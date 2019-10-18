Log in
ZICO Holdings Inc.    ZICO   MYA007968003

ZICO HOLDINGS INC.

(ZICO)
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

10/18/2019 | 12:24am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 18, 2019 12:07
Status New
Announcement Reference SG191018XMET130O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chew Seng Kok
Designation Managing Director
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached Notice of Meeting and Circular to Shareholders.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 04/11/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 02/11/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 8 Robinson Road, #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 1,380,770 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 81,319 bytes)

Disclaimer

ZICO Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 04:23:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Seng Kok Chew Managing Director & Executive Director
Thambynathan Jasudasen Independent Chairman
Li Meng Cheah Chief Financial Officer
Foong Yuen Liew Executive Director
Hock Heng Ng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZICO HOLDINGS INC.-7.14%31
CINTAS CORPORATION59.73%27 631
TELEPERFORMANCE41.26%12 397
EDENRED34.16%11 541
BUREAU VERITAS SA21.83%10 764
INTERTEK GROUP PLC4.79%10 542
