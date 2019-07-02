Log in
ZHONG AN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(0672)
Zhong An Real Estate : Investor Communication

07/02/2019

ZHONG AN GROUP

众 安 集 团 有 限 公 司

June 2019 ● Investor communication (stock code: 00672.HK)

Land Information

Honours and Awards

Project

Dynamics

IR Contact

  • On June 4, 2019, Qingdao Shenglong Commercial Development Limited, one subsidiary of the Zhong An Group, officially won three high-quality plots located in the River Set Area of the Red Island Economic Zone in Qingdao City, covering total area of 51376 with 110,000 planned construction area, marking the official entry of Zhong An Group into the Qingdao market.
  • One June 24, 2019, Zhong An Group, through multiple rounds of bidding, successfully won the No. 19 South train station plot at Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, with total amount of RMB1.64 billion. The total above-ground construction is about 99,732 ㎡ and the floor price is about RMB16,460 . It marks a further extension of the Group's strategy of regional deep -cultivation.
  • On June 21, 2019, the 4th China Finance Awards hosted by a well- known financial magazine were held in Hong Kong. With continued strength in the industry, Zhong An Group00672.HKwon the "Most
    Potential Listed Company" award, and Mr. Shi Zhong An, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was awarded the "Best Business Leader Award".
  • On June 15th, Pu He Hua Yuan, jointly built by real estate developers Zhong An and Bao Long and located in Lugang new district, the key area of Yiwu, was commenced for sale. In the first two hours, strong sale of 520 million, and all the popular houses were sold out.
  • On June 22nd"To live besides the lake, and drunk between the clouds", the model room with fine decoration for Zhong An Greentown · Nan Hu Ming Yue officially opened.

Tel： （ 852 2877 6991

Fax： （ 852 2877 6990

Email ir@zafc. com

Disclaimer

Zhong An Real Estate Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 05:57:08 UTC
