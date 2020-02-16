ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ANNUAL CAP EXCEEDED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

眾 安 在 綫 財 產 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited

liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C")

(Stock Code: 6060)

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED

TRANSACTIONS ANNUAL CAP EXCEEDED

Reference is made to the continuing connected transactions pursuant to the asset management agreements entered into between the Company and Ping An Asset Management, a subsidiary of Ping An Group (Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Ltd. and its subsidiaries), which in turn is a connected party of the Company by virtue of it being its substantial shareholder. Ping An Asset Management agreed to provide asset management services to the Company. Details of the Arrangement have been disclosed in the section headed "Relationship with Connected Persons" in the Prospectus and the Company's announcements dated October 24, 2019 and December 18, 2019.

REVISION OF ORIGINAL ANNUAL CAP

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated October 24, 2019, the annual cap relating to the Arrangement was revised to RMB59 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 (i.e. the Original Annual Cap).

Despite the Company having robust internal controls to estimate and control the transaction amount payable to Ping An Asset Management under the Arrangement that led to a revision of the annual cap as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated October 24, 2019, the Original Annual Cap was exceeded primarily due to the unexpected strong asset performance in light of the bullish investment environment in late 2019, which was neither foreseeable by the Company nor within its control. As a result of the unexpectedly strong asset performance, the Group is expected to record a much higher level of profit relating to the asset management under the Arrangement by Ping An Asset Management for the year ended December 31, 2019 which was not foreseeable by the Company when it revised the annual cap on October 24, 2019.