Zhongtian International : Environmental, Social and Governance Report For the year ended 31 December 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page I. About This Report 2 II. Stakeholders' Engagement 3 III. Materiality Matrix 5 IV. Environmental Protection 1. Management of Emissions 6 2. Management of Resources Utilization 7 3. The Environment and Natural Resources 8 Employment and Labor Practices 1. Talent Selection 9 2. Labor Standards 9 3. Compensation and Welfare 9 4. Development and Training 10 5. Health and Safety 10 VI. Operating Practices 1. Supply Chain Management 11 2. Service Responsibility 11 3. Anti-corruption 12 VII. Community Investment 12 VIII. Vision Outlook 12 IX. Environmental Performance Data Summary 13 "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 14 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 1 ABOUT THIS REPORT The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhongtian International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present this Environmental, Social and Governance (hereinafter called "ESG") Report (the "Report") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or "we"). This ESG Report summarizes the policies, sustainability strategies, management approach, initiatives and performance made by the Group in the environmental and social aspects of its business. The ESG Report covers the environmental and sustainable development strategies and policies of Group's business in the property investment, property sale, mortgage financing and renovation services for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Report discloses the required information under the "comply or explain" provisions of the ESG Reporting Guide set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"). The relevant provisions and details are listed out at the end of the Report. The Board is responsible for the Group's ESG strategy formulation and reporting, evaluating and determining the Group's ESG-related risks, and ensuring that appropriate and effective ESG risk management measures and internal control systems are in place. In order to determine the ESG reporting scopes, the key management personnel have discussed internally and identified the environmental, social and operating items; and assessed their importance to the stakeholders and the Group. The summary of material ESG items are listed out in Section III of this report. 2 Zhongtian International Limited STAKEHOLDERS' ENGAGEMENT The Group is committed to maintaining the sustainable development of its business and the environmental protection of the communities in which it operates. We maintain a close tie with its stakeholders, including government/regulatory organizations, shareholders/investors, employees, customers, suppliers, community, etc. and strives to balance their opinions and interests through constructive communications in order to determine the directions of its sustainable development. We assess and determine its environmental, social and governance risks, and ensures that the relevant risk management measures and internal control systems are operating effectively. The following table shows the means of communication with the stakeholders and the management response to the stakeholders' expectations and concerns: Stakeholders Government/ regulatory organizations Shareholders/ investors Employees Expectations and Concerns Means of communication  Compliance in laws and  Periodic report/ regulations announcement  Fulfill tax obligation  Correspondence  Return on investment  Information disclosed on  Information transparency the HKEX website  Corporate governance  Annual general meeting and other shareholders' system meetings  Labor rights  Employee performance  Career development assessment Compensation and welfare  Induction and on-the-job training  Health and safety  Internal meetings and announcements  Contact via email, phone, communication applications Management Response Uphold integrity and compliance in operations Pay tax on time, and in return contributing to the society Establish comprehensive and effective internal control system Management possesses relevant experience and professional knowledge in business sustainability Ensure transparency and efficient communications published in websites of HKEX and the Company Continuous improvement to internal control and focus on risk management Set up contractual obligations to protect labor rights Encourage employees to participate in continuous education and professional trainings Establish a fair, reasonable and competitive remuneration scheme Improve occupational health and safety Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 3 Stakeholders Customers Suppliers Community Expectations and Concerns Means of communication  High quality services  Business visit  Reasonable price  Contact via email and phone call  Stable demand  Business visit  Good relationship with the  Contact via email and Company phone call Corporate reputation  Environmental protection  The Company's official  Economic development website and information publicity website of government department  Community activities Management Response Improve the quality of services continuously in order to maintain customer satisfaction Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place Establish policy and procedures in supply chain management Establish and maintain strong and long-term relationship with suppliers Select suppliers with due care Pay attention to the problem of climate change Maintain good and stable financial performance and business growth

Pay tax on time, and in return contributing to the society

Establish comprehensive and effective internal control system

Management possesses relevant experience and professional knowledge in business sustainability

Ensure transparency and efficient communications published in websites of HKEX and the Company

