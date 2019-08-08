Zhongchang International Ld : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable and Connected Transaction in Relation to Acquisition of A Hotel in Zhoushan City
08/08/2019 | 08:21pm EDT
ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
中 昌 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 859)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO
ACQUISITION OF A HOTEL IN ZHOUSHAN CITY
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that after trading hours of the Stock Exchange on 8 August 2019, the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Vendor and the Target entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to acquire and the Vendor agreed to sell the Equity Interest at the Initial Consideration of approximately RMB120.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$134.4 million) (subject to adjustment) in cash. The Equity Interest shall represent the entire equity interest in the Target at Completion. The Target holds the Hotel in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As all the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition are less than 25%, the Acquisition, on a standalone basis, constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Further, as disclosed in the circulars of the Company dated 10 January 2019 and 8 March 2019, Agile Scene Limited (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) acquired two property development projects from Sanshenghongye (BVI) Holdings Limited, a company wholly owned by Shanghai Sansheng. The two previous acquisitions (in aggregate) constituted a major transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As the Vendor is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Sansheng, the Acquisition shall be aggregated with the two previous acquisitions pursuant to Rules 14.22 and 14A.81 of the Listing Rules for the purpose of compliance with the Listing Rules. As the Acquisition, when aggregated with the two previous acquisitions, remains to be a major transaction, the Company is only required to comply with the reporting and announcement requirements for a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition.
As the Vendor is wholly owned by Shanghai Sansheng and Shanghai Sansheng is the holding company of Sanshang Hongye (the controlling Shareholder of the Company), the Vendor is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction and is subject to the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
The SGM will be convened and held by the Company at which resolution(s) will be proposed to seek approval of the Independent Shareholders for the Acquisition by way of poll. Sansheng Hongye is interested in 843,585,747 Shares as at the date of this announcement (representing approximately 74.98% of the total number of issued Shares) and shall abstain from voting on the relevant resolution(s) at the SGM. Mr. Fan Xuerui has a material interest in the Acquisition by reason of his relationship being the son-in-law of Mr. Chen Jianming (the ultimate controlling shareholder of Sansheng Hongye) and has abstained from voting on the Board resolution approving the Acquisition.
GENERAL
A circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Agreement; (ii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Acquisition;
the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Acquisition; (iv) the valuation report on the Hotel; and (v) the notice of the SGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 29 August 2019.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that after trading hours of the Stock Exchange on 8 August 2019, the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Vendor and the Target entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to acquire and the Vendor agreed to sell the Equity Interest at the Initial Consideration of approximately RMB120.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$134.4 million) (subject to adjustment) in cash. The principal terms of the Agreement are set out below;
THE AGREEMENT
Date
8 August 2019
Parties
The Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;
the Vendor; and
the Target.
The Vendor is principally engaged in investment holding and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Sansheng through Shanghai Xingming. Shanghai Sansheng also wholly owns Sansheng Hongye, the controlling Shareholder holding 843,585,747 Shares (representing approximately 74.98% of the total issued Shares as at the date of this announcement). Accordingly, the Vendor is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Subject matter
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser agreed to acquire and the Vendor agreed to sell the Equity Interest at the Initial Consideration of approximately RMB120.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$134.4 million) (subject to adjustment) in cash. The Equity Interest shall represent the entire equity interest in the Target at Completion.
As at 30 June 2019, the Target owes the Vendor the Shareholder's Loan amounting to RMB240.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$269.7 million). It is a condition precedent to Completion pursuant to the Agreement that the Capital Increase shall be implemented, whereby the entire amount of the Shareholder's Loan shall be applied towards satisfaction of the additional contribution to the registered capital in the Target by the Vendor. Upon completion of the Capital Increase, the Target will no longer owe the Vendor any shareholder's loan and the registered capital in the Target will be enlarged to approximately RMB270.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$303.3 million).
The principal asset of the Target is the Hotel in Zhoushan City, Zheijiang Province, the PRC, which is managed by Yahua Hotel Management under the Hotel Management Agreement. Further information of the Target and the Hotel is disclosed in the section headed "Information of the Target" below.
Consideration
The Initial Consideration amounts to RMB120.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$134.4 million) and shall be adjusted to the Final Consideration according to the mechanism described in the paragraph headed "Adjustment mechanism" below. The Final Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor in the following manner:
50% of the Final Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser in cash within ten Business Days after the date of the SGM or such other date to be agreed by the Vendor and the Purchaser; and
the remaining 50% of the Final Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser in cash on the date of Completion or such other date to be agreed by the Vendor and the Purchaser.
The Initial Consideration was determined based on (i) the unaudited net liabilities of the Target of approximately RMB50.4 million (equivalent to approximately HK$56.4 million) as shown in the management accounts of the Target prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards as at 30 June 2019 (the "Unaudited Net Liabilities"); (ii) the Shareholder's Loan of RMB240.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$269.7 million) as at 30 June 2019,which shall be applied towards the satisfaction of the additional contribution to the registered capital in the Target to be made by the Vendor under the Capital Increase; and (iii) the unaudited book value of the Hotel as at 30 June 2019 of approximately RMB559.1 million (equivalent to approximately HK$626.2 million) and applying a discount of approximately 12.6% to the unaudited book value of the Hotel.
The Final Consideration shall be satisfied by internal resources of the Group.
Adjustment mechanism
In the event that the net liabilities of the Target as at 30 June 2019 as shown in the audited accounts of the Target prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "Audited Net Liabilities") are more than the Unaudited Net Liabilities, the Initial Consideration shall be adjusted downwards by the excess liabilities amount on a dollar-for-dollar basis to arrive at the Final Consideration. If the Audited Net Liabilities are equal to or less than the Unaudited Net Liabilities, no adjustment will be made (i.e. the Final Consideration shall be the same as the Initial Consideration).
Conditions precedent
Completion is conditional upon the fulfillment of the following conditions:
the execution of the Agreement by the Vendor, the Purchaser and the Target;
the obtaining of the approval of the Board in respect of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder;
the obtaining of the approval of the Independent Shareholders by way of poll in the SGM in respect of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder pursuant to the Listing Rules;
the valuation of the Hotel as at 30 June 2019 as assessed by an independent professional property valuer being not less than RMB560.0 million (equivalent to HK$627.2 million);
Zhejiang Finance having agreed in writing to the Capital Increase and the Acquisition, and the Vendor having provided such written consents from Zhejiang Finance to the Purchaser;
if required, Yahua Hotel Management having agreed in writing the Purchaser to be the transferee of the Equity Interest under the Agreement;
if required, Yahua Hotel Management having agreed in writing that the Target has replaced Zhoushan Sansheng as the signing party to the Hotel Management Agreement;
the Target having obtained of the new business license issued by the relevant PRC administration and commerce bureau, which indicates the completion of changes in business registration in the PRC in respect of the Capital Increase;
all charges over the Equity interest in favour of Zhejiang Finance having been released and all corresponding regulatory filing procedures having been completed;
the Target having obtained the new business license issued by the relevant PRC administration and commerce bureau,which indicates the completion of the changes in business registration in the PRC in respect of the Acquisition; and
all the representations and warranties given by the Vendor in the Agreement remaining true, accurate and not misleading in all material respects at Completion.
If the conditions above are not fulfilled on or before 31 December 2019 or such other date as the parties to the Agreement may agree in writing, the Agreement shall lapse and be of no effect, subject to the liability of any party to the Agreement in respect of any antecedent breaches of the terms of the Agreement.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
