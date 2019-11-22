Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Zhongchang International Holdings Grp Ld    0859   BMG0483G1033

ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GRP LD

(0859)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhongchang International Ld : MONTHLY UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

中 昌 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 859)

MONTHLY UPDATE

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code.

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 24 October 2019, 25 October 2019, 29 October 2019 and 5 November 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the enforcement of charge over shares held by the controlling shareholder (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Security Agent has applied for the Waiver from the obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the securities of the Company not already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Security Agent pursuant to Note 2 on Dispensations from Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As advised by the Security Agent, it is in the course of addressing enquiries on the Waiver application raised by the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong or its delegate as at the date of this announcement.

1

In accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) will be made by the Company until an announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code (if the Waiver is not granted) is made or the Waiver is granted. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

By order of the board of the directors

Zhongchang International Holdings Group Limited

Fan Xuerui

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Fan Xuerui (Chairman), Mr. Pi Minjie, Mr. Sun Meng and Ms. Li Guang as executive directors; Mr. Wang Xin as non-executive director; and Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement, Mr. Liew Fui Kiang and Mr. Wong Sai Tat as independent non-executive directors.

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

2

Disclaimer

Zhongchang International Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL H
06:37aZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Monthly update pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeove..
PU
11/05ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Voluntary announcement
PU
10/25ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
10/25ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT ..
PU
10/24ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Announcement in relation to the enforcement of cha..
PU
09/30ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Change of executive director and member of executi..
PU
08/23ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and ..
PU
08/23ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Announcements and Notices - Redesignation of Chair..
PU
08/23ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Interim Resu..
PU
08/08ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable and Conne..
PU
More news
Chart ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GRP LD
Duration : Period :
Zhongchang International Holdings Grp Ld Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Rui Fan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kin Wai Suen Chief financial officer
Ka Hai Hung Independent Non-Executive Director
Meng Sun Executive Director
Fui Kiang Liew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GRP LD-66.67%79
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.81%40 830
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.24%36 703
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.94%31 046
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.22%29 724
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.20.31%25 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group