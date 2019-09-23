Log in
ZHONG AN GROUP LTD

(0672)
Zhong An : Notification Letter and Request From to Non-registered Shareholders

09/23/2019 | 06:47am EDT

ZHONG AN GROUP LIMITED

眾 安 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 672)

23 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder of securities of the Company,

Notification of publication of Corporate Communications(Note) on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the following Corporate Communication of Zhong An Group Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.zhongangrouphk.com:

  • 2019 Interim Report

You may access such Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of such Corporate Communication, you can complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it by hand or by post (postage pre-paid if delivered in Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form), to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The printed copy of such Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of such Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Zhong An Group Limited

Shi Kancheng

Director

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

2019 9 23

致本公司證券的非登記持有人：

於本公司網站刊發公司通訊（註）的通知

我司現謹通知 閣下，眾安集團有限公司（「本公司」）之下述的公司通訊的英文本及中文本，現已登載於本公司網站www.zhongangrouphk. com

  • 2019 年中期報告
    請於本公司網站內按「投資者關係」以閱覽及接收公司通訊。

倘 閣下擬收取公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥及簽署本函背頁之申請表格，親身遞交或以郵寄方式（如在香港投寄，可使用申請表格底部隨 附之郵寄標籤，郵費已預付）送交本公司於香港的股份登記及過戶分處，即卓佳證券登記有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心 54 樓，公司通訊的印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午6 時正致電卓佳證券登記有限公司客戶服務熱線， 電話號碼為2980 1333

代表

眾安集團有限公司 施侃成

董事

謹啟

註： 公司通訊指由本公司發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

REQUEST FORM 申請表格

To: Zhong An Group Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

致： 眾安集團有限公司（「公司」） 卓佳證券登記有限公司轉交 香港皇后大道東183

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following Corporate Communication(Note 1) and all future Corporate Communications of the Company(Note 2):

本人╱吾等要求索取下列之公司通訊（註1及公司日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印刷本（註2

(Please mark "X" in the appropriate box)

（請在適當空格內劃上「X」號）

2019 Interim Report

2019 年中期報告

Signature 簽署：

Date 日期：

Contact Phone Number 聯絡電話：

Notes註：

  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
    公司通訊指由公司發出以供公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.
    當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取公司日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印刷本。

Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下）

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing.

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Zhong An Real Estate Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:46:05 UTC
