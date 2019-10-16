Log in
Zhongyuan Bank : Expected Completion of Acquisition of Shares of AB Leasing Co., Ltd.

10/16/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code of H Shares: 1216)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4617)

Expected Completion of Acquisition of

Shares of AB Leasing Co., Ltd.

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") dated 19 February 2019 in relation to the discloseable transaction in connection with the Acquisition (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

The Bank was informed that AB Leasing has recently received the "Reply from the

CBIRC on Change in Equity Ownership of AB Leasing Co., Ltd." ( 中 國 銀 保 監 會 關 於 邦 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 變 更 股 權 的 批 覆) (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019]

No. 917) issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). Pursuant to this, the CBIRC gave its approval to the acquisition of the equity interest in AB Leasing held by CDRCB and AB Life Insurance by the Bank and Henan Wansong. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Bank and Henan Wansong will hold 2,700,000,000 and 300,000,000 shares of AB Leasing, representing 90% and 10% of the equity interest of AB Leasing. Meanwhile, AB Leasing shall go through the procedures for the change in equity ownership in strict compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent stipulated in the Equity Transaction Agreement have been fulfilled and it is expected that the Acquisition will be completed within a short period of time in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Equity Transaction Agreement.

The Bank will make further announcement(s) on the completion of the Acquisition as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations.

On behalf of the Board

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd.*

DOU Rongxing

Chairman

Zhengzhou, the PRC

16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. DOU Rongxing, Mr. WANG Jiong, Mr. LI Yulin and Mr. WEI Jie as executive Directors, Mr. LI Qiaocheng, Mr. LI Xipeng and Mr. MI Hongjun as non-executive Directors, and Ms. PANG Hong, Mr. LI Hongchang, Mr. JIA Tingyu and Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny as independent non-executive Directors.

  • Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Zhongyuan Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 04:22:11 UTC