Continuous improvement to internal control and focus on risk management

Set up contractual obligations to protect labor rights

Encourage employees to participate in continuous education and professional trainings

Establish a fair, reasonable and competitive remuneration scheme

Improve occupational health and safety Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 3 Stakeholders Customers Suppliers Community Expectations and Concerns Means of communication  High quality services  Business visit  Reasonable price  Contact via email and phone call  Stable demand  Business visit  Good relationship with the  Contact via email and Company phone call Corporate reputation  Environmental protection  The Company's official  Economic development website and information publicity website of government department  Community activities Management Response Improve the quality of services continuously in order to maintain customer satisfaction

Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place

Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place

Establish policy and procedures in supply chain management

Establish and maintain strong and long-term relationship with suppliers

long-term relationship with suppliers Select suppliers with due care

Pay attention to the problem of climate change

Maintain good and stable financial performance and business growth 4 Zhongtian International Limited III. MATERIALITY MATRIX During the reporting period, the Group has evaluated a number of environmental, social and operating items, and assessed their importance to stakeholders and the Group through various channels. This assessment helps to ensure that the Group's business objectives and development direction are in line with the stakeholders' expectations and requirements. The Group's and stakeholders' matters of concern are presented in the following materiality matrix: MATERIALITY MATRIX  Anti-discrimination  Talent management  Operational compliance measures  Staff training and  Customers' satisfaction High  Labor rights protection promotion opportunity  Service quality  Staff compensation and  Anti-corruption welfare StakeholderstoImportance Medium  Community contribution  Greenhouse gas  Customers' privacy emissions protection measures  Use of resources  Suppliers management  Occupational health and safety  Preventive measures for  Water resources child and forced labor utilization Low  Exhaust air emission  Sewage discharge  Generation of non- hazardous wastes Low Medium High Importance to the Group  Environmental  Employee  Operation Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 5 IV. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION The Group strictly follows the environmental policy in "Energy saving and carbon reduction, and compliance with laws and regulations" in response to the global environmental protection trends and to fulfill its social responsibilities. The Group promotes energy conservation, reduce emission of pollutants and mitigate environmental risks through various measures and actions (Please refer to the "Management of Emissions" and "Management of Resources Utilization" sections below for details), including compliance of the applicable laws and regulations, ensuring efficient use of energy, water and other resources during operations, adopting various measures to raise staff awareness in environmental protection, and management monitoring of the implementation of environmental policies. We are working in a way to enable all levels of our employees to realize their impact on the environment, and to strike a balance between simultaneous development of stable business growth and implementation of environmental protection measures, so as to reduce the adverse effects on the environment brought by the enterprise's business activities and the employees' personal life. 1. Management of Emissions The Group engages in property investment, property sale, mortgage financing and renovation services, and did not involve in any production activities. Therefore, no packaging materials is used nor any hazardous wastes is produced. Discharge of chemical and wastewater containing hazardous substances into water pipelines are prohibited. Our impact on the environment mainly comes from the use of energy, generation of office and domestic wastes, and discharge of domestic wastewater. We also understand that energy consumption and greenhouse gas emission are closely related and thus we undertake various energy saving measures to reduce energy consumption and to enhance energy efficiency. Waste management mainly involves domestic garbage and collection of waste paper for recycling. Please refer to the "Management of Resources Utilization" section below for details. Compliance During the reporting period, the Group did not involve in any confirmed violations or suspected violations that are related to emissions that have a significant impact on the Group. 