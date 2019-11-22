Zhongchang International Ld : MONTHLY UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

中 昌 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 859)

MONTHLY UPDATE

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code.

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 24 October 2019, 25 October 2019, 29 October 2019 and 5 November 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the enforcement of charge over shares held by the controlling shareholder (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Security Agent has applied for the Waiver from the obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the securities of the Company not already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Security Agent pursuant to Note 2 on Dispensations from Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As advised by the Security Agent, it is in the course of addressing enquiries on the Waiver application raised by the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong or its delegate as at the date of this announcement.