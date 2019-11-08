Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Q3 2019

In accordance with Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent
amendments and supplements
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A.
approves 2019 Third Quarter Report
Excellent Q3 results further boost Zignago Vetro Group earnings and revenues growth for the first nine months of 2019.
9M 2019 Group Highlights
Revenues of Euro 315.4 million (+13.4% on 2018), of which exports account for 35.9% (+9.3%).
EBITDA of Euro 87.7 million (27.8% margin, +15.7%).
EBIT of Euro 48.8 million (15.5% margin, + 15.8%).
Group Profit of Euro 35.6 million (11.3% margin, +14.1%).
Cash generation, before investments, of Euro 57.6 million.
Net debt of Euro 263.1 million (Euro 275.7 million at 30 June 2019).
Zignago Vetro Group 9M Key Financial Highlights(*)
9M 2019
9M 2018
Cge.%
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
restated (**)
Revenues
315.4
278.1
+ 13.4%
EBITDA
87.7
75.8
+ 15.7%
EBIT
48.8
42.1
+ 15.8%
Operating Profit
49.0
43.9
+ 11.5%
Profit before taxes
46.3
40.8
+ 13.4%
Group Profit
35.6
31.2
+ 14.1%
9M 2019
9M 2018
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
restated(**)
Free cash flow (before investments)
57.6
67.5
Payments on fixed assets
(71.5)
(44.3)
Free cash flow net
(13.9)
23.2
(see pages 4 & 5)
30.09.2019
30.09.2018
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
restated (**)
Financial debt
(302.2)
(248.1)
Liquidity
39.1
52.0
Net financial debt
(263.1)
(196.1)
Zignago Vetro Group Q3 Key Financial Highlights(*)
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Cge.
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
%
Revenues
105.8
88.2
+ 20.0%
EBITDA
31.4
24.4
+ 28.8%
EBIT
18.0
13.3
+ 36.0%
Operating Profit
18.1
13.3
+ 35.6%
Profit before taxes
16.6
14.0
+ 18.8%
Group Profit
13.2
11.2
+ 17.7%
The figures and the subsequent comments concerning the consolidated figures were based on the management view of the Group business, which provides for the proportional consolidation of the joint venture, in continuity with the accounting policies adopted until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.
The income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of financial position and the statement of cash flows of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2019 and 2018 and at 31 December 2018, prepared according to international accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively at attachments 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the present press release.
Fossalta di Portogruaro, 8 November 2019 - The Board of Directors ofZignago Vetro S.p.A- a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - in a meeting held today chaired by Paolo Giacobbo, approved the Interim Report at 30 September 2019.
Company profile
The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets.
9M 2019 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance
The markets on which the Group companies operate have generally experienced favourable demand levels.
Specifically, glass Beverage and Food container demand has been particularly buoyant, with growth on all segments - both in Italy and more widely across Europe. End-consumption growth, particularly for more export-focused finished product
sectors, appears to be the main factor behind this movement, with a greater appreciation among consumers for glass packaging also evident.
The global Perfumery markets also generally performed well, thanks mainly to emerging country demand, although the more specialised categories saw a slowdown due to supply chain stock levels. Cosmetic container demand was up, driven mainly by the emerging countries, with the exception of nail varnish containers, which remains weak, although with expectations of recovery.
Consolidated Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to Euro 315.4 million compared to Euro 278.1 million in the same period of the previous year (+13.4%). Export sales in the January-September 2019 period amounted to Euro
113.2 million, 35.9% of revenues (up 9.3% on Euro 103.5 million in the first nine months of 2018: 37.2% of revenues).
Consolidated EBITDA in 9M 2019 amounted to Euro 87.7 million, up 15.7% on 9M 2018 (Euro 75.8 million), with a margin of 27.8% (27.3% in 9M 2018).
Consolidated EBIT in the first nine months was Euro 48.8 million (up 15.8% compared to Euro 42.1 million in 2018), with a margin of 15.5% (15.1% in 9M 2018).
The Group profit in the first nine months of 2019 was Euro 35.6 million, compared to Euro 31.2 million in the first nine months of 2018 (+14.1%) - a margin of 11.3% (11.2% in 9M 2018).