6 Zhongtian International Limited 2. Management of Resources Utilization In order to comply with the "Law of the People's Republic of China on Energy Conservation" and other local laws and regulations, the Group carefully manages the use of resources and is committed to ensuring that all resources are used in an efficient and prudent manner. We continually seek to identify and reduce environmental impacts attributable to our operational activities, demand our employees to focus on energy conservation and to follow our environmental policies and measures so that resources can be utilized to the fullest extent and to avoid any wastage. Management of Energy Utilization Conservation of Gasoline Gasoline are mainly used in vehicles. The Administrative Department uses fuel card to control and monitor fuel purchases. Drivers have to plan their routes in advance before departure; for example, when passengers are going to the same or nearby locations, the same vehicle should be used so as to shorten the driving distance and to reduce the consumption of gasoline. We carry out regular repairs and maintenance on vehicles for better energy use efficiency, and to reduce fuel consumption and waste gas emissions due to part failure. We also encourage employees to use public transport to reduce the use of vehicles. During the reporting period, the Group consumed approximately 12,399.35 liters of gasoline, representing a decrease of approximately 10,876.67 liters or 46.73% as compared with the previous year. Due to the increased business travel in 2019, the vehicle use frequency has dropped accordingly, and led to a significant drop in gasoline consumption. Conservation of Electricity The Group consumes electricity mainly in offices. We set up a series of measures to save electricity and to improve the energy use efficiency for electrical appliances, and to educate employees on the relationship between energy use and sustainability of the planet, and to raise their awareness of conservation so that they can build good habit in use of electricity; for example, use of intelligent power system, and promote the use of energy-efficient lighting. Electrical equipment, including lighting, air-conditioners, computers, personal electronic devices and common office equipment, etc. are turned on according to actual need during office hours, and staff are encouraged to switch off the equipment when it is not in use and also after work. The temperature and duration of use of air-conditioners are strictly controlled. We use central heating system to reduce the use of air-conditioners. We pay attention to the maintenance of electrical equipment to keep them in good condition and to use electricity effectively. During the reporting period, the Group consumed 21.92 megawatt hours ("MWh"). Although we have held a number of internal meetings during the year, with our employees active support to the electricity saving measures, the overall electricity consumption has decreased approximately by 2.23MWh or 9.23% as compared to last year. Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 7 Water Conservation The Group used water mainly in restrooms and water is supplied and managed by the property management company. Although we do not encounter any water supply problem during the reporting period, we have taken various measures to raise the water resources use efficiency, to reduce the impact on the environment and to educate our employees to save water in daily life. For example, we check the water pipes for leaks and faucet for rebound, etc. after work, and keep maintenance records. During the reporting period, the Group consumed approximately 325.00 tonnes of water. Due to leakage at water pipes, and a number of internal meetings were held during the year, water consumption has been increased by approximately 52.00 tonnes or 19.05% as compared with the previous year. Paper Conservation The Group promotes the "green office" policy, encourages staff to save paper and avoid wastage. We distribute information and documents in electronic format to minimize photocopying and printing. We also fully utilize paper by reusing one-sided used papers, collect double-sided waste papers in recycling collection boxes and pend for collection by recycler. During the reporting period, the Group consumed approximately 0.16 tonnes of paper. As we are in the early stage of the land development project, a lot of printing relating to design drawings is needed to facilitate discussion in design meetings, and therefore, the paper consumption has increased by about 0.13 tonnes or 433.33% as compared with the previous year. 3. The Environment and Natural Resources The Group has always been focusing on protecting the environment and hope that everyone can contribute and work together to build a livable society. In order to let everyone of the Group have better understanding of the negative impact of our business activities on the environment, we continue to adopt various policies, measures, and actions in reducing carbon footprint. (Please refer to "Management of Emissions" and "Management of Resources Utilization" above for details). The Group will continue to revisit and identify the sources of wastes produced in operations, to evaluate the impacts on the environment for use of resources, so as to establish and implement effective measures including promotion of energy conservation and emission reduction, extensive use of energy-saving products, and the best use of office resources to minimize our carbon footprint. We constantly enhance our employees' awareness in environmental protection and resource conservation, and to fulfill our social responsibilities and obligations in the process of conducting and developing our business, so as to achieve coordinated development of the Group, the society and also the environment together. 