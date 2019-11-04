Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF THE SHARE OPTIONS TO THE PARTICIPANTS OF THE 2019 SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME OF THE COMPANY 0 11/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST Send by mail :

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited 鄭州煤礦機械集團股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 00564) ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF THE SHARE OPTIONS TO THE PARTICIPANTS OF THE 2019 SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME OF THE COMPANY References are made to the announcements dated 28 July 2019, 9 August 2019 and 21 October 2019 (the "Announcements") and the circular dated 23 September 2019 (the "Circular") of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Company") in relation to, amongst others, the proposed adoption of the 2019 A Share Option Incentive Scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") and the proposed grant under such scheme (the "Grant"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and the Circular. Grant of Share Option to the Participants On 21 October 2019, the Share Option Scheme has been considered and approved at the second Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019, the first A Shareholders' Class Meeting in 2019 and the first H Shareholders' Class Meeting in 2019 (collectively the "General Meetings"). On 4 November 2019, the 17th meeting of the fourth session of the Board of Directors of the Company (including non-executive directors, except for Mr. JIA Hao and Mr. FU Zugang who abstained from voting as proposed Participants) has considered and approved "The Resolution in relation to Grant of the Share Options to the Participants of the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme of the Company". The Board considered that all conditions of the Grant have been fulfilled, and the Date of Grant was determined to be Monday, 4 November 2019, and 16,030,000 Share Options were granted to 333 Participants. - 1 - The breakdown of Share Options allocation is set out as below: Percentage of Number of the number Percentage of of the existing total Share Options Share Option share capital Name Position granted Scheme in of the (0,000) the Grant Company JIA Hao Vice Chairman and 70 4.37% 0.04% General Manager FU Zugang Executive Director 60 3.74% 0.03% FU Qi Deputy General Manager 35 2.18% 0.02% ZHANG Haibin Secretary to the Board 35 2.18% 0.02% HUANG Hua Chief Financial Officer 35 2.18% 0.02% LI Weiping Deputy General Manager 35 2.18% 0.02% Core Management and Core Personnel of the 1,333 83.16% 0.77% Company's Headquarters and Relevant Business Segments (327 people in total) Total 1,603 100.00% 0.93% Note: Some figures shown as totals in the above table may not be an arithmetic sum of the figures preceding them due to rounding adjustments. The exercise price of the Share Options granted is RMB5.98 per A Share. Exercise price shall be adjusted accordingly with reference to the occurrence of events to the Company such as capitalization of capital reserves, bonus issue, share subdivision or consolidation, rights issue and dividend distribution prior to the exercise of Share Options. The closing price of the A Shares of the Company at the Date of Grant was RMB6.05. - 2 - The Validity Period of the Share Option Incentive Scheme is 10 years, starting from the date of approval of the Share Option Incentive Scheme at the General Meetings. The Validity Period of the Share Options in the first grant under the Share Option Incentive Scheme shall be no more than 60 months, starting from the date of registration of the grant. The vesting period refers to the period from the registration date for the grant of Share Options to the first Exercise Date, and the vesting period for the Scheme shall be 24 months. If the conditions of exercise stipulated under the Share Option Incentive Scheme are fulfilled during the Exercise Period after expiry of the 24-month period from the Date of Grant, the Participants shall evenly exercise their Share Options in stages within the next 36 months. The exercise period of the Share Option Incentive Scheme and the time arrangement for each exercise period are set out in the following table: Exercise Period Exercise Time Arrangement Exercise Ratio First Exercise Period Commencing on the first trading day after 33% expiry of the 24-month period from the grant registration date, and ending on the last trading day of the 36-month period from the grant registration date Second Exercise Period Commencing on the first trading day after 33% expiry of the 36-month period from the grant registration date, and ending on the last trading day of the 48-month period from the grant registration date Third Exercise Period Commencing on the first trading day after 34% expiry of the 48-month period from the grant registration date, and ending on the last trading day of the 60-month period from the grant registration date The implementation of the Share Option Incentive Scheme will not cause the shareholding structure of the Company to be unable to comply with the listing requirements. - 3 - Conclusion of the Legal Opinion from the PRC Lawyer The conclusion of the legal opinion issued by Haiwen & Partners (Beijing) in respect of the Share Option incentive Scheme is as follows: necessary approvals and authorizations of the Share Option Incentive Scheme and the Grant have been obtained, which complies with relevant provisions of the Administrative Measures for Equity Incentives of Listed Companies (the "Administrative Measures") and the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft)"); the Grant Date and Grant Subjects of the Grant comply with the relevant provisions of Administrative Measures and the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) in respect of the Grant Date and Grant subjects; the conditions of the Grant have been fulfilled, and the implementation of the Grant by the Company complies with the relevant provisions of Administrative Measures and the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft); the Grant is still subject to the information disclosure obligations and procedures such as registration of share grant in accordance with the laws and regulations. By order of the Board Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited JIAO Chengyao Chairman Zhengzhou, PRC, 4 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIAO Chengyao, Mr. JIA Hao, Mr. XIANG Jiayu, Mr. FU Zugang, Mr. WANG Xinying and Mr. WANG Bin and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. LIU Yao, Mr. JIANG Hua, Mr. LI Xudong and Mr. CHENG Jinglei.