Zignago Vetro Group statement of financial position at 30 September 2019
Net capital expenditure in the first nine months 2019 by Group companies totalled Euro 45.8 million (Euro 51.3 million in 9M 2018). Payments on fixed assets totalled Euro 71.5 million in 9M 2019, compared to Euro 44.3 million in 9M 2018.
The Group generated Free cash flow in the period, before payments on fixed assets, of Euro 57.6 million (Euro 67.5 million in the first nine months of 2018); after payments on fixed assets for Euro 71.5 million and dividends of Euro 31.6 million, the free cash flow was -Euro 13.9 million, compared to +Euro 23.2 million at 30 September 2018.
The Group net financial debt at 30 September 2019 was Euro 263.1 million, compared to Euro 217.1 million at 31 December 2018 (Euro 196.1 million at 30 September 2018). The net debt reduced Euro 12.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Group liquidity at 30 September 2019 was Euro 39.1 million, compared to Euro
52.0 million at 30 September 2018 and Euro 36.3 million at 31 December 2018. Liquidity improved Euro 8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Q3 2019 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance
Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to Euro 105.8 million compared to Euro 88.2 million in the same period of the previous year (+20.0%). Export sales amounted to Euro 37.9 million (Euro 33.4 million in 2018: +13.5%).
Consolidated EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 totalled Euro 31.4 million, improving 28.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (Euro 24.4 million). The EBITDA margin was 29.7% (27.7% in the third quarter of 2018).
Consolidated EBIT amounted to Euro 18.0 million (+36.0% compared to Euro 13.3 million in the third quarter of 2018), with a margin of 17.1% (15.0% in Q3 2018).
***********************
Outlook
Based on the information available, demand in the sectors in which the Group operates is again in the coming months expected to remain at a good level.
No other significant events after 30 September 2019 occurred.
There were no atypical and/or unusual transactions for the period ended 30 September 2019 as defined by Consob Communication DEM/6064293.
***********************
Declaration
The Executive Responsible for Financial Reporting, Mr. Roberto Celot, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries.
***********************
Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2019
The Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2019 will be made available to the public as soon as available and in accordance with law at the registered office of the company and on the company website www.gruppozignagovetro.com
All the figures in the Consolidated Reclassified Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position (attachments 1, 2 and 3) reported below were prepared on the basis of management's view which considers the proportional consolidation of joint ventures appropriate, in line with the approach taken until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.
The statement of financial position, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income and the statement of cash flows of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2019 and 31 December and 30 September 2018 and the statement of changes in Equity, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively in the subsequent attachments 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.
ATTACHMENT 1
Zignago Vetro Group
Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)
(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)
9M 2019
9M 2018
Change
Euro thou.
%
Euro thou.
%
%
Revenues
315,449
100.0%
278,074
100.0%
13.4%
Changes in finished and semi-
finished products and work in
progress
11,218
3.6%
2,036
0.7%
451.0%
Internal production of fixed assets
1,675
0.5%
3,359
1.2%
(50.1%)
Value of production
328,342
104.1%
283,469
101.9%
15.8%
Cost of goods and services
(171,367)
(54.3%)
(143,106)
(51.5%)
19.7%
Value added
156,975
49.8%
140,363
50.5%
11.8%
Personnel expense
(69,248)
(22.0%)
(64,526)
(23.2%)
7.3%
EBITDA
87,727
27.8%
75,837
27.3%
15.7%
Amortisation & Depreciation
(38,032)
(12.1%)
(31,920)
(11.5%)
19.1%
Accruals to provisions
(935)
(0.3%)
(1,816)
(0.7%)
(48.5%)
EBIT
48,760
15.5%
42,101
15.1%
15.8%
Net
recurring
non-operating
income
223
(0.0%)
1,817
0.7%
(87.7%)
O perating Profit/ (loss)
48,983
15.5%
43,918
15.8%
11.5%
Net financial expense
(2,075)
(0.7%)
(1,979)
(0.7%)
4.9%
Exchange rate gains/(losses)
(621)
(0.3%)
(1,116)
---
n.a.
