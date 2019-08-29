Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.    601899   CNE100000B24

ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.

(601899)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zijin Mining : Announcement-Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

Announcement

Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("this period"/the "reporting period"). This announcement has been reviewed and passed by the Board and the audit and internal control committee.

The following unaudited consolidated financial information was prepared in accordance with the Basic Standards and the Specific Standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("ASBE") issued by the Ministry of Finance ("MOF"), and Application Guidance for ASBE, interpretations and other relevant regulations issued and revised thereafter (hereafter referred to as "CAS").

This announcement contains some forward looking statements and future plans of the Company, which do not constitute any actual commitment to investors. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version.

1

  1. GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (AS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CAS)

In this announcement, unless otherwise indicated in the context, the currency is RMB.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

ASSETS

Note

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

9,458,981,004

10,089,890,808

Held for trading financial assets

727,935,573

787,134,360

Trade receivables

15

644,961,624

1,009,871,109

Trade receivables financing

1,269,788,153

-

Prepayments

1,773,963,505

1,419,162,525

Other receivables

1,171,209,440

1,415,512,562

Inventories

12,942,311,301

12,669,674,863

Held for sale assets

-

246,189,223

Current portion of non-current assets

635,358,196

307,233,993

Other current assets

1,280,337,685

2,504,018,792

Total current assets

29,904,846,481

30,448,688,235

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Long-term equity investments

6,971,315,161

7,041,753,269

Other equity instrument investments

2,957,099,097

1,983,796,793

Other non-current financial assets

444,588,000

401,513,674

Investment properties

133,644,389

608,221,789

Fixed assets

35,473,423,521

34,144,464,854

Construction in progress

6,366,740,989

5,355,805,804

Right-of-use assets

380,794,489

-

Intangible assets

22,697,549,676

22,510,280,215

Goodwill

314,149,588

314,149,588

Long-term deferred assets

994,066,679

987,315,471

Deferred tax assets

916,474,403

884,776,204

Other non-current assets

9,027,268,969

8,198,537,946

Total non-current assets

86,677,114,961

82,430,615,607

TOTAL ASSETS

116,581,961,442

112,879,303,842

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY Note

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term borrowings

15,225,532,960

15,616,680,236

Held for trading financial liabilities

444,104,907

242,482,582

Bills payable

129,319,520

160,733,506

Trade payables

16

4,422,877,762

4,540,248,350

Contract liabilities

288,630,888

277,125,058

Employee benefits payable

545,245,716

726,630,090

Taxes payable

873,412,237

903,782,106

Other payables

7,995,359,860

4,979,586,829

Held for sale liabilities

-

68,739,751

Current portion of non-current liabilities

7,075,876,564

9,707,089,022

Other current liabilities

1,000,000,000

-

Total current liabilities

38,000,360,414

37,223,097,530

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

13,171,630,302

12,917,915,706

Bonds payable

11,687,615,524

8,879,453,693

Lease liabilities

216,230,093

-

Long-term payables

647,527,632

733,077,872

Provision

2,698,331,191

2,686,090,453

Deferred income

408,349,735

422,783,097

Deferred tax liabilities

2,731,777,830

2,743,172,789

Total non-current liabilities

31,561,462,307

28,382,493,610

TOTAL LIABILITIES

69,561,822,721

65,605,591,140

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY Note

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

(Continued)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

EQUITY

Share capital

2,303,121,889

2,303,121,889

Other equity instruments

4,985,500,000

4,985,500,000

Including: Renewable corporate bonds

4,985,500,000

4,985,500,000

Capital reserve

10,988,661,891

11,094,766,390

Other comprehensive income

13

(594,846,374)

(1,575,973,065)

Special reserve

165,604,338

147,393,497

Surplus reserve

1,319,401,104

1,319,401,104

Retained earnings

17

21,764,187,256

22,181,224,459

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

40,931,630,104

40,455,434,274

Non-controlling interests

6,088,508,617

6,818,278,428

TOTAL EQUITY

47,020,138,721

47,273,712,702

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS'

116,581,961,442

112,879,303,842

EQUITY

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Note

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

OPERATING INCOME

2

67,198,395,835

49,813,890,835

Less: Operating costs

2

59,642,296,042

42,716,501,955

Taxes and surcharges

3

869,115,800

698,055,183

Selling expenses

629,077,911

430,225,695

Administrative expenses

1,858,045,581

1,356,911,252

Research and development expenses

134,560,641

130,917,000

Financial expenses

4

850,886,565

660,421,573

Including: Interest expenses

1,116,416,722

736,833,456

Interest income

234,767,888

158,002,634

Add: Other income

120,118,883

83,849,029

Investment income

5

57,950,947

127,612,938

Including: Share of profits/(losses)

10,772,724

(27,548,270)

of associates and joint ventures

Gains on changes in fair value

6

38,852,781

50,097,422

Credit impairment losses

7

(66,101,798)

(54,809,952)

Impairment losses on assets

8

(149,879,084)

(263,678,192)

(Losses)/Gains on disposal of

(33,784)

13,450,270

non-current assets

OPERATING PROFIT

3,215,321,240

3,777,379,692

Add: Non-operating income

9

21,672,368

153,114,713

Less: Non-operating expenses

10

197,477,460

149,657,445

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

3,039,516,148

3,780,836,960

Less: Income tax expenses

11

800,346,358

712,087,103

NET PROFIT

2,239,169,790

3,068,749,857

Classification according to the continuity

of operation

Net profit from continuing operations

2,239,169,790

3,068,749,857

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,853,453,618

2,526,423,099

Non-controlling interests

385,716,172

542,326,758

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (CONTINUED)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Note

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

NET OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME/(LOSS) AFTER TAX

Other comprehensive income/(loss) not

to be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods

Changes in fair value of other equity

instrument investments

1,007,649,350

(748,815,912)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) to

be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods

Hedging costs - forward elements

Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies

Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

Sub-total of net other comprehensive income/(loss) after tax

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling shareholders

(43,791,312)89,457,331

49,899,721(20,565,992)

1,013,757,759(679,924,573)

28,358,8411,079,379

1,042,116,600(678,845,194)

3,281,286,3902,389,904,663

2,867,211,3771,846,498,526

414,075,013543,406,137

Earnings per share

12

Basic earnings per share

0.080

0.110

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

  1. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
    Cash receipts from sale of goods and rendering of services
    Refund of taxes
    Other cash receipts relating to operating activities Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
    Cash payments for goods purchased and services received
    Cash payments to and on behalf of employees Payments of various types of taxes
    Other cash payments relating to operating activities Sub-total of cash outflows used in operating activities

Net cash flows from operating activities

  1. CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
    Cash receipts from disposals and recovery of investments
    Cash receipts from investment income
    Net cash receipts from disposals of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
    Other cash receipts relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
    Cash payments for acquisitions or constructions of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
    Cash payments for acquisitions of investments Other cash payments relating to investing activities
    Sub-total of cash outflows used in investing activities Net cash flows used in investing activities

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

69,697,273,879 53,935,494,895

277,435,26388,596,516

282,064,208 317,880,018

70,256,773,350 54,341,971,429

60,327,215,713 44,163,031,419

2,270,770,365 1,702,889,612

2,405,013,799 2,705,290,182

847,565,369 790,074,926

65,850,565,246 49,361,286,139

4,406,208,104 4,980,685,290

395,293,030 389,364,522

78,817,710 183,298,925

20,331,37422,316,041

633,831,259 2,338,933,411

1,128,273,373 2,933,912,899

3,815,716,103 1,987,581,938

1,501,248,276 696,512,051

466,973,260 1,158,265,670

5,783,937,639 3,842,359,659

(4,655,664,266) (908,446,760)

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

III.

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Cash receipts from capital contributions

5,291,400

39,000,000

Cash receipts from borrowings

6,663,314,566

8,128,280,417

Cash receipts from gold leasing business

3,159,475,582

2,893,930,437

Cash receipts from issuance of bonds and ultra

3,500,000,000

-

short-term financing bonds

5,092,655

54,135,279

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

13,333,174,203

11,115,346,133

Cash repayments of borrowings

5,848,818,265

6,060,319,816

Cash repayments of gold leasing business

3,815,055,963

3,104,907,958

Cash repayments of bonds

2,697,470,000

-

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or

profits or settlement of interest expenses

1,338,114,297

3,267,226,278

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

96,111,554

35,767,283

Sub-total of cash outflows used in financing activities

13,795,570,079

12,468,221,335

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(462,395,876)

(1,352,875,202)

IV.

EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE

CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

(190,201,388)

(75,492,743)

EQUIVALENTS

V.

NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS

(902,053,426)

2,643,870,585

Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents

9,932,838,151

5,754,343,955

VI. CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH

9,030,784,725

8,398,214,540

EQUIVALENTS

8

Notes:

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    The financial statements were prepared in accordance with the Basic Standards and the Specific Standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("ASBE") issued by the Ministry of Finance ("MOF"), and Application Guidance for ASBE, interpretations and other relevant regulations issued and revised thereafter (hereafter referred to as "CAS").
    The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
    Except for certain financial instruments, the financial statements have been prepared using historical cost as the principle of measurement. Held for sale disposal groups are presented at the lower of book value and net amount of the fair value less the selling expenses. Where assets are impaired, provisions for asset impairment are made in accordance with the relevant requirements.
    As at 30 June 2019, the Group recorded current assets of RMB29,904,846,481 and current liabilities of RMB38,000,360,414. The balance of the current assets was less than that of the current liabilities. In view of this circumstance, the management of the Company has given consideration to the future liquidity of the Group and its available financial sources in assessing whether the Group will have sufficient financial resources to continue as a going concern, mainly including that the Group has sufficient bank credit facilities.
    Therefore, the management of the Company believes that the Group has adequate working capital to continue its operation and fulfill the due financial responsibility. The management of the Company therefore is of the opinion that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the consolidated financial statements.
  2. OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING COSTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Operating income

Operating costs

Operating income

Operating costs

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Principal

operations

66,394,712,379

58,966,803,643

49,491,856,821

42,479,103,910

Other

803,683,456

675,492,399

322,034,014

237,398,045

operations

67,198,395,835

59,642,296,042

49,813,890,835

42,716,501,955

9

3.

TAXES AND SURCHARGES

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Resource tax

606,558,690

445,918,146

Education surcharges

37,142,257

50,661,550

City construction and maintenance tax

31,429,041

41,166,574

Property tax

28,731,203

32,963,831

Stamp duty

26,415,515

23,805,384

Land use tax

10,753,887

15,812,552

Vehicle and vessel use tax

946,099

927,224

Consumption tax

460,196

294,079

Other - income tax for mine-produced gold

12,944,260

11,720,700

Other - development fund for Kemin District

11,391,585

9,908,985

Environmental protection tax

10,614,569

6,763,495

Others

91,728,498

58,112,663

869,115,800

698,055,183

4.

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Interest expenses

1,162,696,009

768,305,292

Including: Bank loans

812,040,166

425,006,449

Bonds payable

347,828,065

343,298,843

Ultra short-term financing bonds

2,827,778

-

Less: Interest income

234,767,888

158,002,634

Less: Capitalised interest expenses

46,279,287

31,471,836

Exchange (gains)/losses

(67,731,756)

55,885,983

Bank charges

36,969,487

25,704,768

850,886,565

660,421,573

Capitalised interest expenses were included in construction in progress. In the first half of 2019, there was no interest income arising from impaired financial assets (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil).

10

5.

INVESTMENT INCOME

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Gains/(Losses) from long-term equity investments under the

equity method

10,772,724

(27,548,270)

Gains on disposal of long-term equity investments

17,626,774

6,731,300

Investment income from other equity instrument

investments/available-for-sale investments during the

holding period

15,789,867

29,414,500

Gains from disposal of financial assets and financial

liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 1)

13,706,567

119,458,104

Others

55,015

(442,696)

57,950,947

127,612,938

Note 1: Details of gains from disposal of financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss are as follows:

  1. Held for trading equity instrument investments - (Losses)/Gains arising from stock investments
  2. Losses arising from gold leasing investments at fair value
  3. Hedging instruments - Gains arising from ineffectively hedged derivative instruments
  4. Gains arising from derivative instruments without designated hedging relationship

(4-1) Cross currency swaps

(4-2) Gold leasing hedging contracts

(4-3) Commodity hedging contracts

  1. Losses arising from derivate instruments with designated hedging relationship
  2. Others

6. GAINS ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

(35,565,776)

(561,413)

4,536,316

31,607,549

(260,820)

-

31,868,369

(5,217,544)

18,907,435

13,706,567

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

41,209,935

(2,357,154)

38,852,781

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

RMB

42,104,560

(19,335,984)

-

51,859,843

31,531,033

(47,679,260)

68,008,070

-

44,829,685

119,458,104

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

RMB

33,638,542

16,458,880

50,097,422

11

  1. GAINS ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE (CONTINUED) Details of gains on changes in fair value are as follows:
    1. Held for trading equity instrument investments - Gains/(Losses) arising from changes in fair value of stock investments
    2. Gains/(Losses) arising from changes in fair value of gold leasing at fair value
    3. (Losses)/Gains arising from changes in fair value of derivative instruments without designated hedging relationship
      (3-1) Cross currency swaps
      (3-2) Gold leasing hedging
      (3-3) Commodity hedging contracts

    4. Others

  3. CREDIT IMPAIRMENT LOSSES
    Bad debt provision for trade receivables Bad debt provision for other receivables Bad debt provision for prepayments
    Bad debt provision for trade receivables financing
  4. IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON ASSETS
    Impairment provision for fixed assets Provision for decline in value of inventories Impairment provision for intangible assets Impairment provision for construction in progress Impairment provision for long-term equity investments Impairment provision for other non-current assets

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

20,710,783

5,489,870

(29,373,296)

479,629

-

(29,852,925)

42,025,424

38,852,781

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

(378,965)

(64,784,677)

(4,026)

(934,130)

(66,101,798)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

(7,162,091)

(35,949,901)

(56,773,189)

(2,955,201)

(47,038,702)

-

(149,879,084)

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

RMB

(45,852,360)

(15,838,051)

139,296,776

(1,688,566)

21,554,620

119,430,722

(27,508,943)

50,097,422

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

RMB

(37,905)

(54,772,047)

-

-

(54,809,952)

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

RMB

(187,076,680)

(16,703,230)

(17,509,119)

-

-

(42,389,163)

(263,678,192)

12

9.

