Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Q3 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE In accordance with Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and supplements ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. approves 2019 Third Quarter Report Excellent Q3 results further boost Zignago Vetro Group earnings and revenues growth for the first nine months of 2019. 9M 2019 Group Highlights Revenues of Euro 315.4 million (+13.4% on 2018), of which exports account for 35.9% (+9.3%).

EBITDA of Euro 87.7 million (27.8% margin, +15.7%).

EBIT of Euro 48.8 million (15.5% margin, + 15.8%).

Group Profit of Euro 35.6 million (11.3% margin, +14.1%). Cash generation, before investments, of Euro 57.6 million. Net debt of Euro 263.1 million (Euro 275.7 million at 30 June 2019). 1 Zignago Vetro Group 9M Key Financial Highlights(*) 9M 2019 9M 2018 Cge.% (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) restated (**) Revenues 315.4 278.1 + 13.4% EBITDA 87.7 75.8 + 15.7% EBIT 48.8 42.1 + 15.8% Operating Profit 49.0 43.9 + 11.5% Profit before taxes 46.3 40.8 + 13.4% Group Profit 35.6 31.2 + 14.1% 9M 2019 9M 2018 (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) restated(**) Free cash flow (before investments) 57.6 67.5 Payments on fixed assets (71.5) (44.3) Free cash flow net (13.9) 23.2 (see pages 4 & 5) 30.09.2019 30.09.2018 (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) restated (**) Financial debt (302.2) (248.1) Liquidity 39.1 52.0 Net financial debt (263.1) (196.1) 2 Zignago Vetro Group Q3 Key Financial Highlights(*) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Cge. (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) % Revenues 105.8 88.2 + 20.0% EBITDA 31.4 24.4 + 28.8% EBIT 18.0 13.3 + 36.0% Operating Profit 18.1 13.3 + 35.6% Profit before taxes 16.6 14.0 + 18.8% Group Profit 13.2 11.2 + 17.7% The figures and the subsequent comments concerning the consolidated figures were based on the management view of the Group business, which provides for the proportional consolidation of the joint venture, in continuity with the accounting policies adopted until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.

The income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of financial position and the statement of cash flows of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2019 and 2018 and at 31 December 2018, prepared according to international accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively at attachments 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the present press release. Fossalta di Portogruaro, 8 November 2019 - The Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A - a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - in a meeting held today chaired by Paolo Giacobbo, approved the Interim Report at 30 September 2019. Company profile The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets. 9M 2019 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance The markets on which the Group companies operate have generally experienced favourable demand levels. Specifically, glass Beverage and Food container demand has been particularly buoyant, with growth on all segments - both in Italy and more widely across Europe. End-consumption growth, particularly for more export-focused finished product 3 sectors, appears to be the main factor behind this movement, with a greater appreciation among consumers for glass packaging also evident. The global Perfumery markets also generally performed well, thanks mainly to emerging country demand, although the more specialised categories saw a slowdown due to supply chain stock levels. Cosmetic container demand was up, driven mainly by the emerging countries, with the exception of nail varnish containers, which remains weak, although with expectations of recovery. Consolidated Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to Euro 315.4 million compared to Euro 278.1 million in the same period of the previous year (+13.4%). Export sales in the January-September 2019 period amounted to Euro 113.2 million, 35.9% of revenues (up 9.3% on Euro 103.5 million in the first nine months of 2018: 37.2% of revenues). Consolidated EBITDA in 9M 2019 amounted to Euro 87.7 million, up 15.7% on 9M 2018 (Euro 75.8 million), with a margin of 27.8% (27.3% in 9M 2018). Consolidated EBIT in the first nine months was Euro 48.8 million (up 15.8% compared to Euro 42.1 million in 2018), with a margin of 15.5% (15.1% in 9M 2018). The Group profit in the first nine months of 2019 was Euro 35.6 million, compared to Euro 31.2 million in the first nine months of 2018 (+14.1%) - a margin of 11.3% (11.2% in 9M 2018). Zignago Vetro Group statement of financial position at 30 September 2019 Net