Zhuhai Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO HK$300 MILLION

ZHUHAI HOLDINGS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

珠海控股投資集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00908)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE

LISTING RULES

TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO HK$300 MILLION

This announcement is made by the board ("Board") of directors of Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited ("Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements under Rule

13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

The Board announces that, on 23 July 2020, the Company, as borrower, entered into a term loan facility letter ("Facility Letter") with a bank ("Bank"), pursuant to which the Bank has agreed to grant to the Company a term loan facility of up to HK$300 million having the maturity date falling 3 years from the date of the Company's acceptance of the Facility Letter ("Facility").

Under the Facility Letter, the Company has covenanted and undertaken to the Bank, among others, that throughout the term of the Facility, the Company shall procure that:

The Zhuhai Municipal People's Government State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission ( 珠海市人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會 ) beneficially owns the entire ownership interest of Zhuhai Jiuzhou Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ( 珠海九 洲控股集團有限公司 ) (" ZJ Holdings "); and ZJ Holdings beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, at least 30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company and to be the single largest beneficial shareholder of, or to have management control over the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, ZJ Holdings holds an aggregate of 878,155,109 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 61.50% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.