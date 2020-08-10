Zhongsheng : Car Dealer Zhongsheng Group's 1st Half Net Profit Rose 10%

By Martin Mou



Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd. said Monday its first-half net profit rose 10% from a year earlier, partly due to stronger contributions from value-added services.

The Chinese car dealer's net profit for the period came in at 2.29 billion yuan ($328.7 million), while revenue ticked up 1.4% to CNY58.20 billion.

While sales of new cars for the first six months decreased by 7.8% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Zhongsheng said its income from value-added services grew 8.0% to CNY1.31 billion.

Zhongsheng, a major distributor of luxury cars, said Chinese consumers' demand for upgrades could drive sales of high-end vehicles as the pandemic eases.

