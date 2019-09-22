Zhuguang : ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES AND WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND DISCLOSURE UNDER RULES 13.17 AND 13.18

Log in
09/22/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.

ZHUGUANG HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

珠 光 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1176)

ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES AND WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

AND

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULES 13.17 AND 13.18

ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES AND WARRANTS

The Company wishes to announce that on 22 September 2019, the Company, Rong De, the Ultimate Shareholders and the Investors entered into the Note Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to issue to the Investors, and the Investors have conditionally agreed to, severally and not jointly, subscribe for, the Senior Notes of an aggregate principal amount of US$410,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,198,000,000). The Senior Notes rank at least pari passu with all other present and future direct, unconditional, unsecured, unsubordinated and general obligations issued, created or assumed by the Company. The Senior Notes of an aggregate principal amount of US$410,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,198,000,000) were issued on 22 September 2019.

In consideration of the agreement to subscribe for the Senior Notes by the Investors and entering into other transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents, the Company, pursuant to the Specific Mandate, will issue to the Investors the Warrants with an aggregate amount of exercise moneys of US$61,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$479,700,000). The Warrants will entitle the holders thereof to subscribe for Warrant Shares at an initial Strike Price of HK$1.6148 per Warrant Share up to such aggregate exercise moneys.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The Warrant Shares will be issued under the Specific Mandate to be sought at the SGM. No listing of the Warrants will be sought on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchanges. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrant Shares.

Assuming the Warrants with an aggregate amount of exercise moneys of US$61,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$479,700,000) are issued, the Subscription Rights attaching to the Warrants, if exercised in full, will entitle the holders thereof to subscribe for up to 297,064,651 Warrant Shares (of an aggregate nominal value of HK$29,706,465.1) at the initial Strike Price of HK$1.6148. Such Warrant Shares represent approximately 4.13% of the Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. Assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the date of the full exercise of the Subscription Rights, such 297,064,651 Warrant Shares represent approximately 3.97% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of such Warrant Shares.

A summary of the principal terms and conditions of the Senior Notes and the Warrants are set out in this announcement below.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, the Controlling Shareholder (a connected person of the Company) is required to provide and has provided collateral security and corporate guarantee for, and the Ultimate Shareholders (each being a connected person of the Company) are required to provide and have provided personal guarantees for, the issue of the Senior Notes and the continuing term of the Senior Notes. The provision of such collateral security and/or such guarantee is regarded as a provision of financial assistance to the Company by such connected persons of the Company and constitutes connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Given that no security over the assets of the Group is granted to the Controlling Shareholder and/or the Ultimate Shareholders in respect of the grant of the financial assistance by them to secure the Company's obligations under the Transaction Documents and such grant of financial assistance is for the benefit of the Company on normal commercial terms (or better to the Company), such grant of financial assistance is fully exempted from the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules under Rule 14A.90 of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, the Controlling Shareholder is required to enter and has entered into the Listco Share Charge, whereby the Controlling Shareholder's interests in, among other things, certain number of Shares in the Listco Shares Account are charged, by way of a first fixed charge, in favour of the Security Agent (as trustee for the benefit of itself and on behalf of the Investors). Such charge over the Shares is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule

13.17 of the Listing Rules. Please refer to the paragraph headed "The Note Purchase Agreement

- The Senior Notes - Security and guarantee" in this announcement for further details.

- 2 -

The conditions of the Senior Notes also included certain conditions imposing specific performance obligations on the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders (including but not limited to, a requirement to maintain a specified minimum holding in the share capital of the Company by each of the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders) and breach of such obligations would cause a default in respect of the Senior Notes, and such specific performance obligations of the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules. Please refer to the paragraph headed "The Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes - Specific performance obligations of the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders" in this announcement for further details.

GENERAL

The SGM will be convened and held to consider and, if thought fit, pass the requisite resolution(s) to approve the Specific Mandate for the allotment and issue of the Warrant Shares.

A circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Warrants; and (ii) a notice convening the SGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the Listing Rules.

On 22 September 2019, the Company, Rong De, the Ultimate Shareholders and the Investors entered into the Note Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to issue to the Investors, and the Investors have conditionally agreed to, severally and not jointly, subscribe for, the Senior Notes of an aggregate principal amount of US$410,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,198,000,000). In consideration of the agreement to subscribe for the Senior Notes by the Investors and entering into other transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents, the Company intends to, pursuant to the Specific Mandate, issue to the Investors the Warrants with an aggregate amount of exercise moneys of US$61,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$479,700,000). The Senior Notes of an aggregate principal amount of US$410,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,198,000,000) were issued on 22 September 2019.

Details of the Senior Notes and the Warrants are set out below.

THE NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Set out below are the major terms of the Note Purchase Agreement:

Date

22 September 2019

Parties

(i)

Issuer:

The Company

(ii)

Controlling Shareholder:

Rong De, which is principally engaged in investment holding

- 3 -

(iii)

Ultimate Shareholders:

(1)

Mr. Liao Tengjia, who is the deputy chairman of the

Board and an executive Director, and the beneficial owner

of 36.00% equity interest in the Controlling Shareholder

as at the date of the Note Purchase Agreement;

(2)

Mr. Chu Hing Tsung, who is the chairman of the Board

and an executive Director, and the beneficial owner of

34.06% equity interest in the Controlling Shareholder as

at the date of the Note Purchase Agreement; and

(3)

Mr. Chu Muk Chi, who is an executive Director and

the beneficial owner of 29.94% equity interest in the

Controlling Shareholder as at the date of the Note

Purchase Agreement

(iv)

Investors:

(1)

Blooming Rose;

(2)

Heroic Day;

(3)

CCB International; and

(4)

China Cinda

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of the Investors is principally engaged in investment holding and each of the Investors and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party.

Subject matter

Pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, the Company shall issue to the Investors the Senior Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$410,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,198,000,000). In consideration of the agreement to subscribe for the Senior Notes by the Investors and entering into other transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents, the Company intends to, pursuant to the Specific Mandate, issue to the Investors the Warrants with an aggregate amount of exercise moneys of US$61,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$479,700,000). The Investors' obligations to purchase the Senior Notes are several.

- 4 -

The Senior Notes

The principal terms of the Senior Notes were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Investors and the Company and are summarised as follows:

Principal amount of Senior

US$410,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,198,000,000).

Notes subscribed

by the Investors:

Subject to the conditions as set out in the paragraph headed

"The Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes -

Conditions precedent" below, the Company shall issue to each

Investor, and each Investor shall, severally and not jointly,

subscribe for, the Senior Notes in the principal amount as set

out opposite such Investor's name below on the Notes Closing

Date.

