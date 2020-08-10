Zhongsheng : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020
0
08/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT
中 升 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 881)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as follows:
GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
New car sales volume for the six months ended 30 June 2020 decreased by 7.8% to 197,188 units as compared to the corresponding period in 2019
Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 increased by 1.4% to RMB58,203.1 million as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, among which revenue from new car sales increased by 0.6% to RMB49,787.7 million while revenue from after-sales and accessories business increased by 6.1% to RMB8,415.4 million as compared to the corresponding period in 2019
Income from value-added services for the six months ended 30 June 2020 increased by 8.0% to RMB1,306.5 million as compared to the corresponding period in 2019
Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB2,291.7 million, representing an increase of 10.1% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019
Basic earnings per Share was RMB1.009 for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the corresponding period in 2019: RMB0.917)
MARKET REVIEW
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 exerted tremendous impact on the economic operation of China and across the globe. Currently, the overseas epidemic situation as well as the world economic situation are relatively severe and complicated. Overall speaking, China's epidemic prevention and control measures have been proven to be effective, and the epidemic situation has seen improving. In particular, China has gained progressive achievements in the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control as well as resumption of work and production. The Company believes that the impact of the epidemic situation is short-term, external, and controllable. Marginal improvements were seen in various economic indicators, which implied that the economic situation was gradually shaping up towards a better direction. China's basic livelihood safeguard is strong with the social situation as a whole remaining stable, and the fundamentals of long-term economic prosperity and its internal upward trend still remain unchanged. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the gross domestic product (GDP) reached RMB45,661.4 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing a decrease of 1.6% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. For the quarterly perspective, it went down by 6.8% in the first quarter, as compared to the corresponding period last year and increased by 3.2% in the second quarter. From the six months ended 30 June 2020, the added value of tertiary industry decreased by 1.6% over the corresponding period in 2019 and the decline had narrowed. Of which, in the second quarter, it went up by 1.9% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the number of new employees in urban areas nationwide was 5.64 million, achieving 62.7% of the annual target. The unemployment rate in urban areas had declined in June 2020 and the employment situation was generally stable.
After experiencing over two decades of continuous high-speed growth, China's automobile industry has begun an adjustment period since the second half of 2018, and the incremental market has gradually transformed into an inventory market. In early 2020, under a tremendously unfavourable situation, the automobile industry was further suffered from the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, in which the industry performance was worsened. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, as the COVID-19 gradually came under control and began to ease in China, the market began to enter into a growth recovery stage. Since March 2020, automobile sales have experienced a significant V-shaped rebound and become stable, and sales in May 2020 returned to a positive growth as compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the statistics published by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, during the six months ended 30 June 2020, the nationwide automobile production and sales volumes were approximately 10.10 million units and 10.28 million units, respectively, which decreased by approximately 16.8% and 16.9%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. However, the decrease was narrowed down to approximately 7.3% and 5.7%, respectively, when compared with January to May. With gradual market recovery and continuing branding differentiation, the Matthew effect in leading enterprises
continued to be prominent, which led to stronger brand capabilities in leading enterprises and, through decentralised production bases, strong supply chain management and comprehensive dealer network, rapid recovery and growth were achieved. The luxury brands spearheaded the market and seized more market share during the six months ended 30 June 2020. According to the statistics of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), luxury brands retail performance in June 2020 increased by 27% over the corresponding period in 2019, representing a period-to-period growth of 9%, and the market share reached a record high of 14.9%. Among passenger cars, three German brands had recovered strongly with Mercedes-Benz (including Smart) selling 346,067 units in China for the six months ended 30 June 2020, achieving a slight increase of 0.4% as compared to the corresponding period last year and an increase of 21.6% in the second quarter as compared to the corresponding period last year, and was the very few luxury brand that had achieved positive growth as compared to the corresponding period last year. The sales volume of BMW (including MINI) for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately 329,096 units, representing a decrease of 6% as compared to the corresponding period last year, and sales volume increased by 17.1% in the second quarter as compared to the corresponding period last year, showing a relatively strong momentum. Audi also had a recovery growth, with sales volume of 301,817 units in the second quarter of 2020, which decreased by 3.2% as compared to the corresponding period last year, and maintained over 15% MoM growth for three consecutive months in the second quarter. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, Lexus, the Japanese luxury brand, had maintained a positive growth for four consecutive months after the COVID-19, and for the six months ended 30 June 2020, its sales volume in China had surpassed that in the US market, making China the largest market in the world. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, its sales volume in China reached 95,326 units, with an increase of 1.6% as compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the data from demand analysis, the consumers' demand for car purchases that was constrained by the epidemic has been gradually released since March 2020. At the same time, the epidemic has changed consumer's travelling habits and car purchase plans with the demand for travelling by private cars being strong and active. As the impact of the epidemic weakens, consumers' demand for car purchases increases and the upgrade trend becomes apparent, sales of luxury cars became the first to turn into positive growth, with new opportunities for luxury cars and mid-to-high-end brands in the future.
The government has taken various measures to facilitate the economy resuming normal and stabilise domestic automobile consumption. From state level to local level, a number of supporting measures have been introduced for automobile consumption, which involve seven aspects: capital subsidies, financial support, tax concession, infrastructure construction, car upgrades, car purchase quota relaxing and second-hand car market. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China issued an opinion on 24 February 2020 to encourage regions with car purchase restrictions to increase automobile plate quotas appropriately to drive the consumption of cars and related products. Thereafter, certain provinces and cities mentioned the relaxing of purchase restrictions and the introduction of new car purchase quota when releasing the relevant policies. Encouraging replacement of old car models with new ones is one of the methods to stimulate consumption under the epidemic. Many cities have also introduced the latest motor vehicle retirement standards and automobile replacement subsidy policies. For example, on 31 March 2020, Premier Li Keqiang, in chairing an executive meeting of the State Council, mentioned that the central government would adopt the "rewards replacing subsidies" (以獎代補) method to support Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and other key regions in phasing out diesel trucks with emission standards below National III standards. Moreover, a total of 40 provinces or cities have promulgated funding subsidy policies, with Southern China enjoying the highest subsidies. In the second half of 2020, it is expected that the government will continue to introduce stimulating and supporting policies for the automobile market, and continuous recovery of the automobile market will become a major trend.
According to the statistics published by the Ministry of Public Security of China, national motor vehicle ownership reached 360 million units as at June 2020, 270 million units of which were automobile ownership, representing 75% of the total motor vehicle volume. New energy vehicle ownership reached 4.17 million. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the newly registered motor vehicles nationwide amounted to 14.14 million units, representing a decrease of 980,000 units as compared to the corresponding period last year, 10.42 million units of which were first-time registrations, representing a decrease of approximately two million units as compared to the corresponding period last year. There are 69 cities in China with automobile ownership exceeding one million units, among which 12 cities, including Beijing and Chengdu, have automobile ownership of over three million units.
