Zhongchao Inc. : Provides Update on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Impact

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. ("Zhongchao" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCMD), an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals and the public in China, today announced an update regarding the impact of COVID-19 (the "coronavirus") on its operations.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Company has advised all employees to work from home since mid-January. As an online services provider, Zhongchao generates a vast majority of its revenues through online portals, and all of our employees are well equipped and prepared for the remote work situations even before the outbreak. As a result, the Company has seen minimum interruption to its business related to the coronavirus so far.

Additionally, since mid-January, the Company, through its MDMOOC platform (www.MDMOOC.org), has successfully developed and launched coronavirus curriculum (the "Curriculum") with over 60 courses covering a wide range of medical specialties including anesthesiology, surgery, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, infectious disease, respirology, critical medicine and psychiatry. The Curriculum includes both free online courses developed independently by the Company and customized courses developed through partnership/sponsorship with leading pharmaceutical companies and not-for-profit organizations (the "Partners and Sponsors"). The curriculum has been successively distributed through the Company's web portals, mobile APP, WeChat subscription accounts, as well as social media channels, providing much-needed help to the medical workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.

These Partners and Sponsors include Sanofi Pasteur, Fresenius Kabi, Johnson & Johnson, Lundbeck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chinese Journal of Anesthesiology, Chinese Journal of Surgery, obgy.cn, China Association of Health Promotion and Education, and the Chinese Society of Psychiatry.

The Company expects the Curriculum to generate meaningful revenues in the first half of 2020.

Mr. James Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "In the wake of the coronavirus sweeping across the world, we are closely monitoring the fluid and rapidly evolving situation. The health and safety of our employees, partners, customers and people in the communities where we operate remain our top priority. Since mid-January, we have been advising our employees to work from home and providing guidance and resources to ensure not only the safety of our employees but also the continuous productivity in remote work situations. We pride ourselves on having provided uninterrupted online information, professional training and educational services to our users who are the mainstay of our society in fighting against the coronavirus during this unprecedented, difficult time."

"While forcing radical changes to how we live our daily lives, the pandemic is also reshaping the online healthcare information, education and training services industry in China. Since our inception in 2012, we have witnessed the Industry making significant progress from its infancy and gradually gaining acceptance over time among healthcare professionals as a more efficient and effective way to meet their continuing education needs versus the traditional onsite trainings. Today, as the pandemic-prompted social distancing is posing challenges to our offline competitors, we believe that the pandemic may prove to be a watershed moment for the Industry and could usher in the growth stage of the Industry's life cycle that plays well for our business going forward," concluded Mr. Yang.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

