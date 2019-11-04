Log in
Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF THE SHARE OPTIONS TO THE PARTICIPANTS OF THE 2019 SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME OF THE COMPANY

0
11/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

鄭州煤礦機械集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00564)

ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF THE SHARE OPTIONS TO THE PARTICIPANTS OF

THE 2019 SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME OF THE COMPANY

References are made to the announcements dated 28 July 2019, 9 August 2019 and 21 October 2019 (the "Announcements") and the circular dated 23 September 2019 (the "Circular") of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Company") in relation to, amongst others, the proposed adoption of the 2019 A Share Option Incentive Scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") and the proposed grant under such scheme (the "Grant"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

Grant of Share Option to the Participants

On 21 October 2019, the Share Option Scheme has been considered and approved at the second Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019, the first A Shareholders' Class Meeting in 2019 and the first H Shareholders' Class Meeting in 2019 (collectively the "General Meetings"). On 4 November 2019, the 17th meeting of the fourth session of the Board of Directors of the Company (including non-executive directors, except for Mr. JIA Hao and Mr. FU Zugang who abstained from voting as proposed Participants) has considered and approved "The Resolution in relation to Grant of the Share Options to the Participants of the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme of the Company". The Board considered that all conditions of the Grant have been fulfilled, and the Date of Grant was determined to be Monday, 4 November 2019, and 16,030,000 Share Options were granted to 333 Participants.

- 1 -

The breakdown of Share Options allocation is set out as below:

Percentage of

Number of

the number

Percentage of

of the

existing total

Share Options

Share Option

share capital

Name

Position

granted

Scheme in

of the

(0,000)

the Grant

Company

JIA Hao

Vice Chairman and

70

4.37%

0.04%

General Manager

FU Zugang

Executive Director

60

3.74%

0.03%

FU Qi

Deputy General Manager

35

2.18%

0.02%

ZHANG Haibin

Secretary to the Board

35

2.18%

0.02%

HUANG Hua

Chief Financial Officer

35

2.18%

0.02%

LI Weiping

Deputy General Manager

35

2.18%

0.02%

Core Management and Core Personnel of the

1,333

83.16%

0.77%

Company's Headquarters and Relevant

Business Segments (327 people in total)

Total

1,603

100.00%

0.93%

Note: Some figures shown as totals in the above table may not be an arithmetic sum of the figures preceding them due to rounding adjustments.

The exercise price of the Share Options granted is RMB5.98 per A Share. Exercise price shall be adjusted accordingly with reference to the occurrence of events to the Company such as capitalization of capital reserves, bonus issue, share subdivision or consolidation, rights issue and dividend distribution prior to the exercise of Share Options. The closing price of the A Shares of the Company at the Date of Grant was RMB6.05.

- 2 -

The Validity Period of the Share Option Incentive Scheme is 10 years, starting from the date of approval of the Share Option Incentive Scheme at the General Meetings. The Validity Period of the Share Options in the first grant under the Share Option Incentive Scheme shall be no more than 60 months, starting from the date of registration of the grant. The vesting period refers to the period from the registration date for the grant of Share Options to the first Exercise Date, and the vesting period for the Scheme shall be 24 months. If the conditions of exercise stipulated under the Share Option Incentive Scheme are fulfilled during the Exercise Period after expiry of the 24-month period from the Date of Grant, the Participants shall evenly exercise their Share Options in stages within the next 36 months. The exercise period of the Share Option Incentive Scheme and the time arrangement for each exercise period are set out in the following table:

Exercise Period

Exercise Time Arrangement

Exercise

Ratio

First Exercise Period

Commencing on the first trading day after

33%

expiry of the 24-month period from the grant

registration date, and ending on the last trading

day of the 36-month period from the grant

registration date

Second Exercise Period

Commencing on the first trading day after

33%

expiry of the 36-month period from the grant

registration date, and ending on the last trading

day of the 48-month period from the grant

registration date

Third Exercise Period

Commencing on the first trading day after

34%

expiry of the 48-month period from the grant

registration date, and ending on the last trading

day of the 60-month period from the grant

registration date

The implementation of the Share Option Incentive Scheme will not cause the shareholding structure of the Company to be unable to comply with the listing requirements.

- 3 -

Conclusion of the Legal Opinion from the PRC Lawyer

The conclusion of the legal opinion issued by Haiwen & Partners (Beijing) in respect of the Share Option incentive Scheme is as follows: necessary approvals and authorizations of the Share Option Incentive Scheme and the Grant have been obtained, which complies with relevant provisions of the Administrative Measures for Equity Incentives of Listed Companies (the "Administrative Measures") and the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft)"); the Grant Date and Grant Subjects of the Grant comply with the relevant provisions of Administrative Measures and the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) in respect of the Grant Date and Grant subjects; the conditions of the Grant have been fulfilled, and the implementation of the Grant by the Company complies with the relevant provisions of Administrative Measures and the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft); the Grant is still subject to the information disclosure obligations and procedures such as registration of share grant in accordance with the laws and regulations.

By order of the Board

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

JIAO Chengyao

Chairman

Zhengzhou, PRC, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIAO Chengyao, Mr. JIA Hao, Mr. XIANG Jiayu, Mr. FU Zugang, Mr. WANG Xinying and Mr. WANG Bin and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. LIU Yao, Mr. JIANG Hua, Mr. LI Xudong and Mr. CHENG Jinglei.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 22:14:03 UTC