As far as the second-hand automobile market is concerned, the transaction growth in the second-hand car market had slowed down during the six months ended 30 June 2020 due to the epidemic. According to the statistics published by the China Automobile Dealers Association, the total transaction volume of second-hand automobile nationwide reached approximately 5.50 million units for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing a decrease of 19.6% as compared to the corresponding period last year, and the decline had narrowed down from the previous quarter. On 9 April 2020, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration of China promulgated a notice on value-added tax policy for the distribution of second-hand cars: from 1 May 2020 to 31 December 2023, for taxpayers who are engaged in second-hand car dealership which re-sell the second-hand cars that they purchased, they should pay value-added tax according to the reduced rate of 0.5% instead of the initial reduced rate of 2% (which was reduced from 3%). Moreover, at the press conference on 9 April 2020, the person-in-charge of the Ministry of Commerce of China also mentioned that it is necessary to further facilitate the abolition of second-hand car ownership transfer restriction policies and promote free trade of second-hand cars. By taking multiple measures simultaneously, it is believed that the second-hand car market will enjoy a high-quality development in the future.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Upholding the "Brand + Region" Portfolio Strategy and Strengthening Sales Network in Key Regions
According to the statistics released by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there are 69 cities with over one million automobile ownership across China, representing an increase of three cities over the corresponding period of last year. Among these cities, 31 cities have over two million automobile ownership, and 12 cities have over three million automobile ownership, which in order of volume are Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Suzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Xi'an, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Tianjin and Qingdao. The automobile ownership in Beijing has exceeded six million, while automobile ownership in Chengdu has surpassed the five million. At the same time, market survey data revealed that automobile consumption demand in new first-tier cities has emerged rapidly after the epidemic outbreak. The Group will further strengthen its network development in the major cities in key regions.
The Group always upholds the "Brand + Region" strategy to deepen the optimisation of its existing brand portfolio. At the same time, the Group will continue to develop new regions in addition to expanding its existing regional network advantages. As at 30 June 2020, the total number of the Group's dealerships increased to 365, of which 210 are luxury brand dealerships and 155 mid-to-high-end brand dealerships, covering 24 provinces, municipalities or autonomous regions and over 90 cities in China. As at
30 June 2020, the geographical distribution of the Group's dealership is as follows:
Regions where the Group has presence
Heilongjiang (5)
Inner Mongolia (4)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
FAW-TOYOTA
Henan (10)
Audi Mercedes-Benz (PV)
LEXUS GZ-TOYOTA BMW
Shaanxi (6)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
LEXUS
BMW GZ-TOYOTA Jaguar Land Rover
Sichuan (14)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
Audi
Volvo
LEXUS
Jaguar Land Rover
FAW-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA
GZ-Honda
Chongqing (4)
LEXUS
Audi
BMW
GZ-TOYOTA
Yunnan (27)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
LEXUS
BMW
Volvo
Jaguar Land Rover
FAW-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA
GZ-Honda
DF-Honda
DF-Nissan
Jiangxi (6)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
LEXUS
GZ-TOYOTA
Audi
Beijing (7)
Tianjin (5)
Hebei (14)
Jilin (8)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
LEXUS
Porsche
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
FAW-TOYOTA
BMW
LEXUS
GZ-TOYOTA
LEXUS
Audi
BMW
GZ-Honda
BMW
Volvo
GZ-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA
GZ-Honda
DF-Honda
DF-Nissan
Heilongjiang
Jilin
Inner
Mongolia
Liaoning
Hebei
Beijing
Tianjin
Shandong
Shanxi
Henan
Anhui Jiangsu
Shanghai
Sichuan
Hubei
Zhejiang
Chongqing
Hunan Jiangxi
Fujian
Yunnan
Guangxi
Guangdong
Hainan
Hainan (15)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
LEXUS
FAW-TOYOTA&GZ-TOYOTA
DF-Honda & GZ-Honda
Guangdong (55)
Inﬁniti
Other
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
Fujian (19)
Mercedes-Benz (CV)
Audi
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
BMW
Guangxi (2)
Mercedes-Benz (CV)
LEXUS
LEXUS
Inﬁniti
Jaguar Land Rover
BMW
Jaguar Land Rover
GZ-TOYOTA
FAW-TOYOTA&GZ-TOYOTA
FAW-TOYOTA&GZ-TOYOTA
DF-Nissan
GZ-Honda
Hunan (6)
DF-Nissan
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
Volvo
Anhui (3)
BMW
Jaguar Land Rover
Hubei (4)
Audi
GZ-TOYOTA
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
BMW
GZ-Honda
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
GZ-TOYOTA
Volvo
Mercedes-Benz（PV） Audi
FAW-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA LEXUS
Liaoning (48)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
Mercedes-Benz (CV)
Jaguar Land Rover
LEXUS
Audi
BMW
Volvo
FAW-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA
GZ-Honda
DF-Nissan
DF-Honda
Others
Shandong (33)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
Mercedes-Benz (CV)
Jaguar Land Rover
Audi
Porsche
Volvo
FAW-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA
DF-Nissan
Others
Jiangsu (34)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
Mercedes-Benz (CV)
LEXUS
Audi
BMW
Jaguar Land Rover
Volvo
FAW-TOYOTA
GZ-TOYOTA
DF-Nissan
Shanghai (7)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
LEXUS
FAW-TOYOTA
Volvo
Zhejiang (29)
Mercedes-Benz (PV)
Mercedes-Benz (CV)
LEXUS
Audi
FAW-TOYOTA&GZ-TOYOTA
GZ-Honda
Currently, the Group's brand portfolio covers luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover, as well as mid-to-high-end brands such as Toyota, Nissan and Honda.
Each Business Segment Grew Steadily under Pressure; Operational Efficiency and Profitability Remained Sound
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the lockdown measures were implemented one after another nationwide around the Chinese New Year due to the widespread epidemic. The Group witnessed a notable decrease in customers visits in dealership in February 2020 as well as its new automobile sales volume, and the number of visits of after-sales services were also affected tremendously. With the nationwide resumption in production and work advanced in March 2020, the Group responded to the government's call by promptly resuming production and work, with operating results demonstrating a strong recovery and growth momentum from March to June 2020.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group achieved new automobile sales volume of 197,188 units, representing a decrease of 7.8% as compared to the corresponding period last year, of which sales volume for luxury brands reached 111,653 units, accounting for 56.6% of the Group's total sales volume and representing a significant increase of 5.7% as compared to the corresponding period last year, with the Group's product structure further optimised. The revenue generated from new automobile sales for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB49,787.7 million, representing an increase of 0.6% over the corresponding period in 2019.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's after-sales and accessories business recovered and grew quickly after the epidemic through diversified and innovative services and further refined management and operating measures, and the number of visits of after-sales services achieved a double-digit growth as compared to the corresponding period last year. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, its revenue reached RMB8,415.4 million, representing an increase of 6.1% as compared to the corresponding period last year, which accounted for 14.5% of the Group's total revenue. The automobile after-sales market will continue to be the main growth driver in the automobile industry going forward in which it will be further consolidated to become a monopolistic and scalable industry.
