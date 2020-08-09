Zhengye International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

正業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3363)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Board will be held on 21 August 2020 (Friday) for the following purpose of, among other matters, approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of a interim dividend (if any).

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Hu Zheng (Mr. Hu Jianpeng as his alternate), Mr. Hu Hancheng (Mr. Hu Jianjun as his alternate) and Mr. Hu Hanchao (Mr. Tan Xijian as his alternate) as executive directors, Mr. Chen Riyue as non-executive director and Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John, Mr. Liew Fui Kiang and Mr. Shin Yick Fabian as independent non- executive directors.