Profit before taxes
46,287
14.7%
40,823
14.7%
13.4%
Income taxes
(10,776)
(3.4%)
(10,420)
(3.7%)
3.4%
(Tax-rate 9M 2019: 23.3%)
(Tax-rate 9M 2018: 25.5%)
(Profit) Loss non -con . int.
123
n.a.
833
n.a.
n.a.
Profit for the period
35,634
11.3%
31,236
11.2%
14.1%
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 2
Zignago Vetro Group
Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)
(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Change
Euro thou.
%
Euro thou.
%
%
Revenues
105,760
100.0%
88,162
100.0%
20.0%
Changes in finished and semi-finished
products and work in progress
5,113
4.8%
5,297
6.0%
-3.5%
Internal production of fixed assets
144
0.1%
1,105
1.3%
-87.0%
Value of production
111,017
105.0%
94,564
107.3%
17.4%
Cost of goods and services
(57,685)
(54.5%)
(49,384)
(56.0%)
16.8%
Value added
53,332
50.4%
45,180
51.2%
18.0%
Personnel expense
(21,898)
(20.7%)
(20,781)
(23.6%)
5.4%
EBITDA
31,434
29.7%
24,399
27.7%
28.8%
Amortisation & Depreciation
(13,054)
(12.3%)
(10,977)
(12.5%)
18.9%
Accruals to provisions
(343)
(0.3%)
(155)
(0.2%)
121.3%
EBIT
18,037
17.1%
13,267
15.0%
36.0%
Net recurring non-operating income
55
0.1%
71
0.1%
-22.5%
O perating Profit
18,092
17.1%
13,338
15.1%
35.6%
Net financial expense
(460)
(0.4%)
(244)
(0.3%)
88.5%
Exchange rate gains/(losses)
(1,004)
(0.9%)
906
1.0%
(210.8%)
Profit before taxes
16,628
15.7%
14,000
15.9%
18.8%
Income taxes
(3,327)
(3.1%)
(3,070)
(3.5%)
8.4%
(Tax-rate Q3 2019: 20.0%)
(Tax-rate Q3 2018: 21.6%)
(Profit) Loss non-con. int.
(99)
n.a.
286
n.a.
n.a.
Profit for the period
13,202
12.5%
11,216
12.7%
17.7%
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 3
Zignago Vetro Group
Reclassified Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(*)
(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)
30.09.2019
30.06.2019
31.12.2018
30.09.2018
Euro thou.
%
Euro thou.
%
Euro thou.
%
Euro thou.
%
Trade receivables
99,867
107,578
81,207
87,124
Other receivables
18,734
19,346
25,075
13,333
Inventories
109,909
104,641
99,241
98,768
Current non-financial payables
(95,749)
(97,347)
(92,573)
(89,951)
Payables on fixed assets
(6,134)
(13,010)
(25,640)
(17,027)
A) Working capital
126,627
27.1%
121,208
26.0%
87,310
20.9%
92,247
24.2%
Net tangible and intangible assets
308,623
314,267
294,681
258,854
Goodwill
43,208
43,230
43,184
42,784
Other equity investments & non-current
assets
4,460
4,363
8,169
6,103
Non-current provisions and non-financial
payables
(16,170)
(16,259)
(16,124)
(18,157)
B) Net fixed capital
340,121
72.9%
345,601
74.0%
329,910
79.1%
289,584
75.8%
A+B= Net capital employed
466,748
100.0%
466,809
100.0%
417,220
100.0%
381,831
100.0%
Financed by:
Current loans and borrowings
168,170
175,187
108,534
93,768
Cash and cash equivalents
(39,116)
(30,886)
(36,253)
(52,062)
Current net debt
129,054
27.6%
144,301
30.9%
72,281
17.3%
41,706
10.9%
Non-current loans and borrowings
134,023
28.7%
131,401
28.1%
144,798
34.7%
154,355
40.4%
C) Net financial debt
263,077
56.4%
275,702
59.1%
217,079
52.0%
196,061
51.3%
Opening equity
200,132
200,132
177,497
177,470
Dividends
(31,569)
(31,569)
(28,061)
(28,061)
Other equity changes
(412)
325
5,676
5,719
Cash Flow Hedge reserve
---
---
Profit for the period
35,634
22,432
45,020
31,236
D) Closing equity
203,785
43.7%
191,320
41.0%
200,132
48.0%
186,364
48.8%
E) Non-controlling interest equity
(114)
0.1%
(213)
(0.0%)
0.0%
(594)
C+D+E = Total financial debt
Non-controlling interest equity
& equity
466,748
100.0%
466,809
100.0%
417,220
100.0%
381,831
100.0%
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 4
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Income Statement (*)
(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
9M 2019
9M 2018
(Euro thousands)
Revenues
81,842
70,100
242,074
217,075
Raw material, ancillary,
