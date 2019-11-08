Log in
Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Q3 2019

11/08/2019 | 06:50am EST

PRESS RELEASE

In accordance with Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent

amendments and supplements

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A.

approves 2019 Third Quarter Report

Excellent Q3 results further boost Zignago Vetro Group earnings and revenues growth for the first nine months of 2019.

9M 2019 Group Highlights

  • Revenues of Euro 315.4 million (+13.4% on 2018), of which exports account for 35.9% (+9.3%).
  • EBITDA of Euro 87.7 million (27.8% margin, +15.7%).
  • EBIT of Euro 48.8 million (15.5% margin, + 15.8%).
  • Group Profit of Euro 35.6 million (11.3% margin, +14.1%).

Cash generation, before investments, of Euro 57.6 million.

Net debt of Euro 263.1 million (Euro 275.7 million at 30 June 2019).

1

Zignago Vetro Group 9M Key Financial Highlights(*)

9M 2019

9M 2018

Cge.%

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

restated (**)

Revenues

315.4

278.1

+ 13.4%

EBITDA

87.7

75.8

+ 15.7%

EBIT

48.8

42.1

+ 15.8%

Operating Profit

49.0

43.9

+ 11.5%

Profit before taxes

46.3

40.8

+ 13.4%

Group Profit

35.6

31.2

+ 14.1%

9M 2019

9M 2018

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

restated(**)

Free cash flow (before investments)

57.6

67.5

Payments on fixed assets

(71.5)

(44.3)

Free cash flow net

(13.9)

23.2

(see pages 4 & 5)

30.09.2019

30.09.2018

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

restated (**)

Financial debt

(302.2)

(248.1)

Liquidity

39.1

52.0

Net financial debt

(263.1)

(196.1)

2

Zignago Vetro Group Q3 Key Financial Highlights(*)

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Cge.

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

%

Revenues

105.8

88.2

+ 20.0%

EBITDA

31.4

24.4

+ 28.8%

EBIT

18.0

13.3

+ 36.0%

Operating Profit

18.1

13.3

+ 35.6%

Profit before taxes

16.6

14.0

+ 18.8%

Group Profit

13.2

11.2

+ 17.7%

  1. The figures and the subsequent comments concerning the consolidated figures were based on the management view of the Group business, which provides for the proportional consolidation of the joint venture, in continuity with the accounting policies adopted until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.
    The income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of financial position and the statement of cash flows of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2019 and 2018 and at 31 December 2018, prepared according to international accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively at attachments 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the present press release.

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 8 November 2019 - The Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A - a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - in a meeting held today chaired by Paolo Giacobbo, approved the Interim Report at 30 September 2019.

Company profile

The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets.

9M 2019 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance

The markets on which the Group companies operate have generally experienced favourable demand levels.

Specifically, glass Beverage and Food container demand has been particularly buoyant, with growth on all segments - both in Italy and more widely across Europe. End-consumption growth, particularly for more export-focused finished product

3

sectors, appears to be the main factor behind this movement, with a greater appreciation among consumers for glass packaging also evident.

The global Perfumery markets also generally performed well, thanks mainly to emerging country demand, although the more specialised categories saw a slowdown due to supply chain stock levels. Cosmetic container demand was up, driven mainly by the emerging countries, with the exception of nail varnish containers, which remains weak, although with expectations of recovery.

Consolidated Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to Euro 315.4 million compared to Euro 278.1 million in the same period of the previous year (+13.4%). Export sales in the January-September 2019 period amounted to Euro

113.2 million, 35.9% of revenues (up 9.3% on Euro 103.5 million in the first nine months of 2018: 37.2% of revenues).

Consolidated EBITDA in 9M 2019 amounted to Euro 87.7 million, up 15.7% on 9M 2018 (Euro 75.8 million), with a margin of 27.8% (27.3% in 9M 2018).

Consolidated EBIT in the first nine months was Euro 48.8 million (up 15.8% compared to Euro 42.1 million in 2018), with a margin of 15.5% (15.1% in 9M 2018).