- 7 -
As one of the Group's core growth power in the future, the value-added service business segment, which includes car insurance, car financing and second-hand automobiles, has maintained steady growth despite having under heavy pressure during the six months ended 30 June 2020. It achieved a revenue from value-added services of RMB1,306.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of 8.0% as compared to the corresponding period last year. The second-hand automobile segment was the focus of business in 2020, and the trade volume for second-hand automobiles reached 40,676 units for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing a significant increase of approximately 33.9% as compared to the corresponding period last year despite the adverse market conditions. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's car financing penetration of new automobile sales further increased significantly to approximately 58.6%. Based on market data, the Company expects that the industry financial penetration rate will increase further in the future.
FUTURE STRATEGIES AND OUTLOOK
China's automobile industry has entered into a period of stable growth from a period of rapid growth, and has gradually stepped into a transition period from quantitative change to qualitative change. The automobile industry is entering into a period of transformation and enhancement. With the boost from the transformation and upgrading of the industry, the industry concentration will continue to increase. During the process, the survival of the fittest among enterprises is accelerating and differentiation is intensifying, some brands will gradually pull out from the competition, and certain dealers will eventually close down or sell their business operations. Industry integration, stronger leading players, scalable advantages and strong refined management advantages of the leading players in the industry will continue to highlight the Matthew effect.
Facing the challenges and opportunities brought by the transformation and enhancement of the China's automobile market, the Group will adhere to its people-oriented and customer-first principles and enhance in-depthco-operation with industry chain participants. Leveraging its over 20 years of industry experience and solid management foundation and economy of scale, the Group will strengthen its operation and management efficiency, continue to promote product structural optimisation, service standards and customer satisfaction, strengthen the competitive advantages of its core brands, and accelerate the layout and deepening of the distribution networks in the key regions in China through refined management to sustain the long-term development potential and competitive edge of the Group.
Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
REVENUE
4(a)
58,203,121
57,412,556
Cost of sales and services provided
5(b)
(52,793,477)
(52,214,209)
Gross profit
5,409,644
5,198,347
Other income and gains, net
4(b)
1,474,194
1,356,684
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,313,624)
(2,227,166)
Administrative expenses
(768,023)
(766,527)
Profit from operations
3,802,191
3,561,338
Finance costs
6
(610,261)
(650,895)
Share of profits/(losses) of:
1,598
Joint ventures
367
An associate
(1,083)
-
Profit before tax
5
3,192,445
2,910,810
Income tax expense
7
(883,313)
(808,167)
Profit for the period
2,309,132
2,102,643
Attributable to:
2,291,698
Owners of the parent
2,082,293
Non-controlling interests
17,434
20,350
2,309,132
2,102,643
Earnings per share attributable to
ordinary equity holders of the parent
Basic
- For profit for the period (RMB)
9
1.009
0.917
Diluted
- For profit for the period (RMB)
9
0.978
0.889
Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the period
2,309,132
2,102,643
Other comprehensive loss
Other comprehensive loss to be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(192,060)
(34,341)
Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
(192,060)
(34,341)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(192,060)
(34,341)
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,117,072
2,068,302
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
2,099,638
2,047,952
Non-controlling interests
17,434
20,350
2,117,072
2,068,302
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
30 June 2020
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
12,795,823
12,361,556
Right-of-use assets
4,140,200
4,195,225
Land use rights
2,883,492
2,931,884
Prepayments
1,491,951
731,332
Intangible assets
6,220,861
6,217,559
Goodwill
4,728,821
4,640,137
Investments in joint ventures
45,860
44,262
Investment in an associate
1,917
3,000
Deferred tax assets
266,986
257,580
Total non-current assets
32,575,911
31,382,535
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
10
9,411,318
9,828,486
Trade receivables
11
1,489,598
1,462,767
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
11,285,778
11,645,669
Amounts due from related parties
20(b)(i)
1,712
727
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
149,640
997,908
Pledged bank deposits
1,315,617
1,341,025
Cash in transit
363,071
263,989
Cash and cash equivalents
8,225,908
6,101,176
Total current assets
32,242,642
31,641,747
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Continued)
30 June 2020
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
CURRENT LIABILITIES
16,129,502
Bank loans and other borrowings
12
17,089,711
Trade and bills payables
13
4,872,937
4,875,067
Other payables and accruals
2,943,308
3,223,610
Other liabilities
245,000
245,000
Lease liabilities
251,374
236,636
Amounts due to related parties
20(b)(ii)
311
436
Income tax payable
1,589,893
1,476,360
Dividends payable
933,745
9
Total current liabilities
26,966,070
27,146,829
Net current assets
5,276,572
4,494,918
Total assets less current liabilities
37,852,483
35,877,453
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,940,617
Deferred tax liabilities
1,917,525
Convertible bonds
14
5,428,342
4,293,929
Lease liabilities
3,571,831
3,564,989
Bank loans and other borrowings
12
4,261,055
3,924,341
Total non-current liabilities
15,201,845
13,700,784
Net assets
22,650,638
22,176,669
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
197
Share capital
15
197
Reserves
22,226,681
21,758,356
22,226,878
21,758,553
Non-controlling interests
423,760
418,116
Total equity
22,650,638
22,176,669
Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
Attributable to owners of the parent
Equity
component of
Exchange
Non-
Share
Share
Share Option
convertible
Discretionary
Statutory
Merger
Other
fluctuation
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
premium
Reserve
bonds
reserve fund
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
At 1 January 2019
197
6,212,816
33,367
113,139
37,110
1,911,052
(1,386,176)
(1,551,247)
(554,290)
13,423,647
18,239,615
796,608
19,036,223
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,082,293
2,082,293
20,350
2,102,643
Other comprehensive loss for the period:
Exchange differences on translation of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
foreign operations
(34,341)
(34,341)
(34,341)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(34,341)
2,082,293
2,047,952
20,350
2,068,302
Non-controlling interests arising from
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
acquisition of subsidiaries
36,872
36,872
Dividends paid to non-controlling
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
shareholders
(75,998)
(75,998)
Equity-settledshare-based transactions
-
-
16,024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,024
-
16,024
Final 2018 dividend declared
-
(738,698)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(738,698)
-
(738,698)
At 30 June 2019
197
5,474,118
49,391
113,139
37,110
1,911,052
(1,386,176)
(1,551,247)
(588,631)
15,505,940
19,564,893
777,832
20,342,725
At 1 January 2020
197
5,474,118
49,391
113,139
37,110
2,374,646
(1,386,176)
(1,629,247)
(736,351)
17,461,726
21,758,553
418,116
22,176,669
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,291,698
2,291,698
17,434
2,309,132
Other comprehensive loss for the period:
Exchange differences on translation of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
foreign operations
(192,060)
(192,060)
(192,060)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(192,060)
2,291,698
2,099,638
17,434
2,117,072
Dividends paid to non-controlling
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
shareholders
(11,790)
(11,790)
Transfer of equity component of
convertible bonds upon the redemption
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
of convertible bonds
(79,799)
(649,397)
(729,196)
(729,196)
Issue of convertible bonds
-
-
-
30,484
-
-
-
-
-
-
30,484
-
30,484
Final 2019 dividend declared
-
(932,601)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(932,601)
-
(932,601)
At 30 June 2020
197
4,541,517
49,391
63,824
37,110
2,374,646
(1,386,176)
(2,278,644)
(928,411)
19,753,424
22,226,878
423,760
22,650,638
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Operating activities
3,192,445
Profit before tax
2,910,810
Adjustments for:
Share of profits of joint ventures and
(515)
an associate
(367)
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant
519,589
and equipment
5(c)
478,049
