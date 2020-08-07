Log in
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED    2899

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
Zijin Mining : Announcement in relation to Receipt of "Notice regarding China Securities Regulatory Commission's First Feedback on the Review of Administrative Permission Items"

08/07/2020 | 06:24am EDT

Announcement in relation to Receipt of "Notice regarding China Securities Regulatory

Commission's First Feedback on the Review of Administrative Permission Items"

On 7 August 2020, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") received the "Notice regarding China Securities Regulatory Commission's First Feedback on the Review of Administrative Permission Items" from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") (No. 201989). The CSRC reviewed the Company's application documents for administrative permission relating to the "Approval on the Issuance of Corporate Bonds which are Convertible into Shares by Listed Companies of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*" in compliance with laws. The Company and the relevant intermediary institutions are thereby required to make written statements and explanations on the relevant issues and submit written responses and comments to the corresponding department for administrative permission of the CSRC within 30 days.

The Company and the relevant intermediary institutions will prepare the relevant materials in accordance with the requirements, disclose the responses to CSRC's feedback in a timely manner and submit such items to the corresponding department for administrative permission of the CSRC within the prescribed period.

Matters in relation to the Company's public issuance of A share convertible corporate bonds are subject to the approval by the CSRC. The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligation in a timely manner according to the progress of the relevant matters. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

Investors and shareholders are advised by the board of directors to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

7 August 2020, Fujian, the PRC

*The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:23:08 UTC