The Group profit in the first nine months of 2019 was Euro 35.6 million, compared to Euro 31.2 million in the first nine months of 2018 (+14.1%) - a margin of 11.3% (11.2% in 9M 2018).

Zignago Vetro Group statement of financial position at 30 September 2019

Net capital expenditure in the first nine months 2019 by Group companies totalled Euro 45.8 million (Euro 51.3 million in 9M 2018). Payments on fixed assets totalled Euro 71.5 million in 9M 2019, compared to Euro 44.3 million in 9M 2018.

The Group generated Free cash flow in the period, before payments on fixed assets, of Euro 57.6 million (Euro 67.5 million in the first nine months of 2018); after payments on fixed assets for Euro 71.5 million and dividends of Euro 31.6 million, the free cash flow was -Euro 13.9 million, compared to +Euro 23.2 million at 30 September 2018.

The Group net financial debt at 30 September 2019 was Euro 263.1 million, compared to Euro 217.1 million at 31 December 2018 (Euro 196.1 million at 30 September 2018). The net debt reduced Euro 12.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Group liquidity at 30 September 2019 was Euro 39.1 million, compared to Euro

52.0 million at 30 September 2018 and Euro 36.3 million at 31 December 2018. Liquidity improved Euro 8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

4

Q3 2019 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance

Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to Euro 105.8 million compared to Euro 88.2 million in the same period of the previous year (+20.0%). Export sales amounted to Euro 37.9 million (Euro 33.4 million in 2018: +13.5%).

Consolidated EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 totalled Euro 31.4 million, improving 28.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (Euro 24.4 million). The EBITDA margin was 29.7% (27.7% in the third quarter of 2018).

Consolidated EBIT amounted to Euro 18.0 million (+36.0% compared to Euro 13.3 million in the third quarter of 2018), with a margin of 17.1% (15.0% in Q3 2018).

***********************

Outlook

Based on the information available, demand in the sectors in which the Group operates is again in the coming months expected to remain at a good level.

No other significant events after 30 September 2019 occurred.

There were no atypical and/or unusual transactions for the period ended 30 September 2019 as defined by Consob Communication DEM/6064293.

***********************

Declaration

The Executive Responsible for Financial Reporting, Mr. Roberto Celot, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries.

***********************

5

Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2019

The Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2019 will be made available to the public as soon as available and in accordance with law at the registered office of the company and on the company website www.gruppozignagovetro.com

***********************

This press release is available on the website: www.gruppozignagovetro.com

For further information:

Roberto Celot

Chief Financial Officer &

Investor Relations Manager

Zignago Vetro S.p.A.

0421-246111r.celot@zignagovetro.com

6

All the figures in the Consolidated Reclassified Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position (attachments 1, 2 and 3) reported below were prepared on the basis of management's view which considers the proportional consolidation of joint ventures appropriate, in line with the approach taken until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.

The statement of financial position, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income and the statement of cash flows of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2019 and 31 December and 30 September 2018 and the statement of changes in Equity, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively in the subsequent attachments 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

ATTACHMENT 1

Zignago Vetro Group

Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)

(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)

9M 2019

9M 2018

Change

Euro thou.

%

Euro thou.

%

%

Revenues

315,449

100.0%

278,074

100.0%

13.4%

Changes in finished and semi-

finished products and work in

progress

11,218

3.6%

2,036

0.7%

451.0%

Internal production of fixed assets

1,675

0.5%

3,359

1.2%

(50.1%)

Value of production

328,342

104.1%

283,469

101.9%

15.8%

Cost of goods and services

(171,367)

(54.3%)

(143,106)

(51.5%)

19.7%

Value added

156,975

49.8%

140,363

50.5%

11.8%

Personnel expense

(69,248)

(22.0%)

(64,526)

(23.2%)

7.3%

EBITDA

87,727

27.8%

75,837

27.3%

15.7%

Amortisation & Depreciation

(38,032)

(12.1%)

(31,920)

(11.5%)

19.1%

Accruals to provisions

(935)

(0.3%)

(1,816)

(0.7%)

(48.5%)

EBIT

48,760

15.5%

42,101

15.1%

15.8%

Net

recurring

non-operating

income

223

(0.0%)

1,817

0.7%

(87.7%)

O perating Profit/ (loss)

48,983

15.5%

43,918

15.8%

11.5%

Net financial expense

(2,075)

(0.7%)

(1,979)

(0.7%)

4.9%

Exchange rate gains/(losses)

(621)

(0.3%)

(1,116)

---

n.a.