Principal amount of

Name of Investor

Senior Notes subscribed

Blooming Rose

US$200,000,000

Heroic Day

US$70,000,000

CCB International

US$21,000,000

China Cinda

US$119,000,000

Maturity Date:

21 September 2022 or, if such date is not a Business Day, the

Business Day immediately following such date

Interest rate:

Interest shall accrue on the Senior Notes from and including

the Issue Date until and including the date on which the

Senior Notes are redeemed in accordance with the terms and

conditions of the Senior Notes (including the date on which

the Senior Notes are deemed to have been redeemed on the

date of a Set-off Event) at the rate of 11% per annum on the

outstanding principal amount of the Senior Notes.

If the Warrants Closing does not take place on or before 31 December 2019, the interest rate for the period from and including 1 January 2020 until and including the Warrants Closing Date, shall be adjusted to a rate of 13% per annum.

If a Step-Up Event occurs, at the written request of the Noteholders, the interest rate for the period from and including 1 July 2020 until and including the date on which the Group acquires 100% of Project AEC, shall be adjusted to a rate of 14% per annum.

- 5 -

If an event of default (other than a Step-Up Event) occurs,

the interest rate for the period from and including the date

of occurrence of such event of default (other than a Step-Up

Event) until and including the date on which such event of

default ceases to continue, shall be adjusted to a rate of 25% per

annum.

The Company shall pay interest in cash on the last day of (i) the

three-month period commencing on (and including) the Issue

Date, and (ii) each successive three-month period, with the last

period ending on (and including) the Maturity Date.

Ranking:

The Senior Notes constitute direct, unconditional, secured,

guaranteed, unsubordinated and general obligations of the

Company and rank equally and without any preference amongst

themselves, and the payment obligations of the Company under

the Senior Notes will (subject to any obligations preferred by

mandatory provisions of Law) rank at least pari passu with

all other present and future direct, unconditional, unsecured,

unsubordinated and general obligations issued, created or

assumed by the Company.

Security and guarantee:

As security for the Senior Notes, the following security and

guarantee have been created in favour of the Security Agent (for

itself and on behalf of the Investors) on the Notes Closing Date:

(i)

the Listco Share Charge executed by the Controlling

Shareholder over, among other things, 3,361,112,000

Shares held by the Controlling Shareholder and all assets

and rights under the Listco Shares Account;

(ii)

the Subsidiary Share Charges executed by each of the

Subsidiary Chargors in respect of the entire issued

share capital of each of (a) Ai De; (b) Capital Fame; (c)

Cheng Chang; (d) East Orient; (e) Ever Crown; (f) Fresh

International; (g) Fully Wise; (h) Polyhero International;

(i) Profaith International; (j) Talent Wide; (k) Top Asset;

(l) Top Perfect; (m) Vanco Investment; and (n) World

Sharp, held by the relevant Subsidiary Chargor;

(iii)

the Personal Guarantees executed by each of the

Ultimate Shareholders (namely, Mr. Liao Tengjia, Mr.

Chu Hing Tsung and Mr. Chu Muk Chi) to guarantee the

performance of the obligations of the Obligors; and

(iv)

the Corporate Guarantees executed by each of the

Corporate Guarantors to guarantee the performance of the

obligations of the Obligors.

- 6 -

Transfer:

The Senior Notes are freely transferable (in whole or in part)

by the Noteholder to any Person subject to compliance with

all applicable Law and any transfer of the Senior Notes may

be in respect of the whole or any part (in the Authorised

Denomination) of the outstanding principal amount of the

Senior Notes. No consent of the Company is required for any

transfer of the Senior Notes to any Person, provided that no

transfer shall be made to a connected person of the Company.

Events of default:

Each Noteholder is entitled to require, by lodging a notice of

repayment ("EOD Notice of Repayment"), the Senior Notes

registered in its name to be redeemed at the EOD Redemption

Amount upon occurrence of any event of default. Such events

of default include:

(i)

any failure by the Company to pay the principal and/or

any interest due and payable on any Senior Note and/or

any other amount due and payable under any Transaction

Document on their respective due dates;

(ii)

the Ultimate Shareholders cease to (a) control the

Company; or (b) effectively and beneficially own in

aggregate at least 51% of the total issued share capital of

the Company on a fully-diluted basis;

(iii)

the Ultimate Shareholders cease to (a) control the

Controlling Shareholder; or (b) legally and beneficially

own in aggregate at least 76.03% of the total issued share

capital of the Controlling Shareholder on a fully-diluted

basis;

(iv)

the Controlling Shareholder ceases to beneficially own at

least 3,670,000,000 Shares;

(v)

the Controlling Shareholder ceases to (a) control the

Company; or (b) beneficially own at least 51% of the total

issued share capital of the Company on a fully-diluted

basis;

(vi)

the Net Asset Value is less than HK$4,500,000,000;

(vii)

the ratio of the Consolidated Adjusted Total Debt to the

Consolidated Adjusted Total Assets in respect of any

Relevant Period exceeds 82.5%;

- 7 -

(viii) other than the 2017 Notes or pursuant to a refinancing transaction of the Company as permitted under the terms and conditions of the Senior Notes, the Company issues any notes or bonds or convertible notes or bonds or similar securities and the maturity date thereof is earlier

than the Maturity Date of any Senior Notes;

(ix)

any representation, warranty, certification or statement

made by or on behalf of the Company or any other

Obligor under any of the Transaction Documents shall

have been incorrect, misleading or false;

(x)

the trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange is

suspended or halted for three (3) consecutive Trading

Days or more for any reason;

(xi)

the Company submits a notification to the Stock

Exchange of its proposed cancellation of the admission of

the Shares;

(xii)

the Shareholders approve a resolution to delist the

Company from the Main Board of the Stock Exchange;

(xiii) the Company ceases to be listed on the Stock Exchange;

(xiv) any breach by the Company of its undertaking relating to

the use of proceeds from the issue of the Senior Notes as

specified in the Note Purchase Agreement; and

(xv)

any failure by the Company (or its relevant subsidiary),

for any reason, to complete the Project AEC Acquisition

or to acquire of 100% of Project AEC on or before 30

June 2020.

EOD Redemption Amount:

Upon early redemption of the Senior Notes due to occurrence

of any event of default, the amount payable by the Company

to each Noteholder who has delivered an EOD Notice of

Repayment in respect of the outstanding principal amount of

the Senior Notes on the date of such redemption, being the

aggregate of:

(i)

the Base Redemption Amount;

(ii)

interest accrued and outstanding;

- 8 -

(iii) an amount equal to an IRR of 25% per annum on the Base Redemption Amount, calculated from the Issue Date to

the date of such redemption, taking into account:

(a) all interest paid on the Senior Notes prior to or on

the date of such redemption; and

(b) any warrants return (which is calculated in

accordance with a formula specified in the terms

and conditions of the Senior Notes) with respect to

the Warrants exercised by such Noteholder prior to

or on the date of such redemption; and

(iv) any other payment accrued and outstanding to such

Noteholder.

