2020 jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company in relation to the clarification on the Rule 3.5 Announcement; (iv) the announcement dated 10 February 2020 jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror in relation to the delay in despatch of the Composite Document (the "Delay in Despatch Announcement"); (v) the announcement dated 26 February 2020 issued by the Company in relation to the appointment of the Independent Financial Adviser (the "Appointment Announcement"); and (vi) the clarification announcement dated 4 March 2020 jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company in response to the Offer (the "2nd Clarification Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Rule 3.5 Announcement and the 2nd Clarification Announcement.

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

As disclosed in the Delay in Despatch Announcement, pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, an application has been made for, and the Executive has granted its consent for, an extension of the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Document to a date falling on or before 20 April 2020.

The Company and the Offeror wish to provide the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company with an update on the status of the Composite Document. As stated in the Appointment Announcement, Southwest Securities (HK) Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser. As at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror and the Company are still in the process of preparing and finalising the information to be included in the Composite Document, including but not limited to (i) up-to-date business and financial information (including indebtedness statement) of the Group; (ii) the valuation report, and (iii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser.

Further announcement(s) will be jointly made by the Offeror and the Company when the Composite Document accompanied by the form of acceptance and transfer is despatched.

WARNING

The Offer is conditional. If the total number of Offer Shares in respect of the valid acceptances which the Offeror has received at or before 4:00 p.m. on the Offer Closing Date (or such other time as the Offeror may, subject to the Takeovers Code, decide) under the Offer, together with the Shares owned or acquired before or during the Offer, does not result in the Concert Group holding more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company, the Offer will not become unconditional and will lapse.

The Directors make no recommendation as to the fairness or reasonableness of the Offer or as to the acceptance of the Offer in this joint announcement, and strongly recommend the Offer Shareholders not to form a view on the Offer unless and until they have received and read the Composite Document, including the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer and a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser.