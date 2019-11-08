ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

眾 安 在 綫 財 產 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C")

(Stock Code: 6060)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "EGM") of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 1, 2/F, 219 Yuanmingyuan Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, approving the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the adjustment to the emoluments of independent non-executive directors of the Company.

By order of the Board

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd.

Yaping Ou

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, November 12, 2019

Notes:

In order to determine the list of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") who are entitled to attend the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, November 27, 2019 to Friday, December 27, 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company (the "Shares") will be registered.