Step-Up Event:

Without prejudice to the right of any Noteholder under the

terms and conditions of the Senior Notes upon the occurrence of

any of the events of default, if (a) there occurs a Step-Up Event,

and (b) no Noteholder has issued an EOD Notice of Repayment

after the occurrence of such Step-Up Event, the Company shall,

if so requested in writing by the Noteholders, pay interest at the

rate adjusted by the terms and condition of the Senior Notes,

being 14% per annum, as set out in the paragraph headed "The

Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes - Interest rate"

in this announcement. In the event that the Noteholders have

requested an adjustment of the rate of interest as provided in

the terms and conditions of the Senior Notes, no Noteholder

shall issue any EOD Notice of Repayment by reason only of the

occurrence of a Step-Up Event.

- 9 -

Set-off Event:

Any Noteholder, who holds any Warrants and exercises any

Subscription Rights attaching to such Warrants, shall have the

right to set off in whole or in part the outstanding principal

amount of the Senior Notes held by such Noteholder ("Set-off

Notes") in an amount equal to all or part of the subscription

price payable for the Warrant Shares upon the exercise of the

Subscription Rights attaching to such Warrants in accordance

with the terms and conditions set forth in the Warrant

Instrument ("Set-offEvent"). The Set-off Notes shall be

deemed to have been redeemed by the Company on the date

on which payment is required to be made under the Warrant

Instrument in relation to the exercise of such Subscription

Rights. As the Set-off Event only relates to the outstanding

principal amount of the relevant Senior Notes, the Company

shall be liable and pay to the Noteholder all interest accrued (but

not paid) on the Set-off Notes up to and including the date on

which the Set-off Notes are deemed to have been redeemed by

the Company.

Voluntary redemption:

(a)

Unless previously redeemed, the Company may at any

time after twelve (12) months from the Issue Date and

from time to time prior to the Maturity Date, by giving

not less than three (3) months' notice to the Noteholder

("Voluntary Redemption Notice"), redeem in whole

or in part, in the Authorised Denomination, the Senior

Notes for the time being outstanding as at the date of the

Voluntary Redemption Notice at the total redemption

price equal to the aggregate of (i) 100% of the principal

amount of the Senior Notes as may be determined by

the Company and set out in the Voluntary Redemption

Notice to be reduced by such redemption; and (ii) all

interest accrued and outstanding in respect of the Senior

Notes to be reduced by such redemption, on the date of

redemption set out in the Voluntary Redemption Notice.

The Voluntary Redemption Notice, once delivered, shall

be irrevocable unless the Noteholders consent to the

withdrawal of such Voluntary Redemption Notice.

(b)

The Company shall redeem the Senior Notes held by the

Noteholders on a pro-rata basis.

- 10 -

Mandatory redemption:

(a)

First mandatory redemption:

(i)

Subject to the following condition (ii) and unless

previously redeemed, the Company shall, on the

date falling twelve (12) months after the Issue

Date, redeem such part of the Senior Note held

by a Noteholder representing 10% of the then

outstanding principal amount of that Senior Note or

such other outstanding principal amount as provided

in the following condition (ii) ("First Mandatory

Principal Amount") at the total redemption price

equal to the aggregate of (1) 100% of the First

Mandatory Principal Amount; and (2) all interest

accrued and outstanding in respect of that part of the

Senior Note to be reduced by such redemption.

(ii)

For the purpose of a mandatory redemption under

the foregoing condition (i), in the event that

10% of the then outstanding principal amount

of the relevant Senior Note which is subject to

such mandatory redemption is an amount less

than US$1,000,000, such outstanding principal

amount shall be, or shall be deemed to be, the First

Mandatory Principal Amount.

(b)

Second mandatory redemption:

(i)

Subject to the following condition (ii) and unless

previously redeemed, the Company shall, on the

date falling 24 months after the Issue Date, redeem

such part of the Senior Note held by a Noteholder

representing 10% of the then outstanding

principal amount of that Senior Note or such other

outstanding principal amount as provided in the following condition (ii) ("Second Mandatory Principal Amount") at the total redemption price equal to the aggregate of (1) 100% of the Second Mandatory Principal Amount; and (2) all interest accrued and outstanding in respect of that part of the Senior Note to be reduced by such redemption.

- 11 -

(ii) For the purpose of a mandatory redemption under

the foregoing condition (i), in the event that 10%

of the then outstanding principal amount of the

relevant Senior Note which is subject to such

mandatory redemption is an amount less than

US$1,000,000, such outstanding principal amount

shall be, or shall be deemed to be, the Second

Mandatory Principal Amount.

Conditions precedent:

The obligation of each Investor to subscribe for the Senior

Notes is subject to the fulfilment or waiver (if applicable) of

various conditions precedent on or before the Notes Closing

Long Stop Date, which include, amongst other conditions:

(i)

the 2016 Indebtedness (including the 2016 Note

Indebtedness but excluding the 2016 Warrant

Indebtedness) shall have been repaid or settled in full,

there shall be no outstanding amount payable by any 2016

Obligor to the 2016 Noteholders under the 2016 Notes,

and the 2016 Notes shall have been cancelled by the

Company in full;

(ii)

all obligations and liabilities of the 2016 Obligors

under the 2016 Transaction Documents shall have

been discharged, repaid and settled in full and all 2016

Transaction Documents shall have ceased to be effective

or shall have otherwise been terminated (except for the

2016 Warrant Instrument and 2016 Warrant Certificates,

which shall cease to be effective upon the Termination

Date (as defined in the 2016 Warrant Instrument) of the

2016 Warrants pursuant to the 2016 Warrant Instrument);

(iii)

the Controlling Shareholder shall ensure that the Listco

Shares Account shall have a final balance of at least

3,361,112,000 Shares on the Notes Closing;

- 12 -

  1. the current listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange shall not have been cancelled or withdrawn, the Shares shall continue to be traded on the Stock Exchange at all times from the date of the Note Purchase Agreement and including the Notes Closing Date (save for any temporary suspension for not more than three (3) consecutive Business Days) and neither the Stock Exchange and/or the SFC shall not have indicated that it will or may qualify, object to, suspend, cancel or withdraw such listing and/ or dealings in the Shares and, without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, no circumstances shall exist based on which the SFC could exercise its powers under Section 8 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (Chapter 571V of the Laws of Hong Kong);
  2. all requirements, if any, imposed by the Stock Exchange, in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents (other than the issue of Warrants), shall have been complied with in full;
  3. the representations and warranties of the Warrantors under the Note Purchase Agreement ("Warranties") shall be true, correct, accurate, complete and not misleading when made and shall continue to be true, correct, accurate, complete and not misleading up to the Notes Closing Date with the same force and effect as if they had been repeated throughout the period from (and including) the signing of the Note Purchase Agreement to (and including) the Notes Closing Date (or as of another date if any of the Warranties are made with respect to such other date); and
  4. the Investors shall have been satisfied with the results of their commercial, financial and legal due diligence on the Group and shall have performed and complied to its satisfaction all 'know your customer', anti-money laundering or similar identification procedures in respect of the Group.

- 13 -

In the event that any of the conditions precedent to the Notes Closing is not fulfilled or waived on or before the Notes Closing Long Stop Date, each Investor participating in the Notes Closing may, at its option, without prejudice to the rights of such Investor and without prejudice to the other Investors' rights, amongst other rights, terminate the Note Purchase Agreement provided that if any other Investor proceeds with the Notes Closing in accordance with the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, the Note Purchase Agreement shall not be terminated but the Investor who has elected not to proceed to the Notes Closing shall not be obliged to proceed with the Notes Closing.

Specific performance

It is an event of default under the conditions of the Senior

obligations of the

Notes, if, amongst others:

Controlling Shareholder and

the Ultimate Shareholders:

(i)

the Controlling Shareholder ceases to beneficially own at

least 3,670,000,000 Shares;

(ii)

the Controlling Shareholder ceases to (a) control the

Company, or (b) beneficially own at least 51% of the total

issued share capital of the Company on a fully-diluted

basis;

(iii)

the Ultimate Shareholders cease to (a) control the

Company, or (b) effectively and beneficially own in

aggregate at least 51% of the total issued share capital of

the Company on a fully-diluted basis;

(iv)

the Ultimate Shareholders cease to (a) control the

Controlling Shareholder, or (b) legally and beneficially

own in aggregate at least 76.03% of the total issued share

capital of the Controlling Shareholder on a fully-diluted

basis; and

(v)

any of the Ultimate Shareholders ceases to be a Director.

Upon the occurrence of an event of default, the Senior Notes

shall become immediately due and repayable in accordance

with the terms and conditions of the Senior Notes.

Listing:

No application will be made for a listing of the Senior Notes on

the Stock Exchange or any stock exchange.

- 14 -

Use of proceeds:

As stipulated in the Note Purchase Agreement, the

Company shall, and each Warrantor shall procure the

Corporate Guarantors and the Ultimate Shareholders to,

use US$410,000,000, being the full amount of the proceeds

received from the issue of the Senior Notes, to repay the

principal amount of debt (to the extent such principal amount

has not been set-off or settled as contemplated under the Note

Purchase Agreement) payable to the 2016 Creditors in relation

to the 2016 Indebtedness.

Closing:

The Notes Closing has taken place on the Notes Closing Date

(i.e. 22 September 2019).

The Warrants

The Company intends to, pursuant to the Specific Mandate, issue to each Investor the Warrants representing an amount of exercise moneys as set out opposite such Investor's name below on the Warrants Closing Date:

Name of Investor

Amount of exercise moneys of the Warrants

Blooming Rose

US$30,000,000

Heroic Day

US$10,500,000

CCB International

US$3,150,000

China Cinda

US$17,850,000

The principal terms of the Warrants were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Investors and the Company and are summarised as follows:

Exercise period:

The period commencing on the date of the issue of the Warrants

and ending at 5:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Termination

Date

Termination Date:

With respect to each Warrant, the earliest of (i) the date on

which all Subscription Rights in respect of such Warrant have

been exercised in full, (ii) the De-listing Early Redemption

Date, and (iii) the date falling 36 months from the issue date of

such Warrant, provided that if such date is not a Business Day,

the Business Day immediately following such date.

- 15 -

The Company will ensure compliance with the requirements

under Rule 15.02(2) of the Listing Rules at all times that the

issue of the Warrants should, among other things, expire not

less than one and not more than five years from the date of

issue by ensuring that the events of default as set out in sub-

paragraphs (xi) to (xiii) under the paragraph headed "The

Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes - Events of

default" above shall not occur within one year after the issue

of the Warrants. In this regard, within one year after the issue

of the Warrants, the Company will not submit any notification

to the Stock Exchange in relation to a proposed cancellation

of the admission of the Shares, the Board will not propose any

resolution to the Shareholders to delist the Company from the

Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and the Company will take

all reasonable steps to maintain its listing status.

Strike Price:

The initial Strike Price is HK$1.6148 (subject to adjustment)

per Warrant Share, being approximately 150% of the average

closing price of the Shares for the 20 consecutive Trading Days

prior to the date of the Note Purchase Agreement.

The Warrantholders are entitled to subscribe for the Warrant

Shares of up to an aggregate amount of US$61,500,000

(equivalent to approximately HK$479,700,000) at the Strike

Price.

The initial Strike Price of HK$1.6148 per Warrant Share

represents:

(i)

a premium of approximately 46.8% over the closing price

per Share of HK$1.1 as quoted on the Stock Exchange on

the Last Trading Date;

(ii)

a premium of approximately 45.48% over the average of

the closing prices of the Shares as quoted on the Stock

Exchange for the last five consecutive Trading Days up to

and including the Last Trading Date, being HK$1.11 per

Share; and

(iii)

a premium of approximately 45.09% over the average of

the closing prices of the Shares as quoted on the Stock

Exchange for the last ten consecutive Trading Days up to

and including the Last Trading Date, being HK$1.113 per

Share.

- 16 -

Proceeds:

The subscription money payable by a Warrantholder, upon

the exercise of the Subscription Rights, may be satisfied in the

following manner at such Warrantholder's election:

(i)

by setting off an amount of the exercise moneys equal to

the aggregate strike price against the outstanding principal

amount of any Senior Notes held by such Warrantholder

("Set-off");

(ii)

by payment in cash to such bank account as designated by

the Company as notified in writing to the Warrantholder

three (3) Business Days in advance;

(iii)

by a combination of payment in cash and by way of Set-

off as set forth in the foregoing (i) and (ii); or

(iv)

by such other method of payment as the Company and

such Warrantholder may reasonably agree.

Assuming the Warrants with an aggregate amount of exercise

moneys of US$61,500,000 are issued and all exercise moneys

of the Subscription Rights will be settled by the Warrantholders

to the Company in cash, the Company will receive gross

proceeds of approximately HK$479.7 million, and the net

proceeds of approximately HK$478 million in this regard. The

Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the

issue of the Warrants to repay the Senior Notes.

Assuming the full exercise of the Subscription Rights, the

net price to the Company of each Warrant Share, which is

calculated by dividing the aggregate net proceeds from the

issue of the Warrant Shares and the exercise of the Subscription

Rights by the Warrantholders by the total number of the Warrant

Shares, is approximately HK$1.6091.

Adjustment to Strike Price:

The Strike Price shall from time to time be adjusted as set out in

the terms and conditions of the Warrants if and whenever:

(i)

the Shares, by reason of any consolidation or subdivision,

become of a different nominal amount;

(ii)

the Company shall issue any Shares credited as fully paid

by way of capitalisation of profits or reserves;

- 17 -

  1. the Company shall make any distributions in cash or specie to Shareholders (whether on a reduction of capital or otherwise) or shall grant to such Shareholders rights to acquire for cash assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries;
  2. the Company shall offer to Shareholders new Shares for subscription by way of rights, or shall grant to Shareholders any rights to subscribe for new Shares, at a price per new Share which is less than 95% of the Market Price at the date of the announcement of the terms of the offer or grant;
  3. the Company or any other company shall issue wholly for cash any securities which by their terms are convertible into or exchangeable for or carry rights to acquire or subscribe for new Shares and the total effective consideration (i.e. the consideration receivable by the issuer for any such securities plus the additional minimum consideration (if any) to be received by the issuer and/or the Company (if not the issuer) upon (and assuming) the conversion or exchange thereof or the exercise of such acquisition or subscription rights) per new Share initially receivable for such securities is less than 95% of the Market Price at the date of the announcement of the terms of issue of such securities;
  4. the Company shall issue wholly for cash any new Shares (other than pursuant to a rights issue) at a price per Share which is less than 95% of the Market Price at the date of the announcement of the terms of such issue;
  5. the Company shall purchase any Shares or securities convertible into Shares or any rights to acquire Shares (other than on the Stock Exchange or any stock exchange recognised for such purpose) and the Directors cancel such Shares, securities convertible into Shares or rights to acquire Shares;
  6. the Company shall issue any Shares for the acquisition of any asset at a total effective consideration (i.e. the aggregate consideration credited as being paid for such new Shares by the Company on acquisition of the relevant asset without any deduction of any commissions, discounts or expenses paid, allowed or incurred in connection with the issue thereof) per new Share which is less than 95% of the Market Price at the date of the announcement of the terms of such issue.
    • 18 -

No adjustment to the Strike Price shall be made to (i) an issue

of fully paid Shares upon the exercise of any conversion rights

attached to securities convertible into or exchangeable for

Shares or upon exercise of any rights to acquire or subscribe for

Shares provided that an adjustment has been made in respect

of the issue of such securities or granting of such rights (as the

case may be); (ii) any issue of Shares pursuant to the exercise of

the Subscription Rights; (iii) the grant of any option or Shares

under the Share Incentive Scheme or an issue of Shares pursuant

to the exercise of the said option(s); and (iv) the issue of Shares

upon the exercise of any subscription rights in relation to the

2016 Warrants on the terms and subject to the conditions of the

2016 Warrant Instrument.

No adjustment to the Strike Price shall be made if such

adjustment will result in issuing any Warrant Share at a

discount to the applicable par value of a Share and the adjusted

Strike Price shall then be set at the then applicable par value of

a Share.

Warrant Shares:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has a total

of 7,194,417,247 Shares in issue. Assuming the Warrants with

an aggregate amount of exercise moneys of US$61,500,000

(equivalent to approximately HK$479,700,000) are issued,

the Subscription Rights attaching to the Warrants, if exercised

in full, will entitle the holders thereof to subscribe for up to

297,064,651 Warrant Shares (of an aggregate nominal value

of HK$29,706,465.1) at the initial Strike Price of HK$1.6148.

Such Warrant Shares represent approximately 4.13% of the

Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. Assuming

there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company

from the date of this announcement to the date of the full

exercise of the Subscription Rights, such 297,064,651 Warrant

Shares represent approximately 3.97% of the issued share

capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of such Warrant

Shares.

Ranking:

The Warrant Shares, when allotted and issued, will rank pari

passu with the existing issued Shares as at the date of the

allotment.

Listing:

The Company will apply to the Stock Exchange for the

listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrant Shares. No

application for the listing of the Warrants has been or will be

made.

Conditions precedent:

The obligation of the Company to issue the Warrants is subject

to the fulfilment of each of the following conditions (none of

which may be waived):

- 19 -

(i)

the Notes Closing shall have taken place upon the terms

and subject to the conditions of the Note Purchase

Agreement;

(ii)

the subscription rights under the 2016 Warrant Instrument

has lapsed and ceases to be exercisable;

(iii)

the Shareholders shall have granted the Specific Mandate

to the Board and such Specific Mandate remains valid,

fully effective and has not been revoked;

(iv)

the Investors shall have received from the Company

a copy certified as true by a Director or the company

secretary of the Company of the resolution of the

Company passed at the SGM approving the terms of

the Warrant Instrument, the transactions contemplated

thereunder, and the allotment and issue of all Warrant

Shares issuable by the Company upon the full exercise

of the Subscription Rights, and such resolutions have not

been subsequently amended or revoked; and

(v)

the Investors shall have received from the Company a

certified true copy of the approval of the Stock Exchange

for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrant

Shares (either unconditionally or subject only to the

conditions to which neither the Company nor the

Investors may reasonably object).

Transfer:

The Warrants are freely transferable to any Person in whole

or in part (in US$1,000,000 or integral multiples thereof) of

the total exercise moneys, and no consent of the Company

is required for any transfer of the Warrants to any Person,

provided that no transfers shall be made to a connected person

of the Company.

The Strike Price set out above was determined based on the arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Investors, taking into account the recent trading prices of the Shares. The Directors consider that the terms of the Senior Notes and the Warrants (including the Strike Price (and the mechanism for determining the Strike Price)) are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

- 20 -

SPECIFIC MANDATE TO ISSUE THE WARRANT SHARES

The Warrant Shares will be issued under the Specific Mandate to be sought at the SGM.

APPLICATION FOR LISTING

No listing of the Warrants will be sought on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchanges. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrant Shares.

REASONS FOR THE ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTE AND WARRANTS

The Group is principally engaged in property development, property investment, project management, and other property development related services in the PRC.

The Board considers that the issue of Senior Notes and Warrants represent an opportunity to raise funds for the Company to repay the 2016 Indebtedness.

FUND RAISING EXERCISE BY THE COMPANY IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS

Save as disclosed below, the Company has not conducted any fund raising activity in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement.

Intended use of net

Date of announcement

Fund raising activity

proceeds

26 November 2018 and

Issue of 770,000,000

Total net proceeds

2 January 2019

Shares at the

of approximately

subscription price

HK$1,000.5 million

of HK$1.30 per

were intended to be

subscription share to

used for repaying

Rong De pursuant

the bank and other

to the subscription

borrowings of the

agreement dated

Group

26 November 2018

entered into between

the Company and

Rong De

Actual use of net proceeds as at the date of this announcement

Total net proceeds of approximately HK$1,000.5 million have been fully used by the Group for repaying its bank and other borrowings

- 21 -

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

As at the date of this announcement, the Company had 7,194,417,247 Shares in issue. The shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after the full exercise of the Subscription Rights (assuming that (a) the Warrants representing exercise moneys of US$61,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$479,700,000) will be issued; (b) there will be no further changes in the issued share capital of the Company prior to such exercise; and (c) there will be no adjustment to the Strike Price) are as follows:

Immediately

As at the date of

after the full exercise of

this announcement

the Subscription Rights

No. of Shares

Approximate %

No. of Shares

Approximate %

Rong De (Note 1)

4,825,791,289

67.08

4,825,791,289

64.42

Warrantholders

-

-

297,064,651

3.97

Public Shareholders

2,368,625,958

32.92

2,368,625,958

31.62

Total

7,194,417,247

100.00

7,491,481,898

100.00

Notes:

  1. Rong De is beneficially owned as to 36.00% by Mr. Liao Tengjia, 34.06% by Mr. Chu Hing Tsung and 29.94% by Mr. Chu Muk Chi, each being an executive Director.
  2. Certain percentage figures included in the above table have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, the Controlling Shareholder (a connected person of the Company) is required to provide and has provided collateral security and corporate guarantee for, and the Ultimate Shareholders (each being a connected person of the Company) are required to provide and have provided personal guarantees for, the issue of the Senior Notes and the continuing term of the Senior Notes. The provision of such collateral security and/or such guarantee is regarded as a provision of financial assistance to the Company by such connected persons of the Company and constitutes connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Given that no security over the assets of the Group is granted to the Controlling Shareholder and/or the Ultimate Shareholders in respect of the grant of the financial assistance by them to secure the Company's obligations under the Transaction Documents and such grant of financial assistance is for the benefit of the Company on normal commercial terms (or better to the Company), such grant of financial assistance is fully exempted from the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules under Rule 14A.90 of the Listing Rules.

