Zijin Mining Agrees to Acquire Stake in Timok Copper-Gold Mine

By P.R.Venkat



Zijin Mining Group Co. (2899.HK) said it has agreed to buy a stake in the Timok copper-gold mine for an initial price of $240 million.

Zijin Mining will acquire 72% of the class B shares of CuAu International Holdings Ltd. held by a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the Hong Kong-listed firm said Monday.

The lower zone of the Timok mine possesses 14.30 million tonnes of copper metal and 9.60 million ounces of gold metal, or approximately 299 tonnes, the company said.

The acquisition also involves five exploration licences in the surrounding area, with favorable potential for prospecting.

The Timok mine is located near Bor in eastern Serbia.

