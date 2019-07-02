Zhong An Real Estate : Investor Communication

On June 4, 2019, Qingdao Shenglong Commercial Development Limited, one subsidiary of the Zhong An Group, officially won three high-quality plots located in the River Set Area of the Red Island Economic Zone in Qingdao City, covering total area of 51376 ㎡ with 110,000 ㎡ planned construction area, marking the official entry of Zhong An Group into the Qingdao market.

One June 24, 2019, Zhong An Group, through multiple rounds of bidding, successfully won the No. 19 South train station plot at Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, with total amount of RMB1.64 billion. The total above-ground construction is about 99,732 ㎡ and the floor price is about RMB16,460 ㎡ . It marks a further extension of the Group's strategy of regional deep -cultivation.

On June 21, 2019, the 4th China Finance Awards hosted by a well- known financial magazine were held in Hong Kong. With continued strength in the industry, Zhong An Group （ 00672.HK ） won the "Most

Potential Listed Company" award, and Mr. Shi Zhong An, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was awarded the "Best Business Leader Award".

On June 15th, Pu He Hua Yuan, jointly built by real estate developers Zhong An and Bao Long and located in Lugang new district, the key area of Yiwu, was commenced for sale. In the first two hours, strong sale of 520 million, and all the popular houses were sold out.