capital expenditure in the first nine months 2019 by Group companies totalled Euro 45.8 million (Euro 51.3 million in 9M 2018). Payments on fixed assets totalled Euro 71.5 million in 9M 2019, compared to Euro 44.3 million in 9M 2018. The Group generated Free cash flow in the period, before payments on fixed assets, of Euro 57.6 million (Euro 67.5 million in the first nine months of 2018); after payments on fixed assets for Euro 71.5 million and dividends of Euro 31.6 million, the free cash flow was -Euro 13.9 million, compared to +Euro 23.2 million at 30 September 2018. The Group net financial debt at 30 September 2019 was Euro 263.1 million, compared to Euro 217.1 million at 31 December 2018 (Euro 196.1 million at 30 September 2018). The net debt reduced Euro 12.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Group liquidity at 30 September 2019 was Euro 39.1 million, compared to Euro 52.0 million at 30 September 2018 and Euro 36.3 million at 31 December 2018. Liquidity improved Euro 8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. 4 Q3 2019 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to Euro 105.8 million compared to Euro 88.2 million in the same period of the previous year (+20.0%). Export sales amounted to Euro 37.9 million (Euro 33.4 million in 2018: +13.5%). Consolidated EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 totalled Euro 31.4 million, improving 28.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (Euro 24.4 million). The EBITDA margin was 29.7% (27.7% in the third quarter of 2018). Consolidated EBIT amounted to Euro 18.0 million (+36.0% compared to Euro 13.3 million in the third quarter of 2018), with a margin of 17.1% (15.0% in Q3 2018). *********************** Outlook Based on the information available, demand in the sectors in which the Group operates is again in the coming months expected to remain at a good level. No other significant events after 30 September 2019 occurred. There were no atypical and/or unusual transactions for the period ended 30 September 2019 as defined by Consob Communication DEM/6064293. *********************** Declaration The Executive Responsible for Financial Reporting, Mr. Roberto Celot, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries. *********************** 5 Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2019 The Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2019 will be made available to the public as soon as available and in accordance with law at the registered office of the company and on the company website www.gruppozignagovetro.com *********************** This press release is available on the website: www.gruppozignagovetro.com For further information: Roberto Celot Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations Manager Zignago Vetro S.p.A. 0421-246111r.celot@zignagovetro.com 6 All the figures in the Consolidated Reclassified Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position (attachments 1, 2 and 3) reported below were prepared on the basis of management's view which considers the proportional consolidation of joint ventures appropriate, in line with the approach taken until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity. The statement of financial position, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income and the statement of cash flows of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2019 and 31 December and 30 September 2018 and the statement of changes in Equity, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively in the subsequent attachments 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. ATTACHMENT 1 Zignago Vetro Group Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*) (Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013) 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change Euro thou. % Euro thou. % % Revenues 315,449 100.0% 278,074 100.0% 13.4% Changes in finished and semi- finished products and work in progress 11,218 3.6% 2,036 0.7% 451.0% Internal production of fixed assets 1,675 0.5% 3,359 1.2% (50.1%) Value of production 328,342 104.1% 283,469 101.9% 15.8% Cost of goods and services (171,367) (54.3%) (143,106) (51.5%) 19.7% Value added 156,975 49.8% 140,363 50.5% 11.8% Personnel expense (69,248) (22.0%) (64,526) (23.2%) 7.3% EBITDA 87,727 27.8% 75,837 27.3% 15.7% Amortisation & Depreciation (38,032) (12.1%) (31,920) (11.5%) 19.1% Accruals to provisions (935) (0.3%) (1,816) (0.7%) (48.5%) EBIT 48,760 15.5% 42,101 15.1% 15.8% Net recurring non-operating income 223 (0.0%) 1,817 0.7% (87.7%) O perating Profit/ (loss) 48,983 15.5% 43,918 15.8% 11.5% Net financial expense (2,075) (0.7%) (1,979) (0.7%) 4.9% Exchange rate gains/(losses) (621) (0.3%) (1,116) --- n.a. Profit before taxes 46,287 14.7% 40,823 14.7% 