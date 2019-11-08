ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT - ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY; AND ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST
眾 安 在 綫 財 產 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited
liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C")
(Stock Code: 6060)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD;
ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES
UNDER THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY; AND
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY
COMMITTEE
The board of directors (the "Board") of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the term of the second session of the Board and the second session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") expired.
The first meeting of the third session of the Board resolved on 8 November 2019 to elect the chairman of the Board and members of the special committees under the Board as follows:
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
The Board resolved to elect Mr. Yaping Ou as the chairman of the Board.
The biographic details of Mr. Yaping Ou are set as follows:
Yaping Ou (歐亞平), aged 57, has been the chairman of the Board since November 2013. Mr. Ou joined our Group in November 2013 and is responsible for overall strategic planning and business direction, and is also an executive director and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Ou obtained a bachelor's degree in Engineering Management from the Beijing Institute of Technology (北京理工大學) in July 1984. Mr. Ou has around 30 years of experience in investing and corporate management. He served as the chairman and
executive director of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited (百仕達控股有限公司), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1168), between December 1997 and August 2013, and has served as its non-executive director since August 2013. Mr. Ou has been the chairman of Cnhooray Internet Technology Co. Ltd (深圳日訊網絡科技股份有限公司), a substantial shareholder of the Company, since 2000. Mr. Ou is the father of Mr. Hugo Jin Yi Ou who is an executive director of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ou is interested in 81,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1 which are subscribed for or credited as paid in RMB through the companies controlled by him pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").
Pursuant to the service contract entered into between the Company and Mr. Ou, his term of service is three years from the date of commencement of the third session of the Board. Upon expiry of his term of service, he shall be eligible to offer himself for re-election and re-appointment in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. According to the terms of Mr. Ou's service contract, Mr. Ou is entitled to receive a director's fee of RMB62,500 per annum, which has been determined by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company with reference to factors such as the level of remuneration paid by comparable companies, the time commitment and responsibilities of directors, and the employment conditions of the Company and its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, and is subject to review by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company from time to time.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ou confirms that (1) he has not held any other directorships in other listed public companies in the past three years, and he does not hold any other major appointments or professional qualifications, (2) he does not hold any position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, (3) he does not have any relationships with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company and any of its subsidiaries, and (4) he does not hold any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.
Mr. Ou also confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), nor is there any other matters relating to his appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY
The Board resolved to appoint the chairman and members of each special committee under the third session of the Board as follows:
Audit Committee
Ms. Hui Chen (Chairman), Mr. Yifan Li and Mr. Liangxun Shi
The aforesaid appointment of Mr. Liangxun Shi shall commence from the date of approval of director's qualification by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). Mr. Guoping Wang currently serves as a non-executive director of the Company (the "Director") and a member of the Audit Committee and shall retire on the day when Mr. Liangxun Shi's qualification as a Director is approved by the CBIRC.
Remuneration and Nomination Committee
Mr. Shuang Zhang (Chairman), Mr. Yaping Ou and Mr. Ying Wu
Investment Strategy Committee
Mr. Jin Chen (Chairman), Mr. Xinyi Han, Mr. Jimmy Chi Ming Lai and Mr. Hugo Jin Yi Ou
Risk Management Committee
Mr. Yifan Li (Chairman), Mr. Xiaoming Hu and Mr. Ming Yin
The aforesaid appointment of Mr. Ming Yin shall commence from the date of approval of director's qualification by the CBIRC. Mr. Fang Zheng currently serves as a non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Management Committee and shall retire on the day when Mr. Ming Yin's qualification as a Director is approved by the CBIRC.
Related Transactions Control Committee
Mr. Wei Ou (Chairman), Mr. Yifan Li and Ms. Hui Chen
The aforesaid appointment of Mr. Wei Ou shall commence from the date of approval of director's qualification by the CBIRC. Mr. Li Du currently serves as an independent non-executive Director and chairman of the Related Transactions Control Committee and shall retire on the day when Mr. Wei Ou's qualification as a Director is approved by the CBIRC.
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
The Supervisory Committee is pleased to announce that the first meeting of the third session of the Supervisory Committee resolved on 8 November 2019 to elect Ms. Yuping Wen as the chairman of the Supervisory Committee.
The biographic details of Ms. Yuping Wen are set as follows:
Yuping Wen (溫玉萍), aged 39, is the chairman of the Supervisory Committee. Ms. Wen joined our Group in November 2013. Ms. Wen obtained a master's degree in management from Xi'an University of Architecture and Technology (西安建築科技大學) in July 2005. Ms. Wen has been a director and a chief financial officer in the financial affairs department of Cnhooray Internet Technology Co., Ltd. (深圳日訊網絡科技股份有限公司) since 2010.
Pursuant to the service contract entered into between the Company and Ms. Wen, her term of service is three years from the date of commencement of the third session of the Supervisory Committee. Upon expiry of her term of service, she shall be eligible to offer herself for re-election and re-appointment in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. According to the terms of Ms. Wen's service contract, Ms. Wen is entitled to receive a supervisor's fee of RMB25,000 per annum, which has been recommended by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to the level of remuneration paid by comparable companies and the prevailing market conditions, and is subject to review by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company from time to time.
Save as disclosed above, Ms. Wen confirms that (1) she has not held any other directorships in other listed public companies in the past three years, and she does not hold any other major appointments or professional qualifications, (2) she does not hold any position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, (3) she does not have any relationships with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company and any of its subsidiaries, and (4) as at the date of this announcement, she does not hold any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.
Ms. Wen also confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matters relating to her appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
By Order of the Board
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd.
Yaping Ou
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC, November 8, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Yaping Ou (chairman), Mr. Jin Chen and Mr. Hugo Jin Yi Ou, five non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xinyi Han, Mr. Jimmy Chi Ming Lai, Mr. Xiaoming Hu, Mr. Liangxun Shi** and Mr. Ming Yin##, and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Shuang Zhang, Ms. Hui Chen, Mr. Yifan Li, Mr. Ying Wu and Mr. Wei Ou^^.
For identification purposes only and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C"
Mr. Liangxun Shi shall be a non-executive Director upon his qualification as a Director being approved by the CBIRC. Mr. Guoping Wang currently serves as a non-executive Director and shall retire on the day when Mr. Liangxun Shi's qualification as a Director is approved by the
CBIRC.
Mr. Ming Yin shall be a non-executive Director upon his qualification as a Director being approved by the CBIRC. Mr. Fang Zheng currently serves as a non-executive Director and shall retire on the day when Mr. Ming Yin's qualification as a Director is approved by the CBIRC.
Mr. Wei Ou shall be an independent non-executive Director upon his qualification as a Director being approved by the CBIRC. Mr. Li Du currently serves as an independent non-executive Director and shall retire on the day when Mr. Wei Ou's qualification as a Director is approved by the CBIRC.
