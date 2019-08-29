Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED H SHAREHOLDERS

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
(Stock code 股份代號 : 3898)
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
30 August 2019
Dear Non-registered Shareholder (1),
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.tec.crrczic.ccand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.tec.crrczic.ccor the HKEXnews's websit e at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the H Share Registrar 's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p. m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to csrzic.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
By order of the Board
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.
Li Donglin
Chairman
Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders of H shares ("Non-registered Shareholders of H shares" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter an d the Request Form on the reverse side.
各位非登記持有人( 1) ：
株洲中車時代電氣股份有限公司（「本公司」）
本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（www.tec.crrczic.cc）及香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡迎瀏覽。 請在本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項並使用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文
件。
如 閣下欲收取本次及將來所有公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經香港中
央證券登記有限公司（「H 股證券登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。H 股證券登記處地 址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 （www.tec.crrczic.cc）或香港交易所披露易網站 （www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。
閣下如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電 H 股證券登記處之電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688 ，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上
9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 csrzic.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
承董事會命
株洲中車時代電氣股份有限公司
董事長
李東林
2 0 1 9 年 8 月 3 0 日
附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記 H 股股東（"非登記 H 股股東"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向 本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面的申請表格 。
Shareholder Name and Address 股東之姓名及地址 :
Request Form 申請表格
To:
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
(Stock Code: 3898)
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
致: 株洲中車時代電氣股份有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」） （股份代號：3898）
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicat ed below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE (x) of the following boxes) (請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上( X )號)
To receive printed English copy ONLY; OR
僅收取英文印刷本；或
To receive printed Chinese copy ONLY; OR
僅收取中文印刷本；或
To receive both printed English and Chinese copies.
同時收取中、英文印刷本。
Name(s) of Non-registered
H Shareholders (s)
Contact telephone number
非登記 H 股股東姓名
聯絡電話號碼
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
Signature
Date
簽名
日期
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the HKEXnews's website.
假如你從本公司網站或香港交易所披露易網站下載本申請表格，請務必填上有關資料。
Notes 備註﹕
Please complete all your details clearly. If no box, or more than one box, is marked, the Company reserves the right to treat this Request Form as void.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘未有在任何一個空格或在超過一個空格內劃上「X」號，本公司保留權利將本申請表格視為無效。
This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders of H shares of the Company ("Non-registered Shareholders of H shares" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central
Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向本公司之非登記 H 股股東（"非登記 H 股股東" 指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。
Any Request Forms with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在任何申請表格中有超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，將被作廢。
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Comput ershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the Company's H Share Registrar) to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之 H 股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
*Corporate Communications include but not lim ited to (a) the annual reports and its summary fin ancial reports (where applicable) (and al l reports and accounts contained therein ), (b) the interim reports and its summary in terim reports (where applicable) (and all rep orts and accounts contained therein), (c) notices of meetin gs,(d) listing documents, (e) circulars,(f) proxy forms and (g) reply slips.
*公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告及其財務摘要報告（如適用）（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）； (b)中期報告及其中期摘要報告（如適用）（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）；
(c)會議通告；(d )上市文件；(e)通函；(f) 代表委任表格；及(g) 回條。