13.4% Income taxes (10,776) (3.4%) (10,420) (3.7%) 3.4% (Tax-rate 9M 2019: 23.3%) (Tax-rate 9M 2018: 25.5%) (Profit) Loss non -con . int. 123 n.a. 833 n.a. n.a. Profit for the period 35,634 11.3% 31,236 11.2% 14.1% (*) Data not audited 7 ATTACHMENT 2 Zignago Vetro Group Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*) (Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Euro thou. % Euro thou. % % Revenues 105,760 100.0% 88,162 100.0% 20.0% Changes in finished and semi-finished products and work in progress 5,113 4.8% 5,297 6.0% -3.5% Internal production of fixed assets 144 0.1% 1,105 1.3% -87.0% Value of production 111,017 105.0% 94,564 107.3% 17.4% Cost of goods and services (57,685) (54.5%) (49,384) (56.0%) 16.8% Value added 53,332 50.4% 45,180 51.2% 18.0% Personnel expense (21,898) (20.7%) (20,781) (23.6%) 5.4% EBITDA 31,434 29.7% 24,399 27.7% 28.8% Amortisation & Depreciation (13,054) (12.3%) (10,977) (12.5%) 18.9% Accruals to provisions (343) (0.3%) (155) (0.2%) 121.3% EBIT 18,037 17.1% 13,267 15.0% 36.0% Net recurring non-operating income 55 0.1% 71 0.1% -22.5% O perating Profit 18,092 17.1% 13,338 15.1% 35.6% Net financial expense (460) (0.4%) (244) (0.3%) 88.5% Exchange rate gains/(losses) (1,004) (0.9%) 906 1.0% (210.8%) Profit before taxes 16,628 15.7% 14,000 15.9% 18.8% Income taxes (3,327) (3.1%) (3,070) (3.5%) 8.4% (Tax-rate Q3 2019: 20.0%) (Tax-rate Q3 2018: 21.6%) (Profit) Loss non-con. int. (99) n.a. 286 n.a. n.a. Profit for the period 13,202 12.5% 11,216 12.7% 17.7% (*) Data not audited 8 ATTACHMENT 3 Zignago Vetro Group Reclassified Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(*) (Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013) 30.09.2019 30.06.2019 31.12.2018 30.09.2018 Euro thou. % Euro thou. % Euro thou. % Euro thou. % Trade receivables 99,867 107,578 81,207 87,124 Other receivables 18,734 19,346 25,075 13,333 Inventories 109,909 104,641 99,241 98,768 Current non-financial payables (95,749) (97,347) (92,573) (89,951) Payables on fixed assets (6,134) (13,010) (25,640) (17,027) A) Working capital 126,627 27.1% 121,208 26.0% 87,310 20.9% 92,247 24.2% Net tangible and intangible assets 308,623 314,267 294,681 258,854 Goodwill 43,208 43,230 43,184 42,784 Other equity investments & non-current assets 4,460 4,363 8,169 6,103 Non-current provisions and non-financial payables (16,170) (16,259) (16,124) (18,157) B) Net fixed capital 340,121 72.9% 345,601 74.0% 329,910 79.1% 289,584 75.8% A+B= Net capital employed 466,748 100.0% 466,809 100.0% 417,220 100.0% 381,831 100.0% Financed by: Current loans and borrowings 168,170 175,187 108,534 93,768 Cash and cash equivalents (39,116) (30,886) (36,253) (52,062) Current net debt 129,054 27.6% 144,301 30.9% 72,281 17.3% 41,706 10.9% Non-current loans and borrowings 134,023 28.7% 131,401 28.1% 144,798 34.7% 154,355 40.4% C) Net financial debt 263,077 56.4% 275,702 59.1% 217,079 52.0% 196,061 51.3% Opening equity 200,132 200,132 177,497 177,470 Dividends (31,569) (31,569) (28,061) (28,061) Other equity changes (412) 325 5,676 5,719 Cash Flow Hedge reserve --- --- Profit for the period 35,634 22,432 45,020 31,236 D) Closing equity 203,785 43.7% 191,320 41.0% 200,132 48.0% 186,364 48.8% E) Non-controlling interest equity (114) 0.1% (213) (0.0%) 9 0.0% (594) C+D+E = Total financial debt Non-controlling interest equity & equity 466,748 100.0% 466,809 100.0% 417,220 100.0% 381,831 100.0% (*) Data not audited 9 ATTACHMENT 4 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Income Statement (*) (based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 (Euro thousands) Revenues 81,842 70,100 242,074 217,075 Raw material, ancillary, consumables and goods (13,700) (12,517) (41,522) (44,625) Service costs (27,039) (22,775) (82,133) (63,909) Personnel expense (16,901) (16,106) (53,499) (50,254) Amortisation & Depreciation (8,702) (31,420) (26,102) Other operating costs (1,036) (1,189) (3,480) (4,182) Other operating income 258 492 920 1,386 Measurement of interests in Joint Ventures using 4,007 3,011 13,490 11,076 equity method O perating Profit 27,431 12,314 44,430 40,465 Financial income 107 25 180 73 Financial expense (463) (75) (1,910) (1,742) Net exchange rate gains/(losses) (1,013) 865 (631) (1,102) Profit before taxes 26,062 13,129 42,069 37,694 Income taxes (1,989) (2,199) (6,558) (7,291) Profit for the period 24,073 10,930 35,511 30,403 Non-controlling interests profit (loss) (99) 286 123 833 O wners of the parent profit 23,974 11,216 35,634 31,236 Earnings per share: Basic (and diluted) earnings per share 0.281 0.132 0.418 0.367 (*) Data not audited 10 ATTACHMENT 5 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (*) (based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014) (Euro thousands) Profit for the period Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss T ranslation difference for foreign operations T ax effect Total items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans T ax effect Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss O ther comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of taxes Total comprehensive income for the period Attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests (Loss) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 13,301 10,930 35,511 30,403 (199) 389 (412) (487) --- (199) 389 (412) (487) (199) 389 (412) (487) --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- (199) 389 (412) (487) 13,102 11,319 35,099 29,916 13,102 11,319 35,099 29,916 (99) (286) 123 (833) 13,003 11,033 35,222 29,083 (*) Data not audited 11 ATTACHMENT 6 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (*) (based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014) (Euro thousands) 30.09.2019 30.06.2019 31.12.2018 30.09.2018 ASSETS Non -current assets Property, plant and equipment 241,692 247,185 229,391 195,995 Goodwill 2,718 2,740 2,694 2,698 Intangible assets 263 173 176 299 Equity-accounted Joint Ventures 78,533 74,526 74,757 70,351 Equity investments 389 389 391 392 Other non-current assets 259 279 1,175 740 Deferred tax assets 3,116 3,050 4,078 2,920 Total non -current assets 326,970 328,342 312,662 273,395 Current assets Inventories 88,857 84,907 79,183 79,435 T rade receivables 81,654 84,036 64,903 72,245 Other current assets 14,621 16,889 16,830 8,523 T ax Assets 5,949 6,507 3,773 3,673 Cash and cash equivalents 31,954 26,718 32,338 45,938 Total current assets 223,035 219,057 197,027 209,814 TO TAL ASSETS 550,005 547,399 509,689 483,209 EQUITY & LIABILITIES EQ UITY Share capital 8,800 8,800 8,800 8,800 Reserves 39,890 39,991 41,765 41,408 T reasury shares (1,093) (1,093) (1,093) (1,093) Retained earnings and profit for the period 120,554 121,190 105,640 138,386 Other equity items 35,634 22,432 45,020 (1,137) TO TAL EQ UITY O WNERS O F THE PARENT 203,785 191,320 200,132 186,364 NO N-CO NTRO LLING INT. EQ UITY (114) (213) 9 (594) TO TAL EQ UITY 203,671 191,107 200,141 185,770 LIABILITIES Non -current liabilities Provisions for risks and charges 4,462 4,441 4,257 5,653 Post -employment benefits 4,245 4,561 4,529 4,960 Non-current loans and borrowings 107,850 103,832 117,768 125,501 Other non-current liabilities 2,145 2,145 2,415 2,553 Deferred tax liabilities 2,079 2,084 2,090 2,233 Total non -current liabilities 120,781 117,063 131,059 140,900 Current liabilities Bank loans and borrowings current portion 141,144 145,816 81,948 68,419 T rade and other payables 60,500 70,664 72,748 63,327 Other current liabilities 19,413 19,556 19,927 20,406 Current income taxes 4,496 3,193 3,866 4,387 Total current liabilities 225,553 239,229 178,489 156,539 TO TAL LIABILITIES 346,334 356,292 309,548 297,439 TO TAL EQ UITY AND LIABILITIES 550,005 547,399 509,689 483,209 (*) Data not audited 12 ATTACHMENT 7 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (*) (based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014) (Euro thousands) 9M 2019 H1 2019 12 months 9M 2018 2018 CASH FLO W FRO M O PERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit before taxes 42,069 26,779 53,753 Adjustments to reconcile net profit with cash flow generated from operating activities: Amortisation & Depreciation 31,158 20,475 31,133 Losses/(gains) on sale of property, plant & equipment --- --- 52 Accrual to allowance for impairment 466 466 72 Net changes to post -employment benefits (284) 32 (876) Net changes to other provisions 205 184 (120) Change in asset items due to translation effect 887 (596) --- Financial income and exchange gains 451 (455) 2,699 Financial expenses and exchange losses 2,541 1,065 4,343 Income taxes paid in the period (7,152) (6,953) (6,703) Equity-accounted joint ventures (13,490) (9,483) (15,454) Dividends distributed by equity-accounted joint ventures 10,213 10,213 9,962 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables (17,217) (19,599) 2,518 Decrease/(increase) in other current assets 2,209 (59) (3,555) Decrease/(increase) in inventories (9,674) (5,724) (2,974) Increase/(decrease) in trade & other payables 6,816 9,405 (1,519) Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities (514) (371) 1,180 Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 646 621 (910) Total adjustments and changes 7,261 (779) 19,848 Net Cash Flows from operating activities (A) 49,330 26,000 73,601 CASH FLO W FRO M INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Gross investments in intangible assets (138) (55) (85) Gross investments in property, plant and equipment (39,173) (31,824) (78,848) Increase/(decrease) in payables for purchases of