8 Zhongtian International Limited EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR PRACTICES Employees are our most valuable assets and also the key driver for the Group's sustainable and long-term business development. We devote to create a non-discrimination, equal, harmonious and safe workplace; build up a mutual-respect and good relationship with our people; encourage our employees to be innovative, flexible and committed when dealing with our customers and to provide high quality services as their mission. To accomplish this target, we offer opportunities of advancement to attract, develop, retain and reward our talented staff; provide commensurate remuneration, personal growth and career development training. Talent Selection The Group pays attention to fair opportunity, respects personal privacy; and established recruitment management procedures. During the recruitment process, the department head determines the job positions' responsibilities and requirements, and the Human Resources Department assesses and screens applicants according to the requirements. The appropriate candidates would be selected based on the principal of "open recruitment, comprehensive assessment, selective placement", and their morality, knowledge, abilities and job requirements, and regardless of their race, gender, age, nationality, religion. The policy applies to all phases of the employment relationship, including but not limited to, hiring, promotion, performance appraisal, training, personal development and termination. Labor Standards The Group cherishes human rights and prohibits any unethical hiring practices, including child and forced labor by reviewing the identity documents in the hiring process. Employees' consent for working overtime is required to avoid forced overtime work, and the employees are compensated in accordance with the applicable labor laws and regulations. During the reporting period, the Group did not hire any applicant under the legal working age in order to comply with the local laws and regulations in respect of child and forced labor. Compensation and Welfare The Group reviews the salary levels of employees regularly and benchmarks up-to-date remuneration data in the industry and strives to establish a fair, reasonable and competitive remuneration scheme. Staff salaries level are decided base on one's knowledge, skills, job scope, performance, experience and education background. The employee remuneration package includes fixed salary, various subsidies (such as lunch allowance, transportation and mobile phone charge subsidies), and so on. In order to enhance employees' work quality and efficiencies and inspire their motivation, we conduct periodic performance appraisal and fairly assess the level of the discretionary bonus, salaries increment and/or promotion recommendations based on a number of criteria. Other benefits include festive gifts (Lantern Festival, International Working Women's Day and Mid-Autumn Festival), etc.. All employees are entitled to rest days and holidays, for example, annual leaves, sick leaves, marriage leaves, funeral leaves, maternity leaves and other leaves (such as maternity checkup). To comply with the local labor laws and regulations, we provide social security benefits for all employees. We handle dismissal and compensation in accordance with the local laws and regulations. We pay attention to our employees' health and encourage work-life balance. Employees' work hours are based on the local labor laws. Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 9 Development and Training The Group has always paying attention to talent cultivation and committed to staff training and development, and encourage self-enhancement. We provide on-the-job training and mentorship for new hires to help them adapting to the new work environment quickly, and enhance team communication. Various trainings are provided to new hires, including organizational structure, corporate culture, business, policies and procedures, business ethics and conduct, industry knowledge, job responsibilities, etc.. During the reporting period, other training topics include fire prevention, anti-corruption and so on. Health and Safety The Group pays attention to its employees' health and provides a safe work environment, we formulated "Office Environmental Safety Management Standard"; strictly implement office environment sanitation and fire safety management to prevent occupational hazards which might lead to staff injury. All employees have to seriously follow the established safety and fire prevention measures, including unauthorized installation of power sockets are not permitted; electrical appliances in the offices should be disconnected when not in use; users have to switch off the air-conditioners, water heaters, etc. in conference rooms and offices after work or meeting; smoking in the office and carrying flammable, explosive, highly toxic, radioactive and other dangerous substances to offices are absolutely prohibited; fire extinguishers must not be moved without permission; all doors (main entrance and fire exit door) are all automatic and should not be disabled or interrupted. We also have clear evacuation procedures in case of fire outbreak in offices to ensure our employees are able to take sensible and immediate action. Each employee should be familiar with the location of fire extinguishers and participate in fire drills organized by the property management company to familiarize themselves in using fire extinguisher. Compliance During the reporting period, the Group did not involve in any non-compliance incidents relating to employment, health and safety, and labor standards that have significant impact on the Group. 