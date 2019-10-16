Zhongyuan Bank : Expected Completion of Acquisition of Shares of AB Leasing Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code of H Shares: 1216)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4617)

Expected Completion of Acquisition of

Shares of AB Leasing Co., Ltd.

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") dated 19 February 2019 in relation to the discloseable transaction in connection with the Acquisition (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

The Bank was informed that AB Leasing has recently received the "Reply from the

CBIRC on Change in Equity Ownership of AB Leasing Co., Ltd." ( 中 國 銀 保 監 會 關 於 邦 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 變 更 股 權 的 批 覆) (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019]

No. 917) issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). Pursuant to this, the CBIRC gave its approval to the acquisition of the equity interest in AB Leasing held by CDRCB and AB Life Insurance by the Bank and Henan Wansong. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Bank and Henan Wansong will hold 2,700,000,000 and 300,000,000 shares of AB Leasing, representing 90% and 10% of the equity interest of AB Leasing. Meanwhile, AB Leasing shall go through the procedures for the change in equity ownership in strict compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent stipulated in the Equity Transaction Agreement have been fulfilled and it is expected that the Acquisition will be completed within a short period of time in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Equity Transaction Agreement.