non-current assets (19,087) (11,489) 17,497 Equity investments --- --- (4) Sales price of securities --- --- 6,275 Sales price of property, plant and equipment 93 93 86 Net cash flow used in (B) (58,305) (43,275) (55,079) investing activities CASH FLO WS FRO M FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Interest paid in the period, incl. currency effects (2,367) (1,081) (4,359) Interest received in the year (241) 69 (1,159) Net increase (decrease) of short -term bank payables 59,306 63,978 11,139 Net change non-current loans and borrowings (16,216) (20,234) 3,724 Distribution of dividends (31,569) (31,569) (28,061) Other changes 114 213 --- 37,694 26,116 --- 165 (445) 1,276 1,178 1,029 2,844 (2,373) (11,076) 9,962 (4,917) 4,752 (5,345) 1,162 1,659 (474) 25,513 63,207 186 (40,212) 7,514 (5) 6,275 47 (26,195) (2,844) (1,029) (2,809) 11,876 (28,061) 594 Net cash flow used in financing activities Change in equity due to currency conversion effect Net change in cash and cash equivalents Vetro Revet cash and cash equivalents Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash & cash equivalents at end of period (C) 9,027 11,376 (18,716) (D) (436) 279 (615) +B+C+D) (384) (5,620) (809) 1,461 32,338 32,338 31,686 31,954 26,718 32,338 (22,273) (487) 14,252 31,686 45,938 (*) Data not audited 13 ATTACHMENT 8 Zignago Vetro Group Statement of changes in Equity (*) (based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014) Share capital Legal reserve Revaluation reserve Other reserves Capital paid-in Treasury shares Translation reserve Actuarial profit/(loss) on ind. deferred benefit plans Retained earnings Profit for the period Total non-controlling interest equity Total consolidated equity B a la n c e a t 3 0 Ju n e 2 0 18 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 11, 4 7 8 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (1, 5 0 9 ) (9 5 7 ) 10 8 , 7 5 1 2 0 , 0 2 0 (3 0 8 ) 17 4 , 4 3 3 Profit (Los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 11,216 (286) 10,930 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 407 - - - - - - - - - - - - 407 Tota l Comp . Inc ome (e xpe ns e ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 407 - - - - - - 11,216 (286) 11,337 Alloc a tion of re s ult - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - B a la n c e a t 3 0 S e p te mb e r 2 0 18 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 11, 4 7 8 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (1, 10 2 ) (9 5 7 ) 10 8 , 7 5 1 3 1, 2 3 6 (5 9 4 ) 18 5 , 7 7 0 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (146) 35 - - - 13,784 (132) 13,541 S ale of tre as ury s hare s - - - - - - - - - 68 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 68 Alloc a tion of re s ult - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,241 (5,214) - - - 27 inte re s ts e q . - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 735 735 Dis tribution of divide nds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - B a la n c e a t 3 1 De c e mb e r 2 0 18 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 11, 5 4 6 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (1, 2 4 8 ) (9 2 2 ) 113 , 9 9 2 3 9 , 8 0 6 9 2 0 0 , 14 1 Profit (Los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 22,432 (222) 22,210 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - 46 - - - - - - 279 - - - - - - - - - - - - 325 Tota l Comp . Inc ome (e xpe ns e ) - - - - - - - - - 46 - - - - - - 279 - - - - - - 22,432 (222) 22,535 Alloc a tion of re s ult - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 39,806 (39,806) - - - - - - S ale of tre as ury s hare s - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Move me nt non - c ontrolling inte re s ts e q . - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Dis tribution of divide nds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (31,569) - - - - - - (31,569) B a la n c e a t 3 0 Ju n e 2 0 19 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 11, 5 9 2 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (9 6 9 ) (9 2 2 ) 12 2 , 2 2 9 2 2 , 4 3 2 (2 13 ) 19 1, 10 7 Profit (Los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13,202 99 13,301 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - (46) - - - - - - (691) - - - - - - - - - - - - (737) Tota l Comp . Inc ome (e xpe ns e ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13,202 99 12,564 Alloc a tion of re s ult - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - B a la n c e a t 3 0 S e p te mb e r 2 0 19 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 11, 5 9 2 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (9 6 9 ) (9 2 2 ) 12 2 , 2 2 9 3 5 , 6 3 4 (114 ) 2 0 3 , 6 7 1 (*) Data not audited 14 Attachments Original document

