Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED H SHAREHOLDERS

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code 股份代號 : 3898)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 August 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder (1),

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.tec.crrczic.ccand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.tec.crrczic.ccor the HKEXnews's websit e at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the H Share Registrar 's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p. m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to csrzic.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.

Li Donglin

Chairman

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders of H shares ("Non-registered Shareholders of H shares" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter an d the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人( 1) ：

株洲中車時代電氣股份有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（www.tec.crrczic.cc）及香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡迎瀏覽。 請在本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項並使用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文

件。

如 閣下欲收取本次及將來所有公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經香港中

央證券登記有限公司（「H 股證券登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。H 股證券登記處地 址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 （www.tec.crrczic.cc）或香港交易所披露易網站 （www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

閣下如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電 H 股證券登記處之電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688 ，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上

9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 csrzic.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。

承董事會命

株洲中車時代電氣股份有限公司

董事長

李東林

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 3 0 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記 H 股股東（"非登記 H 股股東"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向 本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面的申請表格 。