Zhongyu Gas : TYPHOON ARRANGEMENT FOR THE BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED ON 19 AUGUST 2020

08/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TYPHOON ARRANGEMENT FOR THE BOARD MEETING

SCHEDULED ON 19 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 5 August 2020, whereby the Company announced that a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") would be held on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 at Unit 04-06, 28th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong ("Board Meeting"), for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and publication of the same and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

The Board notes that a Typhoon Signal No. 3 is now hoisted in Hong Kong. The Board hereby announces that if a Typhoon Signal No. 8 (or above) or a Black Rainstorm Warning is or remains issued at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, the Board Meeting will be adjourned to Thursday, 20 August 2020 or if later, the next following business day in Hong Kong (other than a Saturday or Sunday or public holiday) on which banks in Hong Kong are open for the transaction of normal business after the Typhoon Signal No. 8 (or above) or the Black Rainstorm Warning is cancelled. The venue for the adjourned Board Meeting remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited

Wang Wenliang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Mr. Wang Wenliang (Chairman), Mr. Lui Siu Keung (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhaoheng, Mr. Li Yan and Mr. Jia Kun as the executive Directors, Mr. Xu Yongxuan (Vice-Chairman), as the non-executive Director and Mr. Li Chunyan, Dr. Luo Yongtai and Ms. Liu Yu Jie, as the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 12:40:05 UTC