- 22 -

Pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, the Controlling Shareholder is required to enter and has entered into the Listco Share Charge, whereby the Controlling Shareholder's interests in, among other things, certain number of Shares in the Listco Shares Account are charged, by way of a first fixed charge, in favour of the Security Agent (as trustee for the benefit of itself and on behalf of the Investors). Such charge over the Shares is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.17 of the Listing Rules. Please refer to the paragraph headed "The Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes - Security and guarantee" in this announcement for further details.

The conditions of the Senior Notes also included certain conditions imposing specific performance obligations on the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders (including but not limited to, a requirement to maintain a specified minimum holding in the share capital of the Company by each of the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders) and breach of such obligations would cause a default in respect of the Senior Notes, and such specific performance obligations of the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules. Please refer to the paragraph headed "The Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes - Specific performance obligations of the Controlling Shareholder and the Ultimate Shareholders" in this announcement for further details.

GENERAL

The SGM will be convened and held to consider and, if thought fit, pass the requisite resolution(s) to approve the Specific Mandate for the allotment and issue of the Warrant Shares. As at the date of this announcement, to the best knowledge of the Directors, no Shareholder has any material interest in the proposed grant of the Specific Mandate and accordingly, all Shareholders are entitled to vote at the SGM. Pursuant to the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, the Controlling Shareholder has undertaken to the Investors that it will vote in favour of the resolution approving the grant of the Specific Mandate at the SGM.

A circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Warrants; and (ii) a notice convening the SGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

Unless otherwise specified, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement:

"2016 Creditors"

all creditors who are entitled to any payment under the 2016

Transaction Documents, including the 2016 Noteholders

"2016 Indebtedness"

all outstanding indebtedness incurred by the 2016 Obligors

under the 2016 Transaction Documents (including the

2016 Note Indebtedness but excluding the 2016 Warrant

Indebtedness) as at the Notes Closing Date

"2016 Noteholders"

all registered holders of the outstanding 2016 Notes as at the

date of the Note Purchase Agreement

- 23 -

"2016 Note Indebtedness"

all outstanding indebtedness incurred by the 2016 Obligors

under the 2016 Notes as at the Notes Closing Date

"2016 Notes"

the senior secured guaranteed notes in the aggregate principal

amount of up to US$500,000,000 due 2019 issued by the

Company as constituted by the note certificates and the

terms and conditions in relation thereto (as amended and

supplemented from time to time), further details of which are

set out in the announcements of the Company dated 3 August

2016, 23 September 2016, 11 October 2016 and 2 August 2019,

and the circular of the Company dated 23 September 2016

"2016 Obligors"

the parties to the 2016 Transaction Documents other than the

2016 Noteholders, the Security Agent, the other 2016 Creditors

and ABCI Securities Company Limited

"2016 Transaction Documents"

all transaction documents in connection with the issue by the

Company of the 2016 Notes and the 2016 Warrants

"2016 Warrant Certificates"

certificates representing the 2016 Warrants held by all registered

holders of the outstanding 2016 Warrants as at the date of the

Note Purchase Agreement

"2016 Warrant Indebtedness"

all amounts payable to all registered holders of the outstanding

2016 Warrants as at the date of the Note Purchase Agreement

under the 2016 Warrant Instrument as at the Notes Closing Date

"2016 Warrant Instrument"

the warrant instrument dated 14 October 2016 executed by way

of a deed poll by the Company in relation to the 2016 Warrants

"2016 Warrants"

the warrants with an aggregate amount of exercise moneys of

up to US$75,000,000 of the Company which entitles holders

thereof to subscribe for shares of the Company at the initial

strike price of HK$1.9995 (as adjusted from time to time

in accordance with the 2016 Warrant Instrument) with the

current adjusted strike price of HK$1.79, as constituted by the

2016 Warrant Instrument and warrant certificates issued to all

registered holders of the outstanding 2016 Warrants as at the

date of the Note Purchase Agreement, further details of which

are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 3

August 2016, 22 August 2016, 23 September 2016, 11 October

2016, 14 November 2016 and 9 January 2019 and the circular

of the Company dated 23 September 2016

- 24 -

"2017 Notes"

the senior secured guaranteed notes in the aggregate principal

amount of up to US$80,000,000 due 2019 issued by the

Company as constituted by the note certificates and the terms

and conditions in relation thereto, further details of which

are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 30

November 2017

"Ai De"

Ai De Investments Limited (靄德投資有限公司), a company

incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"All Flourish"

All Flourish Investments Limited (通興投資有限公司), a

company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability

"Authorised Denomination"

the denomination of US$1,000,000 or integral multiples thereof

"Base Redemption Amount"

100% of the aggregate principal amount of such outstanding

Senior Notes held by each Noteholder

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Blooming Rose"

Blooming Rose Enterprises Corp., a company incorporated in

the BVI with limited liability, being one of the Investors

"Business Day"

a day on which commercial banks in Hong Kong are generally

open for business (other than a Saturday, Sunday, public

holiday or a day on which commercial banks do not open for

business owing to a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8

or above or a "black" rainstorm warning signal being in force in

Hong Kong

"BVI"

the British Virgin Islands

"Capital Fame"

Capital Fame Investments Limited (嘉鋒投資有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"CCB International"

CCB International Overseas Limited, a company incorporated

in Hong Kong with limited liability, being one of the Investors

"Cheng Chang"

Cheng Chang Holdings Limited (誠昌控股有限公司), a

company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and an

indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"China Cinda"

China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, being one of

the Investors

"Company"

Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of

which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

- 25 -

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Consolidated Adjusted

at any time, the aggregate value of all current assets and non-

  Total Assets"

current assets of the Group on the account date of and as

shown on the Relevant Financial Statements minus all the

advances from customers and contract liabilities of the Group

on the account date of and as shown in the Relevant Financial

Statements

"Consolidated Adjusted

at any time, the aggregate amount of all interest-bearing

  Total Debt"

borrowings and other indebtedness (whether current or

funded, secured or unsecured, including liabilities in respect of

mandatorily redeemable or purchasable shares, capital stock or

securities convertible into shares) of the Group on the account

date of and as shown on the Relevant Financial Statements

minus all the advances from customers and contract liabilities

of the Group on the account date of and as shown in the

Relevant Financial Statements

"Controlling Shareholder"

