ZICO HOLDINGS INC.

(ZICO)
ZICO : Clarification On Article Published By The Business Times

10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT
The Board of Directors of ZICO Holdings Inc. (the 'Company') refers to the article titled 'Zico Holdings to sell 2 offshore services units for at least US$3.9 m' - 9 October 2019, published in the Business Times ('Article').

The 2nd paragraph of the Article states that 'Additional consideration of over US$988,000 may be payable if the shares are sold at a certain price range. This would translate to net proceeds of between RM16.3 million (S$5.4 million) and RM19 million for Zico.'$988,000, additional consideration of US$340,510 OR US$648,299 may be payable; and

b) that the shares referred to in the aforementioned paragraph refers to the shares in the Company held by certain persons as referred to in the Company's announcement of 9 October 2019.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the figures used, statements or opinions made.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Quee Yin.
Telephone number: 6221 0271

Disclaimer

ZICO Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:40:06 UTC
