologizes to the investors for the loss incurred by the product quality problem. In the future, the Company will further strictly control the research and development, production, testing and other stages of the products to improve the quality of the Company's products, minimize the risk of similar quality problems in the operation of the Company and create more value for its shareholders. By order of the Board Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited Zhang Shi Quan Chairman Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the PRC 25 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Bao Yi, Mr. Tang Hao Han, Ms. Zhang Lan Jun and Ms. Liu Xiao Ping as executive directors; Mr. Zhang Shi Quan and Mr. Zhang Shi Zhong as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lin Yi, Mr. Guo Kong Hui and Mr. Shum Shing Kei as independent non-executive directors. - 2 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:46:03 UTC 0 Latest news on ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LI 06:52a ZHEJIANG SHIBAO : Inside information - 2019 third quarterly report PU 06:47a ZHEJIANG SHIBAO : Inside Information - Announcement on Related Expenses Borne by.. PU

Financials (CNY) Sales 2018 - EBIT 2018 - Net income 2018 - Debt 2018 - Yield 2018 - P/E ratio 2018 - P/E ratio 2019 - Capi. / Sales2018 - Capi. / Sales2019 - Capitalization 3 064 M Chart ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 0,94 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ZHEJIANG SHIBAO COMPANY LIMITED -8.74% 434 CUMMINS INC. 33.58% 27 628 RHEINMETALL 41.14% 5 094 DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. -7.89% 2 727 TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION -3.09% 2 628 CUMMINS INDIA LTD -36.06% 2 114