Rong De Investments Limited ( 融德投資有限公司), a

  or "Rong De"

company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability, being

the controlling shareholder (within the meaning of the Listing

Rules) of the Company

"Corporate Guarantee"

each deed of guarantee entered into between the Security

Agent (for itself and on behalf of the Investors) and each

Corporate Guarantor on the Notes Closing Date, and "Corporate

Guarantees" shall be construed accordingly

"Corporate Guarantors"

means collectively:

(i)

Rong De;

(ii)

Zhuguang Group;

(iii)

South Trend;

(iv)

Cheng Chang;

(v)

Profaith International;

(vi)

Ai De;

(vii)

Top Perfect;

(viii)

Ever Crown;

(ix)

East Orient;

(x)

Fully Wise;

(xi)

Polyhero International;

(xii)

Top Asset;

(xiii)

Vanco Investment;

(xiv)

Talent Wide;

(xv)

Capital Fame;

(xvi)

Fresh International; and

(xvii)

World Sharp,

and each a "Corporate Guarantor"

- 26 -

"Custodian Deed"

the custodian deed supplemental to the cash securities trading

account terms and conditions in relation to the Listco Shares

Account entered into between the Controlling Shareholder,

ABCI Securities Company Limited as safekeeping agent and

the Security Agent (for itself and on behalf of the Investors) on

the Notes Closing Date

"De-listing Early Redemption

the date on which all the outstanding Senior Notes are redeemed

  Date"

by the Noteholders pursuant to the terms and conditions of the

Senior Notes upon the occurrence of any of the events of default

as set out in sub-paragraphs (xi) to (xiii) under the paragraph

headed "The Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes -

Events of default" in this announcement

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"East Orient"

East Orient Investment Limited (達東投資有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"EOD Redemption Amount"

upon early redemption of the Senior Note due to occurrence

of any event of default, the amount payable by the Company

to each Noteholder who has delivered an EOD Notice of

Repayment in respect of the outstanding principal amount of

the Senior Notes on the date of such redemption

"Ever Crown"

Ever Crown Corporation Limited (冠恒興業有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Fresh International"

Fresh International Limited (豐順國際有限公司), a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Fully Wise"

Fully Wise Investment Limited (惠豐投資有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Governmental Authority"

any nation or government or any federation, province or state

or any other political subdivision thereof; any entity, authority

or body exercising executive, legislative, judicial, regulatory

or administrative functions of or pertaining to government,

including any government authority, agency, department, board,

commission, instrumentality, securities exchange, supervisory

or regulatory body of any country, or any political subdivision

thereof, any court, tribunal or arbitrator, and any self-regulatory

organization

- 27 -

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Heroic Day"

Heroic Day Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with

limited liability, being one of the Investors

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third Parties"

third parties independent of the Company and the connected

persons of the Company and an "Independent Third Party" shall

be construed accordingly

"Investors"

Blooming Rose, Heroic Day, CCB International and China

Cinda, and each an "Investor"

"IRR"

an annual compounded, cumulative internal rate of return that

produces a net present value of all cash flows (positive and

negative) from an investment equal to zero

"Issue Date"

the issue date of the Senior Notes

"Last Trading Date"

20 September 2019, being the last Trading Day immediately

before the entering into the Note Purchase Agreement

"Law" or "Laws"

any constitutional provision, statute or other law, rule

(including the Listing Rules), regulation, guidance, decisions,

published official policy or published official interpretation

of any Governmental Authority and any injunction, judgment,

order, ruling, assessment or writ issued by any Governmental

Authority

"Listco Share Charge"

the share charge entered into between the Controlling

Shareholder as chargor and the Security Agent (for itself and on

behalf of the Investors), which creates a security interest over,

among other things, initially 3,361,112,000 Shares held by

the Controlling Shareholder and all assets and rights under the

Listco Shares Account, on the Notes Closing Date

"Listco Shares Account"

a specific cash securities trading account of the Controlling

Shareholder established and operated in accordance with the

Transaction Documents

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

- 28 -

"Market Price"

the average of the closing prices of one Share on the Stock

Exchange in respect of dealings in board lots for the five

consecutive Trading Days ending on the last Trading Day

preceding the day on or as of which the Market Price is to be

ascertained

"Maturity Date"

21 September 2022 or, if such date is not a Business Day, the

Business Day immediately following such date, on which the

outstanding principal amount payable under the Senior Notes

become due and payable

"Net Asset Value"

the consolidated net asset value of the Group on the account

date of and as shown in the Relevant Financial Statements

"Note Instrument"

the instrument executed by way of deed poll by the Company

creating and constituting the Senior Notes on the Notes Closing

Date

"Noteholder(s)"

holder(s) of any Senior Notes from time to time

"Note Purchase Agreement"

the note purchase agreement entered into by and among

the Company, the Controlling Shareholder, the Ultimate

Shareholders and the Investors dated 22 September 2019 in

relation to the issue and subscription of the Senior Notes and

the transactions contemplated thereunder

"Notes Closing"

the consummation of the issue and subscription of the Senior

Notes in accordance with the Note Purchase Agreement

"Notes Closing Date"

the date on which the Notes Closing occurred, i.e. 22 September

2019

"Notes Closing Long Stop Date"

on or before 22 September 2019 or such other date as may be

agreed between the Company and the Investors in writing

"Obligors"

collectively the parties to the Transaction Documents other

than the Investors, ABCI Securities Company Limited as the

safekeeping agent and the Security Agent, and "Obligor" means

any one of them

"Person"

any individual, corporation, partnership, limited partnership,

proprietorship, association, limited liability company, firm,

trust, estate or other enterprise or entity and that Person's legal

personal representatives, successors and assigns

- 29 -

"Personal Guarantee"

each deed of guarantee entered into between the Security

Agent (for itself and on behalf of the Investors) and each

Ultimate Shareholder on the Notes Closing Date, and "Personal

Guarantees" shall be construed accordingly

"Polyhero International"

Polyhero International Limited (寶豪國際有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of this

announcement only, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Profaith International"

Profaith International Holdings Limited (盈信國際控股有限

公司), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability

and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Project AEC"

a real property development project known as Project AEC

in relation to a piece of land with lot number D1518 7 1

地號, and with a gross area of approximately 107,400 square

metres, which is located at Huangpu Road East, Tianhe District,

Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, PRC (with real estate

certificate number 0150049922)

"Project AEC Acquisition"

the acquisition by the Group of the entire issued share capital of

the Project AEC Acquisition Target(s), in one transaction or a

series of transactions, on such terms as may be approved by the

Investors for the purpose of acquiring Project AEC

"Project AEC

All Flourish and/or another subject company whose equity

  Acquisition Target(s)"

securities are the target of acquisition under the Project AEC

Acquisition

"Relevant Financial

the financial statements of the Group provided by the Company

  Statements"

from time to time pursuant to the Transaction Documents

"Relevant Period"

each period of twelve (12) months ending on the last day of

each financial year of the Company and each period of six (6)

months ending on the last day of the first six (6) months of each

financial year of the Company

"Security Agent"

