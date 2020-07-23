Log in
ZHUHAI HOLDINGS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED    908

ZHUHAI HOLDINGS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

(908)
Zhuhai Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO HK$300 MILLION

07/23/2020 | 12:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHUHAI HOLDINGS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

珠海控股投資集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00908)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE

LISTING RULES

TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO HK$300 MILLION

This announcement is made by the board ("Board") of directors of Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited ("Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements under Rule

13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

The Board announces that, on 23 July 2020, the Company, as borrower, entered into a term loan facility letter ("Facility Letter") with a bank ("Bank"), pursuant to which the Bank has agreed to grant to the Company a term loan facility of up to HK$300 million having the maturity date falling 3 years from the date of the Company's acceptance of the Facility Letter ("Facility").

Under the Facility Letter, the Company has covenanted and undertaken to the Bank, among others, that throughout the term of the Facility, the Company shall procure that:

  1. The Zhuhai Municipal People's Government State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (珠海市人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) beneficially owns the entire ownership interest of Zhuhai Jiuzhou Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (珠海九 洲控股集團有限公司) ("ZJ Holdings"); and
  2. ZJ Holdings beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, at least 30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company and to be the single largest beneficial shareholder of, or to have management control over the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, ZJ Holdings holds an aggregate of 878,155,109 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 61.50% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

- 1 -

The Company will, in compliance with Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules, include appropriate disclosure in its interim and annual reports for so long as circumstances giving rise to the disclosure obligation under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules continue to exist.

By Order of the Board

Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited

Zeng Jianping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Zeng Jianping, Mr. Jin Tao, Mr. Ye Yuhong and Mr. Li Wenjun as executive Directors; Mr. Zou Chaoyong as non-executive Director; and Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, Mr. Chu Yu Lin, David, Mr. Albert Ho and Mr. Wang Yijiang as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 04:05:09 UTC