Profit before taxes

46,287

14.7%

40,823

14.7%

13.4%

Income taxes

(10,776)

(3.4%)

(10,420)

(3.7%)

3.4%

(Tax-rate 9M 2019: 23.3%)

(Tax-rate 9M 2018: 25.5%)

(Profit) Loss non -con . int.

123

n.a.

833

n.a.

n.a.

Profit for the period

35,634

11.3%

31,236

11.2%

14.1%

(*) Data not audited

7

ATTACHMENT 2

Zignago Vetro Group

Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)

(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Change

Euro thou.

%

Euro thou.

%

%

Revenues

105,760

100.0%

88,162

100.0%

20.0%

Changes in finished and semi-finished

products and work in progress

5,113

4.8%

5,297

6.0%

-3.5%

Internal production of fixed assets

144

0.1%

1,105

1.3%

-87.0%

Value of production

111,017

105.0%

94,564

107.3%

17.4%

Cost of goods and services

(57,685)

(54.5%)

(49,384)

(56.0%)

16.8%

Value added

53,332

50.4%

45,180

51.2%

18.0%

Personnel expense

(21,898)

(20.7%)

(20,781)

(23.6%)

5.4%

EBITDA

31,434

29.7%

24,399

27.7%

28.8%

Amortisation & Depreciation

(13,054)

(12.3%)

(10,977)

(12.5%)

18.9%

Accruals to provisions

(343)

(0.3%)

(155)

(0.2%)

121.3%

EBIT

18,037

17.1%

13,267

15.0%

36.0%

Net recurring non-operating income

55

0.1%

71

0.1%

-22.5%

O perating Profit

18,092

17.1%

13,338

15.1%

35.6%

Net financial expense

(460)

(0.4%)

(244)

(0.3%)

88.5%

Exchange rate gains/(losses)

(1,004)

(0.9%)

906

1.0%

(210.8%)

Profit before taxes

16,628

15.7%

14,000

15.9%

18.8%

Income taxes

(3,327)

(3.1%)

(3,070)

(3.5%)

8.4%

(Tax-rate Q3 2019: 20.0%)

(Tax-rate Q3 2018: 21.6%)

(Profit) Loss non-con. int.

(99)

n.a.

286

n.a.

n.a.

Profit for the period

13,202

12.5%

11,216

12.7%

17.7%

(*) Data not audited

8

ATTACHMENT 3

Zignago Vetro Group

Reclassified Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(*)

(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)

30.09.2019

30.06.2019

31.12.2018

30.09.2018

Euro thou.

%

Euro thou.

%

Euro thou.

%

Euro thou.

%

Trade receivables

99,867

107,578

81,207

87,124

Other receivables

18,734

19,346

25,075

13,333

Inventories

109,909

104,641

99,241

98,768

Current non-financial payables

(95,749)

(97,347)

(92,573)

(89,951)

Payables on fixed assets

(6,134)

(13,010)

(25,640)

(17,027)

A) Working capital

126,627

27.1%

121,208

26.0%

87,310

20.9%

92,247

24.2%

Net tangible and intangible assets

308,623

314,267

294,681

258,854

Goodwill

43,208

43,230

43,184

42,784

Other equity investments & non-current

assets

4,460

4,363

8,169

6,103

Non-current provisions and non-financial

payables

(16,170)

(16,259)

(16,124)

(18,157)

B) Net fixed capital

340,121

72.9%

345,601

74.0%

329,910

79.1%

289,584

75.8%

A+B= Net capital employed

466,748

100.0%

466,809

100.0%

417,220

100.0%

381,831

100.0%

Financed by:

