Zhongchao Inc. : Achieves Accumulative 5.1 Million Subscribers and 1.3 Billion Click-Throughs for Its Sunshine Health Forums Platform

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals and the public in China, announced today that Sunshine Health Forums, the Company's online portal (the "Sunshine Platform") providing healthcare and wellness knowledge to the general public, has hit a major milestone with accumulative subscribers and click-throughs (since its launch in mid-2016) exceeding 5.1 million and 1.3 billion, respectively, by the end of March.

The Sunshine Platform is a multi-channel online portal that provides healthcare and wellness knowledge to the general public without limitation. Since its launch in May 2016, the Sunshine Platform has been delivering short videos and featured articles to users through its web portal (www.ygjkclass.com), mobile App, as well as China's top third-party social media platforms such as Toutiao.com, Yidianzixun.com, WeChat Subscription Accounts, Baijiahao, Sohu.com, Douyin.com, iQiyi, Youku and Huoshan.com. The Company currently maintains approximately 150 forums classified by medical specialties.

"While providing information, education and training services for medical workers through our www.MDMOOC.org platform has been and remains as our core business and main source of revenue, we are also committed to the dissemination of relevant health information to the general public through the Sunshine Platform. Today's announcement marks a major milestone for the Sunshine Platform following nearly five years of investment, deep cultivation and continued efforts to implement our growth strategies. The continuing increase of subscriber base of the Sunshine Platform highlights increasing brand recognition by the public, particularly following our recent Nasdaq listing and initial public offering as well as our quick response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," said Mr. James Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao.

"These over 5.1 million subscribers, based on their interests and click-throughs, are systematically classified by medical specialties and offer valuable perspectives and many possibilities that we can explore and leverage going forward," concluded Mr. Yang.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