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
5(c)
224,743
123,680
Amortisation of land use rights
5(c)
46,591
44,907
Amortisation of intangible assets
5(c)
132,013
128,994
Impairment of trade receivables
5(c)
1,863
4,637
Interest income
4(b)
(24,759)
(23,978)
Net (gains)/losses on disposal of items of
(7,543)
property, plant and equipment
4(b)
2,283
Finance costs
6
610,261
650,895
Fair value losses/(gains), net:
-
Listed equity investments held for trading
4(b)
9,522
(2,548)
-
Financial products
4(b)
767
(1,314)
Dividend income from listed equity investment
4(b)
(1,020)
(981)
Equity-settled share option expense
5(a)
-
16,024
Write-down of inventories to net realisable
1,610
value
5(c)
1,918
Investment income from financial assets
(28,330)
-
at fair value through profit or loss
4(b)
Expense on redemption of convertible bonds
8,039
-
4,685,276
4,333,009
Increase in cash in transit
(98,543)
(327,390)
Increase in trade receivables
(19,074)
(357,706)
Decrease in prepayments, other receivables and
426,602
other assets
104,970
Decrease in inventories
487,788
1,816,278
Increase in trade payables
239,494
72,464
(Decrease)/increase in other payables and accruals
(187,785)
58,653
Increase in amounts due from related parties
- trade related
(985)
(630)
Decrease in amounts due to related parties
- trade related
(124)
(127)
Cash generated from operations
5,532,649
5,699,521
Tax paid
(788,831)
(835,652)
Net cash generated from operating activities
4,743,818
4,863,869
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Continued)
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Investing activities
Purchase of items of property, plant and equipment
(1,173,391)
(1,269,909)
Proceeds from disposal of items of property, plant and
equipment
329,058
413,855
Purchase of land use rights
(18,868)
(43,162)
Proceeds from disposal of land use rights
-
34,425
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,752)
(6,364)
Prepayments for the potential acquisitions of equity
interests from third parties
(996,425)
(116,748)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries
1,831
38,561
Increase in prepayments, other receivables and
other assets
(128,553)
(87,990)
Interest received
24,759
23,976
Proceeds/(purchase) of financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss, net
842,550
(785,800)
Investment income from financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
28,330
-
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash
-
4,000
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,093,461)
(1,795,156)
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Continued)
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of convertible bonds
4,132,148
-
Proceeds from bank loans and other borrowings
46,946,199
41,938,445
Repayments of bank loans and other borrowings
(47,700,605)
(43,882,331)
Decrease in pledged bank deposits
25,412
161,132
Decrease in notes payable
(286,407)
(263,100)
Lease payments
(271,955)
(314,321)
Redemption of convertible bonds
(3,882,709)
-
Decrease/(increase) in deposits to entities controlled
by suppliers for borrowings
26,894
(24,181)
Interest paid for bank loans and other borrowings
(435,640)
(538,933)
Finance lease rental payments
-
(5,617)
Dividend paid to non-controlling shareholders
(11,790)
(75,998)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
(78,000)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,536,453)
(3,004,904)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,113,904
63,809
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,101,176
6,142,664
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
10,828
1,986
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
8,225,908
6,208,459
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
30 June 2020
GENERAL INFORMATION
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are principally engaged in the sale and service of motor vehicles in Mainland China.
The Company was incorporated on 23 June 2008 as an exempted company in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The registered office address of the Company is Second Floor, Century Yard, Cricket Square, P.O. Box 902, Grand Cayman, KY1-1103, Cayman Islands. The Company has established a principal place of business which is located at Rooms 1803-09, 18th Floor, Sun Hung Kai Centre, 30 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
The Company has its primary listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange").
In the opinion of the directors of the Company (the "Directors"), the ultimate Controlling Shareholders of the Company are Mr. Huang Yi and Mr. Li Guoqiang.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statement for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue on 10 August 2020. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited.
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.1 Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
2.2 Changes in accounting policies and disclosures
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") for the first time for the current period's financial information.
Amendments to HKFRS 3
Definition of a Business
Amendments to HKFRS 9,
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7
Amendments to HKFRS 16
COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions (early adopted)
Amendments to HKAS 1 And HKAS 8
Definition of Material
The revised standards have had no significant financial effect on these financial statements.
3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Group is engaged in the principal business of sale and service of motor vehicles. For management purposes, the Group operates in one business unit based on its products and has one reportable segment which is the sale of motor vehicles and the provision of related services.
No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segment.
Information about geographical area
Since over 90% of the Group's revenue and operating profit were generated from the sale and service of motor vehicles in Mainland China and over 90% of the Group's non-current assets other than deferred tax assets were located in Mainland China, no geographical segment information is presented in accordance with HKFRS 8 Operating Segment .
Information about major customers
Since none of the Group's sales to a single customer amounted to 10% or more of the Group's revenue during the six months ended 30 June 2020, no major customers segment information is presented in accordance with HKFRS 8 Operating Segments .
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
4. REVENUE, OTHER INCOME AND GAINS, NET
An analysis of revenue and other income and gains is as follows:
Revenue
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
Disaggregated revenue information
Types of goods or service
Revenue from the sales of motor vehicles
49,787,697
49,484,492
Revenue from after-sales service
8,415,424
7,928,064
Total revenue from contracts with customers
58,203,121
57,412,556
Timing of revenue recognition
At a point in time
58,203,121
57,412,556
(b) Other income and gains, net:
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Commission income
1,306,520
1,209,713
Rental income
13,937
11,117
Government grants
44,697
26,559
Interest income
24,759
23,978
Net gains/(losses) on disposal of items of property,
plant and equipment
7,543
(2,283)
Fair value (losses)/gains, net:
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
- listed equity investments
(9,522)
2,548
- financial products
(767)
1,314
Dividend income from listed equity investments
1,020
981
Investment income from financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
28,330
-
Others
57,677
82,757
1,474,194
1,356,684
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
5. PROFIT BEFORE TAX
The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting):
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Employee benefit expense (including directors' and chief executive officer's remuneration):
Wages and salaries
1,643,808
1,655,478
Pension scheme contributions
127,254
232,863
Other welfare
113,214
104,889
Equity-settled share option expense
-
16,024
1,884,276
2,009,254
(b)
Cost of sales and services provided:
Cost of sales of motor vehicles
48,294,274
48,169,401
Others
4,499,203
4,044,808
52,793,477
52,214,209
(c)
Other items:
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and
equipment
519,589
478,049
Amortisation of land use rights
46,591
44,907
Amortisation of intangible assets
132,013
128,994
Promotion and advertisement
367,230
334,041
Office expenses
116,314
148,740
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
224,743
123,680
Lease expenses
21,006
10,880
Logistics expenses
61,362
58,793
Impairment of trade receivables
1,863
4,637
Write-down of inventories to net realisable value
1,610
1,918
Net (gains)/losses on disposal of items of property, plant and
equipment
(7,543)
2,283
Investment income from financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
(28,330)
-
Dividend income from listed equity investments
(1,020)
(981)
Fair value losses/(gains), net:
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
- listed equity investments
9,522
(2,548)
- financial products
767
(1,314)
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
6.
