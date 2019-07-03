Zhong An Real Estate : Announcements and Notices - Second Amended and Restated Articles of Association

SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF Zhong An Group Limited 眾安集團有限公司 (Adopted by a special resolution passed at the annual general meeting held on 6 June, 2019 conditionally upon the change of name of the Company from Zhong An Real Estate Limited眾安房產有限公司to Zhong An Group Limited 眾安集團有限公司on 6 June, 2019) Table of Contents PRELIMINARY.......................................................................................................................................... 1 SHARES, WARRANTS AND MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS ............................................................... 7 INITIAL AND ALTERATIONS OF CAPITAL........................................................................................ 9 PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES...................................................................................................... 12 REGISTER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE CERTIFICATES...................................................... 13 LIEN ......................................................................................................................................................... 16 CALLS ON SHARES ............................................................................................................................... 17 TRANSFER OF SHARES ........................................................................................................................ 19 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES ............................................................................................................... 22 FORFEITURE OF SHARES..................................................................................................................... 23 GENERAL MEETINGS ........................................................................................................................... 25 PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS ........................................................................................ 27 VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS................................................................................................................ 30 REGISTERED OFFICE ............................................................................................................................ 36 BOARD OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................................................................ 36 AP_Legal - 105094088.2 Filed: 06-Jun-2019 10:18 EST www.verify.gov.ky File#: 183631 Auth Code: B82489181103

APPOINTMENT AND ROTATION OF DIRECTORS ......................................................................... 46 BORROWING POWERS ......................................................................................................................... 48 MANAGING DIRECTORS, ETC............................................................................................................ 49 MANAGEMENT ..................................................................................................................................... 50 MANAGERS ............................................................................................................................................ 51 CHAIRMAN AND OTHER OFFICERS................................................................................................. 51 PROCEEDINGS OF THE DIRECTORS ................................................................................................. 52 MINUTES AND CORPORATE RECORDS ........................................................................................... 55 SECRETARY ............................................................................................................................................ 55 GENERAL MANAGEMENT AND USE OF THE SEAL...................................................................... 56 AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS .............................................................................................. 58 CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES........................................................................................................ 59 DIVIDENDS AND RESERVES ............................................................................................................... 60 RECORD DATE....................................................................................................................................... 69 DISTRIBUTION OF REALISED CAPITAL PROFITS........................................................................... 70 ANNUAL RETURNS .............................................................................................................................. 70 ACCOUNTS............................................................................................................................................. 70 AUDITORS .............................................................................................................................................. 72 NOTICES.................................................................................................................................................. 74 INFORMATION ...................................................................................................................................... 79 WINDING UP.......................................................................................................................................... 79 INDEMNITY............................................................................................................................................ 80 UNTRACEABLE SHAREHOLDERS ..................................................................................................... 80 DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS....................................................................................................... 82 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT RESERVE........................................................................................................ 83 STOCK...................................................................................................................................................... 86 INDEX TO ARTICLES ............................................................................................................................ 88

THE COMPANIES LAW, CHAPTER 22 (LAW 3 OF 1961, AS CONSOLIDATED AND REVISED) EXEMPTED COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF Zhong An Group Limited 眾安集團有限公司 (Adopted by a special resolution passed at the annual general meeting held on 6 June, 2019 conditionally upon the change of name of the Company from Zhong An Real Estate Limited眾安 房產有限公司to Zhong An Group Limited 眾安集團有限公司on 6 June, 2019) PRELIMINARY 1. (A) The regulations contained or incorporated in Table A of the Marginal notes etc Schedule to the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 1961 consolidated and revised) shall not apply to this Company. Headings and marginal notes to, and the index of, these Articles do not form part of these Articles and shall not affect their interpretation and, in the interpretation of these Articles, unless there be something in the subject or context inconsistent therewith: "appointor" shall mean, in relation to an alternate Director, General the Director who appointed the alternate to act as his alternate; "these Articles" or "these presents" shall mean these Articles of Association in their present form and all supplementary, amended or substituted Articles for the time being in force; "associates", in relation to any Director, shall have the meaning as ascribed to it in the Listing Rules; "Auditors" shall mean the persons for the time being performing the duties of that office; "business day" shall mean a day on which The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited generally is open for the business of dealing in securities in Hong Kong. For the 2

avoidance of doubt, where The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited is closed for the business of dealing in securities in Hong Kong on a business day for the reason of a Number 8 or higher Typhoon Signal, Black Rainstorm Warning or other similar event, such day shall for the purposes of these Articles be counted as a business day; "the Board" or "the Directors" shall mean the Directors from time to time of the Company or (as the context may require) the majority of Directors present and voting at a meeting of the Directors; "call" shall include any instalment of a call; "capital" shall mean the share capital from time to time of the Company; "clear days" in relation to the period of a notice that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect; "the Chairman" shall mean, except in Article 132, the Chairman presiding at any meeting of shareholders or of the Directors; "clearing house" shall mean a clearing house recognised by the laws of the jurisdiction in which the shares of the Company are listed or quoted with the permission of the Company on a stock exchange in such jurisdiction; "the Companies Law" shall mean The Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended from time to time; "the Company" or "this Company" shall mean Zhong An Group Limited 眾 安 集 團 有 限 公 司 incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 13 March, 2007; "Company's website" the website of the Company to which any shareholder may have access, the address or domain name of which has been notified to the shareholders at the time the Company seeks the relevant shareholder's consent 3

for the purposes of Article 180(B) or, as subsequently amended by notice given to the shareholders in accordance with Article 180; "debenture" and "debenture holder" shall respectively include "debenture stock" and "debenture stockholder"; "Director" shall mean a director of the Company and includes an alternate in his capacity as a director of the Company; "dividend" shall include scrip dividends, distributions in specie or in kind, capital distributions and capitalisation issues; "Head Office" shall mean such office of the Company as the Directors may from time to time determine to be the principal office of the Company; "HK$" shall mean Hong Kong dollars; "holding company" and "subsidiary" shall have the meanings ascribed to them by section 2 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap.32) of the laws of Hong Kong as in force at the adoption of these Articles; "Hong Kong" shall mean The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; "Listing Rules" shall mean the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "month" shall mean a calendar month; "Newspapers", in relation to the publication in newspapers of any notice, shall mean in English in one leading English language daily newspaper and (unless unavailable) in Chinese in one leading Chinese language daily newspaper, in each case published and circulating generally in the Relevant Territory and specified or not excluded for this purpose by the stock exchange in the Relevant Territory; "Notice" written notice unless otherwise specifically stated 4

