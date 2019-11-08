ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT - ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY; AND ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

眾 安 在 綫 財 產 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited

liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C")

(Stock Code: 6060)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD;

ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES

UNDER THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY; AND

ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY

COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the term of the second session of the Board and the second session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") expired.

The first meeting of the third session of the Board resolved on 8 November 2019 to elect the chairman of the Board and members of the special committees under the Board as follows:

ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

The Board resolved to elect Mr. Yaping Ou as the chairman of the Board.

The biographic details of Mr. Yaping Ou are set as follows:

Yaping Ou (歐亞平), aged 57, has been the chairman of the Board since November 2013. Mr. Ou joined our Group in November 2013 and is responsible for overall strategic planning and business direction, and is also an executive director and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Ou obtained a bachelor's degree in Engineering Management from the Beijing Institute of Technology (北京理工大學) in July 1984. Mr. Ou has around 30 years of experience in investing and corporate management. He served as the chairman and