FINANCE COSTS
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Interest expense on bank borrowings
403,748
484,750
Interest expense on convertible bonds
84,074
76,196
Interest expense on other borrowings
36,799
51,135
Interest expense on lease liabilities
123,817
87,952
Interest capitalised
(38,177)
(49,138)
610,261
650,895
7.
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current Mainland China corporate income tax
902,352
808,182
Deferred tax
(19,039)
(15)
883,313
808,167
DIVIDENDS
The Directors of the Company proposed not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
The calculation of basic earnings per share amount is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 2,271,697,955 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 2,271,697,955) in issue during the period.
The calculation of the diluted earnings per share amount is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, adjusted to reflect the interest on the convertible bonds. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
9. EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT (Continued)
The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share are based on:
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Earnings
Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent used in the
2,291,698
basic earnings per share calculation
2,082,293
Interest on convertible bonds
84,074
76,196
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent before
2,375,772
interest on convertible bonds
2,158,489
Shares
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the
2,271,697,955
period used in the basic earnings per share calculation
2,271,697,955
Effect of dilution - weighted average number of ordinary shares:
154,295,933
Convertible bonds
156,597,763
Share option
3,266,840
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in diluted
2,429,260,728
earnings per share calculation
2,428,295,718
Earnings per share (RMB)
Basic
1.009
0.917
Diluted
0.978
0.889
10. INVENTORIES
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Motor vehicles
8,660,741
9,035,201
Spare parts and others
761,769
802,867
9,422,510
9,838,068
Less: provision for inventories
11,192
9,582
9,411,318
9,828,486
- 22 -
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
11. TRADE RECEIVABLES
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Trade receivables
1,489,598
1,462,767
The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables and has a credit control department to minimise credit risk. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. In view of the aforementioned and the fact that the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of diversified customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. Trade receivables are non-interest-bearing.
An ageing analysis of the trade receivables as at each end of reporting period, based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance, is as follows:
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Within 3 months
1,409,758
1,410,924
More than 3 months but less than 1 year
41,058
41,107
Over 1 year
38,782
10,736
1,489,598
1,462,767
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
12. BANK LOANS AND OTHER BORROWINGS
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Bank loans and overdrafts repayable:
- within one year or on demand
10,384,135
11,362,757
- in the second year
1,149,240
988,274
- in the third to fifth years
1,141,007
611,181
12,674,382
12,962,212
Other borrowings repayable:
- within one year
4,379,818
4,448,633
Syndicated term loan:
- within one year
1,365,549
1,278,320
- in the second year
1,970,808
2,324,887
3,336,357
3,603,207
Total bank loans and other borrowings
20,390,557
21,014,052
Less: portion classified as current liabilities
16,129,502
17,089,711
Long-term portion
4,261,055
3,924,341
13. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Trade payables
1,943,633
1,659,356
Bills payable
2,929,304
3,215,711
Trade and bills payables
4,872,937
4,875,067
The trade and bills payables are non-interest-bearing.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
13. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES (Continued)
An ageing analysis of the trade and bills payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows:
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Within 3 months
4,605,733
4,568,395
3
to 6 months
239,927
285,097
6
to 12 months
18,925
15,452
Over 12 months
8,352
6,123
4,872,937
4,875,067
14. CONVERTIBLE BONDS
On 23 May 2018, the Company issued zero coupon convertible bonds due 2023 with a nominal value of HK$4,700,000,000 (the "2023 convertible bonds"). The bonds were convertible at the option of the bondholders into ordinary shares at any time on or after 3 July 2018 until and including 12 May 2023 at a conversion price of HK$30.0132 per share. Any convertible bonds not converted will be redeemed on 23 May 2023 at 114.63% of their principal amount. During the period ended 30 June 2020, the Company has redeemed principal amounts of HK$3,315,000,000 of the bonds. For the remaining principal amounts of HK$1,385,000,000 of the bonds, there was no conversion during the period.
The fair value of the liability component was estimated at the issuance date using an equivalent market interest rate for a similar bond without a conversion option. The residual amount is assigned as the equity component and is included in shareholders' equity.
The convertible bonds issued during 2018 have been split into the liability and equity components as follows:
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Nominal value of 2023 convertible bonds
3,818,374
3,818,374
Equity component
(114,324)
(114,324)
Direct transaction costs attributable to the liability
(38,377)
component
(38,377)
Liability component at the issuance date
3,665,673
3,665,673
Interest expense
312,809
246,190
Redemption of the 2023 convertible bonds
(3,135,457)
-
Exchange realignment
470,693
382,066
Liability component at the end of the period
1,313,718
4,293,929
Less: portion classified as current liabilities
-
-
Long-term portion
1,313,718
4,293,929
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
14. CONVERTIBLE BONDS (Continued)
On 21 May 2020, the Company issued zero coupon convertible bonds due 2025 with a nominal value of HK$4,560,000,000 (the "2025 Convertible Bonds"). There was no movement in the number of these convertible bonds during the period. The bonds were convertible at the option of the bondholders into ordinary shares at any time on or after 1 July 2020 until and including 11 May 2025 at a conversion price of HK$45.61 per share. Any convertible bonds not converted will be redeemed on 21 May 2025 at 117.49% of their principal amount. There was no conversion of the 2025 Convertible Bonds during the period.
The fair value of the liability component was estimated at the issuance date using an equivalent market interest rate for a similar bond without a conversion option. The residual amount is assigned as the equity component and is included in shareholders' equity.
