ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.    601899

ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD. (601899)
Zijin Mining : Three companies from Canada, China, Russia bid for Serbian copper mine

08/21/2018 | 11:11am CEST

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Three companies have placed bids for a strategic partnership in RTB Bor, Serbia's only copper mine and smelter, the Economy Ministry said.

In July, Serbia's government said it was seeking a partner to invest at least $350 million in debt-laden RTB Bor but did not say how big a stake it would offer in return.

It had previously failed three times to sell the mining complex, in 2007 and 2008, as bidders fell short of meeting the terms of those tenders.

In a statement late on Monday, the ministry said only that companies from Canada, China and Russia had bid.

"The commission charged with the procedure (of privatization) will now review documentation and proceed accordingly," the ministry said without elaborating.

Only companies that have been involved in copper production for at least a decade and had annual revenue of at least $500 million in the past year were allowed to bid.

Earlier media reports said 11 companies including China's Zijin Mining [601899.SS] had expressed interest.

RTB Bor's copper exports in the first half of 2018 rose 23 percent to 15,000 tonnes, company data showed. Export revenue between January and June stood at $107.1 million and it sold copper worth an additional $30.9 million domestically.

To speed up reforms and spur growth, as recommended by the International Monetary Fund, Serbia must dispose of its remaining state-run companies.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 2.04% 5963 End-of-day quote.-16.96%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD. 1.22% 3.32 End-of-day quote.-28.54%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 98 183 M
EBIT 2018 7 941 M
Net income 2018 4 977 M
Debt 2018 21 341 M
Yield 2018 3,03%
P/E ratio 2018 15,15
P/E ratio 2019 12,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 70 190 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fu Sheng Lan Vice Chairman & President
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Hong Ying Lin CFO, Executive Director & Vice President
Lai Chang Zou Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.54%10 265
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-12.92%12 445
GOLDCORP INC.-12.41%9 346
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-32.28%6 046
EVOLUTION MINING LTD6.04%3 393
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-36.37%1 990