NON-OPERATING INCOME

Non-recurring

profits or losses

For the

six months

For the six months

for the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

Penalty income

5,772,959

3,977,891

5,772,959

Recovery of bad debt written-off

-

26,652,901

-

Others

15,899,409

122,483,921

15,899,409

21,672,368

153,114,713

21,672,368

10.

NON-OPERATING EXPENSES

Non-recurring

profits or losses

For the six months

For the six months

for the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Losses on write-off of non-current assets

RMB

RMB

RMB

44,747,542

18,332,472

44,747,542

Including: Losses on write-off of fixed assets

44,565,723

18,332,472

44,565,723

Losses on write-off of other

long-term assets

181,819

-

181,819

Donations

93,624,103

99,323,300

93,624,103

Penalties and compensations

2,104,064

1,848,267

2,104,064

Net losses arising from natural disasters

359,207

6,426,049

359,207

Others

56,642,544

23,727,357

56,642,544

197,477,460

149,657,445

197,477,460

11.

INCOME TAX EXPENSES

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Current income tax expenses

836,734,034

652,668,900

Deferred tax expenses

(36,387,676)

59,418,203

800,346,358

712,087,103

13

11. INCOME TAX EXPENSES (CONTINUED)

Reconciliation of income tax expenses to profit before tax is as follows:

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Profit before tax

3,039,516,148

3,780,836,960

Tax at the applicable tax rate (Note 1)

759,879,037

945,209,240

Effect of different tax rates applicable to certain subsidiaries

(Note 1)

28,357,742

(259,617,862)

Adjustments in respect of current tax of previous periods

1,497,026

(82,406,642)

Income not subject to tax

(6,456,903)

(34,972,264)

Expenses not deductible for tax and effect of unrecognised

17,069,456

143,874,631

temporary differences and deductible tax losses

Tax charge at the Group's effective tax rate

800,346,358

712,087,103

Note 1: Provision for the PRC corporate income tax expenses has been made at the applicable tax rates based on the estimated taxable profits. Provision for Hong Kong profits tax expenses has been made at applicable tax rate based on assessable profits for the current period. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing and in accordance with current laws, interpretations and customs in the countries/jurisdictions in which the Group operates.

12. EARNINGS PER SHARE

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB/share

RMB/share

Basic earnings per share

Continuing operations

0.080

0.110

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the consolidated net profit for the current period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding.

There were no potential dilutive ordinary shares for the Company.

Basic earnings per share is calculated as follows:

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Earnings

Consolidated net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the current period

Continuing operations

Shares

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

1,853,453,618

30 June 2019

23,031,218,891

23,031,218,891

2,526,423,099

30 June 2018

23,031,218,891

23,031,218,891

14

13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

The accumulated balance of other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent in the consolidated statement of financial position is as follow:

30 June 2019

Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments

Hedging costs - forward elements

Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies

Opening

Movements

Closing

balance

balance

Amount

Amount

before tax

Income tax

after tax

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

(948,864,104)

981,815,825

(6,797,543)

975,018,282

26,154,178

61,666,120

(43,791,312)

-

(43,791,312)

17,874,808

(688,775,081)

49,899,721

-

49,899,721

(638,875,360)

(1,575,973,065) 987,924,234(6,797,543) 981,126,691 (594,846,374)

31 December 2018

Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments

Hedging costs - forward elements

Exchange differences arising from translation of

financial statements denominated in foreign currencies

Impacts of

Opening

accounting

Closing

balance

policies

Movements

balance

Amount

Amount

before tax

Income tax

after tax

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

23,861,374

186,956,573

(1,158,320,421)

(1,361,630)

(1,159,682,051)

(948,864,104)

-

-

61,666,120

-

61,666,120

61,666,120

(626,754,900)

-

(62,020,181)

-

(62,020,181)

(688,775,081)

(602,893,526) 186,956,573 (1,158,674,482)(1,361,630) (1,160,036,112) (1,575,973,065)

15

13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

Total amount of other comprehensive income recognised in the statement of profit or loss during the current period:

For the period ended 30 June 2019

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Hedging costs - forward elements

Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies

Less: Amount

of other

comprehensive

income

recognised in

the previous

periods

transferred

into

profit or loss

Attributable to

Amount before

during the

Less:

Attributable to

non-controlling

tax

current period

Income tax

the parent

interests

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

1,013,700,546

-

6,705,483

1,007,649,350

(654,287)

(23,954,574)

23,503,690

-

(43,791,312)

(3,666,952)

82,579,801

-

-

49,899,721

32,680,080

1,072,325,773

23,503,690

6,705,483

1,013,757,759

28,358,841

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Hedging costs - forward elements

Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies

Less: Amount

of other

comprehensive

income

recognised in

the previous

periods

transferred

into

profit or loss

Attributable to

Amount before

during the

Less:

Attributable to

non-controlling

tax

current period

Income tax

the parent

interests

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

(1,157,992,851)

-

1,952,206

(1,159,682,051)

(263,006)

61,666,120

-

-

61,666,120

-

(76,206,453)

-

-

(62,020,181)

(14,186,272)

(1,172,533,184)

-

1,952,206

(1,160,036,112)

(14,449,278)

16

14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on its products and services and has nine reportable operating segments as follows:

  1. the gold bullion segment engages in the production of gold bullion through the Group's integrated processes, i.e., mining, processing and refining;
  2. the processed, refined and trading gold segment engages in the production of gold bullion by processing gold concentrates produced by the Group or purchased from external suppliers and gold bullion in the business of physical gold trading;
  3. the gold concentrates segment engages in the production of gold concentrates that are up to smelting standard by processing gold ore produced by the Group;
  4. the copper cathodes segment engages in the production of copper cathodes through the Group's integrated processes, i.e., mining, processing and refining;
  5. the refined copper segment engages in the production of copper cathodes by processing copper concentrates produced by the Group or purchased from external suppliers;
  6. the copper concentrates segment engages in the production of copper concentrates that are up to smelting standard by processing copper ore produced by the Group;
  7. other concentrates segment comprises, principally, the production of zinc concentrates, tungsten concentrates, lead concentrates and iron ore;
  8. the zinc bullion segment engages in the production of zinc bullion; and
  9. segment of others comprises, principally, the production relating to sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, real estate development income, etc.

The management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit, which is a measure of adjusted operating profit before tax. The adjusted operating profit before tax is measured consistently with the Group's operating profit before tax except that interest income, finance costs, dividend income, fair value gains or losses from the Group's financial instruments as well as head office and corporate expenses are excluded from this measurement.

Segment assets exclude cash and cash equivalents, deferred tax assets, equity investments at fair value through profit or loss, derivative financial instruments, available-for-sale investments and other unallocated head office and corporate assets as these assets are managed on a group basis.

Segment liabilities exclude financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, derivative financial instruments, bank and other borrowings, deferred tax liabilities, taxes payable, bonds payable and other unallocated head office and corporate liabilities as these liabilities are managed on a group basis.

Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties.

17

14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) RMB

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Gold

Copper

Refined

Copper

Other

Item

Gold bullion

Processed gold

concentrates

cathodes

copper

concentrates

concentrates

Zinc bullion

Others

Eliminations

Total

I. Operating income

3,597,089,056

38,126,759,799

1,446,053,071

1,476,874,027

9,491,325,715

4,453,783,462

3,982,664,815

2,045,680,369

18,594,633,064

(16,016,467,543)

67,198,395,835

Including: Sales to

2,163,223,861

34,612,165,905

580,528,964

466,561,538

8,938,616,941

2,219,318,329

3,240,857,047

2,013,327,280

12,963,795,970

-

67,198,395,835

external customers

Intersegment sales

1,433,865,195

3,514,593,894

865,524,107

1,010,312,489

552,708,774

2,234,465,133

741,807,768

32,353,089

5,630,837,094

(16,016,467,543)

-

II. Segment profit

905,446,265

100,689,054

324,253,328

321,919,138

187,153,772

1,844,351,546

1,699,564,015

216,935,024

(1,430,734,754)

-

4,169,577,388

III. Segment assets

53,841,538,701

12,789,428,779

10,962,675,110

7,523,206,624

10,204,651,060

18,923,114,873

11,884,058,425

2,716,608,846

147,683,217,279

(174,641,781,092)

101,886,718,605

Unallocated assets

14,695,242,837

Total assets

116,581,961,442

IV. Segment liabilities

29,070,638,932

8,512,613,594

6,670,228,887

4,620,461,056

5,954,171,449

12,758,741,957

8,051,707,816

1,389,658,796

79,733,998,381

(117,754,975,422)

39,007,245,446

Unallocated liabilities

30,554,577,275

Total liabilities

69,561,822,721

V. Supplemental information

1. Depreciation and

76,400,897

1,023,608,034

35,695,780

10,004,905

337,625,499

71,101,877

47,972,002

66,664,971

518,603,288

-

2,187,677,253

amortisation

2. Capital expenditure

888,178,682

90,233,627

514,684,428

418,746,710

122,998,659

1,473,944,397

489,996,597

15,145,358

865,801,538

-

4,879,729,996

18

14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) RMB

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Gold

Copper

Refined

Copper

Other

Item

Gold bullion

Processed gold

concentrates

cathodes

copper

concentrates

concentrates

Zinc bullion

Others

Eliminations

Total

I. Operating income

2,620,585,590

23,792,290,443

1,473,472,285

392,441,717

9,697,519,746

3,969,896,159

3,818,900,964

2,030,004,275

13,586,029,147

(11,567,249,491)

49,813,890,835

Including: Sales to

1,523,847,550

20,671,660,111

980,844,274

-

8,240,188,177

3,005,171,005

2,810,913,134

2,056,862,675

10,524,403,909

-

49,813,890,835

external customers

Intersegment sales

1,096,738,040

3,120,630,332

492,628,011

392,441,717

1,457,331,569

964,725,154

1,007,987,830

(26,858,400)

3,061,625,238

(11,567,249,491)

-

II. Segment profit

201,954,008

39,220,208

190,280,807

82,978,691

191,559,959

1,687,729,465

1,944,927,320

35,596,885

(65,579,012)

-

4,308,668,331

III. Segment assets

52,524,066,955

12,386,008,022

11,450,653,385

6,938,161,963

10,786,064,510

18,549,724,021

13,416,852,539

2,421,856,722

71,057,858,921

(121,713,635,614)

77,817,611,424

Unallocated assets

13,615,117,083

Total assets

91,432,728,507

IV. Segment liabilities

28,887,389,832

7,990,873,649

6,585,196,924

4,244,745,921

7,277,518,638

10,966,905,641

7,909,743,380

1,488,846,509

51,055,702,878

(105,029,914,320)

21,377,009,052

Unallocated liabilities

32,334,567,681

Total liabilities

53,711,576,733

V. Supplemental information

1. Depreciation and

amortisation

526,648,958

73,769,673

243,756,942

59,959,548

131,728,033

304,203,390

417,290,985

90,803,771

268,143,706

-

2,116,305,006

2. Capital expenditure

374,935,895

38,091,238

217,268,969

176,769,805

51,922,674

622,211,130

206,847,244

6,393,464

365,489,604

-

2,059,930,023

19

15. TRADE RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables are interest-free with a credit period of one to six months in general. Ageing analysis of the trade receivables is as follows:

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

595,148,109

971,470,996

Over 1 year but within 2 years

36,385,647

28,163,819

Over 2 years but within 3 years

20,550,110

18,359,531

Over 3 years

4,811,708

3,863,260

656,895,574

1,021,857,606

Less: Bad debt provision for trade receivables

11,933,950

11,986,497

644,961,624

1,009,871,109

The ageing of trade receivables is calculated based on the issuing date of the sales invoice.