The convertible bonds issued during the period have been split into the liability and equity components as follows:
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Nominal value of 2025 Convertible Bonds
4,169,664
-
Equity component
(30,760)
-
Direct transaction costs attributable to the liability
-
component
(37,239)
Liability component at the issuance date
4,101,665
-
Interest expense
17,455
-
Exchange realignment
(4,496)
-
Liability component at the end of the period
4,114,624
-
Less: portion classified as current liabilities
-
-
Long-term portion
4,114,624
-
15. SHARE CAPITAL
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Authorised:
1,000,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.0001 each (HK$'000)
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
16. SHARE OPTION SCHEME
The Company operated a share option scheme (the "Scheme") for the purposes of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contribute to the success of the Group's operations. Eligible participants of the Scheme include the employee, management member or director of the Company, or any of the Company's subsidiaries and third-party service providers. The Scheme was conditionally approved by a resolution of the shareholders on 9 February 2010 and adopted by a resolution of the Board on the same day. The Scheme expired on 25 March 2020.
The share options granted under the Scheme do not confer rights on the holders to dividends or to vote at shareholders' meetings.
The following share options were outstanding under the Scheme during the period:
Unaudited
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Weighted average
Number of
Weighted average
Number of
exercise price
options
exercise price
options
HK$ per share
'000
HK$ per share
'000
At 1 January
22.60
11,000
22.60
11,000
At 30 June
22.60
11,000
22.60
11,000
The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options outstanding as at the end of the reporting period are as follows:
30 June 2020
Number of options
Exercise price
Exercise period
'000
HK$ per share
11,000
22.60
26 April 2019 to 25 April 2028
(both dates inclusive)
The fair value of the share options granted during 2018 was HK$58,135,000 (HK$5.29 each). No equity-settled share option expense has been recognised by the Group in the statement of profit or loss during this period (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$18,476,000).
The fair value of these share options granted determined using the Binomial Option Pricing Model. The significant inputs into the model were the exercise price of HK$22.60 at the grant date, volatility of 33.94%, dividend yield of 3.00% and an annual risk-free interest rate of 2.22%.
The validity period of the options is 10 years. The expected volatility reflects the assumption that the historical volatility is indicative of future trends, which may also not necessarily be the actual outcome.
No other feature of the options granted was incorporated into the measurement of fair value.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
SHARE OPTION SCHEME(Continued)
At the end of the reporting period, the Company had 11,000,000 share options outstanding under the Scheme. The exercise in full of the outstanding share options would, under the present capital structure of the Company results in the issue of 11,000,000 additional ordinary shares of the Company and additional share capital of HK$1,100 (before issue expenses).
When the share options are forfeited after the vesting date or are still not exercised at the expiry date, the amount previously recognized in the share option reserve will be transferred to retained profits.
BUSINESS COMBINATION
As part of the Group's plan to expand its motor vehicle sales and service business in Mainland China, the Group acquired 100% of the equity interests of the following companies, which are engaged in the motor vehicle sales and service business in Mainland China, from certain third parties on 1 January 2020 at a total consideration of RMB149,309,000. The purchase consideration for the acquisition was in the form of cash, with RMB149,309,000 paid by the end of June 2020.
Acquired equity
Company Name
interests
%
Beijing Baojinhang Automobile Sales and Services Co., Ltd.
(北京寶晉行汽車銷售服務有限公司)
100%
Shenzhen Baojin Automobile Sales and Services Co. Ltd.
(深圳寶晉汽車銷售服務有限公司)
100%
Sanya Shengdi Automobile Sales and Services Co., Ltd.
(三亞盛迪汽車銷售服務有限公司)
100%
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
17. BUSINESS COMBINATION (Continued)
The acquisition had the following effect on the Group's assets and liabilities on the acquisition date:
Recognised fair
values on
acquisition date
RMB'000
Property, plant and equipment*
105,352
Intangible assets*
132,572
Right-of-use assets
98,286
Inventories
72,230
Trade receivables
9,620
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
128,089
Cash in transit
539
Cash and cash equivalents
38,861
Trade and bills payables
(44,783)
Other payables and accruals
(299,052)
Bank loans and other borrowings
(50,077)
Deferred tax liabilities*
(32,725)
Lease liabilities
(98,286)
Total identifiable net assets at fair value
60,626
Goodwill on acquisition*
88,683
Total purchase consideration
149,309
An analysis of the cash flows in respect of the acquisition of the subsidiary is as follows:
Cash consideration paid
Cash and cash equivalents acquired
38,861
Net cash outflow
(110,448)
Since the acquisition, the acquired business contributed RMB440,247,000 to the Group's revenue and RMB16,787,000 to the consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
The Group engaged an independent appraiser to assist with the identification and determination of fair values to be assigned to the assets and liabilities of these acquired companies as disclosed in note 17. However, the valuation was not finalised and hence the initial accounting for the business combination of these companies was incomplete by the date of this announcement. Therefore, these amounts recognised in the Group's interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in relation to the acquisition of these companies were on a provisional basis.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
As at 30 June 2020, neither the Group nor the Company had any significant contingent liabilities.
COMMITMENTS
The Group had the following capital commitments at the end of the reporting period:
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Contracted, but not provided for buildings
167,042
167,283
Contracted, but not provided for potential acquisitions
176,574
298,500
343,616
465,783
20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES
Transactions with related parties
The following transactions were carried out with related parties during the six months ended 30 June 2020:
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(i) Sales of goods to a joint venture:
- Xiamen Zhongsheng Toyota Automobile Sales &
Services Co., Ltd. ("Xiamen Zhongsheng")
1,293
4,393
(ii) Purchase of goods or services from joint ventures:
- Xiamen Zhongsheng
5,223
832
- TAC Automobile Accessories Trading (Shanghai)
Co., Ltd. ("TAC")
-
2,705
5,223
3,537
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Continued)
30 June 2020
20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES (Continued)
Balances with related parties
The Group had the following significant balances with its related parties as at 30 June 2020:
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Due from related party: Trade related
Joint venture
- Xiamen Zhongsheng
1,712
727
(ii) Due to related party:
Trade related
Joint venture
- Xiamen Zhongsheng
311
436
Balances with related party were unsecured and non-interest-bearing and had no fixed repayment terms.
Compensation of key management personnel of the Group:
Unaudited
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Short term employee benefits
13,626
15,186
Post-employee benefits
95
237
Equity-settled share option
-
16,024
Total compensation paid to key management personnel
13,721
31,447
21. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
There is no material subsequent event undertaken by the Company or by the Group after 30 June 2020.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Revenue
Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB58,203.1 million, representing an increase of RMB790.5 million or 1.4% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Revenue from new automobile sales amounted to RMB49,787.7 million, representing an increase of RMB303.2 million or 0.6% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Revenue from after-sales and accessories business amounted to RMB8,415.4 million, representing an increase of RMB487.3 million or 6.1% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
New automobile sales business accounted for a substantial portion of the Group's revenue, representing 85.5% (corresponding period in 2019: 86.2%) of the total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The remaining portion of the Group's revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was generated by after-sales and accessories business which accounted for 14.5% of the total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (corresponding period in 2019: 13.8%). For the six months ended 30 June 2020, almost all of the Group's revenue was derived from business located in China.
In terms of revenue from new automobile sales, Mercedes-Benz is the Group's top selling brand, with revenue from the sales of which representing approximately 30.8% of the Group's total revenue from new automobile sales (corresponding period in 2019: 30.7%).