consumables and goods
(13,700)
(12,517)
(41,522)
(44,625)
Service costs
(27,039)
(22,775)
(82,133)
(63,909)
Personnel expense
(16,901)
(16,106)
(53,499)
(50,254)
Amortisation & Depreciation
(8,702)
(31,420)
(26,102)
Other operating costs
(1,036)
(1,189)
(3,480)
(4,182)
Other operating income
258
492
920
1,386
Measurement of interests in Joint Ventures using
4,007
3,011
13,490
11,076
equity method
O perating Profit
27,431
12,314
44,430
40,465
Financial income
107
25
180
73
Financial expense
(463)
(75)
(1,910)
(1,742)
Net exchange rate gains/(losses)
(1,013)
865
(631)
(1,102)
Profit before taxes
26,062
13,129
42,069
37,694
Income taxes
(1,989)
(2,199)
(6,558)
(7,291)
Profit for the period
24,073
10,930
35,511
30,403
Non-controlling interests profit (loss)
(99)
286
123
833
O wners of the parent profit
23,974
11,216
35,634
31,236
Earnings per share:
Basic (and diluted) earnings per share
0.281
0.132
0.418
0.367
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 5
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (*)
(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)
(Euro thousands)
Profit for the period
Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
T ranslation difference for foreign operations
T ax effect
Total items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
T ax effect
Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
O ther comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of taxes
Total comprehensive income for the period
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests (Loss)
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
9M 2019
9M 2018
13,301
10,930
35,511
30,403
(199)
389
(412)
(487)
---
(199)
389
(412)
(487)
(199)
389
(412)
(487)
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(199)
389
(412)
(487)
13,102
11,319
35,099
29,916
13,102
11,319
35,099
29,916
(99)
(286)
123
(833)
13,003
11,033
35,222
29,083
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 6
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (*)
(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)
(Euro thousands)
30.09.2019
30.06.2019
31.12.2018
30.09.2018
ASSETS
Non -current assets
Property, plant and equipment
241,692
247,185
229,391
195,995
Goodwill
2,718
2,740
2,694
2,698
Intangible assets
263
173
176
299
Equity-accounted Joint Ventures
78,533
74,526
74,757
70,351
Equity investments
389
389
391
392
Other non-current assets
259
279
1,175
740
Deferred tax assets
3,116
3,050
4,078
2,920
Total non -current assets
326,970
328,342
312,662
273,395
Current assets
Inventories
88,857
84,907
79,183
79,435
T rade receivables
81,654
84,036
64,903
72,245
Other current assets
14,621
16,889
16,830
8,523
T ax Assets
5,949
6,507
3,773
3,673
Cash and cash equivalents
31,954
26,718
32,338
45,938
Total current assets
223,035
219,057
197,027
209,814
TO TAL ASSETS
550,005
547,399
509,689
483,209
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
EQ UITY
Share capital
8,800
8,800
8,800
8,800
Reserves
39,890
39,991
41,765
41,408
T reasury shares
(1,093)
(1,093)
(1,093)
(1,093)
Retained earnings and profit for the period
120,554
121,190
105,640
138,386
Other equity items
35,634
22,432
45,020
(1,137)
TO TAL EQ UITY O WNERS O F THE PARENT
203,785
191,320
200,132
186,364
NO N-CO NTRO LLING INT. EQ UITY
(114)
(213)
9
(594)
TO TAL EQ UITY
203,671
191,107
200,141
185,770
LIABILITIES
Non -current liabilities
Provisions for risks and charges
4,462
4,441
4,257
5,653
Post -employment benefits
4,245
4,561
4,529
4,960
Non-current loans and borrowings
107,850
103,832
117,768
125,501
Other non-current liabilities
2,145
2,145
2,415
2,553
Deferred tax liabilities
2,079
2,084
2,090
2,233
Total non -current liabilities
120,781
117,063
131,059
140,900
Current liabilities
Bank loans and borrowings
current portion
141,144
145,816
