Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited    881   KYG9894K1085

ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(881)
Zhongsheng : Car Dealer Zhongsheng Group's 1st Half Net Profit Rose 10%

08/10/2020 | 12:45am EDT

By Martin Mou

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd. said Monday its first-half net profit rose 10% from a year earlier, partly due to stronger contributions from value-added services.

The Chinese car dealer's net profit for the period came in at 2.29 billion yuan ($328.7 million), while revenue ticked up 1.4% to CNY58.20 billion.

While sales of new cars for the first six months decreased by 7.8% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Zhongsheng said its income from value-added services grew 8.0% to CNY1.31 billion.

Zhongsheng, a major distributor of luxury cars, said Chinese consumers' demand for upgrades could drive sales of high-end vehicles as the pandemic eases.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 133 B 19 078 M 19 078 M
Net income 2020 5 082 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2020 17 986 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 99 551 M 14 289 M 14 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 29 293
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 46,04 CNY
Last Close Price 43,82 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Qiang Li President, CEO & Executive Director
Yi Huang Chairman
Guo Hui Li Joint Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Qing Shan Du Executive Director
Jin Jun Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED52.82%14 289
AUTONATION, INC.9.64%4 650
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-9.14%3 666
INCHCAPE PLC-30.14%2 527
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED15.63%2 087
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-8.30%1 977
Categories
