ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : REPLY SLIP FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019 TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2019

眾 安 在 綫 財 產 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C")

(Stock Code: 6060)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2019

To: ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of_ domestic shares/H shares(Note 2) of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 of the Company to be held at Conference Room 1, 2/F, 219 Yuanmingyuan Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, the PRC on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m..

Date:Signature(s):

Notes:

Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as registered in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK LETTERS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and select the class of shares (delete as appropriate). If no number of shares is inserted and no class of shares is selected, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the Company registered in your name(s). The completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Saturday, December 7, 2019. For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by hand, by post or by fax (facsimile no.: (852) 2810 8185). For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's office of the board of directors at 4-5/F, Associate Mission Building, 169 Yuanmingyuan Road, Shanghai, the PRC by hand, by post or by fax (facsimile no.: (021) 6027 2355).

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your reply concerning your attendance at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company at the above address.