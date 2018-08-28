Log in
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : SoftBank's Vision fund to invest $100 million in venture with China's ZhongAn

08/28/2018 | 05:05am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group will invest just over $100 million in a joint venture with the international arm of China's ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, a ZhongAn executive said.

SoftBank's giant Vision Fund will own 51 percent of the venture that aims to sell the Chinese firm's technology to financial and healthcare firms in Asia-Pacific. ZhongAn will have a 49 percent stake in the venture, which will have an initial capital of $200 million.

The companies announced the partnership earlier this month, without sharing the size of the investment.

ZhongAn will nominate two people to the new company's board, while SoftBank will have one, ZhongAn's CFO Francis Tang said on Monday, after the company reported a loss of 655.8 million yuan ($95.40 million) for the first half of 2018.

SoftBank bought just under 5 percent of ZhongAn as part of the insurer's stock market debut in Hong Kong in September last year.

"After their investment into ZhongAn's IPO, ... (SoftBank)saw that our technology could be exported to some of their portfolio investments, so they wanted to set up this joint venture," Tang said.

($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.74% 10175 End-of-day quote.10.36%
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 11 963 M
EBIT 2018 -1 082 M
Net income 2018 -324 M
Finance 2018 7 051 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 103,34
EV / Sales 2018 4,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 56 814 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 63,0  HKD
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ya Ping Ou Chairman
Wei Xu Chief Operating Officer & Vice General Manager
Hui Chuan Zhou Finance Director
Xing Jiang Chief Technology Officer & Vice General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LTD7 128
ALLIANZ-3.13%93 162
CHUBB LTD-7.53%61 766
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-11.70%46 741
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.40%45 871
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.53%42 141
