|
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
10/18/2019 | 12:24am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 18, 2019 12:07
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG191018XMET130O
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Chew Seng Kok
|
Designation
|
Managing Director
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please see attached Notice of Meeting and Circular to Shareholders.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
04/11/2019 10:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
02/11/2019 10:00:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
8 Robinson Road, #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544
Attachments
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 1,380,770 bytes)
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 81,319 bytes)
Disclaimer
|