Cost of Sales and Services
Cost of sales and services for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB52,793.5 million, representing an increase of RMB579.3 million or 1.1% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Costs for new automobile sales business amounted to RMB48,294.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of RMB124.9 million or 0.3% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Costs for after-sales and accessories business amounted to RMB4,499.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of RMB454.4 million or 11.2% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
Gross Profit
The Group's gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB5,409.6 million, representing an increase of RMB211.3 million or 4.1% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Gross profit from new automobile sales business amounted to RMB1,493.4 million, representing an increase of RMB178.3 million or 13.6% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Gross profit from after-sales and accessories business amounted to RMB3,916.2 million, representing an increase of RMB33.0 million or 0.8% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, gross profit from after-sales and accessories business accounted for 72.4% of the total gross profit (corresponding period in 2019: 74.7%).
The gross profit margin for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was 9.3% (corresponding period in 2019: 9.1%).
Other Income and Gains, Net
The other income and gains, net, for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB1,474.2 million, representing an increase of RMB117.5 million or 8.7% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The other income and gains mainly consisted of service income from automobile insurance and automobile financing services, gains from second-hand automobile trading business, rental income and interest income, etc.
Profit from Operations
The profit from operations for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB3,802.2 million, representing an increase of RMB240.9 million or 6.8% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The operating profit margin for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was 6.5% (corresponding period in 2019: 6.2%).
Profit for the Period
The profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB2,309.1 million, representing an increase of RMB206.5 million or 9.8% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The profit margin for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was 4.0% (corresponding period in 2019: 3.7%).
Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent
The profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB2,291.7 million, representing an increase of RMB209.4 million or 10.1% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES
Cash Flow
The Group primarily uses cash to pay for new automobiles, spare parts and automobile accessories, to repay its indebtedness, to fund its working capital and normal operating expenses and to establish new dealerships and acquire additional dealerships. The Group finances its liquidity requirements mainly through a combination of cash flows generated from its operating activities, bank loans and other borrowings.
The Company believes that its future liquidity demand will continue to be satisfied by using a combination of bank loans and other borrowings, cash flow generated from its operating activities and other funds raised from the capital markets from time to time in the future.
- 33 -
The Group has adopted a prudent financial management approach towards its treasury policies and thus maintained a healthy liquidity position throughout the period under review.
Cash Flow Generated from Operating Activities
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the net cash generated from operating activities by the Group amounted to RMB4,743.8 million, consisting primarily of operating profit before working capital movement and tax payment.
Cash Flow Used in Investing Activities
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the net cash used in investing activities by the Group amounted to RMB1,093.5 million.
Cash Used in Financing Activities
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the net cash used in financing activities by the Group amounted to RMB1,536.5 million.
Net Current Assets
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had net current assets of RMB5,276.6 million, representing an increase of RMB781.7 million from the net current assets of the Group as at 31 December 2019.
Capital Expenditures and Investment
The Group's capital expenditures comprised expenditures on property, plant and equipment, land use rights and business acquisition. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's total capital expenditures were RMB864.7 million. Save as disclosed above, the Group did not make any significant investments during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Inventory Analysis
The Group's inventories primarily consisted of new automobiles, spare parts and automobile accessories. Generally, each of the dealerships of the Group individually manages the quotas and orders for new automobiles, after-sales and accessories products. The Group also coordinates and aggregates orders for automobile accessories and other automobile-related products across its dealership network. The Group manages its quotas and inventory levels through its information technology systems, including an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
The Group's inventories decreased from RMB9,828.5 million as at 31 December 2019 to RMB9,411.3 million as at 30 June 2020, primarily due to the further optimising of inventory structure benefitted from its continuous improving stock management, and the destocking of some brands as a result of better supply control from OEM.
- 34 -
The following table sets forth the average inventory turnover days of the Group for the periods indicated:
For the six months ended
30 June
2020 2019
Average inventory turnover days
29.7
32.0
The inventory turnover days of the Group showed a healthy decrease during the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, which was mainly due to improved inventory management. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's inventory mix gradually optimised and the inventory balance decreased significantly as compared to the end of 2019, in the meanwhile network scale further expanded.
Order Book and Prospect for New Business
Due to its business nature, the Group did not maintain an order book as at 30 June 2020. As at the date of this announcement, the Group has no new services to be introduced to the market.
Bank Loans and Other Borrowings
As at 30 June 2020, the Group's bank loans and other borrowings amounted to RMB20,390.6 million (31 December 2019: RMB21,014.1 million), and the convertible bonds liability portion amounted to RMB5,428.3 million (31 December 2019: RMB4,293.9 million). The decrease in the Group's bank loans and other borrowings during the period was primarily due to the repayment of the loan and other borrowings, benefiting from the substantial cash generated from operating activities. The annual interest rates of the bank loans and other borrowings ranged from 1.0% to 5.9%.
Interest Rate Risk and Foreign Exchange Rate Risk
The Group currently has not used any derivatives to hedge interest rate risk. The operations of the Group are mainly carried out in China with most transactions settled in RMB. Certain cash and bank deposits of the Group are denominated in RMB. The Group has not used any long-term contracts, currency borrowings or other means to hedge its foreign currency exposure. The Group's exposure to the risk of changes in market interest rates relates primarily to the Group's debt obligations with a floating interest rate.
- 35 -
Employee and Remuneration Policy
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 31,803 employees. The Group strives to offer a good working environment, a diversified range of training programmes as well as an attractive remuneration package to its employees. The Group endeavours to motivate its staff with performance-based remuneration. On top of basic salary, the Group will reward staff who had outstanding performances with cash bonuses, honorary awards or a combination of all the above to further align the interests of the employees and the Company, to attract talented individuals, and to create long-term incentive for its staff.
Pledge of the Group's Assets
The Group pledged its group assets as securities for bank and other loan and banking facilities which were used to finance daily business operation. As at 30 June 2020, the pledged group assets amounted to approximately RMB5.9 billion (31 December 2019: RMB6.0 billion).
Material Acquisitions and Disposals of Subsidiaries and Associated Companies
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any material acquisitions nor disposals of subsidiaries and affiliated companies.
Future Plans and Expected Funding
Going forward, the Company will continue to expand its business in the luxury and mid-to-high end passenger vehicle market by capitalising on the opportunities arising from the market and exploring developing potential. The Company aims to expand its distribution network through new store establishment and appropriate mergers and acquisitions in the future. The Group plans to fund its future capital expenditure through cash flows generated from its operating activities and various resources including but not limited to internal funds and borrowings from financial institution, and the Group currently has sufficient credit facilities granted by banks.
Gearing Ratio
As at 30 June 2020, the gearing ratio of the Group was 55.1% (31 December 2019: 57.3%), which was calculated from net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity.
