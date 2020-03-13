ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS

Log in
03/13/2020 | 07:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

眾 安 在 綫 財 產 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited

liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C")

(Stock Code: 6060)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS

The aggregate gross written premiums of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company") for the period from January 1, 2020 to February 29, 2020 were approximately RMB2,565 million. Such information will be released on the official website of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") at www.cbrc.gov.cn. The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution not to unduly rely on such information.

By Order of the Board

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd.

Yaping Ou

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, March 13, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Yaping Ou (chairman), Mr. Jin Chen and Mr. Hugo Jin Yi Ou, five non-executive directors, namely Mr. Xinyi Han, Mr. Jimmy Chi Ming Lai, Mr. Xiaoming Hu, Mr. Liangxun Shi and Mr. Ming Yin and five independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Shuang Zhang, Ms. Hui Chen, Mr. Yifan Li, Mr. Ying Wu and Mr. Wei Ou.

* For identification purposes only and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech

P & C"

Disclaimer

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:17:02 UTC
