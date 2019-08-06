Log in
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Zhongchang International Holdings Grp Ld    0859

ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GRP LD

(0859)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhongchang International Ld : Announcements and Notices - Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

中 昌 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 859)

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Zhongchang International Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

On 6 August 2019, each of Top Bright Properties Limited, Smart Land Properties Limited and Pioneer Delight Limited, all being indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, entered into their respective facility agreement with a financial institution for term loan facilities in the aggregated principal amount of HK$270 million. The facilities are on a committed basis and are repayable by 6 semi-annual installments.

Pursuant to the terms of the aforesaid loan agreements, it will constitute an event of default if Mr. Chen Lijun and Mr. Chen Jianming (the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company) fail to collectively maintain not less than 55% beneficial shareholding in the Company or maintain control over the management and business of the Group.

1

The Company will, in compliance with Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules, include appropriate disclosure in its interim and annual reports for so long as circumstances giving rise to the disclosure obligation under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules continue to exist.

By order of the Board of

Zhongchang International Holdings Group Limited

Fan Xuerui

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Pan Gongcheng (Chairman), Mr. Fan Xuerui, Mr. Sun Meng and Ms. Li Guang as executive directors; and Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement, Mr. Liew Fui Kiang and Mr. Wong Sai Tat as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Henry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:03 UTC