10 Zhongtian International Limited VI. OPERATING PRACTICES Supply Chain Management The Group conveys its concerns on environmental issues to its suppliers and business partners, and expects them to implement similar practices. The Group also serves to maintain long-term, stable and strategic cooperative relationships with leading suppliers, and co-develop with its suppliers on the basis of equality to achieve a win-win situation. In order to establish an efficient and green supply chain system, we select suppliers and service providers with good credit history, reputable, high product and service quality, proven track records of environmental compliance and sound commitment to social responsibility. We conduct regular performance review of our suppliers and service providers with an aim to effectively control our products and service quality. Service Responsibility The Group clearly understands that customer satisfaction is vital to its sustainable business growth, therefore, the Group has prepared a customer service handbook so as to monitor the customer service processes, maintain communication with customers, understand and meet the customer needs and expectation, and to make continuous improvements. We deal with tenants' recommendations and complaints proactively. Tenants can submit their complaints in person, in writing, by phone and email, etc.. We have to understand the issues of the complaints in detail (like whether it is about the equipment in the leased properties, staff attitude problem, service quality issue, unexpected incidents, etc.). Customers' complaints relating to the equipment in the leased properties mainly include air-conditioning, illumination, water supply, electricity supply, elevator and so on. We inspect, repair and maintain the equipment regularly to reduce the chance of incidents. When we receive the tenants' complaints involving equipment, we carry out inspection on-site, take appropriate actions, assign designated staff to follow up the issue and keep the tenants informed about the progress. This is to ensure that our tenants are satisfied with our services. Unexpected incidents include water leakage into the leased properties due to rain, car scratch in the parking area and so on. We try our best to resolve the complaints. In case that the issues could not be resolved, we will inform the tenants sincerely and patiently and hope that they can understand and accept. Confidentiality is one of the Group's core values. Therefore, we handle customers' personal information with integrity and caution. Customer data are kept and maintained by designated personnel assigned staff and they have to comply with our internal requirements in confidentiality. Duplication of customer data is not allowed unless with prior approval from General manager or Deputy General manager. In case of unauthorized disclosure of customer information, staff will be warned and penalized with performance pay deducted. If significant economic loss is caused by the incident, the staff involved will be dismissed and required to compensate the company partially for the loss resulted. During the reporting period, the Group's services did not involve in any significant issue relating to violations nor did the Group receive any complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and loss of data. Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 11 Anti-corruption Maintaining an ethical working environment is one of the Group's core values. We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach for all kinds of corruption, bribery and extortion situation. Therefore, we set up internal control system and sign the anti-corruption agreement with employees to regulate their conduct. Offenders who request and accept bribes, obtain other illegal interests are heavily penalized. We demand all employees to build a habit of strict compliance with policies and procedures, and to prevent all bribery. The employees who violate our Code will be severely penalized. We will terminate them or send them to the responsible department to initiate legal proceedings as punishment. We bring the disciplinary monitoring work in business process, ensure that there are channels for reporting suspected cases of obtaining personal interests in carrying out one's job duties, briberies, extortion, fraud, money laundering in breach of policies, regulations, and laws in strict confidence. The Group held an anti-corruption seminar during the year to provide their employees with information about various corruption crimes, related laws and punishment, and the company's preventive measures in anti-corruptions so as to illustrate to the employees about the company's determination in combating corruptions; we also hope that our employees can conduct business with loyalty, unity and integrity; to protect the company's image and to demonstrate good personal values. During the reporting period, the Group and our employees did not involve in any litigation cases of corruptions. VII. COMMUNITY INVESTMENT Ever since our establishment, the Group is a responsible taxpayer and offers job opportunities to local people to release the pressure from unemployment. We prepare and plan for our employees' retirement and paid "five insurances and housing provident fund". We run our business following good practices, actively promote green and environmental friendly concepts, and achieve a good development order; and to some certain extent, we have contributed to social stability and building a harmonious community. VIII.VISION OUTLOOK As a good corporate citizen, the Group strives to strike a balance between achieving the corporate economic goals and business objectives, and to fulfill their social responsibility. We will continue to evaluate our performance in environmental protection, employee care, service quality and community investment and to build edge for the sustainable development of the Group. The Group will endeavor to comply with the stringent laws and regulations of environmental protection. We will also put employee satisfaction and occupational safety as our top priority. We aim at attracting more talents through providing a health and safe workplace, and competitive remuneration scheme. As for service quality, we will continue to invest resources to provide customers with high quality services. At the same time, we committed to fulfilling our social responsibility by actively participating in charitable activities and promoting the community's sustainable development. The Group aspires to become a respectable enterprise. Going forward, the Group serves to enhance its business performance through implementation of sustainable development strategies and to generate more meaningful long-term value for the enterprise and its stakeholders. 