81,948
68,419
T rade and other payables
60,500
70,664
72,748
63,327
Other current liabilities
19,413
19,556
19,927
20,406
Current income taxes
4,496
3,193
3,866
4,387
Total current liabilities
225,553
239,229
178,489
156,539
TO TAL LIABILITIES
346,334
356,292
309,548
297,439
TO TAL EQ UITY AND LIABILITIES
550,005
547,399
509,689
483,209
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 7
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (*)
(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)
(Euro thousands)
9M 2019
H1 2019 12 months 9M 2018
2018
CASH FLO W FRO M O PERATING ACTIVITIES:
Profit before taxes
42,069
26,779
53,753
Adjustments to reconcile net profit with cash flow generated
from operating activities:
Amortisation & Depreciation
31,158
20,475
31,133
Losses/(gains) on sale of property, plant & equipment
---
---
52
Accrual to allowance for impairment
466
466
72
Net changes to post -employment benefits
(284)
32
(876)
Net changes to other provisions
205
184
(120)
Change in asset items due to translation effect
887
(596)
---
Financial income and exchange gains
451
(455)
2,699
Financial expenses and exchange losses
2,541
1,065
4,343
Income taxes paid in the period
(7,152)
(6,953)
(6,703)
Equity-accounted joint ventures
(13,490)
(9,483)
(15,454)
Dividends distributed by equity-accounted joint ventures
10,213
10,213
9,962
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables
(17,217)
(19,599)
2,518
Decrease/(increase) in other current assets
2,209
(59)
(3,555)
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
(9,674)
(5,724)
(2,974)
Increase/(decrease) in trade & other payables
6,816
9,405
(1,519)
Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities
(514)
(371)
1,180
Change in other non-current assets and liabilities
646
621
(910)
Total adjustments and changes
7,261
(779)
19,848
Net Cash Flows from operating activities
(A)
49,330
26,000
73,601
CASH FLO W FRO M INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Gross investments in intangible assets
(138)
(55)
(85)
Gross investments in property, plant and equipment
(39,173)
(31,824)
(78,848)
Increase/(decrease) in payables for purchases of non-current assets
(19,087)
(11,489)
17,497
Equity investments
---
---
(4)
Sales price of securities
---
---
6,275
Sales price of property, plant and equipment
93
93
86
Net cash flow used in
(B)
(58,305)
(43,275)
(55,079)
investing activities
CASH FLO WS FRO M FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Interest paid in the period, incl. currency effects
(2,367)
(1,081)
(4,359)
Interest received in the year
(241)
69
(1,159)
Net increase (decrease) of short -term bank payables
59,306
63,978
11,139
Net change non-current loans and borrowings
(16,216)
(20,234)
3,724
Distribution of dividends
(31,569)
(31,569)
(28,061)
Other changes
114
213
---
37,694
26,116
---
165
(445)
1,276
1,178
1,029
2,844
(2,373)
(11,076)
9,962
(4,917)
4,752
(5,345)
1,162
1,659
(474)
25,513
63,207
186
(40,212)
7,514
(5)
6,275
47
(26,195)
(2,844)
(1,029)
(2,809)
11,876
(28,061)
594
Net cash flow used in financing activities
Change in equity due to currency conversion effect Net change in cash and cash equivalents
Vetro Revet cash and cash equivalents
Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash & cash equivalents at end of period
(C)
9,027
11,376
(18,716)
(D)
(436)
279
(615)
+B+C+D)
(384)
(5,620)
(809)
1,461
32,338
32,338
31,686
31,954
26,718
32,338
(22,273)
(487)
14,252
31,686
45,938
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 8
Zignago Vetro Group
Statement of changes in Equity (*)
(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)
Share capital
Legal reserve
Revaluation reserve
Other reserves
Capital paid-in
Treasury shares
Translation reserve
Actuarial profit/(loss) on ind. deferred benefit plans
