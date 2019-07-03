Zhong An Real Estate : Announcements and Notices - Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association

to carry on any other business of any nature whatsoever which may seem to the directors of the Company to be capable of being conveniently carried on in connection or conjunction with any business of the Company hereinbefore or hereinafter authorised or to be expedient with a view to rendering profitable or more profitable any of the Company's assets or utilising its

to act as an investment company and for that purpose to acquire and hold upon any terms and, either in the name of the Company or that of any nominee, shares, stock, debentures, debenture stock, annuities, notes, mortgages, bonds, obligations and securities, foreign exchange, foreign currency deposits and commodities, issued or guaranteed by any company wherever incorporated or carrying on business, or by any government, sovereign, ruler, commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, by original subscription, tender, purchase, exchange, underwriting, participation in syndicates or in any other manner and whether or not fully paid up, and to make payments thereon as called up or in advance of calls or otherwise and to subscribe for the same, whether conditionally or absolutely, and to hold the same with a view to investment, but with the power to vary any investments, and to exercise and enforce all rights and powers conferred by or incident to the ownership thereof, and to invest and deal with the moneys of the Company not immediately required upon such securities and in such manner as may be from time to time determined.