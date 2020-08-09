Zhengye International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

正業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3363)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Board will be held on 21 August 2020 (Friday) for the following purpose of, among other matters, approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of a interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited

Hu Zheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Hu Zheng (Mr. Hu Jianpeng as his alternate), Mr. Hu Hancheng (Mr. Hu Jianjun as his alternate) and Mr. Hu Hanchao (Mr. Tan Xijian as his alternate) as executive directors, Mr. Chen Riyue as non-executive director and Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John, Mr. Liew Fui Kiang and Mr. Shin Yick Fabian as independent non- executive directors.

Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 2 367 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2019 82,2 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2019 708 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,56x
Yield 2019 4,00%
Capitalization 267 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 684
Free-Float 28,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Peng Hu Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Hu Co-Chairman
Han Cheng Hu Co-Chairman
Wei Chen Chief Financial Officer
Han Chao Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%38
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-22.93%13 951
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.64.75%9 617
MONDI PLC-16.16%9 404
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-14.75%8 989
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-13.19%8 307