Current loans and borrowings

168,170

175,187

108,534

93,768

Cash and cash equivalents

(39,116)

(30,886)

(36,253)

(52,062)

Current net debt

129,054

27.6%

144,301

30.9%

72,281

17.3%

41,706

10.9%

Non-current loans and borrowings

134,023

28.7%

131,401

28.1%

144,798

34.7%

154,355

40.4%

C) Net financial debt

263,077

56.4%

275,702

59.1%

217,079

52.0%

196,061

51.3%

Opening equity

200,132

200,132

177,497

177,470

Dividends

(31,569)

(31,569)

(28,061)

(28,061)

Other equity changes

(412)

325

5,676

5,719

Cash Flow Hedge reserve

---

---

Profit for the period

35,634

22,432

45,020

31,236

D) Closing equity

203,785

43.7%

191,320

41.0%

200,132

48.0%

186,364

48.8%

E) Non-controlling interest equity

(114)

0.1%

(213)

(0.0%)

9

0.0%

(594)

C+D+E = Total financial debt

Non-controlling interest equity

& equity

466,748

100.0%

466,809

100.0%

417,220

100.0%

381,831

100.0%

(*) Data not audited

9

ATTACHMENT 4

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Income Statement (*)

(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

9M 2019

9M 2018

(Euro thousands)

Revenues

81,842

70,100

242,074

217,075

Raw material, ancillary,

consumables and goods

(13,700)

(12,517)

(41,522)

(44,625)

Service costs

(27,039)

(22,775)

(82,133)

(63,909)

Personnel expense

(16,901)

(16,106)

(53,499)

(50,254)

Amortisation & Depreciation

(8,702)

(31,420)

(26,102)

Other operating costs

(1,036)

(1,189)

(3,480)

(4,182)

Other operating income

258

492

920

1,386

Measurement of interests in Joint Ventures using

4,007

3,011

13,490

11,076

equity method

O perating Profit

27,431

12,314

44,430

40,465

Financial income

107

25

180

73

Financial expense

(463)

(75)

(1,910)

(1,742)

Net exchange rate gains/(losses)

(1,013)

865

(631)

(1,102)

Profit before taxes

26,062

13,129

42,069

37,694

Income taxes

(1,989)

(2,199)

(6,558)

(7,291)

Profit for the period

24,073

10,930

35,511

30,403

Non-controlling interests profit (loss)

(99)

286

123

833

O wners of the parent profit

23,974

11,216

35,634

31,236

Earnings per share:

Basic (and diluted) earnings per share

0.281

0.132

0.418

0.367

(*) Data not audited

10

ATTACHMENT 5

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (*)

(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)

(Euro thousands)

Profit for the period

Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

T ranslation difference for foreign operations

T ax effect

Total items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans

T ax effect

Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

O ther comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of taxes

Total comprehensive income for the period

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests (Loss)

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

9M 2019

9M 2018

13,301

10,930

35,511

30,403

(199)

389

(412)

(487)

---

(199)

389

(412)

(487)

(199)

389

(412)

(487)

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(199)

389

(412)

(487)

13,102

11,319

35,099

29,916

13,102

11,319

35,099

29,916

(99)

(286)

123

(833)

13,003

11,033

35,222

29,083

(*) Data not audited

11

ATTACHMENT 6

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (*)

(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)

(Euro thousands)

30.09.2019

30.06.2019

31.12.2018

30.09.2018

ASSETS

Non -current assets

Property, plant and equipment

241,692

247,185

229,391

195,995

Goodwill

2,718

2,740

2,694

2,698

Intangible assets

263

173

176

299

Equity-accounted Joint Ventures

78,533

74,526

74,757

70,351

Equity investments

389

389

391

392

Other non-current assets

259

279

1,175

740

Deferred tax assets

3,116

3,050

4,078

2,920

Total non -current assets

326,970

328,342

312,662

273,395

Current assets

Inventories

88,857

84,907

79,183

79,435

T rade receivables

81,654

84,036

64,903

72,245

Other current assets

14,621

16,889

16,830

8,523

T ax Assets

5,949

6,507

3,773

3,673

Cash and cash equivalents

31,954

26,718

32,338

45,938

Total current assets

223,035

219,057

197,027

209,814

TO TAL ASSETS

550,005

547,399

509,689

483,209

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

EQ UITY

Share capital

8,800

8,800

8,800

8,800

Reserves

39,890

39,991

41,765

41,408

T reasury shares

(1,093)