The movements of bad debt provision for trade receivables are as follows:

Impact of

At the

changes in

At the

beginning of

accounting

end of

the period

policy

Additions

Reversal

Write-off

the period

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

30 June 2019

11,986,497

-

431,512

(52,547)

(431,512)

11,933,950

(Unaudited)

31 December 2018

11,196,522

9,495,496

2,455,700

-

(11,161,221)

11,986,497

(Audited)

30 June 2019

Carrying amount

Bad debt provision

Amount

Proportion (%)

Amount

Proportion (%)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Individually significant and for which bad

8,183,063

1.25

3,956,271

48.35

debt provision has been made individually

Provision for bad debts based on credit risk

648,712,511

98.75

7,977,679

1.23

characteristics

656,895,574

100.00

11,933,950

1.82

31 December 2018

Carrying amount

Bad debt provision

Amount

Proportion (%)

Amount

Proportion (%)

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Individually significant and for which bad

debt provision has been made individually

4,650,678

0.46

3,983,886

85.66

Provision for bad debts based on credit risk

1,017,206,928

99.54

8,002,611

0.79

characteristics

1,021,857,606

100.00

11,986,497

1.17

20

15. TRADE RECEIVABLES (CONTINUED)

The Group's trade receivables with bad debt provision using the ageing analysis method are as follows:

30 June 2019

Carrying

amount with

estimated

Expected

credit

Entire lifetime

default

losses rate (%)

expected

credit losses

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

591,501,248

0.30

1,774,504

Over 1 year but within 2 years

33,238,716

6.00

1,994,323

Over 2 years but within 3 years

19,886,082

15.00

2,982,912

Over 3 years

4,086,465

30.00

1,225,940

648,712,511

7,977,679

31 December 2018

Carrying

amount with

estimated

Expected

credit

Entire lifetime

default

losses rate (%)

expected

credit losses

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

971,384,134

0.30

2,914,152

Over 1 year but within 2 years

25,016,888

6.00

1,501,013

Over 2 years but within 3 years

17,695,503

15.00

2,654,325

Over 3 years

3,110,403

30.00

933,121

1,017,206,928

8,002,611

16. TRADE PAYABLES

As at 30 June 2019, an ageing analysis of the trade payables, based on the invoice dates, is as follows:

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

3,956,482,451

3,941,803,169

Over 1 year but within 2 years

127,071,298

376,762,142

Over 2 years but within 3 years

240,937,504

119,449,275

Over 3 years

98,386,509

102,233,764

4,422,877,762

4,540,248,350

21

17.

RETAINED EARNINGS

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

As at the beginning of the period

22,181,224,459

20,194,761,855

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

1,853,453,618

2,526,423,099

Gains on disposal of other equity instrument investments

32,631,068

979,462

Less: Appropriation for the statutory reserve

-

-

Interest payable on renewable corporate bonds

-

-

Dividends payable in cash for ordinary shareholders

2,303,121,889

2,072,809,700

As at the end of the period

21,764,187,256

20,649,354,716

Pursuant to the resolution of the shareholders' general meeting on 24 May 2019, cash dividend of RMB0.10 per share (2018: RMB0.09 per share) would be distributed from the Company to all shareholders, calculated on the basis of 23,031,218,891 issued shares (2018: 23,031,218,891 shares), with an aggregate amount of RMB2,303,121,889 (2018: RMB2,072,809,700).

18. NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Current assets

29,904,846,481

30,448,688,235

Less: Current liabilities

38,000,360,414

37,223,097,530

Net current liabilities

(8,095,513,933)

(6,774,409,295)

19. TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

30 June 2018

31 December 2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Total assets

116,581,961,442

112,879,303,842

Less: Current liabilities

38,000,360,414

37,223,097,530

Total assets less current liabilities

78,581,601,028

75,656,206,312

20. PROVISION FOR DEPRECIATION

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Fixed assets

1,531,863,801

1,574,070,228

Investment properties

12,112,481

7,718,780

22

21. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

New ASBE on Leases

On 7 December 2018, the MOF issued the revised "ASBE 21 - Leases" (the "New Accounting Standard on Business Enterprises on Leases") in place of the "ASBE 21 - Leases" issued on 15 February 2006 and the "Application Guidance for 'ASBE 21 - Leases'" issued on 30 October 2006. Enterprises listed in both domestic and overseas markets and enterprises listed overseas adopting International Financial Reporting Standards or ASBEs for preparation of financial statements are required to adopt the New ASBE on Leases with effect from 1 January 2019.

Under the New ASBE on Leases, at the date of commencement of the lease term, lessees shall recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for the leases, except for those using simplified approach to account for short-term leases and low-value asset leases. Right-of-use assets shall be initially measured at cost, and subsequently measured under the cost model. Depreciation shall be provided for the right-of-use assets according to the relevant depreciation provisions of ASBE No. 4 - Fixed Assets. An entity shall determine whether there are impairments of the right-of-use assets, and carry out accounting treatment to the impairment losses identified according to ASBE No. 8 - Impairment of Assets. Lease liabilities shall be initially measured at the present value of the amount of lease payments outstanding on the date of commencement of the lease term, and lessees shall calculate interest expenses of the lease liabilities for each period of the lease term at a fixed cyclical rate and the interest expenses shall be charged into profit or loss for the respective periods. The Group applied the New ASBE on Leases from 1 January 2019. Pursuant to the transitional provisions of the New ASBE on Leases, for the cumulative impact on the first implementation date of the New ASBE on Leases, adjustments to retained earnings and other related items in the financial statements at the beginning of the year were made, without adjusting comparative period information. Based on the Group's assessment, the adoption of the New ASBE on Leases had no significant impact on the Group.

(Unaudited)

RMB

Minimum lease payments for significant operating leases as at 31 December 2018

387,884,441

Less: Minimum lease payments subject to simplified approach

10,463,266

Including: Short-term leases

9,897,970

Leases having a lease term of 12 months or less

565,296

Leases of low-valued assets having a lease term longer than 12

months

-

Add: Additional minimum lease payments of which it is reasonably certain to

exercise options to extend the leases

-

Add: Minimum lease payments of financing leases as at 31 December 2018

6,568,708

Add: Variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate

-

Add/(Loss): Other adjustments

-

Minimum lease payments under the New ASBE on Leases as at 1 January 2019

383,989,883

Weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019

4.98%

Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019

337,888,800

Changes in the reporting format of financial statements

In accordance with the "Notice on the Revision and Publication of the 2019 General Corporate Financial Reporting Format" (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 6), in the statements of financial position, a breakdown of "bills receivable" and "trade receivables" under "bills receivable and trade receivables" has been introduced and a breakdown of "bills payable" and "trade payables" under "bills payable and trade payables" has been introduced. The Group correspondingly restated the comparative figures retrospectively. This change in accounting policy has had no impact on the amounts of net profit and owners' equity in the consolidated and company financial statements.

23

21. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED)

The Group

Carrying amount

Carrying amount

presented under

Impact of other

presented under

previous ASBEs

Impact of New

changes in financial

New ASBEs

31 December 2018

ASBE on Leases

statements presentation

1 January 2019

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Fixed assets

34,144,464,854

(23,132,414)

-

34,121,332,440

Right-of-use assets

-

361,021,214

-

361,021,214

Bills receivable and trade

1,009,871,109

-

-

1,009,871,109

receivables

Including: Bills receivable

-

-

-

-

Trade receivables

1,009,871,109

-

-

1,009,871,109

Bills receivable

-

-

-

-

Trade receivables

1,009,871,109

-

-

1,009,871,109

Trade receivables financing

-

-

1,243,090,520

1,243,090,520

Including: Bills receivable

-

-

1,243,090,520

1,243,090,520

Other current assets

2,504,018,792

-

(1,243,090,520)

1,260,928,272

Including: Bills receivable

1,243,090,520

-

(1,243,090,520)

-

Lease liabilities

-

262,932,525

-

262,932,525

Current portion of non-current liabilities

9,707,089,022

74,956,275

-

9,782,045,297

Bills payable and trade payables

4,700,981,856

-

(4,700,981,856)

-

Including: Bills payable

160,733,506

-

(160,733,506)

-

Trade payables

4,540,248,350

-

(4,540,248,350)

-

Bills payable

-

-

160,733,506

160,733,506

Trade payables

-

-

4,540,248,350

4,540,248,350

The Company

Carrying amount

Impact of other

Carrying amount

presented under

changes in

presented under

previous ASBEs

Impact of New

financial statements

New ASBEs

31 December 2018

ASBE on Leases

presentation

1 January 2019

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Right-of-use assets

-

1,204,617

-

1,204,617

Bills receivable and trade

receivables

944,410,158

-

(944,410,158)

-

Including: Bills receivable

-

-

-

-

Trade receivables

944,410,158

-

(944,410,158)

-

Bills receivable

-

-

-

-

Trade receivables

-

-

944,410,158

944,410,158

Trade receivables financing

-

-

230,232,703

230,232,703

Including: Bills receivable

-

-

230,232,703

230,232,703

Other current assets

294,869,619

-

(230,232,703)

64,636,916

Including: Bills receivable

230,232,703

-

(230,232,703)

-

Current portion of non-current liabilities

-

(1,204,617)

-

(1,204,617)

Bills payable and trade payables

643,993,331

(643,993,331)

-

Including: Bills payable

-

-

-

-

Trade payables

643,993,331

-

(643,993,331)

-

Bills payable

-

-

-

-

Trade payables

-

-

643,993,331

643,993,331

24

II. OPERATION OVERVIEW

Overview of the Company's operation

I. The Company's main businesses, operating model and conditions of the industry during the reporting period 1. Business scope

The Company is globally engaged in the exploration, mining, refining and processing of gold, copper, zinc and other metal mineral resources and sales of relevant products. The Company also carries out other mining-related businesses such as research and development, construction, trade and finance, etc.

2. Operating model

-Obtain mineral resources by exploration or acquisition. Adhering to the mining resource priority strategy, the

Company has relatively strong geological prospecting technologies and capacity. Resources reserve is obtained from projects at low cost through exploration. Moreover, the Company insists on carrying out merger and acquisition of mining companies and mineral resources projects at appropriate times in order to ensure that the growth of resources reserve volume can meet the enterprise's needs of sustainable development.

-Obtainmineral resources by development of mines. The Company focuses on development and utilisation of mineral resources as its key business, with gold, copper and zinc being the key minerals, and strives to develop mines in a low-cost,high-tech and efficient manner.

-Enhance the industrial chain with refining and processing business. The Company carries out refining and

processing business of gold, copper and zinc in an optimal scale while developing its mining business. Through perfecting the industrial chain and expanding business scale for forming upstream and downstream synergies, the Company enhances industrial security and gains value-added income.

-Technologicalresearch and construction business. The Company has a comprehensive scientific research system with strong pertinence and practicability, which specialises in geology, mining, processing, metallurgy and environmental protection application. The Company has a qualification of grade A design entity, with a strong mine construction capacity.

-Integratemining with finance, trade and logistics. The Company has established a finance company, Hong Kong treasury centre and capital investment company for fund management and capital operation of its global business. The Company proactively explores the pathway to a successful integration of mining, finance, trade and logistics, and has built platforms for selling, trading and marketing of gold and other metal products.

3. Market environment

During the reporting period, global economy demonstrated an overall pattern of slowing growth. Geopolitical uncertainties rose, and trade protectionism prevailed globally. The majority of international organisations lowered their economic growth expectation in the year of 2019.

The economy of China was overall steady, and supply-side structural reform was consistently pushed forward. With complicated and unpredictable internal and external conditions of economic operation and development, downward pressure on the economy increased.

During the reporting period, in respect of gold, the expectation in adoption of monetary easing policy by central banks of the United States and Europe raised, coupled with increasing demand for risk aversion. Gold price in London was USD1,279/ounce at the beginning of 2019, which bounced up to USD1,439/ounce on 25 June 2019, the highest price in the first half of 2019, and closed at USD1,409/ounce at the end of June 2019, representing a 10.15% increase compared with the beginning of the year. Average gold price for the first half of 2019 was USD1,307/ounce, representing a 0.83% decrease compared with the same period last year. Under the influence of exchange rate and other factors, gold price in China was RMB283.98/gramme at the beginning of 2019, which bounced up to RMB322/gramme on 25 June 2019, the highest price in the first half of 2019, and closed at RMB314.43/gramme at the end of June 2019, representing a 10.72% increase compared with the beginning of the year. Average gold price for the first half of 2019 was RMB287.96/gramme, representing a 6.12% increase compared with the same period last year.

In respect of copper metal, the TC/RC processing fees continuously declined, and there was a tension between tightening supply from mines and expanding refining capacity. Added with a weak downstream demand, the spot market remained tight-balanced. However, the economic conditions limited the rebounding extent of copper price. Copper price in London was USD5,970/tonne at the beginning of the year, reaching the highest price at

25

USD6,609/tonne, and closing at USD5,982/tonne at the end of June 2019, representing a 0.2% increase compared with the beginning of the year. Average copper price for the first half of 2019 was USD6,167/tonne, representing a 10.88% decrease compared with the same period last year. Average copper price in China for the first half of 2019 was RMB48,300/tonne, representing a 7.05% decrease compared with the same period last year.

In respect of zinc metal, plenty supply of zinc minerals and negative consumption growth contributed to the feeble performance of zinc price. Zinc price in London was USD2,470/tonne at the beginning of the year, reaching the highest price at USD2,958/tonne, and closing at USD2,565/tonne at the end of June 2019, representing a 3.85% increase compared with the beginning of the year. Average zinc price for the first half of 2019 was USD2,732/tonne, representing a 16.27% decrease compared with the same period last year. Average zinc price in China for the first half of 2019 was RMB21,655/tonne, representing a 13.45% decrease compared with the same period last year.

4. Condition of the industry Gold

According to the statistics of the World Gold Council, in the first half of 2019, the global gold production volume was 2,323.9 tonnes, representing an increase of 2.18% compared with the same period last year, and it was the highest level since 2016, of which mine-produced gold production volume was 1,735 tonnes. The global gold consumption was 2,181.7 tonnes, representing an increase of 8% compared with the same period last year.

According to the statistics of the China Gold Association, China's gold production volume was 235 tonnes in aggregate, representing a decrease of 6.6% compared with the same period last year. Among which, 180.7 tonnes of gold were produced from domestic raw materials (including 153.9 tonnes of domestic mine-produced gold and 26.8 tonnes of domestic non-ferrousby-product), representing a 5.1% decrease compared with the same period last year; 54.3 tonnes of gold were produced from imported raw materials, representing an 11.2% decrease compared with the same period last year. China's actual gold consumption was 523.54 tonnes, representing a 3.3% decrease compared with the same period last year.

Copper and zinc

According to the statistics of the World Bureau of Metal Statistics ("WBMS"), in the first half of 2019, the global production volume of mine-produced copper was 10.28 million tonnes, representing an increase of 0.4% compared with the same period last year; the global production volume of refined copper was 11.21 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 4.8% compared with the same period last year; the global copper consumption was 11.25 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 4% compared with the same period last year.

According to the statistics of the International Lead and Zinc Study Group ("ILZSG"), in the first half of 2019, the global production volume of mine-produced zinc was 6.355 million tonnes, representing an increase of 1.86% compared with the same period last year; the global production volume of refined zinc was 6.513 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 0.4% compared with the same period last year; the global zinc consumption was 6.647 million tonnes, representing an increase of 0.2% compared with the same period last year.

II. Significant changes in the Company's major assets during the reporting period

The total assets of the Group as at 30 June 2019 amounted to RMB116.582 billion, representing a 3.28% growth compared with the end of last year, among which, overseas assets amounted to RMB44.494 billion, representing 38.17% of the total assets.

III. Analysis on the core competitiveness during the reporting period

Innovation is the core competitiveness of the Company. The Company possesses core technology and competitive edges in the industry in the aspects of geological prospecting, hydrometallurgy, comprehensive recovery and utilisation of low-grade refractory resources, large-scale engineering development and so on. It also has comparative advantages in system and mechanism, strategic development, resources reserve, technological innovation, cost control, synergy and competition for talents. The mineral resources reserve of gold, copper and zinc owned by the Company are one of the largest among domestic corporations in China, providing a strong foundation of resources for the Company's sustainable development.

Discussion and analysis on operating performance

Business overview

In the first half of 2019, the Company closely adhered to the work focus of "clinging to reforms, stabilising growth and boosting development", seized the favorable opportunity of rising gold price and overcame the adverse conditions of declining prices of copper and zinc metals. The production volume of major products realised substantial growth. The Group deepened reforms in order to continuously enhance the operation and management level of mining, refining,

26

processing and overseas segments, as well as steadily improved the "five rates" including mining loss rate, ore dilution rate, ore recovery rate, equipment operating rate and labour productivity rate. Smooth transition and operation were realised for the newly acquired projects and constructions for key projects went on with good progress. The safety and environmental protection work stayed stable in general, and phased outcome was achieved in the aspect of informatisation development. The industrial status of the Company was consistently elevated; the Company occupies the 889th place in the Forbes list of "Global 2000: The World's Largest Public Companies" in 2019, being the top company both among global gold enterprises and Chinese non-ferrous companies on the list.

During the reporting period, the Group realised sales income of RMB67.198 billion, representing an increase of 34.90% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB49.814 billion), and the net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB1.853 billion, representing a decrease of 26.64% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB2.526 billion). As at the end of June 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to RMB116.582 billion, representing an increase of 3.28% compared with the beginning of the year (at the beginning of the year: RMB112.879 billion), and net assets of RMB47.02 billion, in which the net assets attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB40.932 billion, representing an increase of 1.18% compared with the beginning of the year (at the beginning of the year: RMB40.455 billion).

Gold mine business

During the reporting period, the Group produced 151,735kg (4,878,390 ounces) of gold, representing an increase of 44.63% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 104,911kg).

Among which, 19,104kg (614,207 ounces) of mine-produced gold was produced, representing an increase of 13.18% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 16,880kg).

Name

Interest held by

Mine-produced

the Group

gold (kg)

Porgera gold mine in Papua New

3,935 (production

47.50%

volume on equity

Guinea

basis)

Joint Venture Zeravshan Limited

70%

2,896

Major enterprises

Liability Company in Tajikistan

Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited in

100%

2,227

or mines

Australia

Altynken Limited Liability

60%

1,961

Company in Kyrgyzstan

Jilin Hunchun Shuguang gold and

100%

1,594

copper mine

Zijinshan gold and copper mine in

100%

1,279

Fujian

Total production

volume of other gold-producing enterprises of the Group

5,212

Total

19,104

132,631kg (4,264,182 ounces) of refined, processed and trading gold was produced, representing an increase of 50.66% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 88,031kg).

Sales income from the gold business represented approximately 55.59% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the products generated approximately 24.69% of the gross profit of the Group.

(1 troy ounce = 31.1035 grammes)

Copper mine business

During the reporting period, the Group produced 397,269 tonnes of copper, representing a growth of 17.81% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 337,212 tonnes).

Among which, 171,089 tonnes of mine-produced copper were produced, representing an increase of 43.33% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 119,367 tonnes). The increase in production volume was mainly attributable to: the floatation processing system of the Kolwezi copper mine in the DR Congo, which reached the designated production capacity, and also its hydrometallurgy system commenced production; phase 2 of Duobaoshan commenced production; and the production increment of the newly acquired Zijin Bor Copper.

27

Name

Interest held by

Mine-produced

Note

the Group

copper (tonne)

Zijinshan gold and copper mine in

100%

40,728

Including: 11,846 tonnes of

Fujian

copper cathodes

Kolwezi copper mine in the DR

Including: 5,307 tonnes of

Major

72%

35,176

copper cathodes and 15,552

Congo

enterprises

tonnes of blister copper

or mines

Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper

100%

32,366

Xinjiang Ashele Copper

51%

21,975

Zijin Bor Copper

63%

19,238

copper cathodes

Jilin Hunchun Shuguang gold and

100%

8,345

copper mine

Total of other mines

13,261

Total

171,089

226,180 tonnes of copper were produced from refinery, representing an increase of 3.83% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 217,846 tonnes).

Sales income from the copper mine business represented approximately 17.30% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the products generated approximately 35.88% of the gross profit of the Group.

Lead and zinc mine business

During the reporting period, the Group produced 295,377 tonnes of zinc, representing an increase of 21.24% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 243,628 tonnes). Among which, the Group produced 186,748 tonnes of mine-produced zinc in concentrate form, representing an increase of 25.92% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 148,311 tonnes). It was mainly attributable to the production increment from the newly acquired Bisha project.

108,628 tonnes of zinc bullion were produced from refinery, representing an increase of 13.96% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 95,317 tonnes).

During the reporting period, 17,418 tonnes of lead in concentrate form were produced, representing a decrease of 9.63% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 19,274 tonnes).

Mine-produced

Name

Interest held

Mine-produced

Mine-produced

zinc +

by the Group

zinc (tonne)

lead (tonne)

mine-produced

lead (tonne)

Major

Bisha Mining Share

55%

54,525

-

54,525

Company in Eritrea

enterprises

Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Industry

100%

46,010

6,830

52,840

or mines

Longxing Company in

70%

42,145

1,050

43,195

Tuva, Russia

Wulatehouqi Zijin Mining

95%

37,754

7,204

44,958

Company Limited

Xinjiang Ashele Copper

51%

5,641

-

5,641

Total of other mines

673

2,334

3,007

Total

186,748

17,418

204,166

Sales income from the lead and zinc mine business represented approximately 5.59% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the products generated approximately 17% of the gross profit of the Group.

Silver, iron mine and other businesses

During the reporting period, the Group produced 250,609kg of silver, representing a decrease of 18.58% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 307,787kg), among which, 141,068kg of silver was produced from

28

refinery as by-product, representing a decrease of 26.77% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 192,643kg); 109,541kg of mine-produced silver was produced, representing a decrease of 4.87% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 115,144kg).

Name

Interest held by the

Mine-produced

Group

silver (kg)

Major

Luoyang Kunyu Mining Company Limited

70%

17,809

Xinjiang Ashele Copper

51%

15,414

enterprises or

Shanxi Zijin Mining Company Limited

100%

15,316

mines

Zijinshan gold and copper mine in Fujian

100%

14,135

Fujian Wuping Zijin Mining Company Limited

77.5%

14,099

Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper

100%

10,267

Total of other mines

22,501

Total

109,541

During the reporting period, the Group produced 1.68 million tonnes of iron ore, representing an increase of 32.28% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 1.27 million tonnes). In addition, the iron ore produced by Fujian Makeng Mining (an associate, in which the Group holds 41.5% interests) attributable to the Group on equity basis was 346,800 tonnes, representing an increase of 19.05% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 291,300 tonnes).

Major

Name

Interest held by the

Iron ore

Group

(million tonne)

enterprises or

Xinjiang Jinbao Mining Company

mines

56%

1.68

Limited

Sales income from iron mine, silver and other products represented approximately 21.52% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the products generated approximately 22.43% of the gross profit of the Group.

Major measures taken during the reporting period:

Further regulated the Company's corporate governance and moved forward management system reform of the Group

The Company's corporate governance system was consistently enhanced. Aimed at building an international operation system, the Company continuously carried out measures for deepening reform and stepped up to benchmark against the management model of first-tier international mining companies. The operational capacity of various business segments improved.

The Company consistently promoted innovation in management's belief, cost reduction by technological innovation and innovation at base-level work. The indicators of "five rates" in domestic mines, refining, processing and overseas segments were constantly optimised. The Company pushed forward informatisation development in all aspects and gradually optimised the fundamental data framework of "internationalisation, intellectualisation, standardisation and compliance" and information security system. The selection and cultivation mechanism for the Group's medium to long-term reserve talents, talents with professional techniques and skills and outstanding artisans was firmly established. The financial management of the Company had significant effect and the overseas fund management was further strengthened. With more efficient capital reflow, standardised management of capital and taxes was improved. Steps were taken to further regulate the procurement and logistics management of the Company. Procurement efficiency was enhanced while the costs was reduced. Development of internal e-commerce platform proceeded in order.

Continued achievements in overseas projects and higher standard of international operation

During the reporting period, significant growths were achieved in terms of the Company's overseas production volumes of gold, copper and zinc products as well as operating income. The Company's overseas projects produced 11.21 tonnes of mine-produced gold, 65,900 tonnes of mine-produced copper and 96,700 tonnes of mine-produced zinc, representing 58.66%, 38.55% and 51.77% of the total production volumes of the Group respectively, and representing an increase of 37.04%, 156.42% and 73.92% respectively over the same period last year.

With consistent improvement in international operation, the Company gained fruitful accomplishments in several overseas production increment projects, and the integration of newly acquired projects was implemented with high efficiency. The Bor copper (gold) mine in Serbia went through a smooth transition after takeover and turned loss into

29

profit; the construction of the Timok copper-gold mine was conducted in order; the construction of the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine project in the DR Congo attained significant achievements by prospecting and discovering high-grade copper sulphide mineralisation at the Kamoa North; the 50,000 tonnes/annum hydrometallurgy system of the Kolwezi copper (cobalt) mine in the DR Congo commenced production in full swing and the mine rose to the tier of large-scale copper mine at production volume of 100,000 tonnes/annum, through which the resources reserves of copper and cobalt were continuously increased; production capacity of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea resumed raising; the underground mining system of Longxing's zinc and pollymetallic mine in Tuva was connected; the achievements of technological reforms in the gold mine of Altynken in Kyrgyzstan and Zeravshan's gold mines in Tajikistan were outstanding.

Upheld the harmonious unity between mine development and ecological civilisation and actively carried out social responsibility

Production safety, ecological and environmental protection as well as occupational health were included in the overall plan of the Company. Under the circumstances of overall stability in terms of safety and environmental protection, the Company refined the responsibility system continuously, endeavored to build a long-term mechanism for production safety, determined to curb the occurrence of significant and extra-large safety incidents and focused on safety supervision of construction contractors. Hence, the safety standard was evidently elevated. The Company achieved the goal of "zero environmental incident" and obtained comprehensive benefits from ecological and environmental protection. The influence of international green mine ecological brand constantly spread. The Kolwezi copper mine in the DR Congo was successfully constructed as the first green mine in the history of the DR Congo, Africa, in accordance with "Chinese Standard"; the Zijin Bor copper mine in Serbia and Zeravshan in Tajikistan gave impetus to green mine construction, which evidently improved the environment of mining areas. The Company respected multicultural exchange and mutual appreciation, consistently worked on co-development with localities, poverty alleviation in communities and charities, so as to develop a community of shared future between the projects and localities. The Company was awarded the title of "Top Ten Charity Enterprises of China" in 2019.

Standardised and organised constructions of key projects and impressive outcome of mine exploration and resources reserve increment

The Company made full use of the technological advantage of large-scale project development, in order to strengthen sustainable development ability of the Company. Apart from the crucial construction outcome from a number of overseas key project constructions, domestically, the comprehensive utilisation of resources from copper refining and harmless treatment project of Zijin Copper commenced pilot production; the phase 2 expansion project of the Duobaoshan copper (molybdenum) mine and the Qiqihar refining project in Heilongjiang were in the ending stage; steady progress was made in the 15,000 t/d technological upgrade and comprehensive utilisation project of low-grade and waste rock resources of Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Industry. The Company relentlessly perfected standardised management of projects, enhanced full process control and supervision and advanced to a higher calibre in terms of overall results.

During the reporting period, the Company invested RMB211 million into geological exploration and accomplished 160 thousand metres of drilling and 5.020 thousand metres of tunnel exploration. The Yixingzhai - Yilian gold mine in Shanxi Province, the Luyuangou gold mine and the Shanggong gold mine in Henan Province attained significant results, while important advancement was made in supplemental exploration projects including the Kamoa North mine section in the DR Congo, C2 deposit of Altynken in Kyrgyzstan, the Jilau gold mine in Tajikistan, the Ashele copper mine in Xinjiang, and the deep section of the Wulagen zinc mine in Wuqia County.

Full efforts in pushing forward A Share equity financing and keeping up the capital operation capabilities

The Company made full efforts in pushing forward the public issuance of A Shares and the related work was in good progress. By continuously deepening comprehensive financial strategies, enhancing risk prevention and enriching financing channels and types, the Company reduced the finance costs and optimised the capital structure.

  1. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Analysis of main businesses
    1. Operating results

During the reporting period, the Company recorded operating income of RMB67.198 billion, representing an increase of 34.9% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB49.814 billion).

The table below sets out the sales by product for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018

30

respectively:

Item

January - June 2019

January - June 2018

Product name

Unit price

Sales

Amount

Unit price

Sales

Amount

(tax excluded)

volume

RMB'000

(tax excluded)

volume

RMB'000

Mine-produced gold

274.95

RMB/g

18,342

kg

5,043,140

254.03

RMB/g

16,117

kg

4,094,060

Refined, processed and

287.96

RMB/g

132,404

kg

38,126,760

270.22

RMB/g

88,046

kg

23,792,290

trading gold

Mine-produced silver

2.38

RMB/g

108,348

kg

258,370

2.36

RMB/g

113,618

kg

268,570

Mine-produced copper

35,558.12

RMB/t

166,788

t

5,930,660

36,914

RMB/t

117,968

t

4,354,660

Refined copper

41,907.67

RMB/t

226,482

t

9,491,330

44,420

RMB/t

218,315

t

9,697,520

Mine-produced zinc

11,582.10

RMB/t

191,658

t

2,219,800

15,914

RMB/t

153,601

t

2,444,450

Refined zinc

18,869.02

RMB/t

108,415

t

2,045,680

21,468

RMB/t

94,560

t

2,030,000

Iron ore

612.08

RMB/t

1.792

Mt

1,096,680

582

RMB/t

1.2190

Mt

709,580

Others (Note 1)

19,002,460

13,990,010

Internal sales elimination

-16,016,470

-11,567,250

Total

67,198,400

49,813,890

Note 1: During the reporting period, other sales income mainly included: RMB9.224 billion from trading and logistics, RMB444 million from refined and processed silver, RMB822 million from gold manufacturing products, RMB338 million from copper pipe, RMB446 million from copperplate, RMB564 million from trading of precious metals and RMB7.164 billion from other products, services, etc.

2. Analysis on costs and gross profit margin

The Group is mainly engaged in mine development and refining and processing. The Group's costs of sales of products mainly includes mining, processing, refining, mineral products and concentrates procurement, ore transportation costs, raw materials consumption, energy, salaries and depreciation of fixed assets, etc.

The table below sets out details of the unit cost of sales and gross profit margin by product for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 respectively (Note 1):

Unit cost of sales

Gross profit margin

(%)

Item

Unit

Compared

January

January

with the

January

January -

- June

- June

same

- June

June 2018

2019

2018

period last

2019

year (%)

Mine-produced

RMB/gramme

175.16

171.62

2.06

36.29

32.44

gold

Refined,

processed and

RMB/gramme

286.69

269.19

6.50

0.44

0.38

trading gold

Mine-produced

RMB/gramme

1.58

1.72

-8.14

33.76

27.10

silver

Mine-produced

RMB/tonne

19,996

17,405

14.89

43.76

52.85

copper

Refined copper

RMB/tonne

40,549

43,032

-5.77

3.24

3.12

Mine-produced

RMB/tonne

5,936

4,997

18.79

48.75

68.60

zinc

Refined zinc

RMB/tonne

17,148

20,464

-16.20

9.12

4.68

Iron ore

RMB/tonne

166.11

158.89

4.54

72.86

72.70

Overall gross

11.24

14.25

profit margin

Overall gross

44.00

49.82

profit margin of

31

mining entities

Note 1: The gross profit margins by product were calculated based on the figures before eliminating internal sales, and the overall gross profit margins were calculated after eliminating internal sales.

The Group's overall gross profit margin was 11.24%, representing a decrease of 3.01 percentage points compared with the same period last year. It was mainly due to the fall of metal prices and increase in the proportion of trading income. Among which, the overall gross profit margin of mining entities was 44%, representing a decrease of 5.82 percentage points compared with the same period last year; the overall gross profit margin of refining entities was 1.41%, representing a decrease of 0.18 percentage point compared with the same period last year.

3. Analysis on financial data

(1) Selling expenses

The selling expenses of the Group for the first half of 2019 was RMB629.08 million, representing an increase of 46.22% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB430.23 million), which was mainly due to the newly acquired enterprises being included in the scope of consolidation.

(2) Administrative expenses

The administrative expenses of the Group for the first half of 2019 was RMB1.85805 billion, representing an increase of 36.93% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB1.35691 billion), which was mainly due to the newly acquired enterprises being included in the scope of consolidation.

(3) Financial expenses

The financial expenses of the Group for the first half of 2019 was RMB850.89 million, representing an increase of 28.84% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB660.42 million), which was mainly due to increase in interest expenses.

(4) Impairment losses on assets/credit impairment losses

The Group provided impairment losses on assets/credit impairment losses of RMB215.98 million in the first half of 2019 (same period last year: RMB318.49 million), including (1) net provision of RMB66.10 million for bad debts after offsetting between provision and reversal of bad debts; (2) net provision of RMB35.95 million on inventories after offsetting between provision and reversal for decline in value of inventories; (3) provision of RMB7.16 million for impairment losses on fixed assets; (4) provision of RMB56.77 million for impairment losses on intangible assets; (5) provision of RMB47.04 million for impairment losses on long-term equity investments; and (6) provision of RMB2.96 million for impairment losses on construction in progress.

(5) Investment income

The investment income of the Group during the first half of 2019 was RMB57.95 million, representing a decrease of RMB69.66 million compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB127.61 million). It was mainly due to decrease in gains from disposal of financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss during the period compared with the same period last year.

(6) Derivative financial instruments in unsettled positions

As at the end of the reporting period, the changes in fair value of hedging contracts held by the Group amounted to RMB27.07 million (31 December 2018: changes in fair value of -RMB58.33 million).

(7) Donations

During the reporting period, the Group made donations of RMB93.62 million (same period last year: RMB99.32 million).

(8) Working capital and sources of fund

As at 30 June 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents was RMB9.031 billion, representing an increase of RMB633 million or 7.53% compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the net cash inflows from the Group's operating activities was RMB4.406 billion, representing a decrease of RMB574 million compared with the same period last year, in which, the cash inflows from operating activities was RMB70.257 billion, representing an increase of RMB15.915 billion compared with the same period last year; cash outflows used in operating activities was RMB65.850 billion, representing an increase of RMB16.489 billion compared with the same period last year. The main reason for the decrease in net cash flows from

32

the Group's operating activities was the fall in copper and zinc prices, which led to a decrease in gross profit generated from copper and zinc mines.

During the reporting period, net cash outflows used in the Group's investing activities was RMB4.656 billion, representing an increase in outflow of RMB3.747 billion compared with the same period last year. The main investing expenditures in the first half of 2019 included: (1) cash payments of RMB3.816 billion for acquisitions and constructions of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets; and (2) net cash outflows of RMB1.106 billion for cash payments for acquisitions and recovery of investments.

During the reporting period, net cash outflows used in the Group's financing activities was RMB462 million, while during the same period last year, the net cash outflows was RMB1.353 billion. The main reason was settlement of profit distribution in July 2019 while settlement of profit distribution in last year was completed in June 2018.

As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total borrowings amounted to RMB47.969 billion (31 December 2018: RMB47.148 billion), among which, the amount repayable within one year was approximately RMB23.109 billion; the amount repayable within one to two years was approximately RMB10.216 billion; the amount repayable within two to five years was approximately RMB13.980 billion; and the amount repayable over five years was approximately RMB664 million. The interest rates for all the abovementioned borrowings ranged from 1.2% to 5.6% per annum.

The Group's daily capital requirements and capital expenditures in maintenance nature can be financed from its internal cash flow. The Group also has loan facilities with no usage restriction of approximately RMB152.348 billion granted by banks.

4. Analysis on businesses by region and information on major suppliers and customers

  1. Status of main businesses by region

Over 87.53% of the Company's operating income was originated from customers in Mainland China, and 50.45% of the operating income was from the Shanghai Gold Exchange. Therefore, it is not necessary to sort customers by region.

  1. Information on major suppliers and customers

During the reporting period, the Group's total procurement from the top five suppliers amounted to RMB18.062 billion, representing 30.28% of the Group's total procurement amount.

During the reporting period, the Group's total sales income from the top five customers amounted to RMB40.567 billion, representing 60.37% of the Group's total sales income.

5. Table of analysis on changes in relevant items in financial statements

Currency: RMB

Item

Amount for the current

Amount for the same

Changes (%)

period

period last year

Operating income

67,198,395,835

49,813,890,835

34.90

Operating costs

59,642,296,042

42,716,501,955

39.62

Selling expenses

629,077,911

430,225,695

46.22

Administrative expenses

1,858,045,581

1,356,911,252

36.93

Financial expenses

850,886,565

660,421,573

28.84

Research and development expenses

134,560,641

130,917,000

2.78

Net cash flows from operating

4,406,208,104

4,980,685,290

-11.53

activities

Net cash flows used in investing

(4,655,664,266)

(908,446,760)

Not applicable

activities

Net cash flows used in financing

(462,395,876)

(1,352,875,202)

Not applicable

activities

Other income

120,118,883

83,849,029

43.26

Investment income

57,950,947

127,612,938

-54.59

Share of profits/(losses) of associates

10,772,724

(27,548,270)

Not applicable

and joint ventures

Impairment losses on assets

149,879,084

263,678,192

-43.16

(Losses)/Gains on disposal of

(33,784)

13,450,270

Not applicable

non-current assets

Non-operating income

21,672,368

153,114,713

-85.85

33

Non-operating expenses

197,477,460

149,657,445

31.95

Changes in fair value of other equity

1,007,649,350

(748,815,912)

Not applicable

instrument investments

Exchange differences arising from

49,899,721

(20,565,992)

Not applicable

translation of financial statements

denominated in foreign currencies

Hedging costs - forward elements

(43,791,312)

89,457,331

Not applicable

  1. Changes in operating income: Please refer to the above analysis
  2. Changes in operating costs: Please refer to the above analysis
  3. Changes in selling expenses: Please refer to the above analysis
  4. Changes in administrative expenses: Please refer to the above analysis
  5. Changes in financial expenses: Please refer to the above analysis
  6. Changes in research and development expenses: Basically unchanged
  7. Changes in net cash flows from operating activities: Please refer to the above analysis
  8. Changes in net cash flows used in investing activities: Please refer to the above analysis
  9. Changes in net cash flows used in financing activities: Please refer to the above analysis
  10. Changes in other income: Mainly due to increase in government grants
  11. Changes in investment income: Please refer to the above analysis
  12. Change in share of profits/(losses) of associates and joint ventures: Mainly due to increase in profitability of certain associates and joint ventures
  13. Change in impairment losses on assets: Mainly due to decrease in provision for impairment losses of fixed assets during the reporting period compared with the same period last year
  14. Change in (losses)/gains on disposal of non-current assets: Mainly due to the gains on disposal of intangible assets during the same period last year
  15. Changes in non-operating income: Mainly due to the earthquake insurance indemnity received by BNL, a company under joint operation of the Group during the same period last year
  16. Change in non-operating expenses: Mainly due to increase in write-off of fixed assets during the reporting period
  17. Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments: Mainly due to unrealised gains on the stocks at fair value through other comprehensive income during the reporting period, while there was an unrealised loss during the same period last year
  18. Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies: Mainly due to the fluctuation of exchange rate between Renminbi and foreign currencies
  19. Hedging costs - forward elements: Due to the implementation of fair value hedge accounting in 2018, forward elements were initially identified and recognised in other comprehensive income, and was subsequently transferred from other comprehensive income to profit or loss for the current period during the period for hedging relationship affecting the profit or loss

Gearing ratio

Gearing ratio refers to the proportion of consolidated total liabilities to the consolidated total equity. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's consolidated total liabilities amounted to RMB69,561,822,721 (30 June 2018: RMB53,267,786,124) and the Group's consolidated total equity was RMB47,020,138,721 (30 June 2018: RMB37,721,151,774). As at 30 June 2019, the gearing ratio of the Group was 1.4794 (30 June 2018: 1.4121).

Non-recurring profit or loss items and their amounts

Unit: RMB

Non-recurring profit or loss items

Amount

Note (if applicable)

Losses on disposal of non-current assets

(43,418,257)

Government grants recognised in the statement of profit or loss for the

120,118,883

current period, except for government grants which are closely related to

the Company's normal business operations, and in line with the country's

policies, calculated according to certain standards or continuously

granted in fixed amount

Capital utilisation fee received from non-financial enterprises recognised

163,127,909

in profit or loss for the current period

Gains or losses on changes in fair value arising from held for trading

50,470,356

financial assets, derivative financial assets, held for trading financial

liabilities and derivative financial liabilities, investment income from

disposal of held for trading financial assets, derivative financial assets,

held for trading financial liabilities, derivative financial liabilities and

34

other debt investments except for the effective portion of hedging closely

related to the Company's normal operations

Non-operating income and expenses other than the aforesaid items

(132,420,619)

Including

donations

made by the Group of

RMB93,624,103

Investment income from disposal of long-term equity instrument

17,626,774

investments

Impact on the non-controlling interests

33,054,086

Impact on income tax

(12,054,050)

Total

196,505,082

Progress of business plans

Operating environment

Looking ahead to the second half of 2019, it is expected that frictions of finance, trade, technology, etc. among countries will increase, and there will be larger uncertainties for global politics and economy. Central banks of several countries announced an interest rate cut to hedge against economic downturn pressure. It is expected that monetary easing will be strengthened.

Domestically, in the context of growing economic downturn pressure and external uncertainties, the state's work focuses on the economy for the second half of 2019, namely, "stabilising growth" and "structural adjustment", will continue to stabilise investment, expand the opening-up, promote reform and increase countercyclical regulation and control. It is expected that the economic growth rate will remain stable throughout the year.

Along with global economy entering into the interest rate cut period and the rising demand for risk aversion, gold will maintain its strong currency nature. It is expected that gold price will rise amid fluctuation in the second half of 2019; relatively weak demand for base metals is expected. Global copper supply and demand will still be in a tight balance. Zinc market will be under pressure continuously in the future.

At present, China accounts for approximately 50% and 46% of global copper and zinc consumption respectively. With a consistent promotion of domestic environmental protection policies and supply-side reform, industrial structure will be adjusted effectively, which will benefit the balanced development of the industry.

Management measures for the second half of 2019

In the second half of 2019, the Company will remain focused on "clinging to reforms, stabilising growth and boosting development" as the main target of work, deepen reform and move ahead innovation initiatives, as well as accelerate the implementation of internationalisation and informatisation strategies. The Company will further exert the Zijin spirit in the new era, and strives to meet various targets and goals for production and operation for 2019.

1. Carry out deepening of reform measures, persistently improve management and operation standard

The Company will keep up carrying out deepening of reform measures and put forward the plan for developing international management system, in order to speed up and realise the transition to management system of a large-scale international metal mining company. The systems of authorisation and corporate governance shall be standardised, and independent and effective supervision shall be focused on. The Company will put the Informatisation Work Plan into practice, and accelerate the development of key information systems including the Group's human resources management system, financial and capital management system, significant production system, procurement, sales and storage management system, etc.

2. Tap into potential, enhance efficiency and exert strict cost control to accomplish full-year targets for production and operation

Stabilising growth: The Company will seize the favourable opportunities of the market, revive reserve, boost the production volume, reinforce assessment and make great efforts in raising production and operation efficiency, so as to reach the full-year targets for production and operation.

Reducing costs and increasing profits: The Company will strengthen cost control and optimise production techniques, improve technological indicators, innovate management pattern, enhance risk prevention and control, strive to maximise production and sale volumes, revive inventories and capital, relieve operating pressure, optimise financial budget management, focus on market research and scientifically coordinate the value-added function of supplemental segments.

Releasing capacities to boost production volume: The Company will transform the advantage in resources into the

35

advantage in efficacies as soon as possible, endeavor to push forward the release of new production capacity and increase efficacies from the newly acquired projects in production, including the Bor copper (gold) mine in Serbia and the Bisha zinc (copper) mine in Eritrea, give impetus to the hydrometallurgy system of the Kolwezi copper mine in the DR Congo and phase 2 of technological upgrade project of Duobaoshan Copper for commencement of production and reaching production target, and ensure commencement of production of Heilongjiang Zijin's copper refining project. The Company will focus on pushing forward the construction of the Timok copper-gold mine in Serbia and phase 1 of the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the DR Congo, accelerate the project progress of transition from open-pit mining to underground mining of Longxing in Tuva, Russia, development of refractory and low-grade gold mines of Norton Gold Fields in Australia, technological upgrade and capacity expansion of Zijin Copper, etc.

3. Grasp the chance to push forward A Share issuance and optimise the Company's capital structure

The Company will take the initiative to push forward the work of A Share issuance, closely monitor the market trend, grasp the chance of issuance, optimise the Company's capital structure and strengthen the Company's core competitiveness.

  1. Strengthen the implementation of responsibilities and continuously intensify safety and environmental protection as well as ecological development
    The Company will continuously intensify safety, environmental protection, occupational health and ecological development, enhance the production safety responsibility system for all staff, focus on safety management and control, hidden risk rectification and occupational health management, and improve the development of the safety information platform. The Company will also reinforce the construction of green and ecological mines and promote the implementation of "Zijin Standard" in overseas mines for green ecological development, so as to build up a brand of safety, environmental and ecological protection.
  2. Insist on leading scientific and technological innovation, raise the overall quality and efficiency

The Company will uphold innovation as the core competitiveness and inexhaustible power for corporate development, and consolidate sustainable development as the fundamental solution. The leading role of science and technology shall be enhanced, which will be demonstrated by close involvement in production, creation of a research-friendly environment, standardisation of scientific research, highlighting actual benefits of science and technology, implementing significant investment projects, overcoming technological upgrade challenges, concentrating on key areas of application such as geological prospecting of mines and mining researches.

Analysis of assets and liabilities

Status of assets and liabilities

Unit: RMB

Percentage

change in the

Proportion

amount at the

Amount at the

Proportion

end of the

to total

Amount at

to total

reporting

end of the

assets at the

Item

the end of

assets at

period

reporting

end of the

2018

the end of

compared

period

reporting

2018 (%)

with the

period (%)

amount at the

end of 2018

(%)

Trade receivables

644,961,624

0.55

1,009,871,109

0.89

-36.13

Trade receivables financing

1,269,788,153

1.09

0

0.00

Not applicable

Held for sale assets

0

0.00

246,189,223

0.22

-100.00

Current portion of non-current

635,358,196

0.54

307,233,993

0.27

106.80

assets

Other current assets

1,280,337,685

1.10

2,504,018,792

2.22

-48.87

Other equity instrument

2,957,099,097

2.54

1,983,796,793

1.76

49.06

investments

Investment properties

133,644,389

0.11

608,221,789

0.54

-78.03

Right-of-use assets

380,794,489

0.33

0

0.00

Not applicable

Held for trading financial

444,104,907

0.38

242,482,582

0.21

83.15

liabilities

Other payables

7,995,359,860

6.86

4,979,586,829

4.41

60.56

Held for sale liabilities

0

0.00

68,739,751

0.06

Not applicable

36

Bonds payable

11,687,615,524

10.03

8,879,453,693

7.87

31.63

Lease liabilities

216,230,093

0.19

-

0.00

Not applicable

Other comprehensive income

-594,846,374

-0.51

-1,575,973,065

-1.40

Not applicable

Reasons for the changes:

  1. Trade receivables: Mainly due to the Group's strengthening of liquidity management and trade receivables settlement was enhanced.
  2. Trade receivables financing: Mainly due to bills receivable at fair value through other comprehensive income originally classified as "other current assets" being reclassified to "trade receivables financing" under new reporting format of financial statements.
  3. Held for sale assets: Mainly due to completion of disposal of Chongli Zijin in 2019, which was held for sale.
  4. Current portion of non-current assets: Mainly due to reclassification of long-term receivables due within one year.
  5. Other current assets: Mainly due to bills receivable at fair value through other comprehensive income originally classified as "other current assets" being reclassified to "trade receivables financing" under new financial statements presentation format.
  6. Other equity instrument investments: Mainly due to unrealised gains arising from stocks at fair value through other comprehensive income held by the Group.
  7. Investment properties: Mainly due to certain properties were changed from rental purpose to self-use purpose and reclassified as fixed assets.
  8. Right-of-useassets: Implementation of the New ASBE on Leases and is not comparable.
  9. Held for trading financial liabilities: Mainly due to increase in gold leasing not comprehensively quoted in Renminbi.
  10. Other payables: Mainly due to provision for profit distribution pursuant to the resolution of shareholders' general meeting.
  11. Held for sale liabilities: Mainly due to completion of disposal of Chongli Zijin in 2019, which was held for sale.
  12. Bonds payable: Mainly due to issuance of medium-term notes during the reporting period.
  13. Lease liabilities: Implementation of the New ASBE on Leases and is not comparable.
  14. Other comprehensive income: Mainly due to unrealised gains arising from stocks at fair value through other comprehensive income held by the Group.

Analysis on investment status

Overall analysis on external equity investment

The Company consistently implements the development strategy of "internationalisation, project upsizing and asset securitisation" with gold and copper as the main focuses, and continues to track high-quality mining resources projects across the world.

(1) Key equity investments

On 14 May 2019, the Execution and Investment Committee of the Board of the Company considered and approved the Resolution in relation to Execution of Anti-dilution Right and Participation in Ivanhoe's Additional Issuance of Shares. The Company was approved to exercise the anti-dilution right stipulated in the anti-dilution agreement entered into between the Company and Ivanhoe on 23 March 2015 to subscribe for 16,754,296 common shares of Ivanhoe at a consideration of CAD3.98 per share. The total amount of subscription was CAD66.6821 million. After the completion of the subscription, the Company's proportion of shareholding in Ivanhoe is about 9.8%. As at the date of this announcement, the transaction has been completed.

The Company's subsidiary, COMMUS, entered into an equity transfer agreement with Canoca Investment Limited and invested USD37,621,200 to acquire 51% equity interest in La Carrière Du Lualaba Société par Actions Simplifiée (the "Target Company") in the DR Congo. The transaction was completed on 24 June 2019. The Target Company owns a large-scalehigh-quality limestone mine in the DR Congo, which is suitable for producing cement and lime. The resources reserve volume verified by the Company is (332) + (333) 553,324,200 tonnes of ore with average CaO grade of 51.92%. After the project is completed and commences production, the demand for cement and lime raw materials of the Company's construction projects in the DR Congo can be satisfied.

(2) Key non-equity investments

Investment

Actual

during the

accumulated

Project name

Amount

Progress

reporting

investment

Project return status

period

(RMB

(RMB

million)

37

million)

After

reaching

the

Parts of the processing plant

designated

production

project

construction

capacity,

Zijin

Zinc

Zijin Zinc

commenced on 1 June. It is

Industry's

annual

Industry

RMB714

expected that all subprojects

76

76

production

of

zinc metal

technological

million

except the

semi-autogenous

and

lead

metal will be

reform phase 3

grinding

system

will

be

approximately

125

completed

in

December

thousand tonnes and 23.4

2019.

thousand

tonnes

respectively

Applications for permits and

licences for

the

construction

After

completion of

the

period

was

completed.

Xinjiang Zijin

project, the

designated

RMB1.337

Approximately 60% and 75%

Non-ferrous

243

299

production

capacity

will

billion

of

the

project's

land

zinc refining

be 100 thousand tonnes of

construction

and

equipment

zinc bullion per annum

purchase

order

have

been

completed respectively.

Tenders

for

medium

to

long-term equipment were

completed,

and

design of

construction drawing is under

progress;

for

shaft

After

completion

of

development,

main

slope

construction of phase 1

excavation

was

completed,

and

reaching

designated

Construction

USD1.472

while

excavations

of

production

capacity,

the

of the Kamoa

roadways

and

ventilation

billion

598

1,931

average

annual

copper mine

shafts are under progress; for

(Note)

production will be copper

phase 1

facilities on the land surface,

concentrate

containing

levelling

of

land

for

300

thousand

tonnes of

processing

plant,

electrical

copper

facilities,

residential

area,

roads

connecting

the

airport

and other

supplemental

land

surface equipment are under

construction.

Note: The figure is the total investment amount of the project.

(3) Financial assets measured at fair value

Book value at

Changes in

Stock

Abbreviation

Initial

Number of

owners' equity

the end of the

investment

shares held

during the

code

of stock

reporting period

cost (RMB)

(share)

reporting period

(RMB)

(RMB)

IVN

Ivanhoe

944,178,121

100,006,058

2,183,537,422

989,435,237

Mines

Material asset and equity interest disposals

On 24 December 2018, the Company entered into an equity transfer agreement with Aikeruite (Beijing) Investment Co., Ltd. ("Aikeruite") and transferred its 60% equity interest in Hebei Chongli Zijin Mining Company Limited ("Chongli Zijin") at a consideration of RMB180 million. According to the "Asset Valuation Report of Total Owners' Equity on the Project in relation to Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*'s Proposed Transfer of Its Equity Interest in Hebei Chongli

38

Zijin Mining Company Limited" issued by Chongqing Rongkuang Assets, Real Estates and Land Appraisal Co., Ltd. (Rongkuangzipingzi [2018] No. 401), the valuation of owners' equity of Chongli Zijin was RMB297.0508 million. During the reporting period, the abovementioned registration change regarding the transfer of the equity interest was completed.

On 30 April 2019, Nevsun Resources (Eritrea) Ltd. ("Nevsun Eritrea"), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into an equity transfer agreement with Eritrean National Mining Corporation and Bisha Mining Share Company ("BMSC"). Nevsun Eritrea transferred its 5% equity interest in BMSC to Eritrean National Mining Corporation at a consideration of USD10 million. The registration change of the above equity transfer was completed on 30 May 2019. The Company ultimately owns 55% equity interest in BMSC through Nevsun Eritrea, while Eritrean National Mining Corporation owns 45% equity interest in BMSC. The arrangement of board members of BMSC remained unchanged.

Analysis of major subsidiaries and associates

Unit: RMB

million

Gold segment

Interest

Production volume

Company name

Mine

held by

of mine-produced

Total

Net assets

Operating

Net

the

gold

assets

income

profit

Group

(kg)

Barrick (Niugini) Limited

Porgera gold mine

50%

3,935

3,398.75

1,513.17

1,154.94

160.36

(Note 1)

Joint Venture Zeravshan

Jilau, Taror gold

70%

2,896

2,548.46

(314.01)

593.44

82.67

Limited Liability Company

mines

Norton Gold Fields Pty

Paddington

100%

2,227

2,036.64

950.52

629.93

11.17

Limited

Altynken Limited Liability

Zuoan gold mine

60%

1,961

2,277.23

179.72

571.00

120.78

Company

Hunchun Zijin Mining

Shuguang gold

100%

1,594

1,903.75

1,604.06

701.41

282.27

Company Limited

mine

Zijin Mining Group Company

Zijinshan gold

100%

1,279

-

-

-

-

Limited* (Note 2)

mine

Copper segment

Interest

Production volume

Company name

Mine

held by

of mine-produced

Total

Net assets

Operating

Net

the

copper

assets

income

profit

Group

(tonne)

Zijin Mining Group Company

Zijinshan copper

100%

40,728

-

-

-

-

Limited* (Note 2)

mine

La Compagnie Minière de

Kolwezi copper

72%

35,176

4,516.40

926.53

1,102.68

222.56

Musonoie Global SAS

mine

Heilongjiang Duobaoshan

Duobaoshan

100%

32,366

5,777.73

3,061.63

1,319.20

285.87

Copper Company Limited

copper mine

Xinjiang Ashele Copper

Ashele copper

51%

21,975

3,205.75

1,889.28

909.45

376.16

Company Limited

mine

Zijin Bor Copper doo Bor

Bor copper mine

63%

19,238

5,174.94

3,277.28

1,544.50

6.05

(JM/VK/NC/MS)

Hunchun Zijin Mining

Shuguang copper

100%

8,345

1,903.75

1,604.06

701.41

282.27

Company Limited

mine

Zinc segment

Interest

Production volume

Company name

Mine

held by

of mine-produced

Total

Net assets

Operating

Net

the

zinc

assets

income

profit

Group

(tonne)

Bisha Mining Share Company

Bisha copper-zinc

55%

54,525

4,044.54

3,355.02

998.87

80.85

mine

Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Industry

Wulagen lead and

100%

46,010

2,030.32

1,501.25

576.45

230.32

Company Limited

zinc mine

39

Longxing Limited Liability

Kyzyl-Tash Turk

zinc and

70%

42,145

3,525.00

1,369.34

597.65

77.27

Company in Russia

polymetallic mine

Wulatehouqi Zijin Mining

Miaogou-

Sanguikou lead

95%

37,754

2,252.60

1,406.76

569.88

78.92

Company Limited

and zinc mine

Refining segment

Interest

Total

Operating

Net

Company name

Major product

held by

Production

Net assets

the

assets

income

profit

Group

142.7 thousand tonnes

of copper cathode,

Zijin Copper Company

6.05 tonnes of gold,

8,280.79

3,141.97

8,332.13

166.73

Refined copper

100%

100.42 tonnes of

Limited

silver and 406.7

thousand tonnes of

sulphuric acid

108.6 thousand tonnes

Bayannaoer Zijin Non-ferrous

of zinc bullion,

Zinc bullion

87.2%

1,457.88 tonnes of

3,047.87

1,153.90

2,119.52

130.39

Metals Company Limited

copper and 180.6

thousand tonnes of

sulphuric acid

Other segments

Interest

Production volume

Company name

Major product

held by

Total

Operating

Net

of iron ore powder

Net assets

the

assets

income

profit

(million tonne)

Group

Xinjiang Jinbao Mining

Iron ore

56%

1.68

1,576.31

1,147.10

1,097.42

516.99

Company Limited

Fujian Makeng Mining

Iron ore

41.5%

0.3468

4,574.45

2,177.14

522.13

67.61

Company Limited (Note 3)

Note:

  1. The data of Barrick (Niugini) Limited is on equity basis;
  2. Zijinshan is a branch of the Company and it is not separately reported;
  3. The production volume of Fujian Makeng Mining Company Limited reflects the Company's share on equity basis.

Possible risks

  1. Metal price risks. Metal products such as gold, copper and zinc are the major sources of the Company's income and profits. Price fluctuations of the aforesaid products will impose substantial impacts on the Company's operating results. To ensure a stable operation, the Company will fully leverage on its technological and managerial strengths to raise efficiency and control costs strictly.
  2. Financial market risks. The Company has a certain amount of financial assets and assets denominated in foreign currencies. As a result, fluctuations in interest rates, exchange rates and stock prices in the market could cause risks of fluctuations in the Company's asset value and operating results. The Company will strengthen management over its financial assets, optimise the Company's asset and liability structure in foreign currencies, thoroughly study the relevant measures for controlling the risks of financial assets, establish and perfect the management and risk control policies for financial assets and strive to lessen the impact from the fluctuation through pre-judgement and swift reactions.
  3. Safety and environmental protection risks. Mining companies have relatively higher safety and environmental protection risks. The Company always adheres to the principle of "safety first, emphasis on precaution and comprehensive management" by strengthening the implementation of production safety responsibilities, continuously improve the safety standardisation operating system and comprehensively utilise systematic, managerial, economic and other measures, for ensuring the continuity and stability of production safety of the Company. The Company attaches great importance to and continues to improve the work on environmental protection. It adheres to the environmental protection concept of "green mountains and clear water are our invaluable assets", earnestly puts environmental protection and ecological restoration into practice, emphatically promotes the development of green mines, and remains highly committed to forming the eco-development model.
  4. Country and community risks: Internationalisation is the main direction of the Company's future development.
    40

Certain overseas projects of the Company are located in countries amid political instability, inadequate legal policies, or discordant local communities. These factors lead to a certain level of country and community risks. The Company will proactively study laws and policies of the countries where the projects are situated, strengthen communication with local governments and communities by diplomatic means at the state level, promote harmonious co-development concepts, namely "negotiation, cooperation, sharing and win-win", and strive to seek solutions to problems and difficulties which hinder the enterprise in its "going-out" development.

Significant matters

Details of shareholders' general meetings

Session of meeting

Convening date

Index of the designated website

Date of publishing the

publishing the resolutions

resolutions

The

first

extraordinary

12 April 2019

For details,

please refer

to the

12 April 2019

general meeting in 2019,

Company's

announcement

the

first

A Shareholders'

disclosed on HKEXnews website

class meeting in 2019 and

(http://www.hkexnews.hk)

dated

the

first

H

Shareholders'

12 April 2019

class meeting in 2019

2018

annual

general

24 May 2019

For details,

please refer

to the

24 May 2019

meeting

Company's

announcement

disclosed on HKEXnews website

(http://www.hkexnews.hk)

dated

24 May 2019

Plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital

Proposed plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital for the half year

Profit distribution or conversion into share capital

N/A

Bonus shares for every 10 shares (share)

0

Dividend for every 10 shares (RMB) (tax included)

0

Capital conversion for every 10 shares (share)

0

Explanation on plan for profit distribution or

conversion of capital reserve into share capital

Not applicable

Performance of undertakings

Undertakings by the actual controller, shareholders, related parties, acquirers of the Company, the Company and other relevant undertaking parties which were made during the reporting period or remained to be valid within the reporting period

Time of undertaking

Whether

Whether the

Background of

Type of the

Undertaking

there is

undertaking has

Contents of the undertaking

and its validity

the undertaking

undertaking

parties

validity

been strictly

period

period

complied with

During the period of being the

substantial

shareholder

of the

Company, Minxi Xinghang and its

wholly-owned

or

controlling

enterprises will not engage in any

The undertaking

business that is in competition

with or constitutes a competitive

was made by Minxi

threat to the Company's main

Xinghang

in 2008

Minxi Xinghang

businesses

or

main

products

when the A Shares

Undertaking

Avoidance

of

within

or

outside

the

PRC,

of the

Company

State-owned

related

to the

competition

including

investing,

acquiring,

were

listed.

The

Yes

Yes

Assets

initial

public

within the

same

merging

or

entrusting

to

operate

undertaking

is

Investment Co.,

offering

industry

and manage locally or globally a

valid

so

long

as

Ltd.

company,

business

or

other

Minxi Xinghang is

economic association which main

the

substantial

business or product is the same

shareholder of

the

with or similar to that of the

Company

Company.

If

the

Company

develops

any

new

business

segment in the future, the

Company will have the priority to

enter that business industry while

41

Minxi Xinghang and its other wholly-owned or controlling enterprises will not develop the same business segment.

Details of share incentive scheme, employee stock ownership scheme or other employee incentive measures and their impacts

The relevant share incentive related matters which have been published in provisional announcements and without further progress or changes in subsequent implementation

Summary of the event

Index for details

The registration of the shares subscribed by phase 1 of

For details, please refer to the Resolutions of the First

employee stock ownership scheme of Zijin Mining Group

Holders' Meeting of Phase 1 Employee Stock

Co., Ltd.* under non-public issuance of A Shares was

Ownership Scheme of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

completed at China Securities Depository and Clearing

and Announcement in relation to the Issuance Results

Corporation Limited (Shanghai Branch) on 7 June 2017.

of Non-public Issuance of A Shares and Changes in

129,163,987 A Shares were subscribed for; the subscription

Share Capital of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

amount was RMB401.7 million; the subscription price was

disclosed

on

HKEXnews

website

RMB3.11 per share and the lock-up period was 36 months.

(http://www.hkexnews.hk) dated 8 June 2017.

Material connected transactions

Connected transactions related to daily business operation

Matters which have been published in provisional announcements and without further progress or changes in subsequent implementation

Summary of the event

Index for details

The Company's subsidiary, Xinjiang Ashele Copper Co.,

For details, please refer to the Company's

Ltd. ("Xinjiang Ashele"), entered into a copper concentrates

announcement disclosed on HKEXnews website

supply contract with Xinjiang Wuxin Copper Co., Ltd., a

(http://www.hkexnews.hk) dated 28 January 2019.

subsidiary of Xinjiang Ashele's substantial shareholder,

Xinjiang Nonferrous Metal Industry (Group) Company

Limited, on 28 January 2019. One of Xinjiang Ashele's

ordinary businesses is selling copper concentrates and the

contract was entered into under normal commercial terms,

which reflects the principles of fairness and reasonableness.

During the reporting period, the total amount of the

transaction was RMB458 million (tax excluded).

Others

At the fifteenth extraordinary meeting in 2018 of the sixth term of the Board of the Company convened on 29 December 2018, the resolutions relating to public issuance of A Shares for the year 2018 were considered and approved. Pursuant to the plan of the issuance, the Company proposed to issue A Shares by means of public issuance, which shall raise gross proceeds of up to RMB8 billion. The proceeds raised will be used to substitute the fund for the project of acquiring 100% equity interest in Nevsun Resources Ltd.

The abovementioned resolutions were considered and approved at the third extraordinary meeting in 2019 of the sixth term of the Board convened on 25 February 2019 and the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019, the first A Shareholders' class meeting in 2019 and the first H Shareholders' class meeting in 2019 convened on 12 April 2019 respectively. The relevant refinancing work is in progress proactively.

Information of corporate bonds

Basic information of corporate bonds

Unit: RMB billion

Outstanding

Interest

Payment of

Listing

Name of bond

Abbreviation

Code

Date of issuance

Date of maturity

principal and

balance

rate (%)

place

interest

2016 Corporate

16 Zijin 01

136304

18 March 2016

18 March 2021

0.30253

2.99

Interest to be paid

Shanghai

Bonds (the First

annually, principal

Stock

Tranche) (Type

to be repaid in full

Exchange

One) of Zijin

at maturity.

Mining Group

Co., Ltd.*

2016 Corporate

16 Zijin 02

136305

18 March 2016

18 March 2021

2

3.37

Interest to be paid

Shanghai

42

Bonds (the First

annually, principal

Stock

Tranche) (Type

to be repaid in full

Exchange

Two) of Zijin

at maturity.

Mining Group

Co., Ltd.*

2016 Corporate

16 Zijin 03

136549

15 July 2016

15 July 2021

1.8

3.05

Interest to be paid

Shanghai

Bonds

annually, principal

Stock

(the Second

to be repaid in full

Exchange

Tranche) (Type

at maturity.

One) of Zijin

Mining Group

Co., Ltd.*

2016 Corporate

16 Zijin 04

136550

15 July 2016

15 July 2021

1.2

3.45

Interest to be paid

Shanghai

Bonds

annually, principal

Stock

(the Second

to be repaid in full

Exchange

Tranche) (Type

at maturity.

Two) of Zijin

Mining Group

Co., Ltd.*

2017 Renewable

17 Zijin Y1

143917

12 September

The base period is 3

0.5

5.17

When the

Shanghai

Corporate

2017

years. At the end of

Company does not

Stock

Bonds

the base period and

exercise the

Exchange

(the First

the

end

of

each

option to delay

Tranche) of

renewal

period,

the

interest payment,

Zijin Mining

Company has a right

the interest shall

Group Co.,

to

exercise

the

be paid annually.

Ltd.* (publicly

renewal

option

to

issued)

renew the bonds for

one

more

period

(i.e., 3 years). The

renewable corporate

bonds

will

mature

when the Company

does not exercise the

renewal

option

and

redeems

the

bonds

in full amount.

2018 Renewable

18 Zijin Y1

136951

16 October 2018

The base period is 3

4.5

5.17

When the

Shanghai

Corporate

years. At the end of

Company does not

Stock

Bonds

the base period and

exercise the

Exchange

(the First

the

end

of

each

option to delay

Tranche) of

renewal

period,

the

interest payment,

Zijin Mining

Company has a right

the interest shall

Group Co.,

to

exercise

the

be paid annually.

Ltd.* (publicly

renewal

option

to

issued)

renew the bonds for

one

more

period

(i.e., 3 years). The

renewable corporate

bonds

will

mature

when the Company

does not exercise the

renewal

option

and

redeems

the

bonds

in full amount.

Settlement of interests and principals of the corporate bonds

Interests payments of 2016 Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*, 2016 Corporate Bonds (the Second Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* and 2017 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) were settled as scheduled. The date of payment of the initial interest of 2018 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) is 17 October 2019. No interest payment was made during the reporting period.

Use of proceeds raised from corporate bonds

As at the date of the announcement, RMB5 billion of proceeds raised from 2016 Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; and RMB3 billion of proceeds raised from 2016 Corporate Bonds (the Second Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; RMB0.5 billion of proceeds raised from 2017 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; RMB4.5 billion of proceeds raised from 2018 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and

43

the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0.

During the reporting period, the specific accounts for the proceeds raised were well operated.

Settlement of interests and principals of other bonds and debt financing instruments

As at 30 June 2019, the Company has issued medium-term notes of RMB8.3 billion, ultra short-term financing bonds of RMB1 billion and US Dollar notes of USD350 million. All the interest payments were settled on schedule.

Accounting data and financial indicators as at the end of the reporting period and at the end of the previous year (or during the reporting period and during the same period last year)

Unit: RMB

Changes as at the end

As at the end of

As at the end of

of the reporting period

Reason for the

Major indicators

the reporting

as compared with as at

last year

change

period

the end of last year

(%)

Current ratio

78.70%

81.80%

Decreased by 3.10

Adjustment of

percentage points

debt structure

Quick ratio

44.64%

47.76%

Decreased by 3.12

Adjustment of

percentage points

debt structure

Debt-to-asset ratio (%)

59.67

58.12

Increased by 1.55

Adjustment of

percentage points

debt structure

Loan repayment rate (%)

100.00

100.00

-

-

During the

During the same

Changes as compared

Reason for the

reporting period

with the same period

period last year

change

(January - June)

last year

EBITDA to interest coverage

5.46

8.63

-36.81%

Adjustment of

ratio

debt structure

Interest repayment ratio (%)

78.88

73.44

Increased by 5.44

Adjustment of

percentage points

debt structure

IV. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Explanation on the Relevant Matters of Corporate Governance

During the reporting period, the Company strictly followed the requirements of the "Company Law of the PRC", "Securities Law of the PRC", "Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies", "Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange", "Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited" and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations, continuously improved the Company's corporate governance structure, regulated the Company's operation, and enhanced the Company's corporate governance standard. Currently, the Company has already established a relatively sound corporate governance structure and corporate governance system.

The Execution of or Adjustment to the Profit Distribution Plan During the Reporting Period

On 24 May 2019, the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company considered and approved the profit distribution proposal of the Company for 2018. On the basis of 23,031,218,891 shares as at 31 December 2018, final cash dividend of RMB1 per 10 shares (tax included) shall be paid to the qualified shareholders of the Company. The total distribution of cash dividend amounted to RMB2,303,121,889.1. The above profit distribution was completed on 11 July 2019.

For details of the profit distribution, please refer to the Company's Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting dated 9 April 2019 and Revised Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting dated 6 May 2019, and announcements disclosed on the HKEXnews website dated 15 May 2019 and 11 July 2019.

Interim Dividend

The Board proposed not to pay dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019. (The dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was nil)

Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold, redeemed or wrote off any of the Company's listed securities for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

44

Corporate Governance Report

As required by provision A.1.8 of Appendix 14 Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report to the Listing Rules (the "CG Code"), an issuer should arrange appropriate insurance cover in respect of potential legal action against its directors. The Board currently considers that the Company and the Board have adopted sufficient measures to prevent Directors from committing errors and minimise the risk in claims against the Directors. Therefore, the Company has not made any relevant insurance arrangement at this stage. However, the Board will review this policy of insurance from time to time and may arrange insurance later. As required by provision F.1.3 of the CG Code, an issuer's company secretary should report to the board chairman and/or the chief executive. The Board considers that the company secretary in Hong Kong reporting to the secretary to the Board is more suitable to meet the management needs of the Group and it enables a unified management of all listing related matters in Hong Kong and Mainland China. As required by provision A.6.7 of the CG Code, independent non-executive director should attend general meetings. Independent non-executive Director Mr. Cai Meifeng had work appointment and could not attend the Company's annual general meeting on 24 May 2019.

Save as disclosed above, for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Board confirmed that the Group has adopted and complied with the provisions of the CG Code and has followed most of its recommended best practices with no deviation.

Audit and Internal Control Committee

The audit and internal control committee of the Board has reviewed the Group's unaudited financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and further discussed the auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters. The audit and internal control committee considers that the Group's financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is in compliance with the applicable accounting standards and relevant laws and regulations and has made sufficient disclosure.

Independent Non-executive Directors

In compliance with rules 3.10(1) and 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules, which provide that the Company should appoint a sufficient number of independent non-executive directors and that at least one of them must have appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. The Company appointed four independent non-executive Directors and one of them possesses accounting and related financial management expertise. Brief biographies of the independent non-executive Directors have been provided in the Company's 2018 annual report.

Securities Transactions by the Directors and Supervisors

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the model code for the trading of securities by the Directors and the Supervisors of the Company. The effective date was 23 December 2003. Having made specific reasonable enquiries with all Directors and Supervisors of the Company, the Company confirmed that all Directors and Supervisors have complied with the provisions of the Model Code for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Shareholdings of the Directors and Supervisors in the Company

As at 30 June 2019, Mr. Chen Jinghe, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board of the Company, held 102,000,000 A Shares and 12,000,000 H Shares; Mr. Lan Fusheng, an executive Director, vice-chairman and president, held 7,530,510 A Shares; Mr. Zou Laichang, an executive Director, held 1,430,000 A Shares; Mr. Lin Hongfu, an executive Director, held 862,500 A Shares; Mr. Fang Qixue, an executive Director, held 301,000 A Shares; Ms. Lin Hongying, an executive Director, held 200,000 A Shares; Mr. Lin Shuiqing, a Supervisor, held 300,000 A Shares; and Mr. Liu Wenhong, a Supervisor, held 24,450 A Shares and 10,000 H Shares in the Company.

Changes in the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company

There were no changes in the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Appointment and Dismissal of Auditor

According to the resolution passed at the Company's 2018 annual general meeting, the Company reappointed Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the Company's auditor for the year 2019.

Important Events After the Reporting Period

1. On 5 and 6 July 2019, the Company carried out the issuance of the 2019 Medium-Term Notes (the Second Tranche). The total scale of the issuance was RMB1 billion. All the proceeds raised were deposited on 8 July 2019.

45

2. Recently, the Company has received the notice of registration acceptance (Zhongshixiezhu [2019] DFI No. 18) (the "Notice") from the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors ("NAFMII"), by which NAFMII approved the Company's registration for debt financing instruments. Such registration will be valid for a term of 2 years from the date of the Notice, during which the Company may issue ultra short-term financing bonds, short-term bonds, medium-term notes and perpetual bonds in multiple tranches. Details such as lead underwriter, type of instruments to be issued, size and terms of issuance, etc., shall be determined at each issuance. After the completion of issuance, the Company shall disclose the issuance results via channels consented by NAFMII.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Group has no important event after the reporting period up to the date of this announcement required to be disclosed.

Publishing Interim Report on the Website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

When appropriate, the Company will post all the information in the interim report as required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules at HKEXnews website (http://www.hkexnews.hk).

This announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version.

Definition

In this announcement, unless otherwise indicated in the context, the following expressions have the meanings set out below:

A Share(s)

The domestic share(s) issued by the Company to domestic investors with a

nominal value of RMB0.10 each, which are listed on the Shanghai Stock

Exchange

Altynken

Altynken Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Company

BNL

Barrick (Niugini) Limited, a company under joint operation of the Company

Board, Board of Directors

The board of Directors of the Company

Chongli Zijin

Hebei Chongli Zijin Mining Company Limited

COMMUS

La Compagnie Minière de Musonoie Global SAS, a subsidiary of the

Company

Director(s)

The director(s) of the Company

DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Duobaoshan Copper, Heilongjiang

Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper Company Limited, a wholly-owned

Duobaoshan Copper

subsidiary of the Company

Fujian Makeng Mining

Fujian Makeng Mining Company Limited, an associate of the Company

H Share(s)

The overseas-listed foreign invested share(s) in the Company's share capital,

with a nominal value of RMB0.10 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange

Heilongjiang Zijin

Heilongjiang Zijin Copper Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of

the Company

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Ivanhoe

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Listing Rules

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock

Exchange

Longxing, Longxing Company

Longxing Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Company

Minxi Xinghang

Minxi Xinghang State-owned Assets Investment Company Limited, a

substantial shareholder of the Company

Norton Gold Fields

Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Papua New Guinea

Independent State of Papua New Guinea

PRC

The People's Republic of China but for the purpose of this announcement,

excludes Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan

Supervisor(s)

The supervisor(s) of the Company

Xinjiang Ashele Copper

Xinjiang Habahe Ashele Copper Company Limited, a subsidiary of the

Company

Xinjiang Zijin Non-ferrous

Xinjiang Zijin Non-ferrous Metals Company Limited, a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

Zeravshan

Joint Venture Zeravshan Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the

Company

46

Zijin Bor Copper

Serbia Zijin Bor Copper doo Bor, a subsidiary of the Company

Zijin Copper

Zijin Copper Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Zijin Zinc Industry, Xinjiang Zijin

Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Zinc Industry

Company

Fujian, the PRC, 29 August 2019

* The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

47

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LT
07:26pZIJIN MINING : Announcement-Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 3..
PU
07:56aZIJIN MINING : 2019 Interim Report Summary
PU
08/18PNG PLANS TO TAKE BIGGER SHARE OF PO : commerce minister
RE
08/02Barrick calls for 'partnership approach' to secure Porgera lease extension
RE
06/05Papua New Guinea PM says resources reforms will take years
RE
05/28ZIJIN MINING GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
01/11ZIJIN MINING : Announces Compulsory Acquisition of Remaining Nevsun Shares
AQ
01/01ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Proposed Public Issuance of A Shares
PU
01/01ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Profit Distribution and Return Plan for the Next Three Y..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 8 421 M
Net income 2019 4 917 M
Debt 2019 27 777 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 87 031 M
Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,20  CNY
Last Close Price 3,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fu Sheng Lan Vice Chairman & President
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Hong Ying Lin CFO, Executive Director & Vice President
Lai Chang Zou Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.8.98%10 900
FRANCO NEVADA CORP36.38%18 408
EVOLUTION MINING LTD41.19%5 981
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED81.40%4 939
SIBANYE GOLD LTD111.25%3 653
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD113.77%1 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group