By Martin Mou



Zhongsheng Group Holdings said on Friday its net profit for 2019 rose 24% as higher sales of new cars boosted revenue.

Net profit was 4.50 billion yuan ($633.0 million) and revenue increased 15% to CNY124.04 billion, the Chinese car dealer said.

The company sold 455,705 new cars last year, up 11% from 2018. Sales volume for luxury brands jumped 50% to reach 228,020 vehicles, it said.