12 Zhongtian International Limited IX. ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE DATA SUMMARY Unit 2019 20184 Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") Emissions Scope 11: Total Tonnes 24.29 26.76 Intensity3 Tonnes 1.98 1.12 Scope 22: Total Tonnes 33.57 63.02 Intensity3 Tonnes 2.74 2.63 Air Emissions Nitrogen Oxides Kilograms 13.12 24.63 Sulfur Oxides Kilograms 0.18 0.34 Particles Kilograms 1.16 2.18 Energy and water consumptions Electricity: Total MWh 21.92 24.15 Intensity3 MWh 1.79 1.01 Gasoline: Total Liters 12,399.35 23,276.02 Intensity3 Liters 1,012.19 969.83 Water Resources: Total Tonnes 325.00 273.00 Intensity3 Tonnes 26.53 11.38 Note: Scope 1 refers to the Group's business direct GHG emissions, including combustion of gasoline. Scope 2 refers to the Group's business indirect GHG emissions, including consumption of purchased electricity. Intensity is based on the number of employees. Last year's comparative figures are restated to conform with the current year's presentation. Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 13 "ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE" BY THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED General Disclosure/ Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") Reporting Guideline Page A. Environmental Aspect A1 Emissions General Information on: 4 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions data. 12 KPI A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, 12 intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, N/A1 intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, N/A2 intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A1.5 Description of measures to mitigate emissions and results achieved. 4 KPI A1.6 Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are handled, 4 reduction initiatives and results achieved. Aspect A2 Use of Resources General Policies on the efficient use of resources, including energy, water and other 4-6 Disclosure raw materials. KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type (e.g. electricity, gas 12 or oil) in total (MWh) and intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility) KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity (e.g. per unit of production 12 volume, per facility). KPI A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency initiatives and results achieved. 5 KPI A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water that is fit for 5 purpose, water efficiency initiatives and results achieved. KPI A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished products (in tonnes) and, if N/A1 applicable, with reference to per unit produced. Aspect A3 The Environment and Natural Resources General Policies on minimizing the issuer's significant impact on the environment 6 Disclosure and natural resources KPI A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of activities on the environment and 6 natural resources and the actions taken to manage them. 14 Zhongtian International Limited General Disclosure Reporting Guideline Page B. Social3 Aspect B1 Employment and Labor Practices General Information on: 7 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare. Aspect B2 Health and Safety General Information on: 8 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. Aspect B3 Development and Training General Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills for discharging 8 Disclosure duties at work. Description of training activities. Aspect B4 Labor Standards General Information on: 7 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to preventing child and forced labor. Aspect B5 Supply Chain Management General Policies on managing environmental and social risks of the supply chain. 9 Disclosure Aspect B6 Product Responsibility General Information on: 9-10 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress. Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 15 General Disclosure Reporting Guideline Page Aspect B7 Anti-corruption General Information on: 10 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. Aspect B8 Community Investment General Policies on community engagement to understand the needs of the 10 Disclosure communities where the issuer operates and to ensure its activities take into consideration the communities' interests. Notes: The Group's main business is property investment, property sale, mortgage financing and renovation services. We did not generate any hazardous wastes and use any packaging materials. The Group's main business is property investment, property sale, mortgage financing and renovation services. The non- hazardous wastes are mainly domestic garbage and waste paper. As the Group does not have many employees, the employees generate little domestic garbage and waste paper, so there is no statistics for the amount of non-hazardous wastes generated. Pursuant to Appendix 27 of the "Main Board Listing Rules", the KPIs under Area B "Social" are recommended disclosures only. Therefore, the Group chose not to disclose those KPIs in this report. 16 Zhongtian International Limited Attachments Original document