- 36 -
CONVERTIBLE BONDS
2023 Convertible Bonds
On 4 May 2018, the Company and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc ("J.P. Morgan") entered into a bond subscription agreement, according to which (i) the Company agreed to issue, and J.P. Morgan agreed to subscribe and pay for (or procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for) zero coupon convertible bonds due 2023 of an aggregate principal amount of HK$3,925 million (the "2023 Convertible Bonds"); and (ii) the Company agreed to grant J.P. Morgan an option to subscribe for up to an additional HK$775 million in principal amount of the 2023 Convertible Bonds (the "Option Bonds", together with the 2023 Convertible Bonds, the "2023 Convertible Bonds"). On 14 May 2018, J.P. Morgan exercised in full the option granted by the Company, pursuant to which the Company is required to issue the Option Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$775 million.
The Convertible Bonds are convertible into shares of the Company at the initial conversion price of HK$30.0132 per conversion share at the option of the holder thereof, at any time on or after the 41st day after the issue date up to the close of business on the tenth day prior to the maturity date, being a date falling on or about 23 May 2023. The issue of the 2023 Convertible Bonds in the aggregate amount of HK$4,700 million was completed on 23 May 2018.
On 12 May 2020, the Company entered into a dealer manager agreement with Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (as dealer managers) (collectively, the "Managers"). The Company, through the Managers, agreed to repurchase HK$3,315 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Convertible Bonds at a repurchase price of approximately HK$4,246 million, representing 128.09% of the principal amount of the 2023 Convertible Bonds. Upon completion of the repurchase on 22 May 2020, the 2023 Convertible Bonds in aggregate principal amount of HK$3,315 million, representing approximately 70.53% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Convertible Bonds originally issued, were cancelled, and the outstanding principal amount of the 2023 Convertible Bonds is HK$1,385 million (the "Outstanding 2023 Convertible Bonds").
There has been no conversion of the Outstanding 2023 Convertible Bonds as at the date of this announcement. The Company will redeem each Outstanding 2023 Convertible Bond on the maturity date at its principal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon. Upon full conversion of the Outstanding 2023 Convertible Bonds, the Company may issue 46,146,362 shares (the "Shares"), increasing the total issued Shares of the Company to 2,317,844,317 Shares (calculated as at the date of this announcement and assuming no conversion of the 2025 Convertible Bonds (as defined below) at all).
- 37 -
2025 Convertible Bonds
On 12 May 2020, the Company entered into a bond subscription agreement with the Managers (as managers), according to which the Company agreed to issue, and the Managers agreed to subscribe and pay for (or procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for) zero coupon convertible bonds due 2025 of an aggregate principal amount of HK$4,560 million (the "2025 Convertible Bonds").
The 2025 Convertible Bonds are convertible into Shares at the conversion price of HK$45.61 per Share at the option of the holder thereof, at any time on or after 1 July 2020 up to the close of business on the tenth day prior to the maturity date, being a date falling on or about 21 May 2025. The issue of the 2025 Convertible Bonds in the aggregate amount of HK$4,560 million was completed on 21 May 2020.
There has been no conversion of the 2025 Convertible Bonds as at the date of this announcement. The Company will redeem each 2025 Convertible Bond on the maturity date at its principal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon. Upon full conversion of the 2025 Convertible Bonds, the Company may issue 99,978,074 Shares, increasing the total issued Shares to 2,371,676,029 Shares (calculated as at the date of this announcement and no conversion of the Outstanding 2023 Convertible Bonds at all).
Please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 12, 13, 14, 21, 22 and 25 May 2020, respectively, for further details on the 2025 Convertible Bonds.
SHARE OPTION SCHEME
The Share Option Scheme (as defined in the Company's prospectus dated 16 March 2010) was conditionally approved by a resolution of the shareholders of the Company on 9 February 2010 and adopted by a resolution of the Board on the same day. The Share Option Scheme expired on 25 March 2020. No further options can be granted or offered but the provisions of the Share Option Scheme shall remain in full force and effect to exercise any subsisting options granted prior to the expiry of the Share Option Scheme or otherwise as handled in accordance with the provisions of the Share Option Scheme.
- 38 -
Details of the options to subscribe Shares pursuant to the Share Option Scheme and the movement during the six months ended 30 June 2020 are set out below:
Number of Share Options
Outstanding
Lapsed/
as at
Exercised
Cancelled
Outstanding
Exercise price
31 December
Granted during
during the
during the
as at
Name of Grantees
Date granted
per share
2019
the Period
period
period
30 June 2020
Mr. Du Qingshan -
26 April 2018
HK$22.60
5,500,000(Note 1)
-
-
-
5,500,000
Executive Director
Mr. Zhang Zhicheng
26 April 2018
HK$22.60
5,500,000(Note 1)
-
-
-
5,500,000
- Executive Director
Total
11,000,000
Note:
On 26 April 2018, the Company offered to grant share options (the "Share Options") to Mr. Du Qingshan and Mr. Zhang Zhicheng under the Share Option Scheme, which will entitle them to subscribe for an aggregate of 11,000,000 new Shares. The Share Options were fully vested from 26 April 2019. The Share Options are exercisable from 26 April 2019 to 25 April 2028 (both dates inclusive) at a price of HK$22.60 per Share. The closing price of the Shares immediately before 26 April 2018 is HK$22.35 per Share.
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, no options had been granted, exercised, cancelled or lapsed pursuant to the Share Option Scheme. As at 30 June 2020, the total number of Shares which may be issued under the Share Option Scheme was 11,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.48% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
There have been no any significant events affecting the Group after 30 June 2020.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION
Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code
The Company has adopted the principles and code provisions as set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this announcement, the Company has been in compliance with the code provisions set out in the CG Code.
Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers
The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Specific enquiries have been made to all the Directors and the Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this announcement.
Purchase, Sale or Redemption of the Company's Listed Securities
Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries have purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this announcement.
Review of Interim Results
The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") comprises three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Ying Wei, Mr. Shen Jinjun and Mr. Chin Siu Wa Alfred.
The Audit Committee has considered and reviewed the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and has discussed matters in relation to internal control and financial reporting with the management, including the review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The Audit Committee considers that the interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are in compliance with the relevant accounting standards, rules and regulations and appropriate disclosures have been duly made.
INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board proposed not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
PUBLICATION OF RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND INTERIM REPORT
This announcement is published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.zs-group.com.cn).
The interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the above websites in due course.
- 40 -
APPRECIATION
The Group's continuous development and progress despite facing market competition and challenges rest on the dedication and contributions of its staff from all departments as well as the trust, support and encouragement from all shareholders and business partners. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to everyone for their valuable contributions to the Group's development!
By order of the Board
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited
Huang Yi
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Huang Yi, Mr. Li Guoqiang, Mr. Du Qingshan, Mr. Zhang Zhicheng, Mr. Li Guohui and Mr. Tang Xianfeng; the non-executive Directors are Mr. David Alexander Newbigging and Mr. Hsu David; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Shen Jinjun, Mr. Ying Wei, Mr. Chin Siu Wa Alfred and Mr. Li Yanwei.
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:08:11 UTC