(1,093)

(1,093)

(1,093)

Retained earnings and profit for the period

120,554

121,190

105,640

138,386

Other equity items

35,634

22,432

45,020

(1,137)

TO TAL EQ UITY O WNERS O F THE PARENT

203,785

191,320

200,132

186,364

NO N-CO NTRO LLING INT. EQ UITY

(114)

(213)

9

(594)

TO TAL EQ UITY

203,671

191,107

200,141

185,770

LIABILITIES

Non -current liabilities

Provisions for risks and charges

4,462

4,441

4,257

5,653

Post -employment benefits

4,245

4,561

4,529

4,960

Non-current loans and borrowings

107,850

103,832

117,768

125,501

Other non-current liabilities

2,145

2,145

2,415

2,553

Deferred tax liabilities

2,079

2,084

2,090

2,233

Total non -current liabilities

120,781

117,063

131,059

140,900

Current liabilities

Bank loans and borrowings

current portion

141,144

145,816

81,948

68,419

T rade and other payables

60,500

70,664

72,748

63,327

Other current liabilities

19,413

19,556

19,927

20,406

Current income taxes

4,496

3,193

3,866

4,387

Total current liabilities

225,553

239,229

178,489

156,539

TO TAL LIABILITIES

346,334

356,292

309,548

297,439

TO TAL EQ UITY AND LIABILITIES

550,005

547,399

509,689

483,209

(*) Data not audited

12

ATTACHMENT 7

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (*)

(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)

(Euro thousands)

9M 2019

H1 2019 12 months 9M 2018

2018

CASH FLO W FRO M O PERATING ACTIVITIES:

Profit before taxes

42,069

26,779

53,753

Adjustments to reconcile net profit with cash flow generated

from operating activities:

Amortisation & Depreciation

31,158

20,475

31,133

Losses/(gains) on sale of property, plant & equipment

---

---

52

Accrual to allowance for impairment

466

466

72

Net changes to post -employment benefits

(284)

32

(876)

Net changes to other provisions

205

184

(120)

Change in asset items due to translation effect

887

(596)

---

Financial income and exchange gains

451

(455)

2,699

Financial expenses and exchange losses

2,541

1,065

4,343

Income taxes paid in the period

(7,152)

(6,953)

(6,703)

Equity-accounted joint ventures

(13,490)

(9,483)

(15,454)

Dividends distributed by equity-accounted joint ventures

10,213

10,213

9,962

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables

(17,217)

(19,599)

2,518

Decrease/(increase) in other current assets

2,209

(59)

(3,555)

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

(9,674)

(5,724)

(2,974)

Increase/(decrease) in trade & other payables

6,816

9,405

(1,519)

Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities

(514)

(371)

1,180

Change in other non-current assets and liabilities

646

621

(910)

Total adjustments and changes

7,261

(779)

19,848

Net Cash Flows from operating activities

(A)

49,330

26,000

73,601

CASH FLO W FRO M INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Gross investments in intangible assets

(138)

(55)

(85)

Gross investments in property, plant and equipment

(39,173)

(31,824)

(78,848)

Increase/(decrease) in payables for purchases of non-current assets

(19,087)

(11,489)

17,497

Equity investments

---

---

(4)

Sales price of securities

---

---

6,275

Sales price of property, plant and equipment

93

93

86

Net cash flow used in

(B)

(58,305)

(43,275)

(55,079)

investing activities

CASH FLO WS FRO M FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Interest paid in the period, incl. currency effects

(2,367)

(1,081)

(4,359)

Interest received in the year

(241)

69

(1,159)

Net increase (decrease) of short -term bank payables

59,306

63,978

11,139

Net change non-current loans and borrowings

(16,216)

(20,234)

3,724

Distribution of dividends

(31,569)

(31,569)

(28,061)

Other changes

114

213

---

37,694

26,116

---

165

(445)

1,276

1,178

1,029

2,844

(2,373)

(11,076)

9,962

(4,917)

4,752

(5,345)

1,162

1,659

(474)

25,513

63,207

186

(40,212)

7,514

(5)

6,275

47

(26,195)

(2,844)

(1,029)

(2,809)

11,876

(28,061)

594

Net cash flow used in financing activities

Change in equity due to currency conversion effect Net change in cash and cash equivalents

Vetro Revet cash and cash equivalents

Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash & cash equivalents at end of period

(C)

9,027

11,376

(18,716)

(D)

(436)

279

(615)

+B+C+D)

(384)

(5,620)

(809)

1,461

32,338

32,338

31,686

31,954

26,718

32,338

(22,273)

(487)

14,252

31,686

45,938

(*) Data not audited

13

ATTACHMENT 8

Zignago Vetro Group

Statement of changes in Equity (*)

(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)

Share capital

Legal reserve

Revaluation reserve

Other reserves

Capital paid-in

Treasury shares

Translation reserve

Actuarial profit/(loss) on ind. deferred benefit plans

Retained earnings

Profit for the period

Total non-controlling interest equity

Total consolidated equity

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 Ju n e

2 0 18

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

11, 4 7 8

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(1, 5 0 9 )

(9 5 7 )

10 8 , 7 5 1

2 0 , 0 2 0

(3 0 8 )

17 4 , 4 3 3

Profit (Los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

11,216

(286)

10,930

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

407

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

407

Tota l Comp . Inc ome

(e xpe ns e )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

407

- - -

- - -

11,216

(286)

11,337

Alloc a tion of re s ult

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 S e p te mb e r 2 0 18

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

11, 4 7 8

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(1, 10 2 )

(9 5 7 )

10 8 , 7 5 1

3 1, 2 3 6

(5 9 4 )

18 5 , 7 7 0

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(146)

35

- - -

13,784

(132)

13,541

S ale of tre as ury s hare s

- - -

- - -

- - -

68

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

68

Alloc a tion of re s ult

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

5,241

(5,214)

- - -

27

inte re s ts e q .

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

735

735

Dis tribution of divide nds

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

B a la n c e

a t

3 1 De c e mb e r 2 0 18

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

11, 5 4 6

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(1, 2 4 8 )

(9 2 2 )

113 , 9 9 2

3 9 , 8 0 6

9

2 0 0 , 14 1

Profit (Los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

22,432

(222)

22,210

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

46

- - -

- - -

279

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

325

Tota l Comp . Inc ome

(e xpe ns e )

- - -

- - -

- - -

46

- - -

- - -

279

- - -

- - -

22,432

(222)

22,535

Alloc a tion of re s ult

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

39,806

(39,806)

- - -

- - -

S ale of tre as ury s hare s

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

Move me nt non - c ontrolling

inte re s ts e q .

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

Dis tribution of divide nds

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(31,569)

- - -

- - -

(31,569)

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 Ju n e

2 0 19

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

11, 5 9 2

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(9 6 9 )

(9 2 2 )

12 2 , 2 2 9

2 2 , 4 3 2

(2 13 )

19 1, 10 7

Profit (Los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

13,202

99

13,301

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

(46)

- - -

- - -

(691)

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(737)

Tota l Comp . Inc ome

(e xpe ns e )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

13,202

99

12,564

Alloc a tion of re s ult

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 S e p te mb e r 2 0 19

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

11, 5 9 2

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(9 6 9 )

(9 2 2 )

12 2 , 2 2 9

3 5 , 6 3 4

(114 )

2 0 3 , 6 7 1

(*) Data not audited

14

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 11:49:02 UTC