The Bank of New York Mellon, Hong Kong Branch, or its

successor as appointed from time to time under the Security

Trust Deed

- 30 -

"Security and Guarantee

(i) the Personal Guarantees; (ii) the Corporate Guarantees;

  Documents"

(iii) the Listco Share Charge; (iv) the Subsidiary Share

Charges; (v) each additional security document; (vi) each

document executed by an Obligor under or in connection with

each Security and Guarantee Document; and (vii) any other

document designated as such pursuant to the Note Purchase

Agreement

"Security Trust Deed"

the security trust deed entered into between the Company,

the Ultimate Shareholders, Rong De, the Security Agent,

the Investors, the Corporate Guarantors and the Subsidiary

Chargors on the Notes Closing Date

"Senior Notes"

the senior secured guaranteed notes in the aggregate principal

amount of US$410,000,000 (equivalent to approximately

HK$3,198,000,000) of the Company created and constituted by

the Note Instrument

"SFC"

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong)

"SGM"

the special general meeting of the Company to be convened to

approve the Specific Mandate

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Share Incentive Scheme"

any scheme approved in general meeting(s) of the Shareholders

for the issue or grant to such eligible participants or their

personal representatives of Shares or options to subscribe

for Shares in accordance with the requirements of the Stock

Exchange and the Listing Rules

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"South Trend"

South Trend Holdings Limited ( 南興控股有限公司), a

company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and a

direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Specific Mandate"

the specific mandate to be sought from the Shareholders at the

SGM for the allotment and issue of all Warrant Shares upon the

full exercise of the Subscription Rights

- 31 -

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Strike Price"

the price payable to subscribe for one Warrant Share upon

exercise of the Subscription Rights conferred by a Warrant,

which is subject to adjustments

"Step-Up Event"

the event of default as set out in sub-paragraph (xv) under the

paragraph headed "The Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior

Notes - Events of default" in this announcement

"Subscription Rights"

the subscription rights that are attached to the Warrants to

subscribe for the Warrant Shares

"Subsidiary Chargors"

means collectively:

(i)

Ai De;

(ii)

Cheng Chang;

(iii)

Profaith International;

(iv)

South Trend;

(v)

Talent Wide; and

(vi)

Zhuguang Group,

each being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and

each a "Subsidiary Chargor"

"Subsidiary Share Charges"

the various share charges in favour of the Security Agent

(for itself and on behalf of the Investors) executed by certain

subsidiaries of the Company as set out in the paragraph headed

"The Note Purchase Agreement - The Senior Notes -

Security and guarantee"

"Talent Wide"

Talent Wide Holdings Limited ( 智博控股有限公司), a

company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and an

indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Termination Date"

with respect to each Warrant, the earliest of (i) the date on

which all Subscription Rights in respect of such Warrant have

been exercised in full, (ii) the De-listing Early Redemption

Date, and (iii) the date falling 36 months from the issue date of

such Warrant, provided that if such date is not a Business Day,

the Business Day immediately following such date

- 32 -

"Top Asset"

Top Asset Development Limited (通利發展有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Top Perfect"

Top Perfect Development Limited (泰恒發展有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Trading Day"

a day on which trading is conducted on the Stock Exchange

in accordance with the Trading Rules of the Stock Exchange

other than a day on which both the morning and the afternoon

trading sessions or either of them is cancelled owing to a

tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above or a "black"

rainstorm warning signal being in force in Hong Kong

"Transaction Documents"

(i) the Note Purchase Agreement; (ii) the Note Instrument

(and the Senior Notes as evidenced by the note certificates

together with terms and conditions attached thereto); (iii) the

Warrant Instrument (and the Warrants as evidenced by the

warrant certificates together with the terms and conditions

attached thereto); (iv) the Security and Guarantee Documents;

(v) the Security Trust Deed; (vi) the Custodian Deed; (vii)

any other document designated as such pursuant to the Note

Purchase Agreement; and (viii) any deeds of adherence, deeds

of accession, deeds of novation, other agreements, instruments,

certificates executed or entered into pursuant to or in connection

with any of the foregoing

"Ultimate Shareholders"

Mr. Liao Tengjia, Mr. Chu Hing Tsung and Mr. Chu Muk Chi,

each being an executive Director, who, in aggregate, hold 100%

equity interest in Rong De, and each an "Ultimate Shareholder"

"US$"

United States Dollars, the lawful currency of the United States

of America

"Vanco Investment"

Vanco Investment Limited (雅豪投資有限公司), a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Warrantholder"

the Person in whose name the Warrants are registered from time

to time, and "Warrantholders" shall be construed accordingly

- 33 -

"Warrant Instrument"

the instrument to be executed by way of deed poll by the

Company creating and constituting the Warrants on the

Warrants Closing Date

"Warrants"

the warrants of the Company to subscribe for Shares in favour

of the Warrantholders, with an aggregate amount of exercise

moneys of US$61,500,000 (equivalent to approximately

HK$479,700,000) to be created and issued by the Company

to the Investors at the Warrants Closing, which entitle the

holder(s) thereof to subscribe for the Warrant Shares at the

Strike Price

"Warrants Closing"

the consummation of the issue of the Warrants in accordance

with the Note Purchase Agreement

"Warrants Closing Date"

the date on which the Warrants Closing occurs, which shall

be a date falling within three (3) Business Days after the

fulfilment of the conditions to the Warrants Closing as set out in

the paragraph headed "The Note Purchase Agreement - The

Warrants - Conditions precedent" in this announcement

"Warrant Share(s)"

the Share(s) issuable to the Warrantholders upon exercise of the

Subscription Rights

"Warrantors"

(i) the Company, (ii) Rong De and (iii) the Ultimate

Shareholders, each a "Warrantor"

"World Sharp"

World Sharp Investments Limited (華聲投資有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Zhuguang Group"

Zhuguang Group Limited (珠光集團有限公司), a company

incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and a direct

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

- 34 -

"%"

per cent

In this announcement, for the purpose of illustration only , amounts quoted in US$ have been converted into HK$ at the rate of HK$7.80 per US$1.00. Such exchange rate has been used, where applicable, for the purpose of illustration only and does not constitute a representation that any amounts were or may have been exchanged at this or any other rates or at all.

On behalf of the Board

Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited

Chu Hing Tsung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) six executive Directors, namely Mr. Chu Hing Tsung (alias Mr. Zhu Qing Yi) (Chairman), Mr. Liu Jie (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Liao Tengjia (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Huang Jiajue (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Chu Muk Chi (alias Mr. Zhu La Yi) and Ms. Ye Lixia; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Leung Wo Ping JP, Mr. Wong Chi Keung and Dr. Feng Ke

- 35 -

