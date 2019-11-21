ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

眾 安 在 綫 財 產 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "ZA Online Fintech P & C")

(Stock Code: 6060)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EGM

References are made to the circular and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated November 12, 2019 (the "Original Notice of EGM"), which set out the time and venue of the EGM and contain the resolutions to be submitted at the EGM for shareholders' approval.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM will be held as originally scheduled at Conference Room 1, 2/F, 219 Yuanmingyuan Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, approving the following resolutions, in addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice of EGM:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT