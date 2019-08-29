Log in
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.

(601899)
Zijin Mining : Announcement in relation to the Approval Obtained from the Issuance Review Committee of the CSRC for the Application of Public Issuance of A Shares

08/29/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

Announcement in relation to the Approval Obtained from the Issuance Review Committee of

the CSRC for the Application of Public Issuance of A Shares

On 29 August 2019, the Issuance Review Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") reviewed the application of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") for public issuance of A shares (the "Public Issuance of A Shares"). According to reviewing results of the meeting, the Company's application for the Public Issuance of A Shares was approved.

Presently, the Company has not yet received the CSRC's approval documents in writing. Announcement will be made upon receipt of the official approval documents from the CSRC. Investors should be aware of investment risks.

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis.

Investors and shareholders are advised by the Board to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Fujian, the PRC, 29 August 2019

  • The Company's English name is for identification purpose only
Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:55:02 UTC
